CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 13 - 20 IUNIE

Alro - cel mai bun randament din BET-XT

BURSA 22.06.2018

A.I.
 
     Acţiunile producătorului de aluminiu Alro Slatina (ALR) au avut un randament de 0,54%, în raport cu moneda euro, în perioada 13 - 20 iunie, reprezentând, astfel, titlurile cu cea mai bună evoluţie din cadrul indicelui BET-XT, al celor mai lichide 25 de titluri de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), în intervalul de timp analizat.
     Luni, 18 iunie, înainte de deschiderea şedinţei de tranzacţionare, emitentul anunţa că acţionarul său majoritar, Vimetco NV, împreună cu firma Conef, acţionar minoritar al Alro, vizează lansarea unei oferte publice de vânzare pentru titlurile producătorului de aluminiu, vânzătorii nespecificând la cât doresc să îşi reducă participaţia şi nici preţul la care intenţionează să îşi înstrăineze acţiunile.
     Potrivit analiştilor din piaţa de capital, cel mai mare câştig al acestei operaţiuni de piaţă este creşterea free float- ului (proporţia din capitalul social al unei companii disponibile pentru a fi tranzacţionată în mod public în cadrul bursei) emitentului şi, odată cu acesta, a lichidităţii emitentului.
     În prezent, free float-ul titlurilor ALR este de 13,06 milioane de acţiuni, reprezentând numai 1,83% din capitalul social al emitentului.
     În aceaşi zi, operatorul de piaţă a anunţat că titlurile ALR vor fi promovate, începând cu data de 21 iunie, din Categoria Standard în Categoria Premium din cadrul Pieţei Reglementate la vedere administrată de BVB.
     Piaţa a reacţionat, cotaţia ALR urcând pe data de 18 iunie cu 2%, până la 3,57 lei/titlu, după ce, pe parcursul şedinţei de tranzacţionare, preţul acţiunii a atins un maxim de 3,75 lei/unitate. Rulajul consemnat în acea zi a fost de 71.811 titluri, de circa două ori şi jumătate mai mare decât media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de aproximativ 27.700 de acţiuni.
     De altfel, evoluţia titlurilor ALR din data de 18 iunie a fost cea mai bună din întreaga periodă menţionată, atât din punctul de vedere al preţului, cât şi al volumului.
     Pentru restul şedinţelor de tranzacţionare cuprinse în intervalul 13 - 20 iunie, cotaţia producătorului de aluminiu a oscilat între o scădere de 1,68%, consemnată pe data de 19 iunie, pe fondul unui volum de 27.725 de acţiuni şi o apreciere de 1,71%, înregistrată pe 20 iunie, în contextul în care au fost tranzacţionate doar 7.457 de acţiuni.
     Din punct de vedere tehnic, preţul acţiunii producătorului de aluminiu se situează pe un trend ascendent pe termen lung, cotaţia ALR tranzacţionându-se peste media mobilă simplă (instrument de analiză tehnică folosit, îndeosebi, pentru identificarea tendinţei unui titlu financiar) de 200 de zile ce defineşte acest orizont de timp.
     Primul suport (prag de preţ ce acţioneză ca o potenţială barieră în faţa scăderii cotaţie) relevant se situează la preţul de 3,2 lei/titlu, în timp ce cea mai apropiată rezistenţă (prag de preţ ce acţionează ca o potenţială barieră în faţa creşterii cotaţiei) se află la 3,9 lei/titlu.
     Grupul Vimetco NV, deţine 84,19% din producătorul de aluminiu, în timp ce Fondul Proprietatea (FP) are 10,21% din emitent, iar Conef deţine o participaţie de 3,77%, din capitalul Alro.
     Producătorul de aluminiu din Slatina a raportat, pentru primele trei luni ale acestui an, un profit net la nivel consolidat de 125 de milioane de lei, în creştere cu 39% faţă de cel obţinut în aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, pe fondul unei aprecieri a cifrei de afaceri cu 10%, până la 749 de milioane de lei.
     Ponderea titlurilor ALR în indicele BET-XT, care a coborât cu 2,16%, în intervalul 13 - 20 iunie, este de 1,36%.
     Indicele BET, al celor mai lichide treisprezece acţiuni de la BVB, cu excepţia SIF-urilor, a coborât cu 1,92%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul avut în vedere.
     Din cadrul său, cea mai bună evoluţie a fost avută de acţiunile MedLife (M), al căror avans a fost de 0,29%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Miercuri, 20 iunie, preţul acţiunii M s-a apreciat cu 0,31%, în contextul unui volum de doar 128 de titluri, cu mult sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 3.500 de unităţi.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), s-a depreciat cu 3,05%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 13 - 20 iunie.
     Cel mai bun comportament din cadrul său a fost bifat de acţiunile SIF Transilvania (SIF3), al căror avans, în intervalul menţionat, a fost de 0,44%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Pe data de 20 iunie, cotaţia SIF3 s-a apreciat cu 0,46%, pe fondul unui rulaj de 449.803 de acţiuni, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de aproape 113.800 de unităţi.
     Titlurile SIF3 au cea mai mică pondere dintre toţi constituenţii indicelui financiar, de 6,87%.
     Clasamentul rentabilităţilor de la BVB este condus de acţiunile Amonil (AMO), cu un avans de 14,25%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Pe locul al doilea al acestui top se găsesc titlurile Sinteza (STZ), care au urcat cu 5,12%, în perioada 13 - 20 iunie, podiumul acestui top fiind completat de acţiunile Prebet (PREB), cu un avans de 4,03%.
     Topul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 12 - 19 iunie, este condus de titlurile Certinvest BET-FI Index, care au urcat cu 2,49%.
     Pe locul al doilea în acest clasament se află FDI Audas Piscator, cu o creştere de 0,43%, în timp ce titlurile FDI Piscator Equity Plus, care s-au apreciat cu 0,22%, completează podiumul fondurilor de investiţii.
     Cotaţia aurului a coborât cu 0,12%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, a scăzut, în intervalul 13 - 20 iunie, cu 0,03%.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în perioada avută în vedere, în timp ce randamentul depozitelor în lei a fost de 0,01%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a urcat cu 9,29%, în intervalul 13 - 20 iunie.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice care reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 10:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 6.750 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, valoarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 115,7 miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     * Precizări:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
