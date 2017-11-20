   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Piata De Capital

Brokerii se aşteaptă la listări noi şi dividende consistente în 2018

BURSA 08.01.2018

ANDREI IACOMI
 
     * "Rezultatele financiare bune şi perspectiva dividendelor generoase fac atractive acţiunile de la BVB în 2018", potrivit brokerilor
     * Cristina Boicu, Raiffeisen Bank: "Este posibil ca unii intermediari să iasă din piaţă după o perioadă de activitate în contextul MiFID II"
       Brokerii se aşteaptă la apariţia unor noi emitenţi la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), în 2018, precum şi la aprecieri ale cotaţiilor titlurilor, alimentate în special de rezultatele financiare preponderant pozitive şi de posibila distribuire a dividendelor suplimentare.
     Anul trecut, indicele BET a cunoscut o rentabilitate de 9,44%, în timp ce BET-TR, indice ce include şi dividendele, a marcat un avans de 19,09%.
     Deşi ultimele luni ale lui 2017 au adus scăderi generalizate ale titlurilor, echipa de analiză de la Banca Transilvania (BT) consideră că, odată disipate temerile şi incertitudinile privind modificările fiscale, tensiunile din plan politic şi deficitul comercial susţinut de consumul în creştere accelerată, piaţa de capital locală şi-ar putea relua trendul de crestere, cu atât mai mult cu cât rezultatele preponderent pozitive publicate de companii după primele nouă luni ale anului nu par a fi fost încorporate încă în preţ. Analiştii BT ne-au transmis: "În plus, 2018 ar putea aduce noi emitenţi la bursa de la Bucureşti, companii precum Electrogroup şi Hidroelectrica anunţând deja că iau în calcul posibilitatea unui IPO (n.r. Ofertă Publică Iniţială) în anul ce urmează (n.r. acest an). Aceste evenimente antrenează, de regulă, un interes sporit al investitorilor pentru bursa locală".
     Cristina Boicu, şeful Departamentului de Vânzare Acţiuni din cadrul Raiffeisen Bank este de părere că, în ciuda tensiunilor politice, interesul pentru acţiunile româneşti se va menţine ridicat anul viitor, în contextul aşteptărilor privind dividende generoase din partea companiilor de stat.
     Şi Ovidiu Şerdean, broker în cadrul IFB Finwest, este de părere că societăţile consacrate de la bursă vor continua să ofere dividende consistente în 2018, aşteptându-se totodată la listări de companii.
     De asemenea, este posibil să apară şi minime locale pentru unele societăţi, lucru îmbucurător pentru cei care vor să cumpere ieftin, a completat brokerul.
     * Ovidiu Dumitrescu, Tradeville: "În 2018 ne propunem să intermediem oferte publice de până în 20 de milioane de euro"
     Ovidiu Dumitrescu, director general adjunct al Tradeville, se aşteaptă ca, în acest an, tot mai mulţi antreprenori români să înţeleagă beneficiile listărilor la bursă şi să ia în considerare această variantă între soluţiile de finanţare accesate. Domnia sa ne-a spus: "De asemenea, ne dorim ca din ce în ce multe business-uri cu activitate orientată către retail să devină conştiente că o listare le poate consolida cifra de afaceri, sporind brand awareness-ul (n.r. recunoaşterea mărcii din perspectiva publicului ţintă), dar şi să atragă foarte mulţi investitori de retail care sunt deja familiarizaţi şi au încredere în brand".
     Ovidiu Dumitrescu a mai declarat, referitor la planurile Tradeville: "Pentru 2018, dincolo de linia de business tradiţională pentru Tradeville (brokeraj de retail), ne propunem şi abordarea unei noi direcţii strategice: diversificarea în direcţia intermedierii de oferte publice, cu precădere fiind vizate IPO-urile cu valori de până în 20 milioane de euro. Evident, nu excludem varianta participării în consorţiu la emisiuni mai mari de 20 milioane de euro, noi urmând să ne ocupăm de relaţia cu tranşa de retail".
     Referitor la evoluţia principalului indice al bursei locale, la începutul lunii decembrie a anului 2017, în cadrul unei conferinţe de specialitate, analiştii pieţei de capital estimau că există şanse mari ca BET să încheie anul 2018 peste nivelul din acel moment al coşului de acţiuni, de circa 7.720 de puncte.
     De asemenea, aceştia anticipau că, în acest an, dividendele acordate din profitul pe anul 2017, de către societăţile din indicele de referinţă al bursei consacrate în acest sens vor atinge un randament mediu de 6% - 7%.
     Astfel, Mihai Căruntu, analist senior în cadrul Băncii Comerciale Române (BCR) preciza că, dobânzile în creştere nu reprezintă un mediu propice pentru piaţa de capital, însă, faptul că nivelul acestora şi randamentul obligaţiunilor guvernamentale rămân sub cel al dividendelor principalilor emitenţi din indice sugerează că, în 2018, nu sunt condiţii ca BET să scadă sub cotaţiile din acel moment. Totodată, domnia sa se aştepta ca, în continuare, componenta de câştig din dividend să fie peste cea de capital.
     Graţiana Ordean, analist financiar senior în cadrul BT puncta că, din punct de vedere tehnic, dacă indicele nu va scădea cu mult sub zona de suport (nivel sau zona de preţ ce acţionează ca o potenţială barieră în faţa deprecierii cotaţiei) situată la 7.800 - 7.700 de puncte, se aşteaptă ca, în 2018, BET să atingă pragul de 9.000 de puncte.
     Din punctul de vedere al domnului Ovidiu Dumitrescu de la Tradeville, cu excepţia apariţiei unor evenimente negative majore pe plan internaţional pentru pieţele de capital, de natură monetară sau fiscală, există şanse ca BET să se apropie de maximele istorice din 2007, de peste 10.800 de puncte. Şi Marius Pandele, analist în cadrul societăţii de brokeraj Prime Transaction, declara că, în condiţii normale, indicele ar trebui să se găsească, la finalul anului 2018, peste nivelul din acel moment, de aproximativ 7.720 de puncte.
     * Perspectiva implementării MiFID II - impact asupra pieţei
     Piaţa de capital va resimţi, în acest an, efecte în contextul implementării directivei europene MiFID II referitoare la pieţele financiare.
     Cristina Boicu a apreciat că impactul introducerii acestui regulament va consta în consolidarea pieţei. Totodată, analistul Raiffeisen Bank a atenţionat: "Este posibil ca unii intermediari să decidă exit-ul după o perioadă de activitate în contextul MiFID II".
     De asemenea, Ovidiu Şerdean a apreciat: "Ca în cazul oricărui lucru nou, va exista o anumită greutate în adaptare atât din partea celor implicaţi (n.r. intermediari) cât şi din partea investitorilor, dar dacă acestea sunt noile reguli la care se supune toată lumea, trebuie să le aplicăm şi noi. În definitiv, rolul lor este de a asigura o protecţie sporită a investitorilor".
     Directorul general adjunct de la Tradeville a punctat că este important ca autorităţile să facă toate demersurile pentru ca, prin noile reglementări, să nu se îngrădească accesul investitorilor la piaţă.
     Domnul Dumitrescu a spus: "Ne aşteptăm ca, în cursul anului 2018, să intre în vigoare, după încorporarea în legislaţia românească, normele MiFID II care, din păcate, fac mult mai mare costul conformităţii pentru companiile care promovează diverse tipuri de plasament în piaţa de capital".
     Cred că este important ca autorităţile române să facă tot posibilul pentru a adopta cea mai puţin restrictivă formă posibilă pentru legislaţia naţională cerută de acest regulament european, a punctat directorul de la Tradeville, care a completat: "Ni se pare important să nu împovărăm investitorii cu norme excesive, aparent create pentru protecţia lor, ci să le dăm ocazia să intre uşor în piaţa de capital, fără să îi sufocăm cu formalităţi care nu fac decât să le îngrădească accesul la piaţă".
     Pe data de 3 ianuarie a acestui an, Mircea Ursache, vicepreşedinte al Autorităţii de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF), preciza pentru Ziarul BURSA că Directiva europeană MiFID II intră în vigoare odată ce statele membre o implementează în legislaţia naţională. Totodată, oficialul ASF arăta că se încercă urgentarea acestui act normativ, pentru că regulamentele care însoţesc Directiva MiFID II au intrat în vigoare la 3 ianuarie 2018 şi sunt obligatorii pentru statele membre, acestea aplicându-se integral.
     "Trebuie ca, imediat după începerea sesiunii parlamentare, într-un timp foarte scurt, Parlamentul să adopte această lege, pentru a nu apărea probleme din cauza unor prevederi MiFID II în contradicţie cu legea actuală", declara Mircea Ursache.
     De asemenea, vicepreşedintele ASF preciza că a receptat multe temeri din piaţă, cu privire la viteza cu care entităţile supravegheate trebuie să implementeze MiFID II. 
 
Actualitate
Miscellanea, 11:03
MINISTERUL AGRICULTURII:
"Comisia Europeană a rambursat 664 milioane euro"
     Ministerul Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale a anunţat astăzi că, în prima săptămână a lunii ianuarie, a primit suma de 664 milioane euro, ce reprezintă rambursarea de la Comisia Europeană, în contul cheltuielilor efectuate de Agenţia de Plăţi şi Intervenţie pentru Agricultură (APIA), în perioada 16 octombrie - 30 noiembrie 2017, pentru acordarea avansului aferent campaniei 2017 din plăţile directe finanţate din FEGA (Fondul European de Garantare Agricolă).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:30
Bursele europene au deschis în apreciere
     Patru indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:14
Indicele principal al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a depăşit, luni dimineaţă, 8.000 de puncte
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:04
Numărul autorizaţiilor de construire pentru clădiri rezidenţiale a crescut cu 7,6%, în primele 11 luni din 2017
     Numărul autorizaţiilor de construire pentru clădiri rezidenţiale a crescut cu 7,6%, în primele 11 luni din 2017, comparativ cu perioada similară a anului precedent, la 38.879, se arată într-un comunicat de presă al Institutului Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 09:56
Volatilitatea lirei se află la cel mai redus nivel din ultimii trei ani
     Volatilitatea lirei sterline se află la cel mai redus nivel din ultimii trei ani, ceea ce arată că pentru investitori acordul referitor la perioada de tranziţie după Brexit este ca şi făcut, relatează Bloomberg.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
08.01.2018
BVB
Volumul a crescut la 35 milioane de lei
     * "Deal" în valoare de aproape 9 milioane de lei cu acţiuni TLV
       Piaţa locală de acţiuni şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) cunoscând aprecieri cuprinse...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la datele economice
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat în urcare utima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la datele economice privind zona euro şi SUA.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BVB
BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, cel mai lichid emitent
     După creşterea înregistrată de piaţă în prima zi de tranzacţionare a anului, cotaţiile şi-au continuat aprecierea şi în şedinţa de ieri, cea mai mare urcare, de 1,64%, fiind marcată de indicele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Datele privind creşterea economică a Europei aduc avans pe pieţele din regiune
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut ieri, în baza datelor solide privind creşterea economică a regiunii şi a avansului cotaţiilor petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BVB
Prime Transaction: "Bursa locală a început anul 2018 în forţă"
     * Toţi indicii BVB au marcat creşteri de peste 1%
       Prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a anului 2018 a început într-o notă pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) înregistrând creşteri de peste un...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans pe pieţele internaţionale ale acţiunilor
     Pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, odată cu intrarea în vigoare a directivei europene MiFID II privind pieţele financiare, dar şi în baza unor date pozitive referitoare la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
