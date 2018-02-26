   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Catastrofă la Marea Neagră

13.04.2018

SORIN ROŞCA STĂNESCU
 
     Am făcut cu mai multă vreme în urmă, împreună cu avocatul Dan Chitic, o dezvăluire vizând modul în care este fraudat statul român, prin exploatarea zăcămintelor de gaze dintr-un singur perimetru din Marea Neagră, denumit Neptun Deep. Iar prejudiciul adus, asupra căruia voi reveni, este cu adevărat cutremurător. Între timp, avem imaginea catastrofei în întregul ei. Ştim ce se va întâmpla cu toate resursele de petrol şi gaze din Marea Neagră, cine va câştiga de pe urma lor, prin ce inginerie românii nu se vor alege cu nimic şi mai ştim şi care sunt consecinţele absolut dramatice pe care le va avea de suferit litoralul românesc, ca o consecinţă directă a modului în care vor decurge operaţiunile de exploatare şi de transport a unor bogăţii uriaşe, pe care Dumnezeu ni le-a dat nouă şi generaţiilor viitoare şi nicidecum unor societăţi străine.
     Când am scris despre descoperirea Domino din perimetrul denumit Neptun Deep, estimat de către cei care îl vor exploata între 48 şi 82 miliarde metri cubi de gaze naturale (http://www.corectnews.com/politics/mega-atac-la-siguran-na-ional), perimetru din care statul român nu se va alege cu absolut nimic, nu cunoşteam un detaliu. Şi anume că, din motive pur negustoreşti, societăţile care au făcut explorarea din perimetrele offshore , finalmente în beneficiul Exxon Mobil, OMV şi LukOil, au exagerat mult valoarea cheltuielilor legate de prospectare şi au minimalizat în mod deliberat valoarea reală a resurselor identificate. Asta s-a întâmplat pentru a prezenta unor guverne, în mod straniu şi suspect din ce în ce mai binevoitoare, cifre din care să rezulte că investiţiile societăţilor străine sunt uriaşe şi extrem de riscante, în timp ce beneficiile sunt foarte mici.
     Cum-necum, au reuşit performanţa de a obţine un proiect de lege clocit de Cioloş, pus la încălzire de Grindeanu şi promovat de Guvernul Tudose şi aprobat în Senatul României, urmând ca în aceste zile să aibă loc o dezbatere şi în Camera Deputaţilor, care este cameră decizională.
     Conform acestui proiect de lege, statul român nu primeşte absolut nimic din cantitatea preconizată între 48 şi 82 de miliarde de metri cubi de gaz, cu excepţia redevenţelor, care, procentual, probabil sunt printre cele mai mici din lume.
     Deşi aceste redevenţe vor intra în bugetul statului, proiectul a mai venit cu o jonglerie oribilă, numită credit fiscal, rezultatul fiind că, din milă faţă de respectivele multinaţionale, vom renunţa până la urmă la dreptul legitim de a legifera in viitor impozitele pe supraprofit şi vom ramane doar cu echivalentul prăpăditelor de redevenţe.
     Cred că este necesar să clarificăm un lucru.
     Proiectul de lege mai prevede că titularii acordurilor petroliere sunt obligaţi să achiziţioneze bunuri şi servicii de la persoane juridice române cu capital deţinut în proporţie de peste 25% de persoane fizice şi juridice române. Titularii acordurilor petroliere au obligaţia ca cel puţin o pătrime din numărul total de angajaţi utilizaţi în vederea acordurilor petroliere să fie cetăţeni români cu rezidenţă fiscală în România. Greu de crezut că se va întâmpla aşa ceva întrucât nici forarea, nici asamblarea conductelor pe fundul Mării Negre şi nici conductele de pe litoral nu presupun sub nici o formă munca specializată care ar putea fi rezovată de români.
     Dar aceste exploatări offshore nu au nevoie de forţă de muncă autohtonă decât accidental. Probabil că nu se va produce niciun fel de transfer de tehnologie în beneficiul statului nostru.
     Ceea ce nu ştiam în urmă cu câteva săptămâni când am făcut dezvăluiri şi ştim acum, este că, aşa cum vom dovedi, conductele care vor transporta petrolul şi gazele vor avea diametre corespunzătoare unor capacităţi de câteva ori mai mari decât cele raportate statului român drept potenţial exploatabil. Concret, cele 48-82 miliarde de metri cubi de gaze de la Nepun Deep s-ar putea să fie în realitate 200 de miliarde de metri cubi de gaze naturale.
     A doua informaţie care ne lipsea se referă la întreg dezastrul care se va produce de-a lungul litoralului româ­nesc. Şi aici intră în discuţie, atenţie, nu doar perimetrul menţionat, Neptun Deep, ci toate perimetrele din care va fi extrasă o uriaşă bogăţie a României pe care, repet, Dumnezeu ne-a dat-o nouă şi generaţiilor viitoare şi în niciun caz unor multinaţionale, din care lipseşte orice urmă de capital ro­mâ­nesc.
     Vom prezenta pe rând situaţia tuturor acestor perimetre, însoţite de planşe, care dovedesc afirmaţiile care urmează, şi vom urmări două obiective:
     1). Demonstrarea faptului că jaful este cu adevărat de dimensiuni colosale;
     2). România nu numai că nu câştigă nimic, dar pierde imens prin dezastrul care va fi creat pe ultima porţiune virgină din litoralul românesc.
     Şi vom sublinia cu informaţii cât se poate de exacte că legea care urmează să fie adoptată în Camera Deputaţilor va sta din punct de vedere legislativ la baza întregii catastrofe.
     * Care sunt zăcămintele de petrol şi gaze din Marea Neagră?
     În 1982, printr-un acord internaţional, s-a stabilit ca fundul mării să fie împărţit în mai multe zone (http://dan-caragea.ro/blog/2014/04/28/impartirea-marii-negre/): mare (apa teritorială); platou continental; zonă economică exclusivă. Zonele de explorare şi, acum, zonele de exploatare există aşadar şi pe platoul continental şi în afara platoului continental. Situaţia este identică pentru toate statele riverane. Până în prezent, în Zona Economica Exclusivă din Marea Neagră aferentă României au fost identificate şi explorate cel putin şase asemenea câmpuri gazeifere, toate urmând să intre în exploatare. Campul Domino din perimetrul Neptun Deep fiind doar una dintre aceste şase zăcăminte.
     Dacă privim harta perimetrelor din Marea Neagră, vom vedea ceva aparent ciudat. În dreptul coastei Turciei, vom observa perimetre mult mai multe şi foarte mici ca suprafaţă, în timp ce în dreptul coastei României, perimetrele sunt mult mai mari. Ceea ce înseamnă că turcii au avut grijă să încredinţeze spre explorare şi exploatare contractele unui număr cât mai mare de societăţi din întreaga lume, astfel încât între acestea să se creeze o veritabilă concurenţă. Şi, în aceste condiţii, nu ne mirăm de ce redevenţele în Turcia sunt de câteva ori mai mari decât în România şi de ce statul turc, pe lângă redevenţe, primeşte şi cota parte din producţia obţinută.
     În România, avem aşadar cel puţin şase campuri gazeifere, fiecare dintre acestea având una sau mai multe pungi de gaze naturale, la adâncimi şi în concentraţii diferite.
     1). Lebăda din perimetrul Istria
     Pentru moment este singura care exploatează gazele naturale în beneficiul OMV şi într-o cantitate de un miliard de metri cubi pe an. Dacă cifrele sunt corecte, dar am văzut că nu sunt, în acest ritm Lebăda, care este estimată la 10 miliarde de metri cubi, se va epuiza în zece ani. Exploatarea a început pe vremea regimului comunist, sub Ceauşescu, şi a continuat după ce Petrom a fost vândut, cum a fost vândut, cu resurse cu tot, în beneficiul OMV Austria, care, în prezent, are şi capital rusesc. Zăcământul are terminalul la Midia, unde există şi o staţie de tratare a gazelor, un mizerabil iaz de decantare, precum şi un contor care măsoară cantitatea extrasă. Din acest punct, gazele sunt preluate de Transgaz şi primesc destinaţia dictată de OMV din raţiuni comerciale sau chiar politice, dacă ţinem cont şi de existenţa capitalului rusesc.
     Imaginile din satelit ne arată cât de mare este dezastrul creat de staţia de tratare, pe care vizual o putem identifica prin turnul cu flacără continuă, iar olfactiv prin mirosul pestilenţial, care în func­ţie de intensitatea şi direcţia vântului, se simte la kilometri distanţă.
     2). Perimetrul Cobălcescu tot din perimetrul Istria.
     Care urmează să fie exploatat tot de OVM Petrom, este o descoperire recentă. Cantitatea de gaze de aici nu este încă publică. Ceea ce ştim este că se duc tratative cu Exxon pentru o exploatare comună.
     3). Ana si Doina din perimetrul Midia (fost Sterling).
     Alcătuit din două zăcăminte, la o sută zece kilometri de ţărm, care va fi exploatat de firma BSOG, deţinută integral de Carlyle International Energy Partners, în spatele căreia se spune că s-ar afla actuali sau foşti ofiţeri superiori din CIA şi Pentagon. Ele îşi vor descărca gazele la Vadu comuna Corbu, mai sus de Năvodari, chiar în rezervaţia naturală. Acolo urmează să aibă loc şi prelucrarea gazelor, tot cu flacără deschisă, după care gazele vor fi preluate de Transgaz, în beneficiul exclusiv al clienţilor identificaţi de BSOG.
     4). Domino din perimetrul Neptun Deep, despre care am vorbit pe larg, al cărui terminal va fi la Tuzla, în apropierea epavei de la Costineşti, în care din nou între altele, poate exista un turn cu flacără.
     5). Lira din Perimetrul Trident concesionat de LukOil, care cuprinde pungi estimate la 30 de miliarde de metri cubi.
     * Ce se întâmplă pe litoralul românesc al Mării Negre?
     O resursă rară, litoralul românesc se situează între Vadu (comuna Corbu) şi Vama Veche (comuna 2 Mai) şi are 245 de kilometri. Disponibili pentru construcţii turistice nu mai sunt în prezent decât 17 kilometri lineari. Dacă ne imaginăm 10-15 rânduri de construcţii pe malul mării, cu deschidere de circa 17 metri, vom avea maximum 10 mii de loturi, pe care se vor putea ridica vile, hoteluri şi pensiuni în viitor. Este infim. Ei bine, chiar şi această parte a litoralului românesc este pusă în pericol şi deja afectată de proiectele de exploatare.
     Ce urmează să se întâmple de fapt?
     Pretutindeni, acolo unde conductele se vor înţepa în malul mării, există o dis­pută între autorităţile statului român şi riverani, pe de-o parte, care doresc ca toate instalaţiile la vedere să fie cât mai departe de ţărm, pentru a nu afecta viaţa locuitorilor şi turismul şi companiile multinaţionale, care, din raţiuni de reducere a cos­turilor, sunt interesate ca, dimpotrivă, să-şi termine treaba cât mai aproape de mare. Aceste dispute înseamnă kilometri întregi de conducte, fie aparţinând Trans­gazului, care nu poate prelua gazele decât după ce acestea au fost prelucrate şi măsurate cantitativ, fie firmelor care fac exploatarea. Hărţile publicate ne arată ce se preconizează în cazul fiecărui zăcământ în parte.
     Terminalul poate fi doar un contor sau o staţie de tratare gaze, care, în final, contorizează şi ea cantităţile. Staţia de tratare gaze poate fi complexă sau simplă. Pentru cititor, staţia simplă este doar cu flacără la vedere, care degajă un miros urât pe zeci de kilometri, staţia complexă necesitând o prelucrarea mult mai laborioasă, în func­ţie de compoziţia resursei. Această prelucrarea presupune de cele mai multe ori şi iazuri de decantare. Cum este de pildă cea de la Terminalul Midia. Acestea au un miros pestilenţial şi presupun poluarea unor largi suprafeţe de teren.
     Exploatarea zăcămintelor de gaze, indiferent cât de modernă este, are mai multe preţuri inevitabile:
     1). Poluarea mării, aerului şi pă­mântului;
     2). Pericolul în caz de accidente a unor explozii cu consecinţe catastrofale. La Tuzla, de pildă, chiar dacă va fi un singur contor de gaze, la 12 miliarde de metri cubi şi presiunea de 63 de bari, în caz de accident explozia va fi majoră. Va fi afectat un perimetru de mii sau chiar zeci de mii de metri pătraţi. Şi, pentru a nu fi acuzat de science-fiction, le amintesc cititorilor de explozia uriaşă din 12 decembrie 2017 de la Baumgarten-Austria, soldată cu răniţi şi pagube însemnate sau explozia din 15 ianuarie 2018 de la obiectivul Hurezeni-Gorj.
     Ambele incidente au fost cauzate de unele derogări criminale, prin încălcarea unor reguli elementare, dar şi a unor drepturi ale primăriilor şi comunităţilor de cetăţeni. Exact ce se preconizează în proiectul de lege aflat la Camera Deputaţilor;
     3). Vocaţia turistică şi nu numai a zonelor limitrofe conductelor şi instalaţiilor este compromisă şi dintr-o altă perspectivă. Pentru diminuarea consecinţelor unor posibile explozii, conductele îngropate în pământ vor avea în mod obligatoriu o zonă de siguranţă de 400 de metri în stânga şi în dreapta. Pe acest culoar, practic, nu se va putea construi. Multinaţionalele, prin interpuşi, au cumpărat, aşa cum se vede în hărţile pe care le pos­tăm, numeroase terenuri situate în zonele din litoralul românesc unde intenţionează să se înţepe cu conductele submarine, iar aceste terenuri ne conduc, aşa cum rezultă tot din planşele publicate, către punctele de prelucrare a combustibilului până în locul preluării de către Trans­gaz. Din motive de oportunitate financiară, multinaţionalele au cumpărat acolo unde este mai ieftin. Astfel încât, aşa cum se observă cu ochiul liber, aceste conducte, însumând pe întreg litoralul românesc mii de metri , nu vor fi instalate linear, ci vor şerpui, aşa cum şerpuiesc proprietăţile achiziţionate de multinaţionale. În felul acesta, dată fiind obligativitatea unei zone de siguranţă, o parte însemnată din litoralul românesc nu va mai putea fi utilizată turistic sau acolo unde, în proximitate, există localităţi turistice, acestea vor fi grav afectate.
     Pe de altă parte, Nicolae Demetriade, preşedintele Asociaţiei Naţionale a Agenţiilor de Turism, susţine că turismul în zonă nu va fi afectat: "Nu consider un pericol pentru turism începrea lucrărilor de exploatare a gazelor în Marea Neagră. România nu va fi singura ţară care face asemenea exploatări de gaze". (http://www.bursa.ro/?s=companii_afaceri&articol=342415).
     
     Anchetă realizată de Sorin Roşca Stănescu, în colaborare cu avocatul Dan Chitic şi Diaconescu Ioan Tiberius, membru al Asociaţiei Dominocost. O parte din informaţiile din cadrul acestei anchete au fost publicate deja în ziarul BURSA, cu prioritate. 

     Dominocost prezintă prevederile cele mai contestate ale proiectului de lege "pl-x 33"
     Prevederile cele mai contestate ale proiectului de lege "pl-x 33", argumente şi alte aspecte puse în discuţie:
     1. - art.2 litera b), aliniatul (i)  şi litera j) introduce ca lucrări executate, în baza actului de autorizare emis de Ministerul Energiei, construirea pe uscat a Terminalelor de Coastă compuse din instalaţii, echipamente şi construcţii necesare operaţiunilor de tratare, curăţare, uscare, comprimare a gazelor naturale ori a ţiţeiului;
     -art.3 alin.(1) întăreşte faptul că actul de autorizare emis de Ministerul Energiei înlocuieşte autorizatia de construire / desfiinţare pentru Terminalul de Coastă de pe uscat. Construirea unui obiectiv gen Petromidia, de către titularii de acorduri petroliere offshore, va fi autorizată de Ministerul Energiei şi nu de către Primăria, pe raza căruia va funcţiona obiectivul, aşa cum prevede legislaţia în vigoare. Astfel, se încalcă dreptul fundamental al unei comunităţi locale şi al autorităţii publice locale de a participa şi a decide în privinţa autorizării construirii şi funcţionarii unui obiectiv de tipul Petromidia, în localitatea lor;
     2. -art.7 alin (1) legiferează construirea unui obiectiv ca Petromidia pe uscat, prin derogare de la toate cerinţele urbanistice şi toate interdicţiile şi restricţiile legale exis­tente, adică fără a ţine cont de PUZ, PUG, PATJ şi fără a necesita întocmirea documentaţiilor de urbanism. În schimb, prin art.7 alin(3), interdicţiile şi restricţiile pe care un astfel de obiectiv le va impune zonelor învecinate, trebuie introduse în PUZ, PUG, PATJ, şi respectate de toată lumea.   Prin proiectul de lege votat în Senat, sunt total avantajate companiile petroliere care vor construi obiective gen Petromidia, fără a res­pecta cerinţele urbanistice, restricţiile legale şi toate interdicţiile din planurile de urbanism, din planurile de amenajare a teritoriului, din planurile de management, din planurile de gospodărire integrată a zonei costiere, fără a se întocmi documentaţii de urbanism şi de amenajarea teritoriului. Toate celelalte persoane fizice şi juridice trebuie  să respecte cerinţele urbanistice, restricţiile legale şi toate interdicţiile din planurile de urbanism, din planurile de amenajare a teritoriului, din planurile de management şi din planurile de gospodărire integrată a zonei costiere şi, de asemenea, trebuie să întocmească documentaţii de urbanism şi de amenajarea teritoriului, adică, să respecte tot ceea ce titularii de acorduri petroliere offshorei nu sunt obligaţi, conform art.7 alin. (1) din "pl-x 33". Prin aceste derogări totale de la legea urbanismului şi amenajării teritoriului, titularii de acorduri petroliere offshore, pot construi obiective gen Petromidia, în zona litorală şi limitrofă, lângă locuinţe, turism şi agrement. În schimb, după ce au construit limitrof sau chiar în zone cu vocaţie turistică, companiile petroliere offshore impun interdicţii şi restricţii de construire în zonele cu vocaţie turistică şi limitrofe;
     3. - art.16 alin(2) "derogă de la prevederile art. 68 din Ordonanţa de urgenţă a Guvemului nr. 202/2002, privind gospodărirea integrată a zonei costiere, aprobată cu modificări şi completări prin Legea nr. 280/2003, cu modificările ulterioare", astfel încât titularii de acorduri petroliere offshore pot construi conducte, instalaţii, adică obiective gen Petromidia pe uscat, în zona costieră, fără avizarea studiilor de impact aferente de către C.N.Z.C. Această derogare este o încălcare a tratamentului egal, în faţa legii, a celor care vor să construiască în zona litoral - costieră;
     4. -  art. 18 şi art.19 reglementează statutul redevenţelor pentru zăcămintelor offshore într-o manieră în care răpeşte guvernelor si parlamentelor viitoare dreptul de reglementare în materia impozitării operaţiunilor offshore. De asemenea, pentru operaţiunile petroliere offshore se păstrează din legislaţia veche doar reglementările favorabile titularilor de acorduri petroliere offshore, în timp ce reglementarile nefavorabile aces­tora sunt scoase complet şi se propun măsuri fiscale care ar putea opera retroactiv.
     În consecinţă, ne întrebăm dacă  proiectul "pl-x 33" a fost propus şi redactat  de guvern sau doar de avocaţii ROPEPCA, pentru că interesele companiilor petroliere offshore sunt foarte bine reprezentate, în schimb interesele turiştilor români, cât şi interesele fiscale prezente şi viitoare ale statului, nu sunt deloc apărate şi reprezentate.
     Având în vedere cele prezentate mai sus, cerem parlamentarilor să voteze împotriva  "pl-x 33" şi cerem organelor abilitate, care au ca misiune apărarea României şi a cetăţenilor săi, să se autosesizeze cu privire la aspectele semnalate mai sus. Parlamentul României este obligat să cerceteze cine şi cum a pus în operă un astfel de proiect de lege şi să apere echilibrul dintre interesele statului, solicitările legitime ale cetăţenilor din zona litoral - costieră şi interesele companiilor petroliere. Asociaţia Dominocost
     
     
     
     
     Asociaţia Dominocost a prezentat într-un comunicat anomaliile proiectului de lege aflat la Camera Deputaţilor
     (http://www.bursa.ro/?s=companii_afaceri&articol=344293, http://www.bursa.ro/?s=companii_afaceri&articol=342415)
     Care sunt anomaliile proiectului de lege aflat la Camera Deputaţilor?
     1. Încalcă autonomia locală (adică dreptul primăriilor de a hotărî ce se construieşte în localităţile lor) în favoarea companiilor petroliere;
     2. Încalcă dreptul cetăţenilor de a participa la luarea deciziilor în materie de urbanism şi construire pentru proiecte gen Petromidia, executate în localităţile lor de companiile petroliere;
     3. Încalcă dreptul constituţional la un tratament egal în faţa legii, fie că sunt cetăţeni simpli, care trebuie să întocmească documentaţii de urbanism şi să respecte restricţii şi interdicţii de urbanism pentru construirea unei case pe litoral, fie că sunt companii petroliere cu cifre de afaceri de zeci de miliarde de dolari ce doresc să construiască obiective gen Petromidia;
     4. Creează precedente grave prin derogarea totală de la legislaţia urbanismului şi construcţiilor pentru obiective cu impact major, gen Petromidia, caracteristice începutului revoluţiei industriale, perioadă în care nu exis­tau meseria de urbanist sau conceptul de dezvoltare durabilă;
     5. Creează posibilitatea legală şi morală ca, prin legiferarea derogărilor şi încălcărilor autonomiei locale, şi alte entităţi, din alte domenii cu impact semnificativ gen Roşia Montană, să solicite legi speciale cu aceleaşi avantaje şi derogări;
     6. Impune interdicţii şi restricţii pe terenurile românilor, situate în zone rare şi valoroase pentru ei şi pentru potentialul turistic - litoral limitat al ţării, în favoarea unor companii petroliere private ( titularii de acorduri petroliere offshore);
     7. Face o expropiere mascată, fără justă şi dreaptă despăgubire, în folosul unor companii petroliere, prin instituirea interdicţiilor şi restricţiilor de construire impuse terenurilor oamenilor, în favoarea companiilor petroliere;
     8. Exclude Comitetul Naţional al Zonei Costiere (C.N.Z.C.) de la luarea deciziilor de amplasament în zona costieră a obiectivelor companiilor petroliere. CNZC este instituţia care, în mod legal, se ocupa de armonizarea dezvoltării în zona costieră de 16 ani, având în componenţa ei,  printre alţii, Institutul de Cercetare "Grigore Antipa" şi alte ONG-uri care apără mediul şi litoralul;
     9. Permite irosirea a cel puţin 3 kilometri liniari, de deschidere la Marea Neagră, pretabili pentru turism, doar la un singur obiectiv, construit de companiile petroliere în zona litorală. România mai are aproximativ 17 kilometri liniari, deschidere la Marea Neagră, liberi pentru construcţii, care sunt potriviţi turis­mului de masă. Aceste obiective gen Petromidia pot fi construite mai în interiorul uscatului pentru a lăsa litoralul tu­rismului şi recreerii.
     10. Proiectul de lege permite companiilor petroliere:
     - să nu respecte planurile de urbanism,  planurile de amenajare a teritoriului, planurile de management şi planurile de gospodărire integrată a zonei costiere;
     - să nu întocmească documentaţii de urbanism şi de amenajarea teritoriului, la construirea de obiective  gen Petromidia, în zone cu vocaţie turistică;
     - Creează o inegalitate fiscală între titularii de acorduri petroliere offshore şi titularii de acorduri petroliere onshore;
     - Răpeşte guvernelor şi parlamentelor viitoare, dreptul legal de a modifica fis­calitatea în privinţa activităţilor comerciale ale titularilor de acorduri petroliere offshore. În viitor, în funcţie de nevoi si de condiţiile economice, legiuitorii au dreptul să modifice diverse impozite aplicate românilor, dar, conform proiectului acesta, nu vor mai putea modifica, cel puţin 30 ani, ce vor plăti companiile petroliere offshore;
     - Preia din legislaţia anterioară (legis­laţia din perioada vânzării dezastruoa­se a Petromului) reglementările fiscale favorabile companiilor petroliere şi abrogă reglementările fiscale care aduc mai mulţi bani la buget, adoptate în guvernările anterioare.
     Notă: Membrii Asociaţiei Dominocost sunt proprietarii de terenuri afectaţi de proiectele catastrofale preconizate pe malul Mării Negre.

 
 
