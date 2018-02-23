   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Politica

CĂTĂLIN IVAN:

"Sunt de acord cu Viktor Orban că multe lucruri nu merg bine în UE "

BURSA 12.04.2018

Ancuţa Stanciu
 
măreşte imaginea
     Viktor Orban a ieşit, duminică, învingător la alegerile legislative din Ungaria, fiind la al treilea mandat consecutiv la conducerea guvernului de la Budapesta. Partidul Fidesz, pe care l-a fondat în 1988, a obţinut 48,8% din voturile exprimate, un scor mai bun ca în urmă cu patru ani, şi a devansat Jobbik, care a câştigat circa 20% din voturi, în timp ce socialiştii au avut în jur de 12%.
     Viktor Orban a reuşit să obţină 133 din cele 199 de mandate în Parlamentul ungar, o "supermajoritate" de două treimi, la fel ca în 2010 şi 2014, care-i va permite o aprobare prin vot a unor modificări constituţionale.
     După victorie, Viktor Orban a avertizat Uniunea Europeană, potrivit EFE, că lucrurile nu mai pot continua aşa, precizând: "Nu ne înfruntăm cu Europa. Vrem o Uniune Europeană de succes şi puternică, dar pentru aceasta trebuie ca toţi să putem spune ceea ce ne deranjează". În opinia comentatorilor occidentali, tacticile autoritariste ale lui Orban, inspirate de Rusia, reprezintă o provocare majoră pentru valorile Uniunii Europene.
     Purtătorul de cuvânt al guvernului ungar, Zoltan Kovacs, a declarat că graniţele suveranităţii naţionale şi puterile instituţiilor europene ar trebui să fie clar definite. Guvernul ungar îşi menţine poziţia că problemele provocate de imigraţie reprezintă cele mai mari pericole şi provocări pentru viitorul Europei, a mai spus Kovacs.
     "Toate grupurile politice şi Parlamentul European sunt de acord că politicile UE şi instituţiile europene trebuie reformate pentru a face faţă noilor provocări în faţa economiei şi societăţii europene", susţine europarlamentarul Theodor Stolojan, adăugând: "Dar ce trebuie schimbat şi cum anume rămâne de convenit între statele membre. Există puncte de vedere diferite. Victoria FIDESZ în Ungaria întăreşte poziţia statelor membre care văd soluţia în direcţia unei integrări limitate. Pentru România, dimpotrivă, o cât mai mare integrare posibilă, la care ţara noastră să fie parte, va avea o influenţă pozitivă din punct de vedere atât politic, cât şi economic. Avem în vedere înclinaţia noastră naturală, dovedită, pentru derapaje politice şi economice".
     Europarlamentarul Cristian Preda ne-a precizat: "Orban Viktor e copiat deja de Dragnea. Criticile la adresa UE, înfăţişarea migranţilor ca «invadatori» şi transformarea lui Soros în «ţap ispăşitor» au fost deja asumate de şeful PSD. Aceste teme vor fi probabil folosite în alegerile din 2019".
     Victoria clară a lui Victor Orban îi dă un bonus de putere la Bruxelles prin legitimitatea electorală proaspăt redobândită acasă, ne-a declarat europarlamentarul PSD Andi Cristea, menţionând: "Dincolo de retorica sa îndrăzneaţă însă, nu vă aşteptaţi la schimbări radicale în UE sau la Bruxelles, Ungaria nu este un stat cu o populaţie mare. Practic şi metaforic totodată, Orban agită o sabie mare la poarta UE, dar călăreşte, cu tot respectul, un cal mic. Demersurile sale europene capătă greutate abia în combinaţie cu state mai mari precum Polonia. România are ca interes o Europa coezivă, reformată, care să funcţioneze bine şi în favoarea estului. Rămânem eurofili, pozitivi faţă de Bruxelles, dar şi cu o doză crescândă de demnitate necesară".
     La rândul său, europarlamentarul Cătălin Ivan a menţionat: "Sunt de acord cu Viktor Orban că sunt multe lucruri care nu merg bine în Uniunea Europeană şi că nu mai pot continua aşa, însă la fel de îngrijorătoare, dacă nu mai îngrijorătoare, este lipsa democraţiei în Ungaria. Nivelul foarte ridicat al corupţiei, sabotarea activităţii politice a partidelor de opoziţie folosind instituţiile statului sunt cel puţin la fel de îngrijorătoare. Din păcate, în Ungaria nu au fost alegeri libere, iar asta nu are cum să ajute nici Ungaria, nici Uniunea Europeană".
     Europarlamentarul Laurenţiu Rebega ne-a declarat: "Ce să vă spun?! Omul zice multe şi la bucurie, nu doar la necaz! Aşa şi cu Orban: victoria FIDESZ a fost, probabil, mai mare decât propriile sale aşteptări. Iar după victorie, când toată presa şi opinia publică aşteaptă declaraţii, premierul maghiar a spus o chestie care poate fi interpretată oricum, în funcţie de ceea ce doreşte cel care ascultă. Eu cred că, tocmai, lucrurile vor continua exact aşa ca până acum! Mai exact, Guvernul Orban îşi va continua politica de respingere a migranţilor, iar liberalii din Occident îl vor critica. Cu toate acestea, Ungaria nu riscă aproape nimic pe plan european. Economia maghiară este legată strâns de Germania şi Austria, iar FIDESZ este membru în cel mai puternic şi influent partid european, PPE, adică tocmai grupul politic care face şi desface totul la Bruxelles. Eu aş îndrăzni chiar să speculez că este un fel de înţelegere tacită: Orban este lăsat să spună ceea ce ceilalţi lideri din PPE nu au curajul!
     Cât despre România, aici lucrurile sunt mai puţin clare. Vedeţi, vorba poetului, nu este acelaşi lucru dacă doi oameni diferiţi spun acelaşi lucru!
     Pentru occidentali există un «naţionalism acceptabil», care este al lui Orban, şi «naţionalisme inacceptabile», de exemplu, cel românesc. România nu a ştiut şi nu ştie să găsească tonul potrivit în politica externă. Fiind foarte obedienţi, nimeni nu are încredere în noi, fie că ne chemăm Iliescu, Băsescu, Dragnea sau Ludovic Orban. Soluţiile pentru noi sunt aici, nu pot veni din afară! Trebuie să avem curaj, responsabilitate şi să nu ne schimbăm la orice adiere de vânt!"
     Europarlamentarul Adina Vălean ne-a transmis: "Ironic, Orban are dreptate. Lucrurile nu mai pot continua aşa. E nevoie de «mai multă Europă», nu mai puţină, iar liderii actuali pot găsi inspiraţie în personalităţi pro-europene care au contribuit la istoria noastră comună".
     În opinia eurodeputatului Csaba Sogor, fiecare stat membru are dreptul şi responsabilitatea de a-şi exprima propria viziune privind viitorul Uniunii Europene şi de a contribui, fie prin discuţii, fie prin vot la stabilirea politicilor europene care ne vor defini viitorul comun. Domnia sa susţine: "Nici Ungaria, nici România şi niciun alt stat membru nu face excepţie de la această regulă".
     Totodată, domnul Sogor consideră că nu există motive pentru care rezultatul alegerilor din Ungaria ar trebui să influenţeze în orice fel politica internă şi externă a României, care sunt prerogative ale Guvernului României. Csaba Sogor speră că guvernele din Ungaria şi România vor menţine relaţii pozitive şi echilibrate, ceea ce va fi în avantajul ambelor ţări, dar mai ales al comunităţii maghiare din România.
     Europarlamentarul Maria Grapini ne-a transmis: "Rezultatul alegerilor din Ungaria era previzibil. Viktor Orban a abordat o politică protecţionistă, a promis cetăţenilor independenţa totală în politicile intern , a respins primirea migranţilor şi, evident, că şi-a întărit popularitatea. Cetăţenii nu se uită prea mult la restrângerea unor drepturi, cum ar fi libertatea de exprimare pe care regimul Orban a restrâns-o în ultimii ani şi nici la lipsa de transparenţă în luarea deciziilor la nivel naţional, principii pe care UE pune mare accent şi care ar trebui să ne intereseze că cetăţeni. Viktor Orban face joc dublu. Formaţiunea politică care îl susţine face parte din grupul politic popular din Parlamentul European şi când vine în Parlament vorbeşte despre politicile europene nemaipomenite ale grupului PPE. Când merge în ţară, în Ungaria, le spune cetăţenilor că nu ţine cont de UE, face ce vrea!
     Greşeala grupului popularilor este că acceptă jocul dublu al lui Viktor Orban. Este clar că a ştiut să speculeze inteligent subsidiaritatea prevăzută în Tratatul UE, pe care şi noi, România, ar trebui să o utilizăm, dar de acolo până la a vrea să fii în două bărci este cale lungă!
     Eu cred că statele membre trebuie să fie consultate în toate problemele majore ale Uniunii şi acest lucru se întâmplă în cadrul Consiliului unde sunt toţi şefii de stat şi de guverne. Nu am auzit ca domnul Orban să fie foarte vocal în multe dintre situaţiile pe care le contestă doar că să-şi crească popularitatea. Cetăţenii maghiari ar trebui să fie informaţi de acest joc dublu, dacă se va dori scăderea şanselor de dezvoltare a naţionalismului extremist şi a scăderii drepturilor cetăţenilor maghiari.
     În România, consider că este o mai bună informare a cetăţenilor (nu suficientă însă) şi cred că influenţa lui Viktor Orban va fi mică. Foarte mulţi români nu agreează politica lui Orban şi de aceea cred că nu va putea avea o influenţă substanţială asupra politicii şi alegerilor din România".
     * Viktor Orban: "Poporul ungar a votat în favoarea suveranităţii naţionale"
     Poporul ungar a votat în favoarea suveranităţii naţionale la alegerile generale de duminică, a declarat, recent, premierul ungar Viktor Orban, în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă, la parlament, cu media internaţională, transmite MTI, potrivit Agerpres.
     Ungurii au decis la acest scrutin că doar ei pot stabili alături de cine vor să trăiască "şi noi trebuie să respectăm această decizie", a subliniat Orban, menţionând că vor fi "schimbări semnificative" în noul său guvern, iar cabinetul urmează să fie remaniat prin cooptarea de "oameni în majoritate noi".
     Orban a dat pe de altă parte asigurări că Ungaria este o ţară care doreşte o Europă puternică având state puternice, iar guvernul său ar trebui să susţină o "Europă a naţiunilor" şi nu "Statele Unite ale Europei".
     * UE cere Ungariei să apere valorile blocului
     Comisia Europeană a cerut Ungariei să contribuie la apărarea valorilor Uniunii Europene, după victoria electorală a premierului Viktor Orban. "UE este o uniune de democraţie şi valori", a declarat purtătorul de cuvânt al Comisiei Europene, Margaritis Schinas, adăugând că executivul european şi preşedintele acestuia, Jean-Claude Juncker, cred că apărarea acestor valori este "o datorie comună a tuturor statelor membre, fără nicio excepţie".
     * Cotidianul de opoziţie Magyar Nemzet îşi încetează apariţia, după 80 de ani de activitate
     Ziarul Magyar Nemzet, unul din cele două cotidiene de opoziţie în Ungaria, s-a închis începând de ieri, 11 aprilie, a anunţat editorul său într-un comunicat, citat de site-ul Index.hu, preluat de MTI. Cotidianul nu va mai apărea nici pe online.
     Magyar Nemzet este proprietate a magnatului Lajos Simicska, pe vremuri aliat al prim-ministrului de dreapta Viktor Orban, dar care a căzut în dizgraţie şi a fost unul dintre cei mai înverşunaţi oponenţi ai acestuia în timpul alegerilor parlamentare.
     Magnatul a anunţat că va închide şi postul Lanchid Radio, iar compania emblematică a grupului, televiziunea de ştiri Hir TV, va fi supusă unor modificări.
     Potrivit informaţiilor cotidianului maghiar Nepszava, citate de Rador, politicianul Ungar Peter a făcut o ofertă pentru cumpărarea publicaţiilor Magyar Nemzet şi Heti Valasz, precum şi pentru achiziţionarea postului de radio Lanchíd. Ungar Peter este membru al partidului de opoziţie LMP, cel care abia a depăşit pragul electoral şi a intrat în parlament la alegerile de duminică, dar este moştenitorul unei averi considerabile şi coproprietarul acţiunilor majoritare ale firmei Pio-21 SRL.
     La fel ca Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban şi-a consolidat controlul asupra presei ungare. Szabolcs Panyi, jurnalist de investigaţie, susţine: "Apropiaţii guvernului, şi mă refer la oameni de afaceri, au obţinut împrumuturi ieftine de la bănci controlate de stat ca să achiziţioneze canale media, de pildă au cumpărat al doilea post de televiziune ca anvergură şi l-au transformat în instrument de propagandă".
     De asemenea, Viktor Orban a creat, în jurul său, un cerc de oligarhi, care beneficiază de contracte cu statul.
     * Ungaria: Legea "Stop Soros" ar putea fi printre primele aprobate de noul Parlament
     Una dintre primele legi care vor fi aprobate de noul Parlament ar putea fi cea care oferă guvernului posibilitatea de a interzice ONG-urile care susţin migraţia şi reprezintă "o ameninţare la securitatea naţională", a declarat un purtător de cuvânt al Fidesz, partidul condus de Viktor Orban, scrie The Independent, potrivit News.ro.
     Noua legislaţie, supranumită "Stop Soros" de guvern înainte de vot, face parte din campania anti-imigraţie a lui Orban care îl are ca ţintă pe omul de afaceri ungar stabilit în SUA, George Soros. Acţiunile sale filantropice au ca scop susţinerea valorilor liberale şi graniţele deschise. "După ce este format Parlamentul la sfârşitul lui aprilie, la începutul lui mai în sesiunea parlamentară vom începe munca necesară intereselor ţării, care ar putea fi chiar pachetul de legi Stop Soros", a declarat purtătorul de cuvânt al Fidesz la postul naţional de radio.
     Printre măsurile care ar urma să fie implementate se numără şi înregistrarea obligatorie a ONG-urilor care "susţin imigraţia ilegală", o taxă de 25% pentru donaţiile externe primite de astfel de ONG-uri şi ordine de restricţie pentru activişti prin care le este interzis să ajungă la graniţele UE din Ungaria. Aceste graniţe au fost întărite în 2015 în timpul crizei migranţilor.
     Orban a declarat înainte de alegeri că are informaţii că anumiţi activişti sunt plătiţi de Soros. "Ştim numele celor implicaţi şi cum lucrează pentru a transforma Ungaria într-o ţară a migranţilor", a precizat Orban, menţionând că a creat proiectul de lege Stop Soros, care defineşte imigraţia ca fiind o problemă de securitate naţională. 

     * Financial Times: "Un putregai antidemocratic s-a instalat la periferia Uniunii Europene "
     Într-o epocă în care autocraţia şi corupţia au pornit în marş, UE proclamă cu mândrie că ea apără democraţia şi statul de drept, scrie Financial Times, potrivit hotnews.ro, precizând: "Dar, în vreme ce mai toţi cei 28 de membri ai blocului se pot lăuda cu acelaşi lucru fără a roşi, un putregai antidemocratic s-a instalat la periferia lui. Dacă nu va fi tratată, putreziciunea se va întinde către centru - şi ar putea în cele din urmă să distrugă pretenţia UE de a fi o comunitate a valorilor. Cel mai evident pericol vine din Ungaria.
     (...) Viktor Orban tocmai a câştigat din nou puterea, în urma unei mari victorii electorale. Însă premierul ungar a subminat deja alte instituţii vitale pentru o societate liberă - independenţa justiţiei, libertatea presei şi organizaţiile nonguvernamentale, care pot trage guvernul la răspundere. Ungaria nu e singura problemă. Guvernul Poloniei este investigat de Comisia Europeană pentru subminarea statului de drept.
     În Slovacia şi Malta, jurnalişti de investigaţie care cercetau corupţia la cele mai înalte niveluri ale guvernului au fost asasinaţi recent. Crimele nu au fost rezolvate în nici unul dintre cazuri - deşi premierul slovac Robert Fico a demisionat. Între timp, în Cehia vecină, premier este Andrej Babis, un miliardar şi proprietarul a două dintre cele mai mari ziare ale ţării - şi el este investigat sub suspiciunea de fraudă.
     Înalţi oficiali ai UE recunosc că Bulgaria, actuala deţinătoare a preşedinţiei rotative a UE, are o problemă persistentă cu crima organizată. Guvernul român s-a ciocnit cu Bruxelles-ul din cauza corupţiei. Multe dintre aceste probleme cangrenează ţări relativ mici, care nu figurează frecvent în presa internaţională. Guvernele lor ştiu cum să joace jocul european, scoţând pe gură vorbele pioase aşteptate de la ele".
     
     Teodor Stolojan: "Toate grupurile politice şi Parlamentul European sunt de acord că politicile UE şi instituţiile europene trebuie reformate ".
     
     Cristian Preda: "Orban Viktor e copiat deja de Dragnea".
     
     Laurenţiu Rebega: "Ungaria nu riscă aproape nimic pe plan european".
     
     Andi Cristea: "Victoria clară a lui Victor Orban îi dă un bonus de putere la Bruxelles".
     
     Viktor Orban avertizează UE că "lucrurile nu mai pot continua aşa".

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Sunt de acord cu Viktor Orban că multe lucruri nu merg bine în UE "

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Combaterea terorismului, o mare prioritate europeană click să citeşti tot articolul
CHIAR DE ANUL ACESTA,
Guvernul vrea ca Pilonul II de pensii private să devină opţional click să citeşti tot articolul
PNL - acord de colaborare cu partide din R.Moldova click să citeşti tot articolul
Tudorel Toader s-a întâlnit cu reprezentanţii Băncii de Dezvoltare a Consiliului Europei click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministerul Educaţiei a publicat rezultatele evaluării proiectelor de manuale şcolare click să citeşti tot articolul
Senatul a adoptat proiectul Guvernului privind extinderea termenelor de valabilitate a paşapoartelor click să citeşti tot articolul
Premierul Viorica Dăncilă a primit-o astăzi pe Tzipi Hotovely, ministrul adjunct al afacerilor externe al Israelului click să citeşti tot articolul
Deputaţii au adoptat proiectul pentru trecerea Monitorului Oficial în subordinea Camerei Deputaţilor click să citeşti tot articolul
GRECO se arată îngrijorat de reformele din justiţie şi legislaţia penală din ţara noastră click să citeşti tot articolul
Vicepreşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Alba, Alin Cucui, a fost găsit spânzurat click să citeşti tot articolul
Teodor Meleşcanu a avut o întrevedere cu ministrul adjunct al afacerilor externe din Israel click să citeşti tot articolul
CĂLIN POPESCU TĂRICEANU:
"Rapoartele MCV consemnau progrese, dar în niciun raport nu apar problemele pe care de patru ani le semnalăm" click să citeşti tot articolul
DEPUTATUL PNL ROMEO NICOARĂ:
"Şase localităţi sunt în insolvenţă, iar autorităţile nu au alocat bani pentru salvarea lor" click să citeşti tot articolul
TEODOR MELEŞCANU:
"Aderarea la OCDE - o modalitate de a impulsiona agenda de reforme interne" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministrul Finanţelor a discutat la Bruxelles despre pregătirea preluării Preşedinţiei Consiliului UE de către România click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
12.04.2018
BVB
Jumătate din volum realizat cu acţiunile Electrica
     Rulajul total înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost de 84,8 milioane de lei (18,2 milioane de euro), circa jumătate (51,7%)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele se tem de un eventual atac al SUA împotriva Siriei
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care preşedintele american Donald Trump a indicat că ia în calcul să atace Siria. Analiştii spun că o acţiune militară a SUA împotriva Siriei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul cu titlurile bancare - peste jumătate din valoarea tranzacţionată pe &#171;Piaţa Regular&#187;
     * Bursa, dominată de oferta publică de cumpărare a titlurilor "Zentiva"
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele urcă, după ce Beijingul promite măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei Chinei
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce China a promis noi măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei ţării.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BVB
Acţiunile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, preţul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Tensiunile comerciale ţin pieţele pe scădere
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce SUA şi China au anunţat sancţiuni vamale reciproce, alimentând temerile legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 11 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9194
2.3827
2.9882
3.9320
0.1841
0.6258
0.2131
4.6600
5.3471
1.4957
3.5203
0.2308
0.4842
1.1117
0.0587
0.4533
0.9084
3.7657
0.3123
1.1046
0.5992
0.0578
0.3527
0.2062
2.7741
0.0394
0.1452
1.0252
0.6273
0.1208
162.8465
5.4837 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook