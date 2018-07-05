   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Piata De Capital

BROKERII ESTIMEAZĂ:

"În cel mult cinci ani, BVB va deveni piaţă emergentă"

BURSA 11.09.2018

Andrei Iacomi
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  Ovidiu Dumitrescu, Tradeville: "Investiţiile la bursă trebuie să devină un fenomen de masă, decât unul de nişă, cum este acum"
     
     
     Piaţa noastră de capital, catalogată în prezent drept piaţă de frontieră, va accede, în cel mult cinci ani, în categoria celor emergente, estimază brokerii activi la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), consultaţi de Ziarul BURSA.
     Indiferent de agenţia de rating avută în vedere, FTSE Russell sau MSCI, brokerii au subliniat că principalul obstacol în calea obţinerii statutului de emergentă pentru piaţa noastră de capital este dat de lichiditatea redusă, aceasta fiind de altfel cea mai mare rană a BVB.
     Bursa noastră se apropie de dezideratul intrării în categoria celor emergente, ne-a transmis Ovidiu Dumitres­cu, director general adjunct în cadrul societăţii de brokeraj Tradeville, care menţionează că există opinii conform cărora piaţa de la Bucureşti îndeplineşte deja criteriile minime impuse de către MSCI, iar FTSE Rusell a inclus-o, deja, pe lista de monitorizare pentru reclasificarea din categoria Pieţe de Frontieră în categoria Pieţe Emergente Secundare.
     "Referior la FTSE, se pare că BVB îndeplineşte opt din nouă criterii pentru reclasificare, cea de-a noua condiţie fiind legată de lichiditate. În ceea ce priveşte upgrade-ul în categoria pieţelor emergente a MSCI, contează numărul companiilor care depăşesc pragurile privind capitalizarea, free-float-ul şi lichiditatea. Considerăm că, pe termen mediu, circa 3 - 5 ani, accederea la statutul de piaţă emergentă este o evoluţie naturală pentru piaţa de capital din România. Principalul impediment în acest moment este, în opinia noastră, criteriul lichidităţii generale a pieţei", a punctat directorul de la Tradeville.
     La rândul său, Simion Tihon, broker în cadrul Prime Transaction, ne-a declarat: "Luna aceasta se împlinesc doi ani de când România a fost inclusă pe watchlist-ul (n.r. listă de monitorizare) agenţiei FTSE Russell, pentru reclasificare din piaţă de frontieră în piaţă emergentă, mai exact «Secondary Emerging (n.r. emergentă secundară) »".
     Pe de altă parte, MSCI a făcut, în iunie anul acesta, un upgrade al pieţei locale pentru trei criterii: reglementări, flux de informaţii şi trading, fără însă a ne include în categoria râvnită, a pieţelor emergente, a spus brokerul, adăugând: "Ne confruntăm, însă, cu veşnica problemă a lichdităţii. Deşi, pe măsură ce trece timpul, şi nu vedem un avans semnificativ al lichidităţii, este greu să ne păstrăm optimismul, anul 2020 cred că este o ţintă realizabilă pentru ca piaţa de capital din România să treacă la statutul de piaţă emergentă, atât din perspectiva FTSE, cât şi a MSCI".
     În ceea ce priveşte elementele care ar spori şansele pieţei noastre de a trece de la categoria pieţelor de frontieră la cea emergentă, Ovidiu Dumitrescu de la Tradeville ne-a spus: "Dacă am reuşi să aducem la bursă un număr de investitori semnificativ mai mare decât cel curent şi dacă s-ar lista încă o companie de anvergura Hidroelectrica am avea, în opinia mea, şanse mari să fim incluşi în indicii pieţelor emergente. Ne păstrăm optimismul că acest lucru se va petrece, însă este o realizare pentru care atât actorii pieţei, cât şi societatea în general (de exemplu guvernul, investitorii care nu s-au alăturat încă fenomenului bursier) trebuie să contribuie. Practic, bursa în România trebuie să devină un fenomen de masă, nu unul de nişă, cum este acum".
     Pe lângă listarea unor companii mari, în primul rând Hidroelectrica, Simion Tihon de la Prime Transaction menţionează şi creşterea free float-ului (numărul de acţiuni ale unui emitent ce se tranzacţionază liber la bursă) companiilor care respectă sau au şanse să respecte criteriile FTSE şi MSCI, drept elemente ce sporesc şansele ca piaţa noastră să fie inclusă în categoria celor emergente.
     
      *  "Accederea pieţei noastre în categoria celor emergente va duce la creşterea preţurilor acţiunilor listate la BVB", estimează brokerii
     
     Legat de beneficiile trecerii BVB de la statutul de piaţă de frontieră la cel de emergentă, Ovidiu Dumitrescu de la Tradeville ne-a spus: "Suntem de părere că trecerea BVB la statutul de piaţă emergentă ar avea, printre efectele pozitive, un influx semnificativ mai mare de capital din partea fondurilor administrate pasiv (ETF-uri) specializate pe pieţele emergente. Activele acestor fonduri sunt de circa 100 de ori mai mari faţă de cele care se focalizează pe pieţele de frontieră (inclusiv BVB)".
     Ovidiu Dumitrescu a adăugat: "O lichiditate mai mare şi mai multă atenţie din partea analiştilor, printre altele, ar atrage mai multe investiţii şi din partea investitorilor de retail sau a instituţionalilor care investesc activ.
     În acest fel, având mai mult capital disponibil, am putea vedea preţuri mai mari pentru acţiunile locale, dar şi mai multe listări de companii, ceea ce ar putea conduce la un ciclu virtuos în care sunt atrase mai multe companii ca noi emitenţi la BVB, iar acest lucru atrage şi mai mulţi investitori şi, deci, şi mai mult capital. Bursa noastră ar deveni, într-o astfel de ipoteză fericită, o sursă importantă de finanţare pentru economia României".
     Potrivit lui Simion Tihon, ne aflăm într-un cerc vicios. Brokerul de la Prime Transaction a explicat: "Avem nevoie de lichiditate pentru a deveni piaţă emergentă, iar dacă devenim piaţă emergentă, printre primele aşteptări în privinţa efectelor este chiar creşterea lichidităţii, în contextul în care am intra pe radarul unor fonduri ce au la dispoziţie un capital foarte mare".
     Totodată, trecerea în categoria pieţelor emergente ar putea să însemne o creştere a preţurilor acţiunilor, a spus brokerul explicând: "În momentul de faţă, multiplii de piaţă la care se tranzacţionează companiile din România sunt semnificativ sub cei ai companiilor similare incluse în categoria pieţelor emergente, iar un upgrade ar însemna că piaţa noastră ar tinde spre echilibrarea acestor indicatori şi astfel ne putem aştepta la o creştere a preţurilor acţiunilor".
     Conform brokerului de la Prime Transaction, pentru un succes real, în cazul în care am deveni piaţă emergentă, avem nevoie şi de puţin noroc, fiind de preferat ca accederea în acestă categorie să vină într-un moment favorabil sau măcar neutru în pieţele internaţionale.
     La finalul săptămânii trecute, minis­trul finanţelor publice, Eugen Teodorovici, a declarat că ţara noastră are în vedere obţinerea statutului de piaţă emergentă de către bursa de la Bucureşti, subliniind că obţinerea acestui statut ar aduce ţării noastre mai mult interes din partea marilor investitori, iar valoarea de piaţă a companiilor listate pe bursă ar creşte substanţial.
     În ceea ce priveşte agenţia MSCI, criteriile minime în ceea ce priveşte dimensiunea şi lichiditatea pentru ca o piaţă să acceadă în categoria celor emergente sunt: existenţa a cel puţin trei companii cu o valoare de piaţă de minim 1.526 milioane de dolari, un free-float de cel puţin 763 de milioane de dolari, precum şi un indicator ATVR (Annualized Traded Value Ratio) de 15%, potrivit unui raport prezentat în luna martie de Fondul Proprietatea.
     Agenţia FTSE Russell cere existenţa a minimum trei companii care să îndeplinească anumite criterii de mărime, free-float şi lichiditate, precum şi ca lichiditatea medie a pieţei să fie de peste 15% din capitalizare (calculată ca procent al rulajului pieţei realizat într-un an/capitalizare).
     Potrivit lui Adrian Tănase, directorul general al BVB, în prezent, lichiditatea medie a bursei noastre este de circa 12 - 13%. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "În cel mult cinci ani, BVB va deveni piaţă emergentă"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 


ATENŢIE!
Orice comentariu care nu are legătură cu textul articolului dar se încadrează in tematica pieţei de capital, va fi redirijat de administrator în Forumul BURSA.

Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Piata De Capital)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
BVB
Peste 30% din lichiditate, asigurată de BRD click să citeşti tot articolul
LA SFÂRŞITUL LUNII IULIE:
Activele fondurilor de pensii facultative au ajuns la 1,92 miliarde lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Bursele asiatice au închis în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
Bursele europene au deschis în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au deschis în teritoriu pozitiv click să citeşti tot articolul
Wall Street a închis în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
Omer Tetik a vândut acţiuni TLV de 2,36 milioane lei  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
Patru firme au depus oferte pentru activele nevândute ale Oltchim click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Peste o treime din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile Romgaz click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB:
Valoarea tranzacţiilor pe segmentul principal scade cu 9% click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTRUL FINANŢELOR:
"România continuă să aspire la statulul de piaţă emergentă pentru BVB" click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTRUL FINANŢELOR:
"România continuă să aspire la statutul de piaţă emergentă pentru BVB" click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu negativ click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 4,31 milioane de euro pe BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
11.09.2018
BVB
Peste 30% din lichiditate, asigurată de BRD
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în sedinţa de luni, un rulaj de 39,83 milioane de lei, în apropierea valorii medii...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene lasă în urmă temerile privind războiul comercial
     * Titlurile "Danske Bank" scad pe fondul unui scandal din Estonia
     
     Bursele din Europa au urcat ieri, investitorii din regiune lăsând în urmă temerile legate de războiul comercial global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.09.2018
BVB
Peste o treime din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile Romgaz
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în ultima zi de tranzacţioare a săptămânii la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 40,63 milioane de lei, în apropierea valorii medii consemnate în acest an, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
07.09.2018
BVB
Banca Transilvania a asigurat 21% din rulaj
     * BET-BK şi BET-FI, singurii indici în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de joi, un rulaj de numai 24,91 milioane de lei (5,37 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.09.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursieri
     
     * Rulaj de numai 8,43 milioane de euro
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de miercuri, printr-un rulaj de numai 39.09 milioane de lei, sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.09.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se menţine sub media anului
     * BET-FI, singurul indice pe minus
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, un rulaj în creştere de 21,99 milioane de lei, aproape dublu faţă...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 10 septembrie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8501
2.3690
3.0369
4.1113
0.1807
0.6213
0.2234
4.6332
5.1791
1.4278
3.6008
0.2381
0.4775
1.0751
0.0572
0.4426
0.6203
4.0019
0.2643
0.9858
0.5833
0.0554
0.3547
0.2075
2.6163
0.0392
0.1420
1.0895
0.6244
0.1218
153.6285
5.5900 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
05.09.2018
MRS. FIREA'S VERBAL BOMBS
The mayor of Bucharest continues the war with the internal affairs minister
     * "There have been attempts for the prefect to be made a scapegoat"
     * "The support from the government wasn't much to talk about, so if it were withdrawn, there wouldn't be much of a difference"
     Bucharest's General Mayor was heard on Tuesday as a witness by the prosecutors of the General Prosecutor's Office in the case concerning the events which happened on August 10th in Victoriei Square. Before going into the Prosecutors' Department building, Gabriela Firea said she stood by her statements made immediately after the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD and said: "I always speak based on facts, not just in this particular case, but in other areas as well, including politics. I will be answering to the questions of the prosecutor who contacted me and told me I was supposed to be heard in the case which is now being investigated concerning the intervention of the gendarmes on August 10th".  click here to read the entire article
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
.