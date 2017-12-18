   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

International

BURSELE DIN LUME

Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară

BURSA 12.02.2018

A.V.
 
măreşte imaginea
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street au revenit pe creştere în ultima oră din sesiunea de vineri, care a fost una volatilă. Evoluţiile de pe pieţele din SUA sunt generate de temerile legate de viitoarele majorări de dobândă aşteptate pe fondul avansului inflaţiei. Cifrele oficiale privind inflaţia vor fi publicate în 14 februrarie.
     În acest context, indicele S&P 500 a pierdut 5,2% săptămâna trecută, declinul fiind cel mai sever de după ianuarie 2016. Dacă se ia în calcul cel mai redus nivel la care a coborât indicele pe parcursul săptămânii trecute, S&P 500 a avut, la un moment dat, o scădere săptămânală de 8,3%, care este cea mai importantă de după noiembrie 2008.
     Însă, vineri, titlurile "JPMorgan Chase & Co.", cel mai mare grup bancar din SUA, s-au apreciat cu 2%, la 110,04 dolari, la fel cele ale rivalului mai mic "Bank of America" Corp., care au ajuns la 30,33 dolari.
     Vineri, indicele Standard & Poor's 500 a crescut cu 1,5%, la 2.619,55 puncte, Dow Jones Indus­trial Average - cu 1,4%, la 24.190,90, Nasdaq Composite - cu 1,4%, la 6.874,49.
     Indicele Vix al volatilităţii a fluctuat între 30 şi 40 de puncte pe parcursul zilei de vineri, însă la finele acesteia a ajuns la 29.
     Conform Financial Times, care citează datele EPFR, investitorii au retras suma record de 30,6 miliarde de dolari din fondurile globale de acţi­uni, în intervalul 5-9 februarie.
     Florin Adrian Oprea, Senior Consultant, Blockchain (Asia) Ltd., declară: "Mişcarea agresivă din pieţe, din ultimele zile, este un efect al unui complex de factori care, cu siguranţă, vor ieşi la iveală în perioada următoare. Poate fi aşadar considerat un semnal al unor evoluţii mai ample pe termen scurt. Şi putem folosi chiar cuvântul "criză" aici... Să fie aceste mişcări efectele politicii băncii centrale americane (Fed) din ultimii, să zicem, 10 ani? Fostul preşedinte al Fed, Alan Greenspan, a declarat de curând pentru Bloomberg că avem de-a face cu o bulă speculativă, atât în ceea ce priveşte pieţele de acţiuni, cât şi cele de obligaţiuni. Miliardarul american Carl Icahn a declarat, tot pentru Bloomberg, că mişcarea recentă anunţă ceva mult mai dramatic pentru perioada următoare, investitorii având o expunere foarte mare pe o gamă foarte variată de instrumente derivate... Ştim cu toţii (sau ar trebui să ştim) care este riscul asociat acestora. Mai citim în presa de peste ocean că, în aceeaşi săptămână extrem de volatilă pentru matura piaţă americană, a avut loc în Senatul american o audiere a autorităţilor de reglementare americane, care au arătat că nu intenţionează să adopte reguli care să afecteze piaţa. Mai exact, şefii Comisiei pentru tranzacţii cu contracte futures pe mărfuri şi cei ai Comisiei pentru bursă şi valori mobiliare au afirmat că este nevoie de reglementări pentru supravegherea pieţei spot pentru Bitcoin şi a platformelor de tranzacţionare a criptomonedelor. Aşadar, guvernul american apasă pedala de acceleraţie în vederea lansării de norme legislative pentru criptomonede. Momentan, pe pieţele reglementate din State se tranzacţionează Bitcoin Futures la Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) şi Chicago Board of Options Exchange (CBOE). Lansarea instrumentelor derivate având ca activ suport moneda bitcoin la CME, cea mai mare bursă din lume, a adus legitimitate monedei bitcoin, un plus de încredere în faţa investitorilor instituţionali, dar şi un potenţial imens de dezvoltare a unei noi clase de active tranzacţionabile la bursele mature, adică un potenţial imens de business pentru traderi, burse, brokeri, bănci etc. Însă, pentru ca acest lucru să reuşească cu adevărat este nevoie de un cadru de reglementări care să asigure că investiţiile în astfel de instrumente se realizează în condiţii de siguranţă pentru toţi actorii implicaţi. Asistăm acum la o oarecare corelaţie între pieţele financiare şi pieţele crypto, mişcările ample din pieţele financiare fiind urmate de mişcări în aceeaşi direcţie a preţurilor în pieţele crypto. Totuşi, graba de a legifera acest segment, efortul susţinut al tuturor agenţiilor americane de profil şi implicarea Trezoreriei americane în acest demers, ne duce cu gândul că acţiunea ar putea fi rezultatul unei cerinţe urgente din partea instituţiilor pieţei de capital.
     Astfel, apare întrebarea firească: care este motivul grabei? Să fie oare pentru că, de ceva timp, bitcoin este asemănată de tot mai mulţi specialişti în investiţii cu un «aur digital»? Să fie noua clasă de active considerată ca o potenţială piaţă de refugiu în eventualitatea unei prăbuşiri a pieţei acţiunilor? Să fie legitimizarea acestui segment momentul de «explozie» al acestei clase de active? Să fie acesta momentul unei decorelări a celor două clase de active - acţiuni-crypto? Răspunsurile le vom afla în următoarea perioadă"...
     *  Europa, în declin
     Pieţele europene au scăzut vineri, investitorii fiind atenţi la temerile globale.
     Titlurile companiei daneze de shipping "A.P. Moeller-Maersk" AS au coborât cu 0,3%, la 10.330 de coroane, după ce aceasta a raportat, pentru ultimul trimestru din 2017, un profit sub aşteptările analiştilor.
     Acţiunile producătorului anglo-olandez de bunuri de larg consum "Unilever" Plc au scăzut cu 1%, la 3.783 pence. Compania a informat, la finele săptămânii trecute, că societatea germană "Dr. Oetker" a lansat o ofertă angajantă pentru marca "Alsa".
     În schimb, acţiunile "Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA" din Italia au urcat cu 0,7%, la 9,72 euro, după ce aceasta a anunţat că profitul său a sporit, ceea ce va permite alocarea unor dividende mai mari.
     Indicele FTSE 100 al pieţei din Londra a scăzut cu 1,1% vineri, la 7.092,43 puncte, iar pe întreaga săptămână - cu 4,2%. Tot în intervalul 5-9 februarie, indicii burselor din Paris şi Frankfurt (CAC 40 şi DAX) au coborât, fiecare, cu peste 5%.
     La finele săptămânii trecute, şi acţiunile de pe pieţele din Asia au scăzut, după declinul consemnat în ziua anterioară pe Wall Street.
     Titlurile companiei petroliere aus­traliene "Santos" Ltd. s-au depreciat cu 2,2%, la 4,84 dolari australieni, pe fondul declinului cotaţiilor de pe piaţa de profil.
     Acţiunile "Sony" Corp., producător nipon de electronice, cu exporturi majore în SUA, au pierdut 2,7%, ajungând la 5.174 yeni, ca urmare a aprecierii monedei japoneze faţă de dolar.
     Indicele Nikkei 225 al Bursei din Tokyo a scăzut cu 2,3%, la 21.382,62 puncte, iar S&P/ASX 200 al celei din Sydney - cu 0,9%, la 5.837,97. Pe întreaga săptămână trecută, Nikkei 225 a pierdut 4,7%, iar S&P/ASX 200 - 3,1%. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (International)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Coreea de Sud doreşte diminuarea tensiunilor militare înainte de un potenţial summit cu Nordul click să citeşti tot articolul
Instanţa din SUA a respins un proces intentat împotriva Digi click să citeşti tot articolul
Israelul a lansat atacuri la scară largă în Siria click să citeşti tot articolul
Porsche analizează majorarea producţiei de maşini electrice click să citeşti tot articolul
China va lansa un contract futures pe petrol, rival cu Brent şi WTI click să citeşti tot articolul
Cel mai mare acţionar al "Deutsche Bank" şi-a redus participaţia click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 12 februarie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTRUL INDUSTRIEI DE LA ROMA:
Şansele de vânzare a "Alitalia" înainte de alegerile parlamentare sunt reduse click să citeşti tot articolul
"Dr. Oetker" vrea să preia o marcă aparţinând "Unilever" click să citeşti tot articolul
MARINE LE PEN:
"Voi propune un nou nume în locul Frontului Naţional" click să citeşti tot articolul
GEORGE SOROS:
"Înainte de Brexit, Marea Britanie avea o situaţie ideală: era membră a Uniunii Europene" click să citeşti tot articolul
Un avion cu 71 de persoane la bord s-a prăbuşit în apropiere de Moscova click să citeşti tot articolul
Benjamin Netanyahu laudă intervenţia armată din Siria click să citeşti tot articolul
Atac la un centru comercial din Beijing click să citeşti tot articolul
Noile grupuri bancare din Italia vor trebui să-şi majoreze capitalul click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 08:58
Coreea de Sud doreşte diminuarea tensiunilor militare înainte de un potenţial summit cu Nordul
     Coreea de Sud a informat, astăzi, că va încerca să organizeze mai multe reuniuni pentru familiile despărţite de războiul coreean şi că îşi propune diminuarea tensiunilor militare cu statul nord-coreean, ca primi paşi pentru a se ajunge la un summit între cele două ţări, potrivit Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 08:42
Circa 250 de persoane au protestat ieri la Bucureşti, Cluj-Napoca şi Sibiu
     Circa 250 de persoane au protestat, ieri seara, în Bucureşti, Cluj-Napoca şi Sibiu, împotriva Guvernului şi a modificărilor legilor Justiţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 08:16
Alro a înregistrat un profit net preliminar de 318 de milioane de lei, în 2017
     Alro (simbol bursier ALR), este un producător de aluminiu din Europa Continentală, care a înregistrat un profit net preliminar de 318 de milioane de lei, în 2017, în creştere faţă de anul 2016 când acesta a fost de 67 de milioane de lei, potrivit unui raport financiar al companiei, remis Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 07:57
Raportul Comisiei 2009 va fi prezentat astăzi în Parlament
     Parlamentul se reuneşte astăzi, în şedinţa comună, pentru a ascultă concluziile comisiei speciale de anchetă privind alegerile prezidenţiale din 2009.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:16
REVISTA PRESEI 12.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Ce spunea PSD în 2016 despre transferul contribuţiilor. Dragnea: Este o bazaconie! Codrin: Vorbim clar de trădare de ţară. Dobre: E aproape fascist
     Liderii şi membrii PSD şi ALDE erau, în anul 2016, înainte de alegeri, vehemenţi împotriva transferului contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat, pe care o calificau drept o măsură "aproape fascistă" sau "o trădare de ţară"  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele unor companii repun bursele europene pe curs negativ
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 09 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9599
2.3806
3.0136
4.0511
0.1838
0.6255
0.2148
4.6561
5.2844
1.4923
3.4800
0.2291
0.4728
1.1107
0.0655
0.4670
0.9938
3.7984
0.3141
1.1558
0.6030
0.0590
0.3498
0.2023
2.7461
0.0393
0.1405
1.0341
0.6251
0.1195
160.6002
5.4950 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook