CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 15 - 22 IUNIE

Electrica - cea mai bună evoluţie din BET

BURSA 26.06.2018

A.I.
 
     În contextul deprecierii generalizate a cotaţiilor acţiunilor listate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), în perioada 15 - 22 iunie, titlurile societăţilor Electrica (EL) şi Nuclearelectrica (SNN) sunt singurele din componenţa indicelui BET care au avut creşteri, în intervalul menţionat.
     În cazul EL, aprecierea a fost de 0,36%, în raport cu moneda euro, cotaţia emitentului oscilând, în perioda avută în vedere, între o scădere de 1,64%, înregistrată pe data de 18 iunie, pe fondul unui rulaj de 85.781 de unităţi, sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de aproape 192.000 de titluri şi o creştere de 2,61%, consemnată pe 21 iunie, rulajul consemnat fiind de 129.052 de unităţi.
     De altfel, în cele şase zile bursiere incluse în intervalul 15 - 22 iunie, doar pe data de 20 iunie, volumul de 408.159 de acţiuni înregistrat de titlurile EL s-a situat peste media ultimelor 20 de zile anterioare, ceea ce semnifică interesul redus al participanţilor pieţei în perioada avută în vedere pentru acţiunile emitentului.
     Trebuie menţionat că preţul acţiunilor producătorului de energie electrică se află pe un trend descendent atât pe termen scurt şi mediu, cât şi lung, cotaţia EL situându-se sub mediile mobile simple (instrumente de analiză tehnică utilizate, îndeosebi, pentru identificarea tendinţei unui instrument financiar) de 20, 50 şi 200 de zile, ce definesc aceste orizonturi de timp.
     Vineri, 22 iunie, preţul acţiunii EL a încheiat ziua bursieră la 9,85 lei/acţiune, cu mai mult de 10% sub preţul din oferta publică iniţială derulată în 2014, de 11 lei/unitate.
     Producătorul de energie electrică a raportat pentru primul trimestru al acestui an, un profit net consolidat de 59,26 milioane lei, faţă de o pierdere de 51,22 milioane de lei, în aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut.
     Statul român, prin Ministerul Energiei, deţine 48,78% din companie, în timp ce Banca Europeană pentru Reconstrucţie şi Dezvoltare are 6,92%, conform datelor de la BVB.
     Pentru acţiunile SNN, creşterea a fost de 0,12%, în raport cu moneda euro, în toate zilele bursiere cuprinse în intervalul 15 - 22 iunie, rulajul înregistrat de titlurile emitentului situându-se sub media celor 20 de şedinţe anterioare de tranzacţionare.
     Ca şi în cazul EL, cotaţia producătorului de energie nucleară se situează sub cele trei medii mobile menţionate, preţul acţiunii SNN coborând sub aceste repere în ziua datei ex-dividend (prima zi în care cei care cumpară acţiuni nu mai beneficiază de dividende, efectul fiind resimţit, în general, printr-o corecţie a preţului în piaţă).
     Ponderea titlurilor EL în indicele BET, care a scăzut cu 1,27%, în intervalul 15 - 22 iunie, este de 4,05%, în timp ce importanţa acţiunilor SNN în principalul coş de titluri al pieţei este de numai 1,35%.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), s-a depreciat cu 2,31%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 15 - 22 iunie.
     Toţi emitenţii ce intră în structura indicelui financiar au suferit deprecieri, în perioada menţionată, cea mai redusă scădere, de 0,15%, fiind avută de titlurile SIF Muntenia (SIF4).
     Vineri, 22 iunie, cotaţia SIF4 a urcat cu 0,53%, pe fondul unui rulaj de 8.448 de acţiuni, cu mult sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 107.000 de unităţi.
     Titlurile SIF4 au o pondere de 8,85%, în coşul de acţiuni al societăţilor de investiţii financiare.
     Indicele BET-XT, al celor mai lichide 25 de acţiuni de la bursă, a coborât cu 1,48%, în raport cu moneda euro, în perioada analizată.
     Din structura sa, cel mai bun comportament a fost bifat de acţiunile Alro (ALR), care au bifat un avans de 5,64%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Pe data de 22 iunie, preţul titlurilor producătorului de aluminiu a scăzut cu 2,17%, în contextul unui rulaj de 7.363 de unităţi, sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de 17.522 de titluri.
     Ponderea acţiunilor emitentului în indicele extins este de 1,37%.
     Clasamentul rentabilităţilor de la BVB este condus de tot de titlurile ALR, pe locul al doilea al acestei ierarhii situându-se acţiunile Aages (AAG), care au crescut cu 4,49%, în raport cu moneda europeană, în perioada 15 - 22 iunie.
     Podiumul randamentelor bursei este completat de titlurile Electrocontact (ETC), care s-au apreciat cu 4,39%, în intervalul menţionat.
     Topul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 14 - 21 iunie, este condus de titlurile Stabilo, care au urcat cu 0,34%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Pe locul al doilea în acest clasament se află BRD Euro Fond, cu o creştere de 0,07%, în timp ce titlurile YOU INVEST Solid EUR, care s-au apreciat cu 0,06%, completează podiumul fondurilor de investiţii.
     Cotaţia aurului a coborât cu 2,8%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, a scăzut, în intervalul 15 - 22 iunie, cu 0,15%.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în perioada avută în vedere, în timp ce depozite în lei ar fi adus o pierdere de 0,11%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a scăzut cu 5,38%, în intervalul 15 - 22 iunie.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 12:30, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 6.160 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, valoarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 105,58 miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     * Precizări:
     
     * Precizări:
     
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
26.06.2018
Bursele resimt tensiunile comerciale
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, din cauza tensiunilor comerciale dintre SUA şi UE, în contextul în care, la finele săptămânii trecute, preşedintele american Donald Trump şi-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.06.2018
BVB
BET-FI singurul indice pe plus
     * Corecţie de -11,89% a titlurilor Transgaz, ca urmare a datei ex-dividend
     
     Volumul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 26,63 milioane de lei (5,7 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
25.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii
     * Rulaj de numai 4 milioane de euro
     
     Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de numai 4 milioane de euro, mai puţin de jumătate din valoarea medie a acestei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
25.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Curs pozitiv pe pieţele europene
     Bursele din Europa au urcat vineri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activitatea întreprinzătorilor din zona euro este în creştere. O influenţă pozitivă asupra pieţelor din regiune a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din rulaj, realizat cu titlurile BRD
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin puternic în sectorul auto german
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după apariţia informaţiei conform căreia cei mai mari producători auto din Germania nu mai susţin eliminarea taxelor de import dintre Uniunea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 25 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9739
2.3859
3.0154
4.0527
0.1807
0.6262
0.2239
4.6665
5.3031
1.4372
3.6581
0.2367
0.4931
1.0782
0.0637
0.4506
0.8612
4.0058
0.2967
1.0580
0.6123
0.0588
0.3589
0.1991
2.7626
0.0395
0.1527
1.0906
0.6324
0.1215
163.4997
5.6520 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
25.06.2018
The transition towards autocracy
     Even without the court ruling rendered in first instance by the High Court of Cassation and Justice in the lawsuit of the fictitious hiring at the Child Protection Department of Teleorman the focus on getting all the institutional levers under the - informal, but all the more important - authority of Liviu Dragnea. But, after his conviction on June 21, this trend will speed up. But only through this kind of concentration of power can the president of the Chamber of Deputies hope to change not only the balance of power - which is already favorable to him, even though nothing is final in politics -, but the legislation based on which he has been sentenced, so that he gets exonerated of any legal responsibility. Or, when the powers of the state are concentrated in the hands of one man, democracy, even though it may be only a façade, moves aside to be replaced by autocracy. And in Romania, the temptation of autocracy, hidden under the veil of illiberalism, is more powerful than it has ever been, after the fall of communism. Could this be just an accident owed to the meteoric apparition of Liviu Dragnea?  click here to read the entire article
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
.