Ziarul BURSA18 decembrie
Majoratul lui Moş Crăciun la ziarul "BURSA"
E.O.
Investiţii străine de peste 3 trilioane de euro trec prin companiile fantomă din Olanda
Călin Rechea
Tiran de operetă, Dragnea simulează paranoia
George Marinescu
AURELIAN DOCHIA, DUPĂ DECLARAŢIILE LUI DRAGNEA:"Dacă punem presiune pe sistemul bancar, economia nu se mai poate dezvolta"
Emilia Olescu
COMISIA EUROPEANĂ:"Statul Român trebuie să recupereze 335 milioane euro de la Oltchim"
Mihai Gongoroi
Anul Canaliei
Cătălin Avramescu
PE SCURT
Bursele europene au închis în teritoriu negativ
Piaţa de Capital / T.A. - 17 decembrie
Wall Street a deschis în scădere
Piaţa de Capital / T.A. - 17 decembrie
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:Lichiditate de 3,62 milioane de euro pe BVB
Piaţa de Capital / T.A. - 17 decembrie
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6550 lei
Bănci-Asigurări / A.M. - 17 decembrie
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 3,04%
Bănci-Asigurări / T.T. - 17 decembrie
Indicii BVB au deschis în scădere
Piaţa de Capital / M.I. - 17 decembrie
Bursele europene au deschis în scădere
Internaţional / T.T. - 17 decembrie
Wall Street a închis în scădere
Internaţional / M.I. - 17 decembrie
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,Bursele asiatice erau mixte
Internaţional / I.M. - 17 decembrie
Bursele asiatice au închis în creştere
Internaţional / T.T. - 17 decembrie
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu negativ
Piaţa de Capital / T.A. - 17 decembrie
JURNAL BURSIER
BVBDebut negativ de săptămână la BVB
Piaţa de Capital / MIHAI GONGOROI - 18 decembrie
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 7 - 14 DECEMBRIECreştere de 1,78% pentru SIF Oltenia
Investiţii Personale / Mihai Gongoroi - 18 decembrie
Aproape jumătate din rulaj, asigurat de schimburile cu obligaţiuni
Investiţii Personale / MIHAI GONGOROI - 17 decembrie
BVBPeste 40% din lichiditate dat de Banca Transilvania
Piaţa de Capital / Andrei Iacomi - 14 decembrie
BURSELE DIN LUMECurs mixt pe pieţele europene
Internaţional / A.V. - 14 decembrie
ENGLISH SECTION
WE HAVE SCHEDULED DEFENSE SPENDING OF 9.3 BILLION EUROSArmament procurement offers benefits that the Government is refusing
Radu Sârbu (translated by Cosmin Ghidovean)10 decembrie
Did the Federal Reserve leave the president of the US in offside?
Călin Rechea (translated by Cosmin Ghidoveanu)02 decembrie
Romanians are the prisoners of the financialization of the economy by the National Bank
Călin Rechea (translated by Cosmin Ghidoveanu)28 noiembrie
Theresa May defends her Brexit plan
V.R.19 noiembrie
SPECIAL EDITION"The distribution of 90% of the profit does not affect the investment program of Nuclearelectrica"
Translated by Cosmin Ghidoveanu14 noiembrie
"Revolut has reached 90,000 users in Romania"
Emilia Olescu translated by Cosmin Ghidoveanu 05 noiembrie