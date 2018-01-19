   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

BUGETUL PRIMĂRIEI CAPITALEI PENTRU 2018 A FOST APROBAT

Firea alocă 111 milioane euro pentru spitale

BURSA 23.02.2018

F.A.
 
     Consiliul General al Municipiului Bucureşti (CGMB) a aprobat, ieri, proiectul de buget pe anul 2018, care propune alocarea a peste 3 milioane de euro pentru lucrările la Catedrala Mântuirii Neamului şi a peste 13 milioane de euro pentru diverse monumente şi statui, altele decât cele începute anul trecut.
     Pentru spitale, municipalitatea a prevăzut în buget 111 milioane de euro - pentru finalizarea Spitalului Foişor, modernizarea Spitalului Victor Gomoiu, precum şi pentru dotarea cu aparatură medicală şi pentru diverse studii de fezabilitate în vederea construirii altor unităţi medicale. Primăria Capitalei mai alocă 26 de milioane de euro pentru semaforizarea a 20 de intersecţii noi şi 100 de intersecţii integrate în Sistemul de Management al Traficului şi promite accesibilizarea instituţiilor publice pentru persoanele cu handicap prin montarea unor rampe, cu un buget de 2,2 milioane de euro.
     Consilierul general PNL Ciprian Ciucu susţine că proiectul de buget este o "fantezie" şi este greşit făcut: "Ca să nu încalce principiul legal, cine a făcut proiectul a umflat veniturile cu până la de 10 ori. Avem 30% venituri proprii şi 70% de la buget. (...) Aceşti bani nu există şi nu vor exista. (...) Avem un buget coafat. (...) Este atât de prost făcut... Remarc că măsurile electorale au făcut ca bugetul pentru asistenţa socială să crească de patru ori, de la 109 milioane de lei la 404 milioane de lei, ceea ce a dus ca un număr foarte mare de oameni să îşi ia adrese pe Bucureşti".
     La rândul lor, consilierii USR spun că proiectul are mari probleme de construcţie şi, în plus, este foarte greu de consultat de cetăţeni, în condiţiile în care nu a fost publicat în format editabil, este prost scanat şi este prezentat "într-o formă de sfârşit de secol 20".
     Viceprimarul Aurelian Bădulescu i-a atacat pe consilierii generali din opoziţie, spunând că au pus la punct împreună un scenariu, astfel încât fiecare să vină cu acuzaţii.
     Printre altele, în acest an, Municipalitatea va continua lucrările la modernizare şi consolidare a podului Mihai Bravu, cu un buget de 1,33 de milioane de euro, precum şi reabilitarea Podului Grant, cu 6,2 milioane de euro, şi realizarea expertizei pentru un pasaj pietonal subteran în zona Arcului de Triumf (160.000 de euro).
     În ceea ce priveşte parcările, municipalitatea alocă, pentru început, aproximativ 9 milioane de euro pentru şapte parcări supraterane rezidenţiale, 650.000 de euro pentru studii şi consultanţă pentru trei parcări publice la Gara de Nord, Edgar Quinet şi Piaţa Dorobanţi, 1 milion de euro pentru patru parcări publice, dintre care una la Sala Palatului, una la Piaţa Constituţiei şi alte două vor fi construite în cadrul unor proiecte pentru montarea monumentelor Alexandru Lahovari şi Gh. Cantacuzino.
     Primăria Capitalei a prevăzut 55 de milioane de euro pentru etapa a doua a realizării staţiei de epurare Glina, 23 de milioane de euro pentru reţelele de alimentare cu apă, canalizare, iluminat public şi drumuri în cartierul Henri Coandă şi 130.000 de euro pentru cişmele.
     De asemenea, Municipalitatea promite că va consolida 86 de imobile cu risc seismic, potrivit proiectului de buget, alocând suma de aproximativ 10 milioane de euro. De asemenea, sunt prevăzute 47,5 milioane de euro pentru construirea de locuinţe, grădiniţe şi săli de sport. În plus, municipalitatea vrea să cumpere locuinţe de serviciu pentru cadrele medicale cu un buget alocat de 15 milioane de euro şi să construiască nouă complexe multifuncţioane pentru activităţi didactice şi sport în incinta unor şcoli şi licee, cu un buget alocat de 21,4 milioane de euro.
     Mai sunt alocate 5,4 milioane de euro pentru refacerea şi modernizarea patinoarului Flamaraopol.
     Proiectul de buget a fost aprobat cu 30 de voturi pentru şi 17 voturi împotrivă. 
 
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:04
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 2,09%, valoare înregistrată şi în şedinţa anterioară, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:39
Bursele europene au deschis în depreciere
     Patru indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în scădere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 10:05
ASF a făcut publice tarifele de referinţă pentru poliţele RCA
     Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF) a publicat tarifele de referinţă pentru poliţele auto obligatorii (RCA), conform prevederilor Legii nr. 132/2017 şi a Normei 22/2017 privind metodologia de calcul a acestora, se arată într-un comunicat al instituţiei, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 09:51
Indicii BVB au deschis în scădere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în depreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 09:39
INS:
"Ponderea întreprinderilor inovatoare a scăzut în perioada 2014-2016 cu 2,6%"
     Inovaţia în întreprinderile din ţara noastră a înregistrat o depreciere în perioada 2014 - 2016, comparativ cu 2012 - 2014, iar ponderea firmelor inovatoare s-a redus 2,6%, informează Institutul Naţional de Statistică, printr-un comunicat de presă.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
23.02.2018
BVB
Deal cu 1,5% din SIF Oltenia
     O treime din rulajul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri a venit din transferul "deal" efectuat cu 1,5% din acţiunile SIF5 Oltenia, în valoare de 17,68 milioane lei. Schimbul a fost realizat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scade apetitul la risc pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care aşteptările tot mai mari legate de majorarea dobânzilor în SUA au afectat apetitul pentru risc, la nivel global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BVB
Volumul coboară la doar 14 milioane de lei
     * Piaţa a înregistrat a treia scădere consecutivă
     * Titlurile OMV Petrom au scăzut cu 1,14%
       Piaţa a înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, cea de a treia zi de scădere consecutivă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Atos" aduc scăderi pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în special în sectorul tehnologic, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie din 2018
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Investitorii stau într­-o stare de expectativă, ceea ce poate explica rulajul redus"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri preponderent în scădere, singurul indice ce a cunoscut o creştere fiind BET-FI, al celor cinci...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri în Europa, în baza rezultatelor companiilor
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, în a doua parte a zilei, datorită rezultator financiare peste aşteptări anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
