CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 10 IANUARIE - 17 IANUARIE

Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Apreciere Romgaz, în ton cu evoluţia generală pozitivă a pieţei"

BURSA 19.01.2018

Andrei Iacomi
 
măreşte imaginea
     Creşterea avută de acţiunile producătorului şi furnizorului de gaze naturale Romgaz (SNG) de la începutul anului a continuat şi în ultima săptămână, cotaţia SNG apreciindu-se cu 6%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 10 ianuarie - 17 ianuarie, devenind, astfel, cel mai rentabil emitent din indicii BET şi BET-XT, ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB).
     Dragoş Mesaroş, director de tranzacţionare în cadrul Goldring, ne-a declarat: "Evoluţia acţiunilor Romgaz se înscrie în contextul general pozitiv al pieţei de la începutul anului, cu majoritatea acţiunilor importante ale bursei având creşteri. De asemenea, compania a raportat rezultate financiare bune după primele trei trimestere ale anului 2017".
     În ultimele şedinţe de tranzacţionare, titlurile producătorului de gaze au beneficiat de mulţi cumpărători, ceea ce s-a văzut prin lichiditatea mai mare pe care au avut-o acţiunile Romgaz faţă de alţi emitenţi, a mai precizat analistul de la Goldring, completând: "Totuşi, din punctul meu de vedere, nu există un motiv anume pentru această situaţie, comportamentul acţiunilor companiei fiind în ton cu ceea ce se întâmplă în piaţă".
     În perioada 10 ianuarie - 17 ianuarie, preţul titlurilor SNG a urcat în cinci din cele şase zile cuprinse în acest interval, oscilaţiile fiind cuprinse între o creştere de 2,65% pe data de 17 ianuarie, şi o scădere de 0,15% pe data de 15 ianuarie, în toate şedinţele rulajul înregistrat situându-se peste media ultimei luni de tranzacţionare.
     * Prime Transaction: "Probabilitatea ca rata de distribuţie a dividendelor pentru Romgaz să rămână ridicată este mai mare decât la celelalte companii de stat"
     La jumătatea lunii decembrie a anului 2017, brokerii de la Prime Transaction punctau, în raportul de analiză al societăţii, că Romgaz a avut cele mai bune rezultate la nouă luni dintre companiile mari listate la BVB, iar în 2018 are capacitatea de a distribui dividende cu un randament de peste 10%.
     "Producătorul de gaze a avut, de-a lungul timpului, o predispoziţie pentru acordarea de dividende mari, chiar şi atunci când Guvernul nu a impus acest lucru printr-un Memorandum, ca în 2017", arătau analiştii, adăugând: "Prin urmare, probabilitatea ca rata de distribuţie să rămână ridicată este chiar mai mare decât la celelalte companii de stat".
     Totodată, aceştia estimau o rată de distribuţie a dividendului din profitul anului 2017 de 90%, valoarea preconizată a acestuia fiind de 3,15 lei/titlu.
     Anul trecut, rentabilitatea acţiunilor SNG a fost de 48,24%, incluzând şi dividendul, care a fost de 5,76 lei/acţiune, potrivit Prime Transaction.
     * Analiştii BT: "Pe termen mediu, obiectivul de preţ pentru cotaţia SNG este de 36,5 lei"
     În raportul de analiză tehnică publicat de Banca Transilvania (BT) pe data de 15 ianuarie se notează: "Deşi ne găsim acum (n.r pe 15 ianuarie) în apropierea unei rezistenţe (n.r. nivel de preţ ce acţionează ca o potenţială barieră în faţa creşterii cotaţiei), considerăm că e doar o chestiune de timp până ce piaţa va atinge noi niveluri record".
     Ne aşteptăm, pe termen mediu, la obiective de preţ la 36,5 lei/acţiune, spuneau analiştii, completând: "Până atunci, însă, în eventualitatea unor reacţii negative, mizăm de acum pe fosta rezistenţă de la 32 de lei ca potenţial nivel de suport (n.r. nivel de preţ ce acţionează ca o potenţială barieră în faţa scăderii cotaţiei)".
     Pe data de 17 ianuarie, nivelul de rezistenţă indicat de echipa de la BT, de 34,3 lei/titlu, a fost depăşit, cotaţia SNG închizând în acea zi la 34,8 lei/acţiune.
     De asemenea, analiştii indică un raport P/E (indicator ce arată numărul de ani în care se poate recupera investiţia într-o acţiune a societăţii pe baza câştigurilor prezente), de 8,7.
     Odată cu aprecierile din acest început de an, acţiunile SNG s-au înscris pe un trend ascendent pe toate cele trei orizonturi de timp relevante, scurt, mediu şi lung, cotaţia producătorului de gaze tranzacţionându-se peste mediile mobile simple de 20, 50 şi 200 de zile (media mobilă reprezintă un instrument de analiză tehnică utilizat, îndeosebi, pentru identificarea trendului), ce definesc aceste orizonturi de timp.
     Compania a raportat în primele nouă luni ale anului 2017 un profit net de 1,18 miliarde lei, mai mare cu 66% faţă de perioada similară a anului trecut, în timp ce producţia de gaze a urcat cu 23,6%, la 3,75 miliarde metri cubi.
     De asemenea, cifra de afaceri a societăţii s-a majorat cu 35% în primele trei trimestre din 2017, la 3,24 miliarde lei, de la 2,4 miliarde lei în perioada ianuarie-septembrie 2016.
     Romgaz este cel mai mare producător şi principal furnizor de gaze naturale din România, acţionarul principal fiind Statul Român, care, prin Ministerul Energiei, deţine 70% din companie.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), s-a apreciat cu 1,48%, în intervalul 10 ianuarie - 17 ianuarie, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Din componenţa sa, cel mai bun comportament a fost bifat de acţiunile SIF Oltenia (SIF5), al căror avans a fost de 4,7%, în perioada menţionată.
     Miercuri, 17 ianuarie, cotaţia SIF5 a urcat cu 2,43%, pe fondul unui volum de 489.647 de titluri, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 283.000 de unităţi.
     Topul celor mai rentabile acţiuni de la BVB este condus, în intervalul 10 ianuarie - 17 ianuarie, de acţiunile Aerostar (ARS), care au crescut cu 7,63%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Pe locul al doilea în acest clasament se găsesc acţiunile SNG, podiumul randamentelor de la bursa locală fiind completat de titlurile Turbomecanica (TBM), a căror cotaţie a crescut cu 5,43%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 9 ianuarie - 16 ianuarie, este condus de titlurile Active Dinamic, cu o apreciere de 2,09%.
     Pe locul al doilea al podiumului s-a situat ETF - BET Tradeville, ce a înregistrat o creştere de 2,04%, în timp ce poziţia a treia a fost ocupată de titlurile Certinvest BET Index, care au urcat cu 1,93%.
     Cotaţia aurului a coborât cu 0,7%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, s-a depreciat cu 0,3%, în intervalul de timp precizat.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în intervalul 10 ianuarie - 17 ianuarie, în timp ce depozitele în lei au avut un randament negativ de 0,26%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a scăzut cu 26,73%, în perioada 10 ianuarie - 17 ianuarie.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 13:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 11.310 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, capitalizarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 190,3 de miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     * Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
19.01.2018
