   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Investitii Personale

CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 15 - 22 FEBRUARIE

Cemacon, locul al doilea în topul creşterilor

BURSA 26.02.2018

A.A.
 
măreşte imaginea
     Acţiunile producătorului de cărămizi "Cemacon" (CEON) s-au apreciat cu 6,52%, în perioada 15-22 februarie, ocupând locul al doilea în topul randamentelor de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), raportat la moneda euro.
     Recent, PIF Industrial, deţinută de proprietarii Dedeman, fraţii Pavăl, a lansat o ofertă publică de preluare obligatorie, pentru 55,5% din producătorul de cărămizi "Cemacon" (63,27 milioane de acţiuni), la preţul de 0,55 lei/unitate.
     Vineri, cotaţia CEON ajunsese la 0,6 lei/unitate.
     PIF Industrial face oferta la acelaşi preţ la care Dedeman a cumpărat, în decembrie, 11,8% din "Cemacon" de la Consultanţa Andrei&Andrei SRL. Potrivit legii pieţei de capital, "o persoană care, ca urmare a achiziţiilor sale sau ale persoanelor cu care acţionează în mod concertat, deţine valori mobiliare emise de un emitent care, adăugate la deţinerile sale anterioare sau ale persoanelor cu care acţionează concertat îi conferă acestuia, direct sau indirect, mai mult de 33% din drepturile de vot asupra emitentului este obligată să lanseze o ofertă publică adresată tuturor deţinătorilor de valori mobiliare, la un preţ echitabil şi având ca obiect toate deţinerile acestora, cât mai curând posibil, dar nu mai târziu de două luni de la momentul atingerii respectivei deţineri".
     De asemenea, "preţul în oferta publică de preluare obligatorie este cel puţin egal cu cel mai mare preţ plătit de ofertant sau de persoanele cu care acesta acţionează în mod concertat în perioada de 12 luni, anterioară datei de depunere la ASF, a documentaţiei de ofertă".
     Anterior tranzacţiei din decembrie, Dedeman deţinea concertat 33% din Cemacon.
     Compania a înregistrat un profit de 13,2 milioane de lei, în 2017, cu 58% mai mare faţă de 2016, pe fondul unor afaceri de 98,77 milioane de lei, în urcare cu 7,8%. Datoriile companiei s-au menţinut la 91milioane de lei, la finalul anului trecut.
     În noiembrie 2013, "Cemacon", acţionarii săi majoritari şi Banca Comercială Română au semnat un acord de principiu privind restructurarea pachetului de credite de aproximativ 30 milioane de euro. La finalul lui 2013, banca a cesionat 12 milioane de euro din creditul societăţii către Business Capital For Romania Opportunity Fund Cooperatief U.A. (BOF), cu sediul în Olanda, fond la care banca avea o participaţie de 83,33%, care ulterior a fost transferată către Erste Bank, restul fiind în posesia omului de afaceri Florin Pogonaru.
     În iulie 2015, fondul Business Capital for Romania Opportunity Fund a intrat în acţionariatul producătorului de cărămizi "Cemacon", după ce şi-a convertit în titluri creanţa de 12 milioane de euro.
     Clasamentul creşterilor de la BVB a fost condus de Amonil (AMO), cu +10,14%, locul al treilea fiind ocupat de "Impact Developer & Contractor", cu +4,17%.
     Indicele BET-XT, al celor mai lichide 25 de titluri de la bursă, s-a apreciat cu 0,4%, în raport cu moneda euro, în perioada avută în vedere.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a scăzut cu 0,2%, în intervalul 15 februarie - 22 februarie, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Din cadrul său, cea mai bună evoluţie a fost marcată de acţiunile SIF Moldova (SIF2), a căror creştere a fost de 2,44%, în raport cu moneda euro. Ponderea titlurilor SIF2 în indicele financiar este de 19,21%.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 14 ianuarie-21 ianuarie, este condus de titlurile ETF BET Tradeville, cu o apreciere de 1,46%.
     Pe locul al doilea al podiumului s-a situat BT Index România ROTX, cu o apreciere de 1,36%, fiind urmat de Certinvest BET Index, cu un plus de 1,33%, raportat la euro.
     Cotaţia aurului s-a depreciat cu 0,73%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, a urcat cu 0,13%, în intervalul de timp precizat.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în intervalul analizat, în timp ce depozitele în lei ar fi adus un câştig de 0,17%.
     Totodată, preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a scăzut cu 0,37%.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), vineri, în jurul orei 17,00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 10.300 dolari.
     Tot vineri, la ora menţionată, valoarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 176,3 de miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     * Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Cemacon, locul al doilea în topul creşterilor

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Investitii Personale)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
De la Brâncuşi citire click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 14 FEBRUARIE - 21 FEBRUARIE
Plus de 12,78% pentru Alumil click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 13 FEBRUARIE - 20 FEBRUARIE
Titlurile UAMT urcă cu 24,22% click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 12 FEBRUARIE - 19 FEBRUARIE
Farmaceutica Remedia revine pe podiumul creşterilor de la bursă click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 9 FEBRUARIE - 16 FEBRUARIE
Cu un plus de 10,8%, Impact devine cel mai rentabil titlu din BET-XT click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 8 FEBRUARIE - 15 FEBRUARIE
Romgaz - printre cele mai performante titluri ale bursei locale click să citeşti tot articolul
De toate, aproape pentru toţi click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 7 FEBRUARIE - 14 FEBRUARIE
Creştere de 8,22% pentru Alumil, înaintea publicării rezultatelor pentru 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 6 FEBRUARIE - 13 FEBRUARIE
BET urcă cu 1,31% click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 5 FEBRUARIE - 12 FEBRUARIE
Alro devine liderul aprecierilor pieţei locale de acţiuni click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 2 FEBRUARIE - 9 FEBRUARIE
BRD ajunge printre performerii bursei, pe fondul publicării rezultatelor pentru 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 1 - 8 FEBRUARIE
Cu un plus de numai 0,28%, Teraplast urcă pe podiumul rentabilităţilor bursei click să citeşti tot articolul
Portret de portret click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE" click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 30 IANUARIE - 6 FEBRUARIE
Avans pentru doar trei acţiuni de la bursă, în ultima săptămână click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Strategia Naţională Anticorupţie, 11:25
Secţia pentru procurori a CSM discută mâine solicitarea ministrului Justiţiei privind revocarea şefei DNA
     Secţia pentru procurori a CSM discută mâine, de la ora 14:00, solicitarea ministrului Justiţiei privind revocarea şefei DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi fiind invitată la şedinţă.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:06
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 2,09%, valoare înregistrată şi în şedinţa anterioară, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 10:52
Victor Ponta a fost audiat, în calitate de martor, în dosarul lui Sebastian Ghiţă
     Fostul premier Victor Ponta a fost audiat astăzi la Înalta Curte de Casatie si Justitie, în calitate de martor, în dosarul în care fostul deputat Sebastian Ghiţă este acuzat de corupţie şi şantaj, alături de foşti şefi din poliţie şi parchete din Prahova, potrivit Hotnews.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:32
Bursele europene au deschis în apreciere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 10:17
ANALIZĂ WIZMO.RO ŞI RE/MAX GRUP DE LUX:
"Apartamentele neconvenţionale, printre cele mai atractive investiţii imobiliare în 2018"
     Apartamentele în clădiri cu regim mic, cele atipice ca dimensiuni, precum şi casele care permit transformarea lor în sedii de firme sau spaţii comerciale sunt printre cele mai profitabile investiţii imobiliare în 2018, potrivit unei analize realizate de către Wizmo.ro, platforma imobiliară dedicată atât sectorului rezidenţial, cât şi celui de business, şi RE/MAX Grup de Lux, una dintre francizele RE/MAX România  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
26.02.2018
BVB
Scădere de 15% pentru Sphera Franchise Group
     * Titlurile SFG - cele mai lichide din piaţă - au avut o pondere de 20% din rulajul zilei
       Acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), operatorul restaurantelor KFC şi Pizza Hut, au avut, vineri, o scădere masivă, de 15%, încheind şedinţa la 32,3 lei/unitate, după ce, joi, compania raportase...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la rezultatele companiilor
     Bursele europene au încheiat pe curs mixt ultima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BVB
Deal cu 1,5% din SIF Oltenia
     O treime din rulajul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri a venit din transferul "deal" efectuat cu 1,5% din acţiunile SIF5 Oltenia, în valoare de 17,68 milioane lei. Schimbul a fost realizat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scade apetitul la risc pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care aşteptările tot mai mari legate de majorarea dobânzilor în SUA au afectat apetitul pentru risc, la nivel global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BVB
Volumul coboară la doar 14 milioane de lei
     * Piaţa a înregistrat a treia scădere consecutivă
     * Titlurile OMV Petrom au scăzut cu 1,14%
       Piaţa a înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, cea de a treia zi de scădere consecutivă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Atos" aduc scăderi pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în special în sectorul tehnologic, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 23 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9567
2.3802
2.9752
4.0473
0.1839
0.6251
0.2138
4.6552
5.2837
1.4879
3.5385
0.2273
0.4804
1.1161
0.0671
0.4637
0.9990
3.7813
0.3261
1.1634
0.5969
0.0584
0.3509
0.2033
2.7585
0.0395
0.1402
1.0295
0.6259
0.1202
161.6184
5.4853 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook