   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Piata De Capital

BVB estimează un profit net de 10,8 milioane de lei, în 2018

BURSA 13.03.2018

A.A.
 
     * Bursa estimează că va cheltui 1,06 milioane de lei cu planul de remunerare a angajaţilor din acţiuni şi bonusuri
       Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) estimează un profit net de 10,81 milioane de lei, pentru acest an, rezultatul net pe acţiune situându-se la un nivel de 1,34 lei, conform notei de prezentare a bugetului pregătită pentru Adunarea Generală din 16 aprilie.
     "Fără a lua în calcul impactul fuziunii (n.r. BVB - Sibex), respectiv câştigul din fuziune din anul 2017, de 2.880 mii lei, şi utilizarea pierderii fiscale preluate de la Sibex care a avut un impact de 1.858 mii lei, creşterea profitului net în anul 2018 faţă de anul 2017 ar fi de 9%", conform documentului citat.
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor pe Piaţa Reglementată de acţiuni estimată pentru 2018 este 12.708.909 mii lei, în creştere cu aproximativ 4% comparativ cu anul precedent. Oficialii BVB arată: "Această valoare ţine cont de tranzacţiile realizate în cursul anului pe piaţa secundară şi de valoarea ofertelor aşteptate pentru acest an. Valoarea medie zilnică a tranzacţiilor rezultată, inclusiv oferte, este de 50.836 mii lei, în creştere cu circa 4% faţă de 2017.
     În ceea ce priveşte veniturile, se estimează că Piaţa Reglementată de acţiuni, inclusiv oferte, va genera venituri de 19.480 mii lei, în creştere cu 10% faţă de anul precedent. Această valoare ia în calcul de asemenea discounturile oferite market makerilor".
     Pentru Sistemul Alternativ de Tranzacţionare, care include piaţa AeRO, a fost bugetată o valoare estimată a tranzacţiilor de aproximativ 160.921 mii lei, cu 1% mai mare decât valoarea înregistrată în 2017. Valoarea include activitatea de tranzacţionare înregistrată de companiile private listate în cursul anului şi tranzacţiile generate de obligaţiunile listate pe acest segment de piaţă. Veniturile sunt estimate la suma de 198 mii lei, cu 5% sub nivelul din 2017.
     În ceea ce priveşte piaţa instrumentelor cu venit fix, pentru segmentul obligaţiunilor s-a estimat o valoare a tranzacţiilor de 1.732.155 mii lei (inclusiv oferte), valoare în creştere cu 36% în principal datorită creşterii ofertelor publice iniţiale, se mai arată în proiectul de buget: "Pentru valoarea tranzacţiilor pe segmentul titlurilor de stat se previzionează un nivel de 36.883 mii lei, cu aproximativ 5% peste valoarea din anul precedent. Veniturile totale generate de aceste instrumente financiare sunt estimate la 7,4 mii lei.
     Pentru segmentul produselor structurate, valoarea tranzacţiilor este estimată la 253.406 mii lei, cu 35% mai puţin faţă de 2017, în principal datorită noilor cerinţe MIFID II, care vor reduce iniţial apetitul pentru lansarea de noi produse şi volumele tranzacţionate. Valoarea medie zilnică a fost estimată la 1.014 mii lei, cu 35% mai puţin faţă de anul precedent. Reducerea activităţii de tranzacţionare se va transpune într-o reducere a veniturilor".
     Veniturile din tarife de menţinere şi admitere emitenţi au fost bugetate la un nivel de 2.351 mii lei pentru acest an, sau 9% din totalul veniturilor operaţionale. Cifra este cu 3% mai mare faţă de 2017, veniturile urmând să aibă o evoluţie apropiată anului 2017.
     Veniturile din vânzarea de date bursiere sunt estimate la 1.373 mii lei, similare anului 2017, şi vor reprezenta aproximativ 5% din totalul veniturilor operaţionale.
     Veniturile din servicii IT&C sunt bugetate la nivelul de 995 mii lei în 2018, reprezentând 4% din totalul veniturilor operaţionale, structura acestora fiind influenţată de introducerea unor noi tarife participanţilor începând cu 1 ianuarie 2018.
     Veniturile generate de tarifele percepute Participanţilor au fost bugetate la o valoare de 207 mii lei, calculul fiind realizat utilizând numărul de Participanţi de la sfârşitul anului 2017 care vor plăti tarife de menţinere pe Piaţa Reglementată la vedere. De asemenea, s-a luat în calcul şi posibilitatea că o companie de brokeraj va solicita calitatea de membru al BVB în acest an, potrivit notei pregătite pentru acţionari.
     *  BVB şi-a bugetat creşterea cheltuielilor de personal cu 3%
     BVB şi-a bugetat pentru acest an cheltuieli de personal şi management la valoarea de 6.510 mii lei, în creştere cu 3%, în principal datorită unui număr mai mare de angajaţi bugetaţi în 2018 (46) faţă de sfârşitul anul 2017 (42), în vederea acoperirii necesarului de personal, se mai arată în documentul fiscal: "Pentru o mai bună comparabiltate, cheltuielile anului 2017 includ şi contribuţiile pentru asigurările sociale şi asigurările de sănătate transferate în sarcina angajaţilor începând cu 01/01/2018.
     Remuneraţiile membrilor Consiliului de Administraţie şi Comisiilor Speciale sunt estimate la valoarea de 949 mii lei, în creştere cu 13% faţă de anul precedent. Creşterea este determinată de numărul mai mic de indemnizaţii achitate în cursul anului 2017, când două poziţii din cadrul Consiliului Bursei nu au fost ocupate pe întreaga perioadă a anului".
     De asemenea, costurile estimate pentru stock option plan (n.r. plan de recompensare a angajaţilor cu acţiuni) şi bonusuri anuale au fost bugetate la un nivel mai scăzut faţă de anul precedent (1,06 milioane de lei, faţă de 1,42 milioane de lei, în 2017) şi presupun derularea unui program de acordare de acţiuni gratuite administratorilor, managerilor şi angajaţilor BVB şi/sau acordarea de bonusuri anuale, în baza unor criterii de performanţă. Derularea acestui program la nivelul BVB se va realiza în baza aprobării AGA, din aprilie 2017, a planului general multianual privind acordarea gratuită de acţiuni BVB, a programului de răscumpărare de acţiuni proprii, sub condiţia identificării resurselor necesare şi alocării acestora conform prevederilor legale sau a alocării acţiunilor proprii achiziţionate în cursul anului 2017, precizează reprezentanţii Bursei, care adaugă: "Bonusurile anuale se vor acorda în baza îndeplinirii criteriilor de performanţă şi în funcţie de nivelul de realizare a bugetului annual".
     Cheltuielile cu servicii prestate de terţi, inclusiv costurile cu organizarea evenimentelor de promovare a BVB şi a pieţei de capital, sunt bugetate la un nivel de 1.709 mii lei, cu 4% mai mari faţă de cheltuielile anului 2017 din care au fost excluse costurile generate de fuziunea BVB-Sibex, dar cu 13% mai mici faţă de cheltuielile anului 2017 inclusiv costurile generate de proiectul de fuziune BVB-Sibex.
     Cheltuielile de marketing şi promovare, inclusiv deplasările, sunt estimate la 8% din totalul cheltuielilor operaţionale sau 1.184 mii lei.
     Consiliul de Administraţie al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a propus acţionarilor distribuirea unor dividende de 13,55 milioane de lei, din profitul net realizat la nivel individual, anul trecut, în sumă de 14,246 milioane de lei, potrivit convocatorului AGA pentru 16 aprilie.
     Astfel, valoarea dividendului brut este de 1,68 lei/titlu, care, la preţul de închidere al acţiunilor BVB din data de 6 martie, de 28,1 lei/unitate, oferă un randament de aproape 6%.
     O sumă de aproape 696.000 de lei urmează să fie repartizată pentru rezerva legală.
     La nivel de grup, în 2017, operatorul pieţei locale de capital a realizat un profit net consolidat preliminar de 14,68 de milioane de lei, în creştere cu 89% faţă de cel din 2016, 20% din acest rezultat, respectiv 2,88 milioane de lei, fiind obţinut ca urmare a fuziunii cu Sibex. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] BVB estimează un profit net de 10,8 milioane de lei, în 2018

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 


ATENŢIE!
Orice comentariu care nu are legătură cu textul articolului dar se încadrează in tematica pieţei de capital, va fi redirijat de administrator în Forumul BURSA.
Aceeasi sectiune (Piata De Capital)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
SIF BANAT CRIŞANA - RAPORT CURENT - Eveniment important de raportat click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Rulaj de 122,7 milioane lei, cu obligaţiuni ale Ministerului de Finanţe click să citeşti tot articolul
Curtea de Apel a respins cererea Finanţelor Publice Braşov, pentru falimentul "Condmag" click să citeşti tot articolul
ADRIAN TĂNASE, BVB:
"Economiile se ţin la bursă, în valori mobiliare" click să citeşti tot articolul
AVOCAT ANDREEA SAVELI:
"Există riscul ca mii de foşti proprietari să îşi piardă dreptul la restituire" click să citeşti tot articolul
Acţionarii Patria Bank au aprobat conversia în acţiuni a unei datorii faţă de acţionarul majoritar click să citeşti tot articolul
EXCLUSIVITATE - INTERVIU CU NOUL CEO AL BVB, ADRIAN TĂNASE:
"Promovarea BVB la piaţă emergentă - anul acesta, într-un scenariu foarte optimist" click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu pozitiv, pe un rulaj de 34,31 milioane euro click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 5,3 milioane de euro pe BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTRUL ECONOMIEI S-A ÎNTÂLNIT CU SINDICALIŞTII
Andruşcă susţine că dreptul de preempţiune pentru preluarea Şantierului Mangalia nu a expirat click să citeşti tot articolul
DUPĂ EŞECUL SIF MOLDOVA ŞI CONFECŢII VASLUI
SIF Transilvania încearcă să consolideze valoarea nominală a acţiunilor click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF TRANSILVANIA - Raport curent 09.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
GRIGORE FILIP, AEROSTAR:
"Putem aduce valoare adăugată programului Patriot" click să citeşti tot articolul
Acţionarii Romcab, convocaţi pentru aprobarea planului de reorganizare  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
13.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 122,7 milioane lei, cu obligaţiuni ale Ministerului de Finanţe
     * Creştere de 3,54% pentru acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
       Volumul a urcat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, la aproape 160 de milioane de lei (34,3 milioane de euro), o valoare de 122,7 milioane de lei fiind realizată pe piaţa de obligaţiuni.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa cresc datorită unei tranzacţii RWE-E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au început în creştere săptămâna curentă, în baza evoluţiilor din Germania, susţinute de anunţul privind o tranzacţie majoră între cei doi giganţi ai utilităţilor din ţară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.03.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din volum, realizat cu titlurile Fondul Proprietatea
     Rulajul consemnat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de circa 42,7 milioane de lei (9,17 milionane de euro), peste 40% (43,5%) din volum fiind asigurat de transferurile cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.03.2018
Bursele europene şi americane, impulsionate de situaţia pieţei muncii din SUA
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, după ce SUA au anunţat date peste aşteptări privind piaţa muncii. Conform cifrelor oficiale, piaţa muncii din Statele Unite a avut, luna trecută,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.03.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de evoluţia titlurilor Sphera Franchise Group
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă, singurul indice ce a închiat şedinţa în scădere fiind BET-FI, a cărui depreciere a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri limitate pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au urcat ieri, însă avansul a fost limitat după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a decis să menţină dobânzile la nivelul curent.
     Titlurile "Lloyds Banking...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 12 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9778
2.3835
2.9524
3.9861
0.1831
0.6257
0.2152
4.6616
5.2472
1.4955
3.5521
0.2253
0.4866
1.1107
0.0666
0.4586
0.9905
3.7864
0.3199
1.1631
0.5985
0.0582
0.3554
0.2032
2.7673
0.0395
0.1462
1.0309
0.6268
0.1209
160.3111
5.4909 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook