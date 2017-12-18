   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Investitii Personale

CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 1 - 8 FEBRUARIE

Cu un plus de numai 0,28%, Teraplast urcă pe podiumul rentabilităţilor bursei

BURSA 12.02.2018

A. I.
 
măreşte imaginea
     Acţiunile Teraplast (TRP), ce au avut o creştere de numai 0,28%, în raport cu moneda euro, în ultima săptămână (intervalul 1 - 8 februarie), urcă pe poziţia a doua a randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), în această perioadă, prima poziţie a topului fiind ocupată de titlurile Farmaceutica Remedia (RMAH), al căror preţ a urcat cu 0,63%.
     De altfel, aceste două titluri au fost singurele care au obţinut creşteri în perioada 1 - 8 februarie, toate celelalte acţiuni listate pe piaţa principală a bursei suferind scăderi.
     Pe data de 31 ianuarie, Teraplast anunţa că a primit avizul favorabil din partea Consiliului Concurenţei pentru preluarea Depaco. Acesta a venit după ce Grupul Teraplast a ajuns la o deţinere de 67% din capitalul social al Depaco în luna noiembrie a anului trecut, preţul pachetului fiind de 12,35 milioane euro, potrivit comunicatului companiei.
     De asemenea, Teraplast a încheiat o promisiune de vânzare-cumpărare cu asociaţii minoritari ai Depaco, pentru restul participaţiei deţinute de aceştia de până la 100% din companie. Tranzacţia se va realiza în termen de cel mult 4 ani, la un preţ corelat cu rezultatele Depaco din anii următori, conform companiei.
     Afacerile Depaco au crescut în 2017, înregistrând o cifră de 40 de milioane de euro, cu un avans de 45% faţă de 2016. Pentru 2018, Teraplast îşi propune să continue această ascensiune şi să realizeze o creştere de peste 50% a business-ului Depaco, se mai specifică în anunţul companiei.
     Totodată, Teraplast îşi propune pentru anul 2018 o cifră de afaceri de peste 900 de milioane de lei.
     Pe data de 6 ianuarie compania anunţa înregistrarea la Oficiul Registrului Comerţului (ORC) a deţinerii la Depaco.
     În intervalul menţionat, cotaţia TRP a cunoscut cea mai mare creştere, de 2,53%, pe data de 7 februarie, în contextul unui volum de 207.081 de titluri, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 126.700 de unităţi, în timp ce deprecierea maximă, de 2,71%, a apărut cu o zi în urmă, pe 6 februarie, când au fost transferate 254.029 de unităţi.
     Teraplast a înregistrat, în primele nouă luni ale anului 2017, o cifră de afaceri de 294,6 milioane de lei, în scădere cu 5% faţă de aceeaşi perioadă din 2016.
     De asemenea, indicatorul EBITDA (câştigul înainte de dobânzi, rate, depreciere şi amortizare) s-a situat la valoarea de 32,9 milioane lei în primele nouă luni ale anului trecut, cu 30% mai mic în comparaţie cele 47,2 milioane lei, nivel înregistrat în aceeaşi perioadă din 2016.
     La finalul anului trecut, Dorel Goia deţinea 46,79% din companie, în timp ce KJK FUND II SICAV-SIF din Luxembrug avea circa 10% din capitalul social al Teraplast.
     Podiumul randamentelor de la bursa locală este completat de titlurile Electrica (EL), a care au avut o pierdere de 0,29%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Toţi indicii bursei analizaţi au suferit scăderi ale cotaţiilor în perioada 1 - 8 februarie, cea mai redusă fiind consemnată de BET, care s-a depreciat, în intervalul menţionat, cu 2,98%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Toate companiile ce intră în componenţa principalului coş de acţiuni al pieţei au suferit scăderi în perioada avută în vedere, cea mai mică dintre acestea fiind consemnată de acţiunile EL.
     Pe data de 9 februarie, preţul acţiunilor companiei de energie stagna, în contextul unui rulaj de 119.422 de titluri, sub media celor 20 de zile de circa 158.750 de unităţi.
     Indicele BET-XT, al celor mai lichide 25 de companii ale bursei s-a depreciat cu 3,31%, în raport cu moneda euro, în ultima săptămână.
     Ca în cazul indicelui BET, cel mai bun comportament din cadrul indicelui extins a fost marcat de acţiunile EL.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a coborât cu 3,9%, în intervalul 1 - 8 februarie, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Ca în cazul celorlalte coşuri de acţiuni, toate componentele indicelui financiar au coborât în perioada menţionată, acţiunile Fondul Proprietatea (FP), având cea mai redusă scădere, de 2,05%.
     Joi, 8 februarie, cotaţia FP urca cu 0,11%, pe fondul unui rulaj de circa 3,28 milioane de acţiuni, sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 4,92 milioane de titluri.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, este condus de titlurile BRD Simfonia, cu o apreciere de 0,08%.
     Pe următoarea treaptă a podiumului s-au situat fondurile BRD Obligaţiuni şi Certinvest Obligaţiuni, ambele având o creştere de 0,07%.
     Cotaţia aurului s-a depreciat cu 0,59%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, a urcat cu 0,04%, în intervalul de timp precizat.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în intervalul 1 - 8 februarie, în timp ce depozitele în lei au avut un randament de 0,08%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a scăzut cu 7,06%, în perioada 1 - 8 februarie.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), vineri, în jurul orei 12:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 8.280 de dolari.
     Tot vineri, la ora menţionată, capitalizarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 139,65 de miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     * Precizare:
     * Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 08:58
Coreea de Sud doreşte diminuarea tensiunilor militare înainte de un potenţial summit cu Nordul
     Coreea de Sud a informat, astăzi, că va încerca să organizeze mai multe reuniuni pentru familiile despărţite de războiul coreean şi că îşi propune diminuarea tensiunilor militare cu statul nord-coreean, ca primi paşi pentru a se ajunge la un summit între cele două ţări, potrivit Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 08:42
Circa 250 de persoane au protestat ieri la Bucureşti, Cluj-Napoca şi Sibiu
     Circa 250 de persoane au protestat, ieri seara, în Bucureşti, Cluj-Napoca şi Sibiu, împotriva Guvernului şi a modificărilor legilor Justiţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 08:16
Alro a înregistrat un profit net preliminar de 318 de milioane de lei, în 2017
     Alro (simbol bursier ALR), este un producător de aluminiu din Europa Continentală, care a înregistrat un profit net preliminar de 318 de milioane de lei, în 2017, în creştere faţă de anul 2016 când acesta a fost de 67 de milioane de lei, potrivit unui raport financiar al companiei, remis Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 07:57
Raportul Comisiei 2009 va fi prezentat astăzi în Parlament
     Parlamentul se reuneşte astăzi, în şedinţa comună, pentru a ascultă concluziile comisiei speciale de anchetă privind alegerile prezidenţiale din 2009.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:16
REVISTA PRESEI 12.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Ce spunea PSD în 2016 despre transferul contribuţiilor. Dragnea: Este o bazaconie! Codrin: Vorbim clar de trădare de ţară. Dobre: E aproape fascist
     Liderii şi membrii PSD şi ALDE erau, în anul 2016, înainte de alegeri, vehemenţi împotriva transferului contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat, pe care o calificau drept o măsură "aproape fascistă" sau "o trădare de ţară"  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele unor companii repun bursele europene pe curs negativ
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook