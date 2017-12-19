   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

International

BURSELE DIN LUME

Bursele europene scad din nou

BURSA 14.02.2018

A.V.
 
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent pe care s-au înscris luni.
     Titlurile companiei germane de călătorii TUI AG au crescut cu 2,2%, la 18,60, după ce aceasta a informat că şi-a redus pierderile anul trecut.
     Acţiunile "Deutsche Bank" AG, cea mai mare bancă germană, s-au depreciat cu 0,4%, la 13,01 euro. Banca va plăti circa 4,5 milioane de dolari în SUA ca să pună punct acuzaţiilor aduse de autoritatea pieţei de capital (SEC) cu privire la înşelarea clienţilor de pe piaţa bondurilor.
     Titlurile producătorului anglo-olandez de bunuri de larg consum "Unilever" Plc au coborât cu 0,7%, la 3.803,50 pence. Compania, care dispune de unul din cele mai mari bugete de publicitate din lume, a ameninţat că îşi va retrage publicitatea de pe platformele digitale precum Facebook sau Google dacă acestea creează disensiuni în rândul societăţii sau nu reuşesc să protejeze copiii.
     Acţiunile retailerului suedez de îmbrăcăminte "Hennes & Mauritz" AB (H&M) au câştigat 1%, atingând 141,94 coroane. Compania a renunţat la planul prin care voia să le solicite acţionarilor să reinvestească dividendele în acţiuni nou emise, anunţând că această mişcare ar fi greu de realizat.
     Titlurile companiei de telecomunicaţii "Hellenic Telecommunications Organization" SA (OTE)
     au stagnat la 11,70 euro. Guvernul grec a iniţiat, ieri, o procedură de licitaţie internaţională pentru vânzarea unui pachet de 5% din OTE.
     Acţiunile grupului energetic rus "Gazprom" PJSC au înregistrat un avans de 1,4%, la 139,26 ruble. Gigantul a anunţat că intenţionează să îşi reorganizeze operaţiunile de export în ideea de a înfiinţa o divizie integrată de distribuţie internaţională care să fie responsabilă pentru toate livrările la export, trading şi marketing.
     La ora 16.15 (ora României), indicele FTSE 100 al pieţei din Londra a crescut cu 0,2%, la 7.188,95 puncte, ASE al celei din Atena - cu 0,4%, la 826,80, DAX al Bursei din Frankfurt a scăzut cu 0,2%, la 12.258,23.
     *  Declin şi în SUA
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele americane au scăzut ieri, în deschidere, cele mai mari pierderi fiind consemnate în sectorul tehnologic. Investitorii americani aşteaptă, astăzi, cifrele oficiale privind inflaţia.
     Titlurile producătorului de software "Microsoft" Corp. au coborât cu 1,2%, la 88,03 dolari, iar cele ale producătorului de cipuri "Intel" Corp. - cu 0,9%, la 44,43 dolari.
     Acţiunile "PepsiCo" Inc. au pierdut 0,6%, ajungând la 111,23 dolari, deşi compania a raportat vânzări peste estimări pentru trimestrul al patrulea din 2017.
     La ora 10.02, indicele Standard & Poor's 500 a scăzut cu 0,5%, la 2.642,91 puncte, Dow Jones Industrial Average - cu 0,5%, la 24.474,77, Nasdaq Composite - cu 0,3%, la 6.962,48.
     *  Asia, în urcare
     În Asia, acţiunile au crescut ieri, în urma avansului consemnat în ziua precedentă de pieţele de pe Wall Street.
     Titlurile producătorului nipon de electronice "Panasonic" Corp. au urcat cu 0,5%, la 1.593,50 yeni, iar cele ale "Mitsubishi Electric" Corp. - cu 0,5%, la 1.841 yeni, în pofida aprecierii monedei japoneze faţă de dolar.
     Acţiunile producătorului de aur "Newcrest Mining" Ltd. au crescut cu 2%, la 22,38 dolari australieni, iar cele ale "Evolution Mining" Ltd. - cu 3,3%, la 2,82 dolari australieni, ca urmare a avansului overnight al preţului metalului galben.
     Titlurile "Jiangxi Copper" Co., cel mai mare producător de cupru din China, au câştigat 1,3% pe piaţa din Hong Kong, afişând un preţ de 12,06 dolari HK.
     Acţiunile "Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group" Ind., cel mai mare grup bancar japonez, au scăzut cu 1,5%, la 767,40 yeni, după ce acesta a decis să plătească 30 de milioane de dolari ca să pună capăt unui proces din SUA, privind manipularea dobânzilor Libor pe yen şi Tibor pe euro/yen.
     Titlurile producătorului nipon de aparate foto "Fujifilm Holdings" Corp. s-au depreciat cu 3,2%, la 4.316 yeni, după ce miliardarul investitor Carl Icahn, acţionar al companiei americane "Xerox" Corp. a criticat planul "Xerox" de a fi preluat de "Fujifilm". În opinia sa, tranzacţia subevaluează în mod serios compania "Xerox" şi favorizează în mod disproporţionat "Fuji".
     Indicele Nikkei 225 al Bursei din Tokyo a scăzut cu 0,7%, la 21.244,68 puncte, S&P/ASX 200 al pieţei din Sydney a urcat cu 0,6%, la 5.855,90, Hang Seng al celei din Hong Kong - cu 1,3%, la 29.839,53. 

Jurnal Bursier
14.02.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest: "Piaţa a fost dominată de o stare de aşteptare"
     * Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
       Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad din nou
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 23 de milioane de lei
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene
     Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
