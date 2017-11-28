   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 12 IANUARIE - 19 IANUARIE

Nuclearelectrica urcă pe primul loc în topul rentabilităţilor din BET şi BET-XT

BURSA 23.01.2018

ANDREI IACOMI
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  Ioana Sechel, BRK Financial Group: "Avem perspective pozitive pentru SNN, atât în ceea ce priveşte evoluţia preţului cât şi a valorii dividendului"
       Acţiunile Nuclearelectrica (SNN) au marcat, odată cu aprecierea de 0,13% din data de 19 ianuarie, cea de-a şaptea şedinţă de urcare consecutivă, iar de la începutul anului, cotaţia SNN a crescut în unsprezece din cele treisprezece zile de tranzacţionare.
     În acest context, în ultima săptămână (perioada 12 ianuarie - 19 ianuarie), titlurile SNN, care au urcat cu 4,45%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul menţionat, constituie acţiunile cu cea mai bună evoluţie atât din indicele BET, principalul coş de acţiuni al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), cât şi din indicele extins BET-XT.
     Pe de altă parte, pentru această perioadă, se remarcă volumul consemnat pe data de 16 ianuarie, de 1,03 milioane de titluri, cel mai mare rulaj zilnic avut de titlurile SNN de la listarea din 2013 şi până în prezent. În acea zi, cotaţia producătorului de energie nucleară s-a apreciat cu 0,52%. Ioana Sechel, analist financiar în cadrul BRK Financial Group, ne-a explicat:
     "Volumul înregistrat de acţiunile SNN în data de 16 ianuarie 2018 a fost determinat, în principal, de aşteptările exprimate de analiştii din piaţă referitoare la un posibil trend ascendent al acţiunilor SNN în perioada următoare. Luând în calcul faptul că tranzacţia s-a făcut pe piaţa principală (n.r. regular), probabil, cea mai mare parte a rulajului a fost realizată de investitorii de retail sau de cei instituţionali cu deţineri nesemnificative, aceasta în lipsa unor raportări ale acţionarilor semnificativi în acest sens".
     De la începutul acestui an, acţiunile SNN s-au apreciat cu aproximativ 11%, a spus doamna Sechel, adăugând: "Perspectivele noastre sunt pozitive pentru următoarea perioadă, atât în ceea ce priveşte evoluţia preţului din piaţă cât şi posibilitatea acordării unui dividend atractiv pentru investitori".
     Pe de altă parte, în raportul de analiză al societăţii de brokeraj Prime Transaction publicat la jumătatea lunii decembrie a anului 2017 se notează: "Nuclearelectrica a avut primul an cu rezultate financiare foarte bune după listarea din 2013, iar acest lucru s-a reflectat deja în preţul acţiunilor, care au avut cea mai mare apreciere din BET, incluzând dividendele. Profitul mare la care ne aşteptăm la finalul anului (n.r. 2017) oferă posibilitatea unui dividend cu randament ridicat, în cazul în care rata de distribuţie va rămâne la nivelul din acest an".
     De asemenea, analiştii estimau o rată de distribuţie a dividendului din profitul anului 2017 de 90%, valoarea preconizată a acestuia fiind de 0,81 lei/titlu.
     Anul trecut, rentabilitatea acţiunilor SNN a fost de 64,3%, incluzând şi dividendul, care a fost de 0,694825 lei/acţiune, potrivit Prime Transaction.
     Din punct de vedere tehnic, în perioada menţionată, cotaţia SNN a depăşit rezistenţa (nivel sau zonă de preţ care acţionează ca o potenţială barieră în faţa creşterii cotaţiei) situată la nivelul de 7,8 lei/unitate, aceasta funcţionând acum ca suport (nivel sau zonă de preţ care acţionează ca o potenţială barieră în faţă scăderii cotaţiei).
     De asemenea, preţul acţiunii producătorului de energie se află pe o tendinţă ascendentă atât pe termen scurt şi mediu cât şi pe termen lung, cotaţia tranzacţionându-se peste mediile mobile simple (instrument de analiză tehnică folosit, îndeosebi, pentru identificarea trendului unui instrument financiar) de 20, 50 şi 200 de zile, ce definesc aceste orizonturi de timp.
     Compania a încheiat primele nouă luni ale anului 2017 cu un profit net de 225,285 milioane lei, în creştere cu 120% faţă de cel obţinut în perioada similară din 2016.
     EBITDA (profitul înainte de dobânzi, impozite, depreciere şi amortizare) a crescut în perioada menţionată cu 38,5%, la 647,1 milioane lei, în principal ca urmare a majorării veniturilor din exploatare cu 17,4%, influenţate de creşterea cu 18% a veniturilor din vânzarea energiei electrice.
     Rezultatul net a fost influenţat şi de creşterea cantităţii de energie electrică produsă (plus 2,3%), respectiv vândută (plus 3,7%), pe fondul perioadei mai scurte a opririi planificate a Unităţii 2 CNE Cernavodă din trimestrul II 2017 (26,5 zile) comparativ cu durata opririi planificate a Unităţii I din perioada similară a anului trecut (51 de zile).
     Producătorul de energie nucleară este controlat de Statul Român care, prin Ministerul Energiei, deţine aproape 82,5% din companie.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), s-a apreciat cu 1,33%, în intervalul 12 ianuarie - 19 ianuarie, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Din componenţa sa, cel mai bun comportament a fost bifat de acţiunile SIF Muntenia (SIF4), al căror avans a fost de 3,95%, în perioada menţionată.
     Vineri, 19 ianuarie, cotaţia SIF4 a urcat cu 1,44%, pe fondul unui volum de 157.832 de titluri, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 119.000 de unităţi.
     Ponderea acţiunilor SIF4 în indicele financiar este de 9,93%.
     Topul celor mai rentabile acţiuni de la BVB este condus, în intervalul 12 ianuarie - 19 ianuarie, de acţiunile Dafora (DAFR), care au crescut cu 26,02%, în raport cu moneda euro. Pe locul al doilea în acest clasament se găsesc acţiunile SIF Hoteluri (CAOR), care au marcat rentabilitate de 9,49%, podiumul randamentelor de la bursa locală fiind completat de titlurile TMK - Artrom (ATR), a căror cotaţie a crescut cu 5,93%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 11 ianuarie - 18 ianuarie, este condus de titlurile Raiffeisen România Acţiuni, cu o apreciere de 2,02%.
     Pe locul al doilea al podiumului s-a situat ETF - BET Tradeville, ce a înregistrat o apreciere de 1,88%, în timp ce poziţia a treia a fost ocupată de titlurile Certinvest BET Index, care au urcat cu 1,76%.
     Cotaţia aurului a coborât cu 0,95%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, s-a depreciat cu 0,51%, în intervalul de timp precizat.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în intervalul 12 ianuarie - 19 ianuarie, în timp ce depozitele în lei au avut un randament negativ de 0,47%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a scăzut cu 17,28%, în perioada 12 ianuarie - 19 ianuarie.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 12:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 11.700 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, capitalizarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 199,6 de miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
Nuclearelectrica urcă pe primul loc în topul rentabilităţilor din BET şi BET-XT

 
Opinia cititorului 
Jurnal Bursier
22.01.2018
BVB
Peste 43% din rulaj, realizat cu BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Circa 93% din întregul rulaj consemnat vineri cu titlurile societăţii bancare a fost desfăşurat printr-un singur transfer. Este clar că acesta a fost realizat de către investitorii instituţionali"
       Acţiunile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" (BRD) au fost, din nou, titlurile cu cel mai mare volum din şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri, rulajul consemnat cu acţiunile societăţii bancare...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / DATORITĂ REZULTATELOR COMPANIILOR
Creşteri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după recordurile consemnate în ziua anterioară pe Wall Street. Sectorul tehnologic a avut cele mai importante câştiguri, în baza...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BVB
O treime din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni "Romgaz"
     * Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin pe pieţele europene, din cauza rezultatelor unor companii
     Titlurile societăţilor listate în Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce companii printre care "Burberry Group" Plc şi "Skanska" AB au raportat rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
