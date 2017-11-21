   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Macroeconomie

CARE SUNT ŞI CUM SE PLĂTESC CONTRIBUŢIILE DATORATE PENTRU SALARII ŞI ACTIVITĂŢI INDEPENDENTE DE LA 1 IANUARIE 2018

Dănuţa Brebeanu - Copăcel: "Avocaţii, jurnaliştii sau medicii vor achita contribuţiile sociale la nivelul salariului minim"

15.01.2018
     *  Cei care obţin venituri din activităţi independente, chirii, dividende de peste 22.800 de lei, pentru anul fiscal 2018, trebuie să le declare în vederea stabilirii contribuţiilor
     * Dănuţa Brebeanu - Copăcel, Expert contabil şi Auditor financiar: "Salariul minim net creşte cu 97 lei faţă de 2017"
       Autorităţile au modificat, de la 1 ianuarie, prevederile fiscale referitoare atât la veniturile de natură salarială, cât şi la veniturile din activităţi independente sau asimilate acestora.
     Una dintre măsurile care dă bătăi de cap contribuabililor este depunerea, până la 31 ianuarie 2018, a Formularului 600 în vederea determinării contribuţiei de asigurări sociale (CAS) şi a contribuţiei de asigurări sociale de sănătate (CASS). ANAF a anunţat că 210.000 de contribuabili persoane fizice au obligaţia să depună acest document.
     Dănuţa Brebeanu - Copăcel, Expert contabil şi Auditor financiar, ne-a transmis o analiză a măsurilor avute în vedere de Fisc, pe tipurile de venituri obţinute de contribuabili:
     * "1. Venituri de natură salarială
     În Monitorul Oficial nr. 950 din 29 noiembrie 2017 a fost publicată HG nr.846/2017 pentru stabilirea salariului de bază minim brut pe ţară care prevede faptul că, începând cu 1 ianuarie 2018, salariul de bază minim brut pe ţară va fi majorat de la 1450 lei la 1.900 lei lunar, pentru un program complet de lucru de 166,66 ore, în medie, pe lună, în anul 2018, reprezentând 11,40 lei/oră. În această sumă nu sunt incluse sporuri şi alte adaosuri. Majorarea salariului minim brut de la 1.450 lei la 1.900 lei reprezintă o creştere de 23,69% faţă de anul 2017 şi este influenţată de transferul contribuţiilor sociale de la angajator la angajat, care reprezintă 37,25%. Din acest cuantum, 35% este suportat de angajat, cu 25% pentru pensii şi 10% pentru sănătate.
     Plata contribuţiilor sociale (pensii şi sănătate) trece din sarcina angajatorilor în cea a angajaţilor, dar sumele sunt reţinute şi virate tot de către angajatori. Aceştia vor mai suporta doar o contribuţie asiguratorie pentru muncă, de 2,25% din fondul de salarii, care acoperă riscurile de şomaj, accidente de muncă, concediu medical şi creanţe salariale.
     Dacă până la 31 decembrie 2017, la funcţia de bază, un angajat cu salariul minim brut de 1.450 lei şi fără persoane în întreţinere obţine un salariu net de 1.065 lei, începând cu 1 ianuarie 2018, la un salariu minim brut de 1.900 lei va rezulta un salariu net de 1.162 lei, cu 97 lei mai mare faţă de cel din anul 2017.
     Cota de contribuţii la Pilonul II de pensii se reduce de la 5,1% la 3,75%, în condiţiile majorării salariilor, valoarea achitată fiind similară celei virate anul trecut.
     Pe de altă parte, conform Proiectului Legii bugetului asigurărilor sociale de stat pe anul 2018, publicat pe site-ul Ministerului de Finanţe, câştigul salarial mediu brut pe anul 2018 va fi de 4.162 lei, în loc de 3.131 lei cât a fost stabilit pentru anul 2017.
     * 2. Venituri din activităţi independente
     În Monitorul Oficial nr.885 din 10 noiembrie 2017 a fost publicată HG nr. 79/2017 pentru modificarea şi completatarea Legii nr.227/2015 privind Codul Fiscal. Astfel, persoanele cu activităţi independente, precum avocaţi, jurnalişti, scriitori, notari sau medici, vor achita contribuţiile sociale calculate la nivelul salariului minim pe economie, nu raporate la sumele obţinute din activităţi, ca până acum.
     Baza lunară de calcul al Contribuţiei de asigurări sociale (CAS) o reprezintă venitul ales de contribuabil, care NU poate fi mai mic decât nivelul salariului minim în vigoare în luna pentru care se datorează contribuţia.
     Persoanele fizice care realizează venituri din activităţi independente, din una sau mai multe surse de venit, datorează Contribuţia de asigurări sociale (CAS) dacă sunt îndeplinite următoarele condiţii, după caz:
     a. venitul net realizat în anul precedent, exclusiv cheltuielile reprezentând CAS, raportat la numărul lunilor de activitate din cursul anului, este cel puţin egal cu nivelul salariului minim în vigoare în luna ianuarie a anului pentru care se stabileşte contribuţia (în cazul anului 2018, fiind vorba de 1.900 lei);
     b. venitul net lunar estimat a se realiza este cel puţin egal cu nivelul salariului minim în vigoare în luna în care îşi încep activitatea sau nivelul salariului minim în vigoare în ianuarie a anului pentru care se stabileşte contribuţia, în cazul celor care trec de la determinarea venitului net anual pe baza normelor anuale de venit la stabilirea venitului net anual în sistem real;
     c. valoarea lunară a normelor de venit, obţinută prin raportarea normelor anuale de venit la numărul lunilor de activitate din cursul anului este cel puţin egală cu nivelul salariului minim în vigoare în luna ianuarie a anului pentru care se stabileşte contribuţia;
     d. venitul net lunar realizat în anul precedent, rămas după scăderea din venitul brut al cheltuielilor deductibile de 40%, raportat la numărul lunilor de activitate din cursul anului, este cel puţin egal cu nivelul salariului minim în vigoare în ianuarie a anului pentru care se stabileşte contribuţia, în cazul contribuabililor care realizează venituri din drepturi de proprietate intelectuală pentru care impozitul pe venit se reţine la sursă.
     Încadrarea în plafonul lunar reprezentând cel puţin nivelul salariului minim se efectuează prin însumarea veniturilor din activităţi independente.
     Persoanele fizice obligate la plata Contribuţiei de asigurări sociale (CAS), depun anual la organul fiscal, până la 31 ianuarie inclusiv a anului pentru care se stabileşte contribuţia Declaraţia 600 privind venitul asupra căruia datorează contribuţia.
     În cazul persoanelor care încep să desfăşoare activitate în cursul anului fiscal, iar venitul lunar estimat a se realiza din una sau mai multe surse de venit este cel puţin egal cu nivelul salariului minim în vigoare în luna în care se estimează veniturile, Declaraţia 600 se depune în termen de 30 de zile de la data producerii evenimentului.
     Persoanele fizice care în anul fiscal precedent au realizat venituri cumulate din activităţi independente sub nivelul plafonului minim NU au obligaţia depunerii Declaraţiei 600 şi nu datorează Contribuţia de asigurări sociale (CAS) pentru anul în curs.
     Totuşi, acestea pot opta pentru depunerea Declaraţiei 600 şi pentru plata CAS pentru anul în curs, în aceleaşi condiţii prevăzute pentru persoanele care realizează venituri lunare peste nivelul salariului minim. Opţiunea este valabilă şi nu se poate modifica pentru întregul an fiscal.
     Contribuţia de asigurări sociale (CAS) datorată de persoanele fizice care realizează venituri din activităţi independente se stabileşte de organul fiscal, prin decizie de impunere, pe baza Declaraţiei 600 depusă de contribuabil. Baza de calcul al CAS se evidenţiază lunar, iar plata acesteia se efectuează trimestrial, în 4 rate egale, pâna la data de 25 inclusiv a ultimei luni din fiecare trimestru. Contribuţia de asigurări sociale (CAS) stabilită prin decizia de impunere se calculează prin aplicarea cotei de 25% asupra bazei de calcul (salariul minim sau o bază mai mare, în funcţie de opţiunea contribuabilului).
     Contribuţia de asigurări sociale de sănătate (CASS) este de 10% şi se datorează de către persoanele fizice care au calitatea de angajaţi sau pentru care există obligaţia plăţii contribuţiei.
     Contribuabilii la sistemul de asigurări sociale de sănătate care NU se încadrează în categoriile de persoane exceptate de la plata Contribuţiei de asigurări sociale de sănătate (CASS) datorează CASS dacă realizează venituri anuale cumulate cel puţin egale cu 12 salarii minime din una sau mai multe surse de venituri din următoarele categorii:
     a. venituri din activităţi independente;
     b. venituri din asocierea cu o persoană juridică;
     c. venituri din cedarea folosinţei bunurilor;
     d. venituri din investiţii;
     e. venituri din activităţi agricole, silvicultură şi piscicultură;
     f. venituri din alte surse.
     În cazul veniturilor salariale, baza lunară de calcul pentru Contribuţia de asigurări sociale de sănătate (CASS) o reprezintă câştigul brut realizat, neaplicându-se plafonul maxim de 5 salarii medii brute pe economie.
     În cazul persoanelor care obţin venituri de natura celor prezentate mai sus la literele a-f, baza lunară de calcul este salariul minim în vigoare în luna pentru care se datorează contribuţia.
     Încadrarea în plafonul anual se efectuează prin însumarea veniturilor anuale menţionate mai sus, realizate în anul fiscal precedent.
     Persoanele fizice obligate la plata Contribuţiei de asigurări sociale de sănătate (CASS) depun anual la organul fiscal, până la 31 ianuarie inclusiv a anului pentru care se stabileşte contribuţia, Declaraţia 600 cu privire la încadrarea veniturilor realizate în plafonul lunar.
     În cazul contribuabililor care încep să desfăşoare activitate sau încep să realizeze venituri în cursul anului fiscal, iar venitul lunar estimat a se realiza din una sau mai multe surse de venit din cele menţionate mai sus este cel puţin egal cu nivelul salariului minim în vigoare în luna în care se estimează veniturile, Declaraţia 600 se depune în termen de 30 de zile de la data producerii evenimentului.
     Persoanele fizice care realizează venituri anuale sub nivelul a 12 salarii minim brute pot opta pentru depunerea Declaraţiei 600 şi pentru plata Contribuţiei de asigurări sociale de sănătate (CASS) pentru anul în curs, în aceleaşi condiţii prevăzute pentru persoanele care realizează venituri anuale peste nivelul a 12 salarii minime. Opţiunea este valabilă şi nu se poate modifica pentru întregul an fiscal.
     Persoanele care în cursul anului îşi încetează activitatea sau intră în suspendare temporară a activităţii depun la organul fiscal, în termen de 30 de zile de la data la care a intervenit evenimentul, Declaraţia 600 în vederea stopării obligaţiilor de plată reprezentând CASS.
     *  Persoane fizice care nu realizează venituri
     Persoanele fizice care NU realizează venituri de natura celor menţionate mai sus şi nu se încadrează în categoriile de persoane exceptate de la plata Contribuţiei de asigurări sociale de sănătate (CASS) datorează contribuţia astfel:
     a. lunar, prin aplicarea cotei de 10% asupra salariului minim şi au obligaţia să plătească CASS pe o perioadă de cel puţin 12 luni consecutive, începând cu luna în care se depune Declaraţia 604 la organul fiscal; sau
     b. la data la care accesează serviciile acordate de sistemul public de asigurări sociale de sănătate, prin depunerea Declaraţiei 604, aplicând cota de 10% asupra bazei de calcul reprezentând valoarea a de 7 ori salariul minim brut pe ţară.
     Salariul minim brut pe ţară este salariul minim în vigoare în luna pentru care se datorează contribuţia". 
 
