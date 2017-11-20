   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN 2017

Avans de peste patru ori mai mare pentru BET-FI faţă de BET

BURSA 05.01.2018

ANDREI IACOMI
 
     Anul 2017 a fost benefic pentru indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), care şi-a continuat tendinţa ascendentă pe care a început să o dezvolte încă din cea de-a doua parte a anului 2016.
     Evoluţia bună a indicelui societăţilor de investiţii financiare contrastează cu cea a celorlalte două coşuri de acţiuni analizate, BET şi BET-XT, care, după ce au cunoscut creşteri susţinute în prima parte a anului trecut, au început să se deprecieze, astfel încât, în prezent, acestea se găsesc pe un trend descendent. Altfel spus, în prima parte a anului 2017, indicii BET şi BET-FI au fost corelaţi pozitiv, pentru ca, ulterior, aceştia să se decoreleze.
     Practic, în perioada 30 decembrie 2016 - 29 decembrie 2017, indicele BET-FI a marcat un avans de 30,04%, în raport cu moneda euro, de circa patru ori şi jumătate mai mare faţă de creşterea consemnată de indicele BET, care a fost de doar 6,65%.
     Ioana Sechel, analist financiar în cadrul BRK Financial Group, arăta, în decembrie, că de la jumătatea anului 2017, s-a putut observa o reorientare a investitorilor către acţiunile SIF-urilor, ca urmare a discount-urilor generoase afişate de către acestea faţă de valoarea unitară a activului net.
     Ovidiu Dumitrescu, director general adjunct la Tradeville, preciza că, în anul 2017, s-a remarcat în rândul investitorilor o tendinţă de diversificare a portofoliilor, prin includerea altor segmente ale pieţei.
     "În acest sens, SIF-urile oferă expuneri către ramuri economice (cum ar fi turismul) care la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) nu sunt reprezentate de companii foarte lichide", explica directorul de la Tradeville.
     La finalul anului trecut, Ana Maria Andruş, analist senior în cadrul Ieba Trust, ne transmitea că, din punctul de vedere al societăţii pe care o reprezintă, un motiv pentru ascensiunea indicelui societăţilor de investiţii financiare este dat de o posibilă eliminare a pragului de deţinere la SIF-uri.
     Analistul Ieba Trust aprecia: "Din punctul nostru de vedere, evoluţia BET-FI a fost influenţată, într-o oarecare măsură şi de aşteptările pozitive cu privire la o potenţială reluare a discuţiilor în ceea ce priveşte pragul de deţinere.
     Momentan, acesta este limitat la un nivel de 5%, reprezentând unul din criteriile care, în ultimii ani, a influenţat cel mai mult volumul de tranzacţionare cu acţiunile celor cinci SIF-uri".
     Pe de altă parte, am putut observa şi paşi către îmbunătăţirea principiilor de guvernanţă corporativă, transparenţă decizională şi o implicare mult mai activă în managementul portofoliului, dar şi oferte publice derulate, ne mai transmitea doamna Andruş, care adăuga: "Evoluţia bună în ansamblu a economiei şi sentimentul pozitiv al investitorilor, în special la nivelul celor de tip instituţional, a contribuit la creşteri susţinute ale tuturor acţiunilor, ce s-au reflectat pozitiv în evoluţia VAN-ului (Valoarea Activului Net)".
     SIF2 Moldova are, momentan, un discount în jur de 20% al VAN faţă de preţ, înregistrând şi cea mai mare apreciere pentru 2017, mai spunea analistul Ieba Trust în luna decembrie a anului trecut, conchizând: "Aceste creşteri conduc către aşteptări ridicate pentru dividendele din profitul anului 2017, însă, în cazul SIF-urilor, aprecierea de capital va rămâne peste randamentul potenţial al dividendelor ce urmează a fi oferite".
     Din cadrul indicelui financiar, cea mai bună evoluţie în anul recent încheiat a fost consemnată de acţiunile SIF Moldova (SIF2), care au urcat cu 74,67%, acestea fiind urmate de cele ale SIF Banat-Crişana (SIF1) şi SIF Muntenia (SIF4), care s-au apreciat cu 47,51%, respectiv 42,73%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Singurul emitent din BET-FI care s-a depreciat în 2017 a fost SIF Transilvania (SIF3), ale cărui acţiuni au coborât cu 5,08%.
     * Analişti: "Eliminarea pragului de deţinere ¬- factor important pentru evoluţia viitoare a SIF-urilor"
     Referitor la comportamentul viitor al indicelui BET-FI, analiştii pieţei de capital au indicat că unul dintre cele mai importante elemente favorabile pentru continuarea trendului ascendent al indicelui în 2018 ţine de înlăturarea pragului de deţinere la SIF-uri.
     În acest sens, domnul Dumitrescu de la Tradeville ne-a transmis: "Indicele BET-FI a avut, în 2017, o apreciere impresionantă, de peste 30%, având şanse să continue şi în 2018 cu o evoluţie bună, mai ales dacă se va repune în discuţie eliminarea pragului de deţinere (n.r. la SIF-uri)".
     Pe de altă parte, un număr semnificativ dintre investitorii care au înregistrat profituri importante în 2017 ar putea fi tentaţi să îşi reducă expunerea, ceea ce ar fi de natură, în anumite situaţii, să pună presiune la vânzare, a mai apreciat analistul de la Tradeville, care a completat: "În plus, o eventuală înrăutăţire a mediului de piaţă la nivel global ar putea fi, de asemenea, dăunătoare evoluţiei acţiunilor locale, inclusiv celei a SIF-urilor".
     Pe lângă pragul de deţinere, Ovidiu Şerdean de la IFB Finwest atrage atenţia şi asupra discountului mare dintre preţ şi valoarea unitară a activului, în cazul societăţilor de investiţii financiare. Analistul ne-a transmis: "SIF-urile pot fi în continuare interesante, deoarece încă se tranzacţionează la discounturi mari, iar ideea de ridicare a pragului de deţinere ţine, în continuare, investitorii în priză.
     De remarcat şi de felicitat aici SIF Moldova şi SIF Oltenia pentru profesionalism şi deschiderea faţă de investitori".
     La finalul lunii noiembrie 2017, titlurile SIF2 aveau cel mai mic discount dintre preţ şi valoarea unitară a activului net, de 19,96%, în timp ce acţiunile SIF3 afişau cel mai mare discount, de 44,43%, potrivit datelor Asociaţiei Administratorilor de Fonduri din România (AAF).
     Din cadrul indicelui BET, al celor mai lichide treisprezece companii de la BVB cu excepţia SIF-urilor, cea mai bună evoluţie în anul 2017 a fost avută de acţiunile Nuclearelectrica (SNN), a căror cotaţie a urcat cu 44,16%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     După ce la începutul anului 2017 criptovaluta Bitcoin se tranzacţiona sub preţul de 1.000 de dolari pe unitate, cotaţia celei mai importante monede digitale a depăşit, în anul recent încheiat, praguri importante de preţ (precum cel de 10.000 de dolari sau 15.000 de dolari) încheind 2017 în jurul valorii de 13.860 de dolari, potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume).
     Pe lângă creşterea preţului, de-a lungul anului tocmai încheiat, cotaţia Bitcoin a fost caracterizată şi de o volatilitate ridicată, situaţie de altfel caracteristică pentru toate criptomonedele.
     Potrivit presei internaţionale, unul dintre cele mai importante motive care au stat la baza aprecierii cotaţiei Bitcoin în 2017 este dat de creşterea în popularitate a criptovalutei.
     În mod natural, creşterea spectaculoasă a Bitcoin a coincis cu majorarea interesului pentru criptovalută, în prezent, tot mai multe persoane căutând să investească în moneda digitală, menţionează site-ul "independent.co.uk", care continuă: "Totuşi, există temeri serioase conform căror Bitcoin a creat o bulă speculativă care ar putea exploda în orice moment.
     Mulţi experţi din domeniul financiar sfătuiesc potenţialii investitori să evite Bitcoin, deşi alţii speculează că moneda digitală şi-ar putea continua creşterea către un milion de dolari".
     La sfârşitul lunii noiembrie a anului trecut, laureatul Premiului Nobel pentru Economie, Joseph Stiglitz, declara pentru Bloomberg că Bitcoin "ar trebui scos în afara legii". Succesul monedei digitale este dat doar de potenţialul său de eludare, a lipsei de supraveghere, aprecia economistul, care adăuga: "Nu serveşte niciunei funcţii utile din punct de vedere social".
     Pe de altă parte, Michael Novogratz, fost manager al fondului de investiţii Fortress Investment Group, aprecia pentru CNBC, că preţul Bitcoin se îndreaptă către 40.000 de dolari până la finalul anului 2018.
     Novogratz declara: "Bitcoin ar putea atinge 40.000 de dolari la sfârşitul anului 2018. Se poate cu uşurinţă. Ethereum, care cred că a atins 500 de dolari sau se apropie de acest nivel, şi-ar putea tripla valoarea".
     La jumătatea lunii decembrie a anului recent încheiat, Zero Hedge susţinea, referindu-se la un studiu realizat în noiembrie de Convoy Investments, că a devenit oficial faptul că Bitcoin este cea mai mare bulă din istorie, lăsând pe locul secund bula Maniei Lalelelor din Olanda secolului al XVII-lea.
     Tot în decembrie 2017, două dintre cele mai mari burse de derivate din lume, Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) şi Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) au lansat contracte futures pe Bitcoin. Anul acesta, alte burse majore pe plan internaţional precum Nasdaq şi Tokyo Financial Exchange vizează listarea unor astfel de instrumente financiare. Conform "coinmarketcap.com", ieri, în jurul orei 14:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 14.920 de dolari, în timp ce capitalizarea monedei digitale era de circa 250,3 miliarde de dolari.
     Revenind la activele tradiţionale, indicele BET-XT, al celor mai lichide 25 de companii de la BVB, a urcat cu 11,56%, în anul recent încheiat, raportat la moneda euro.
     Din componenţa sa, cel mai bun comportament în perioada avută în vedere a fost avut de titlurile Turbomecanica (TBM), care au crescut cu 186,45%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Tot acţiunile TBM conduc topul celor mai rentabile titluri de la BVB în intervalul 30 decembrie 2016 - 29 decembrie 2017, locul al doilea în acest clasament fiind ocupat de acţiunile Alro (ALR) care au marcat, în anul trecut, o rentabilitate de 179,65%.
     Podiumul randamentelor din 2017 de la bursa locală este completat de titlurile Armătura (ARM), a căror apreciere a fost de 171,09%.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 28 decembrie 2016 - 28 decembrie 2017, este condus de titlurile BT Index Austria ATX, cu o apreciere de 25,93%.
     Pe locul al doilea al podiumului s-a situat FDI Piscator Equity Plus, ce a înregistrat o creştere de 22,91%, în timp ce poziţia a treia a fost ocupată de titlurile BRD Index, care au urcat cu 21,71%.
     Cotaţia aurului a scăzut cu 1,41%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, s-a depreciat cu 2,55%, în anul 2017. 

     * Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
1.  Bt Austria
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 05.01.2018, ora 05:39)  
 Contine 17 Erste, 7% Raiffaizen deci bancile au facat profituri uriase pe '17
 !
 La 100 investiti sa faci 26-impozit e Waau!
 Ce pot sa zic, bravo BT!


 
Cotaţii Internaţionale

Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 04 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0164
2.3675
3.0700
3.9389
0.1817
0.6219
0.2170
4.6304
5.2074
1.5012
3.4132
0.2257
0.4747
1.1145
0.0672
0.4712
1.0213
3.8425
0.3126
1.1870
0.5915
0.0606
0.3618
0.1995
2.7375
0.0389
0.1371
1.0461
0.6237
0.1192
162.2684
5.4845 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
