GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Politica

CCR, PSD ŞI GUVERNUL CONTINUĂ

Operaţiunea "Totul pentru Dragnea"

BURSA 25.06.2018

GEORGE MARINESCU
 
[ document ataşat " Simple coincidenţe?" - click aici ] 
     Sentinţa de joi, 21 iunie, prin care instanţa de fond a Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie(ÎCCJ) l-a condamnat pe şeful PSD, Liviu Dragnea, la 3 ani şi 6 luni de închisoare cu executare pentru instigare la infracţiunea de abuz în serviciu, a dus la polarizarea societăţii româneşti.
     Pe de o parte, cei care militează de peste 500 de zile pentru apărarea independenţei justiţiei s-au declarat satis-făcuţi de decizia ÎCCJ, pe de altă parte social-democraţii au ales să facă scut în jurul lui Liviu Dragnea şi au pus presiune asupra justiţiei, prin declaraţii aberante cu privire la modul în care dosarul Bombonica a fost soluţionat de instanţa supremă. Mai mult, liderii PSD au afirmat că vor urgenta, în perioada următoare, modificarea întregii legislaţii penale, pentru a nu mai asista la sentinţe de genul celei de joia trecută.
     Însă niciunul dintre colegii de partid nu a suflat o vorbă despre modul în care ei au ales să pună la dispoziţia şefului lor toate instituţiile statului pe care le au sub control, cu speranţa că Liviu Dragnea va scăpa într-un final de acuzaţiile care i se aduc.
     Odată ajuns la putere, datorită în primul rând absenteismului masiv al românilor de la alegerile parlamentare, PSD a avut un singur ţel: salvarea lui Liviu Dragnea, cel care trăgea după el tinicheaua grea a condamnării la 2 ani de închisoare cu suspendarea executării din dosarul Referendumul.
     Condamnare care l-a oprit pe Drag-nea, câştigătorul de fapt al alegerilor parlamentare din 11 decembrie 2016, să se înscăuneze prim-ministru al României.
     Reamintim că instanţa de apel a Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie l-a condamnat definitiv în data de 22 aprilie 2016 la 2 ani de închisoare cu sus-pendarea executării pe Liviu Dragnea, în dosarul fraudelor de la referendumul din 2012. Adică înainte cu opt zile de startul campaniei pentru alegerile locale. Condamnare defintivă care a venit foarte târziu, după trei ani şi şapte luni de la începerea de către Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie(DNA) a urmăririi penale faţă de Liviu Dragnea. (DNA a început urmărirea penală, la data de 6 septembrie 2012, faţă de şeful PSD, iar trimiterea în judecată a avut loc pe 7 octombrie 2013 ).
     Iar, pe lângă această tinichea, în acelaşi an 2016, Liviu Dragnea se mai confrunta cu încă o problemă: trimiterea sa, în calitate de inculpat, la Înalta Curte, de către DNA, în 15 iunie 2016, în dosarul privind angajările fictive din cadrul Direcţiei Generale de Asis-tenţă Socială şi Protecţia Copilului(DGASPC) a judeţului Teleorman, mai cunoscut în presă sub denumirea de dosarul Bombonica, după numele fostei soţii a liderului PSD, ce era şi ea inculpată în acelaşi dosar.
     Cum se profila spectrul unei a doua condamnări care, coroborată cu sentinţa definitivă din dosarul Referendumul, ar fi dus la încarcerarea lui Liviu Dragnea, aleşii PSD, odată ce au câştigat alegerile parlamentare din 11 decembrie 2016, şi-au folosit toate energiile pentru a găsi soluţiile necesare scăpării şefului lor din cel de-al doilea dosar penal.
     Cele trei guverne care s-au succedat în ultimii doi ani şi parlamentarii PSD ajutaţi de aleşii ALDE, în loc să se ocupe de problemele reale ale cetăţenilor, ale celor care i-au votat, au preferat să se ocupe de salvarea lui Liviu Dragnea de braţul lung al legii penale. În acest scop, ei au pus la cale o întreagă maşinărie de vot în Parlament, în Guvern şi la Curtea Constituţională, maşinărie menită să schimbe legislaţia penală şi să pună cu botul pe labe justiţia română.
     *  Termenele din "Bombonica", deadline-uri pentru PSD
     Primul termen în dosarul Bombonica a fost 31 ianuarie 2017. Ce a făcut proaspătul investit guvern Grindeanu în aceeaşi zi, mai bine spus în aceeaşi noapte? A votat OUG 13 prin care aproape dezincrimina abuzul în serviciu. Adică exact infracţiunea pentru care era acuzat Liviu Dragnea că ar fi săvârşit-o în calitate de instigator în dosarul angajărilor fictive de la DGASPC Teleorman.
     Propunerea legislativă a fost făcută de social-democratul Florin Iordache, ministru al justiţiei la acea dată.
     Numai că, sub presiunea sutelor de mii de români ieşiţi în stradă, în acele zile geroase de la începutul lunii februarie 2017, coaliţia PSD-ALDE şi guvernul Grindeanu au dat înapoi şi au abrogat OUG 13 prin OUG 14, emisă de Executiv în 5 februarie 2017. Iar Florin Iordache a fost nevoit să plece din Guvern şi a fost înlocuit ulterior de Tudorel Toader.
     Al doilea termen din dosar a fost 14 februarie 2017, dată la care în Senat s-a adoptat OUG 14, de abrogare a OUG 13, dar după discuţii aprinse între aleşii din partea PSD şi ALDE, cu cei ai opoziţiei parlamentare.
     La termenul din 28 martie 2017, judecătorii ÎCCJ trimit la Curtea Constituţională a României(CCR) excepţia de neconstituţionalitate ridicată de Bombonica Prodana referitoare la incriminarea abuzului în serviciu.
     Este practic momentul în care intră în rol de servant al PSD, fostul parlamentar social-democrat Valer Dorneanu, actualul preşedinte al Curţii Cons-tituţionale.
     Astfel că prin decizia 392 din 6 iunie 2017 Curtea Constituţională admite excepţia Bombonicăi Prodana şi sus-ţine în motivare că este necesar ca să fie introdus un prag de la care abuzul în serviciu să fie considerat infracţiune, conform Codului Penal. Cu acelaşi prilej, magistraţii CCR decid că infracţiunea de abuz în serviciu poate fi luată în considerare doar în măsura în care prin sintagma "îndeplineşte în mod defectuos" din cuprinsul acesteia se înţelege "îndeplineşte prin încălcarea legii".
     *  Comisia Iordache, noul aliat al lui Dragnea în lupta împotriva justiţiei
     Vara lui 2017 a trecut fără alte incidente majore, exceptând ieşirea la pensie a unui judecător dintre cei trei care se aflau în completul care soluţiona dosarul privind angajările fictive de la DGASPC Teleorman.
     În aceste condiţii, magistratul pensionat a fost înlocuit, iar dosarul a fost, practic, reluat de la zero cu privire la administrarea probelor şi audierea martorilor. Primul termen a fost fixat pe 5 septembrie 2017, după care cauza a fost amânată pentru 3 octombrie.
     Între aceste termene, cu patru zile înaintea celui de-al doilea, prin hotărârea nr.69/2017 a Parlamentului Româ-niei, în 29 septembrie coaliţia majoritară PSD-ALDE înfiinţează Comisia specială comună a Camerei Deputaţilor şi Senatului pentru sistematizarea, unificarea şi asigurarea stabilităţii legislative în domeniul justiţiei, cunos-cută publicului larg sub denumirea de Comisia Iordache. Acelaşi Florin Iordache care, din funcţia de ministru al justiţiei, promovase OUG 13.
     Iordache şi-a intrat rapid în rol. Astfel că în 31 octombrie 2017, adică în aceeaşi zi în care dosarul Bombonica avea un nou termen la ÎCCJ, Florin Iordache propune în comisie ca pentru existenţa infracţiunii de abuz în serviciu să fie stabilit pentru prejudiciu un prag.Reprezentanţii coaliţiei PSD-ALDE, cărora li s-au adăugat şi cei de la UDMR, au solicitat ca acest prag să fie stabilit între 100.000 şi 200.000 de lei, în timp ce Asociaţia Magistraţilor propusese un prag de doar 19.000 de lei.
     Pragul mare dorit de membrii puterii în comisia Iordache era justificat de faptul că DNA stabilise în dosarul Bombonica, în care principalul inculpat era Liviu Dragnea, un prejudiciu total de 108.000 lei.
     Un alt moment important este la 15 noiembrie 2017 când Guvernul adoptă proiectul de lege privind modificarea Codului de Procedură Penală şi punerea lui în acord cu opt decizii ale Curţii Constituţionale a României. Proiect care a fost imediat trimis la Parlament către Comisia Iordache.
     Propunerea Guvernului Tudose, la iniţiativa lui Tudorel Toader - minis-trul Justiţiei, a fost întocmită cu două săptămâni înaintea termenului din 28 noiembrie al dosarului Bombonica.
     În numai 11 zile de la începutul lunii decembrie 2017, comisia Iordache a adoptat toate modificările propuse la legea 303/2004 privind statutul magis-traţilor şi la legea 304/2004 privind organizarea judecătorească. După care cele două proiecte de lege au fost votate în Parlament de coaliţia majoritară PSD-ALDE-UDMR.
     Nemulţumită, opoziţia a cerut CCR să se pronunţe cu privire la constituţionalitatea acestor două legi.
     Iar Curtea condusă de fostul parlamentar social-democrat Valer Dorneanu a emis Decizia nr. 33/2018, în 13 februarie 2018, cu două zile înainte de un nou termen al dosarului Bombonica.
     Deşi CCR a admis excepţiile ridicate de opoziţie şi a retrimis cele două legi la Parlament, în motivarea deciziei, de la punctul 166 până la punctul 179, se arată de ce este deschisă calea revizuirii unei hotărâri judecătoreşti definitive care nu a fost semnată şi/sau redactată de unul dintre judecătorii care au participat la soluţionarea cauzei.
     Această motivare a magistraţilor conduşi de Valer Dorneanu a deschis portiţa pentru comisia Iordache de a introduce un nou articol privind motivele revizuirii unei sentinţe definitive, în proiectul primit de la Guvern, de modificare a Codului de Procedură Penală.
     Revizuire atât de necesară lui Liviu Dragnea în dosarul Referendumul, pentru ca magistraţii ÎCCJ să nu mai considere că infracţiunea pentru care a fost condamnat în acel dosar este concurentă cu instigarea la abuz în serviciu din dosarul Bombonica.
     Revizuire care se bazează pe faptul că doi dintre cei cinci judecători de la instanţa de apel din dosarul Referendumul nu au semnat decizia şi redactarea. Iar printre cei doi se numără şi actualul judecător constituţional Livia Stanciu, care a formulat opinie separată la decizia nr. 33 din 13 februarie 2018.
     *  Tudorel, fidel lui Dragnea
     După acest episod, atacul la adresa justiţiei a continuat în 22 februarie prin ministrul justiţiei Tudorel Toader care a cerut revocarea din funcţie a Laurei Codruţa Kovesi din funcţia de procuror-şef al DNA, adică exact instituţia care s-a ocupat de instrumentarea dosarelor lui Liviu Dragnea, inclusiv cele mai noi legate de TELDRUM şi insula Belina.
     Prin Decizia 358 din 30 mai 2018, motivată în 7 iunie 2018, şase dintre judecătorii CCR, printre care se numără şi preşedintele Curţii, Valer Dorneanu, fost parlamentar social-democrat, susţin că Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis este obligat să o revoce din funcţie pe Laura Codruţa Kovesi.
     Decizia CCR a fost pronunţată la o zi după ce judecătorii instanţei de fond de la ÎCCJ au hotărât să amâne pentru a doua oară pronunţarea sentinţei în dosarul angajărilor fictive de la DGASPC Teleorman. Iar motivarea deciziei CCR a fost dată cu o zi înainte de termenul din 8 iunie, dată la care ÎCCJ a decis să amâne pronunţarea pentru 21 iunie.
     Din 7 iunie, în 11 zile, coaliţia parlamentară PSD-ALDE-UDMR s-a îngrijit ca modificarea Codului de Procedură Penală să treacă de Parlament. Modificare care conţine inclusiv articolul privind revizuirea hotărârilor definitive. Astfel că în 13 iunie coaliţia majoritară PSD-ALDE-UDMR din Senat a adoptat modificările la Codul de Procedură Penală, iar în 18 iunie legea a trecut, prin votul aceleiaşi coaliţii, şi de Camera Deputaţilor, care este for decizional cu privire la acest act normativ. Cu trei zile înainte de pronuţarea sentinţei în cazul Bombonica, coaliţia PSD-ALDE a votat noul Cod de Procedură Penală.
     Doar că socoteala de acasă - recte, din Parlament, Guvern şi CCR - nu se potriveşte cu cea din târg, adică de la ÎCCJ. Astfel joi 21 iunie, Liviu Drag-nea a fost condamnat, în primă instanţă, la 3 ani şi 6 luni de închisoare în dosarul angajărilor fictive de la DGASPC Teleorman. Instanţa a dispus şi anularea suspendării efectuării pedepsei de doi ani de închisoare din dosarul Referendumul.
     Sentinţa i-a nemulţumit pe social-democraţi, care au declarat că vor intensifica eforturile lor de modificare a legislaţiei penale, inclusiv a abuzului în serviciu, în dorinţa lor de a-l salva pe Liviu Dragnea.
     Nevoile cetăţenilor pot să mai aştepte, în viziunea PSD.
     "El lider maximo" este mai important decât orice. 

Operaţiunea "Totul pentru Dragnea"

 
Sport, 00:10
CM RUSIA
Japonia - Senegal 2-2, duminică, pierzi sau câştigi
     Duminică, pierzi sau câştigi, e titlul unui film despre fotbal, fotbal american, cu Al Pacino în rolul principal. În fotbalul european, practicat de o lume întreagă, lucrurile stau puţin diferit, există şi varianta egalului. Noi, ca telespectatori, nu am avut de pierdut, spectacolul sportiv a fost agreabil, iar cele două echipe au avut de câştigat, amânând verdictul final până în ultima etapă.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
25.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii
     * Rulaj de numai 4 milioane de euro
     
     Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de numai 4 milioane de euro, mai puţin de jumătate din valoarea medie a acestei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
25.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Curs pozitiv pe pieţele europene
     Bursele din Europa au urcat vineri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activitatea întreprinzătorilor din zona euro este în creştere. O influenţă pozitivă asupra pieţelor din regiune a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din rulaj, realizat cu titlurile BRD
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin puternic în sectorul auto german
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după apariţia informaţiei conform căreia cei mai mari producători auto din Germania nu mai susţin eliminarea taxelor de import dintre Uniunea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 33 milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.06.2018
BVB
Recul de aproape un procent pentru BET
     * Circa jumătate din volum, realizat cu titlurile Banca Transilvania şi BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au înregistrat, în mare parte,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

.