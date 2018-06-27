   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

Piata De Capital

BROKERII ESTIMEAZĂ PENTRU ACEST AN:

"Există premise pentru creşterea cotaţiei FP"

BURSA 31.08.2018

Andrei Iacomi
 
     *  Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Consider că preţul acţiunii Fondul Proprietatea poate să atingă 1 leu, în 2018"
     
     Acţiunile Fondul Proprietatea (FP) prezintă un potenţial important de apreciere până la finalul anului curent, apreciază brokerii activi în piaţa noastră de capital consultaţi de Ziarul BURSA, printre argumentele furnizate de aceştia fiind discount-ul mare dintre preţ faţă de Valoarea Unitară a Activului Net şi rezultatele fi­nanciare ale emitentului.
     Cotaţia titlurilor FP a marcat o evoluţie foarte bună de la începutul anului, preţul acţiunii Fondului înregistrând o apreciere de 7,06% (calculată ca procentaj al preţurilor de închidere din perioada 29 decembrie 2017 - 29 august 2018), acţiunile FP reprezentând, de altfel, singurele titluri din componenţa indicelui financiar BET-FI, care s-au apreciat, în acelaşi interval. Legat de motivele evoluţiei acţiunilor FP de la începutul lui 2018 şi până în prezent, Dragoş Mesaroş, director de tranzacţionare în cadrul societăţii de brokeraj Goldring ne-a precizat: "Fondul Proprietatea este un emitent care deţine acţiuni la alte companii şi, cum în momentul de faţă piaţa are o creştere de circa 7% faţă de începutul anului (n.r. indicele BET), şi titlurile FP prezintă o apreciere similară.
     De asemenea, după mult timp în care a optat pentru returnare de bani acţionarilor din capitalul social, anul acesta Fondul a distribuit dividende din profitul anului trecut".
     Directorul de la Goldring a continuat: "Alţi factori ţin de rezultatele financiare decente pe care Fondul le-a raportat în acest an şi de discount-ul mare dintre preţ şi valoarea activului net".
     La rândul său, Gerorge Brande, trader în cadrul societăţii Interfinbrok ne-a transmis: "În opinia mea, evoluţia solidă de la începutul anului a acţiunilor Fondului Proprietatea a apărut pe fondul aşteptărilor pieţei ca Fondul să realizeze o nouă distribuţie de numerar către acţionari".
     FP a distribuit, în acest an, din rezultatul obţinut în 2017, un dividend brut/acţiune de 0,0678 lei, fiind pentru prima dată din anul 2012 când Fondul acordă dividende, timp în care a returnat bani acţionarilor din capitalul social.
     Legat de evoluţia viitoare probabilă a preţului acţiunii până la finalul anului curent, Dragoş Mesaroş de la Goldring a apreciat: "Din punctul meu de vedere, există şanse consistente ca preţul acţiunii FP să atingă 1 leu/unitate, până la finalul anului.
     În acest sens am în vedere, în principal, faptul că administratorul FP (n.r. Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom, sucursala Bucureşti) are drept obiectiv obţinerea unui discount între preţ şi valoarea activului net de 15% sau mai mic. Conform ultimei raportări de la finalul lunii iulie, valoarea activului net al FP este de 1,3223 lei/acţiune care, raportat la preţul curent al acţiunii din piaţă, de circa 0,915 lei, avem un discount de circa 30%, astfel încât există potenţial seminificativ de creştere a preţului titlului FP".
     Şi George Brande de la Interfinbrok este de părere că există premise ca preţul acţiunii Fondului să crească, până la finalul anului.
     Traderul ne-a transmis: "În primele şase luni ale anului, emitentul a obţinut un profit net în creştere faţă de cel obţinut în aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, iar vânzarea unui nou pachet important de acţiuni poate îmbunătăţi acest rezultat, reprezentând un suport în favoarea îmbunătăţirii cotaţiei acţiunii".
     Începând cu data de 14 noiembrie 2017, Fondul a demarat cel de-al nouă­lea program de răscumpărare de acţiuni şi Certificate Globale de Depozit (GDR), listate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, respectiv Bursa de Valori din Londra.
     De la începutul programului şi până în prezent, numărul total de acţiuni şi echivalentul în acţiuni a GDR-urilor răscumpărate este de 1.407.313.142, iar numărul de titluri rămase de răs­cumpărat este de 353.711.360, potrivit ultimei raportări ale Fondului.
     Al nouălea program de rascumpărare se va derula până cel târziu pe data de 10 mai 2019, acţiunile achiziţionate de Fond urmând a fi anulate.
     La finalul lunii iulie, structura portofoliului FP era compusă din acţiuni listate, în proporţie de 27,54% din Valoarea Activului Net (VAN), 70,53% acţiuni nelistate, restul fiind acoperit de lichidităţi nete şi creanţe.
     Cea mai mare pondere din portofoliul său, de 36,37% din VAN, era ocupată de Hidroelectrica, următoarele două companii ca importanţă fiind OMV Petrom (SNP), cu 18,55% şi Aeroporturi Bucureşti, cu 8,15%.
     La data de 13 august, The Bank of New York Mellon (Banca depozitar pentru GDR-uri) deţinea 30,98% din capitalul subscris şi vărsat al fondului, FP avea 16,63%, un pachet de 33,13% era deţinut de persoane juridice, iar 19,18% din capitalul emitentului aparţinea persoanelor fizice, potrivit ultimei raportări a Fondului.
     În raportul mai detaliat, de la finalul lunii iulie, FP a transmis că Elliott Associates are o deţinere de 9,11% din totalul drepturilor de vot, iar NN Group, 5,02%.
     Pentru primul semestru al anului curent, Fondul a raportat un profit net de 798,8 milioane de lei, cu circa 11% peste cel din aceeaşi perioadă a anului 2017, de 709,3 milioane de lei.
     Anul trecut, Fondul a raportat un profit net de aproape 1,29 miliarde de lei, cu circa 188% mai mare faţă de cel din anul 2016, de 447 milioane de lei.
     Ieri, cotaţia FP a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare la preţul de 0,92 lei, în scădere cu 0,54%, faţă de referinţă. 

     De la începutul acestui an şi până pe 29 august, cotaţia emitentului a urcat cu 7%, reprezentând singurul component din BET-FI care s-a apreciat, în această perioadă.

 
 
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
