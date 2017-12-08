   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 18 IANUARIE - 25 IANUARIE

Alro Slatina - printre performerii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti

BURSA 29.01.2018

ANDREI IACOMI
 
     * Ovidiu Şerdean, IFB Finwest: "Aprecierea preţului aluminiului şi rezultatele financiare bune au readus compania pe radarul investitorilor de la bursă"
       Beneficiind de o apreciere a cotaţiei de 10,19%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 18 ianuarie - 25 ianuarie, cotaţia producătorului de aluminiu Alro Slatina (ALR) ocupă prima poziţie a randamentelor din indicele BET-XT, al celor mai lichide 25 de companii de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), care a urcat cu 0,49%, în perioada menţionată.
     Ovidiu Şerdean, broker în cadrul IFB Finwest, ne-a transmis: "Evoluţia cotaţiei Alro Slatina a fost, în ultimii ani, oarecum pe aceeaşi linie cu cea a preţului aluminiului la nivel internaţional. 2016 a fost anul în care declinul cotaţiei aluminiului a luat sfârşit, acesta având, la Bursa de Metale de la Londra, la finalul lui 2015, un minim de 1.440 dolari/tonă. În perioada anilor 2016 şi 2017, cotaţia aluminiului a înregistrat o apreciere de aproximativ 58%".
     În cazul Alro, observăm o revenire a profitului de la o pierdere de 108 milioane lei în 2014, la un plus de 67,2 milioane lei în 2016, acesta fiind şi anul în care societatea a început să acorde din nou dividende, după ce ultima dată, o făcuse în 2011, a punctat analistul, completând: "Din rezultatele financiare raportate de companie la nouă luni, observăm o creştere a cifrei de afaceri în trimestrul al treilea din 2017 cu 28%, faţă de cea înregistrată în aceeaşi perioadă de raportare a anului 2016.
     De asemenea, la finalul primelor nouă luni din 2017, cifra de afaceri a fost cu 18% mai mare în comparaţie cu cea din perioada similară a anului anterior.
     Totodată, compania a înregistrat o creştere şi la nivelul marjei brute, care a fost de 21% în primele nouă luni din 2017, faţă de aceeaşi perioadă din 2016, când aceasta a avut o valoare de doar 12%.
     În final, la nivel de profit net, diferenţa a fost şi mai mare, rezultatul net fiind de 223 de milioane de lei pentru primele trei trimestre din 2017, în comparaţie cu doar 63,7 milioane de lei pentru intervalul similar din 2016.
     În opinia mea, toate aceste elemente au fost cele care au stat la baza reintrării companiei pe radarul investitorilor de la BVB".
     Pe de altă parte, analiştii societăţii Prime Transaction specifică, în raportul publicat la finalul anului trecut: "Alro Slatina a revenit, în 2017, printre companiile care distribuie dividende, iar în 2018 ne aşteptăm ca producătorul de aluminiu să rămână pe listă".
     Compania a avut de-a lungul timpului rate de distribuţie mari, iar pauza de cinci ani în acordarea de dividende a fost cauzată de pierderi, nu de schimbarea politicii de remunerare a acţionarilor, explică analiştii, completând: "Ne aşteptăm ca şi în 2018 profitul să fie distribuit integral sub formă de dividende".
     Totodată, analiştii prognozau un dividend pe acţiune de 0,32 lei.
     Pentru 2017, rentabilitatea acţiunilor ALR a fost de 187,54%, incluzând şi dividendul, care a fost de 0,09417 lei/acţiune, potrivit Prime Transaction.
     Alro este o subsidiară a Vimetco N.V., companie globală de aluminiu primar şi procesat, integrată pe verticală.
     Principalele pieţe de desfacere pentru produsele Alro sunt în Uniunea Europeană (Germania, Italia, Polonia, Franţa şi România). Compania are exporturi în SUA şi Asia.
     Ponderea titlurilor ALR în indicele extins este de 1,23%.
     Indicele BET, al celor mai lichide treisprezece companii de la BVB cu excepţia SIF-urilor, s-a apreciat, în perioada 18 ianuarie - 25 ianuarie, cu 0,14%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Din cadrul său, cea mai bună evoluţie a fost marcată de acţiunile Conpet (COTE), a căror cotaţie a urcat cu 10,07%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Joi, 25 ianuarie, acţiunile transportatorului de produse petroliere urcau cu 1,53%, în contextul unui rulaj de 6.799 de titluri, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de aproape 2.100 de unităţi.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), s-a apreciat cu 1%, în intervalul 18 ianuarie - 25 ianuarie, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Cel mai bun comportament din componenţa sa a fost bifat de acţiunile SIF Banat - Crişana (SIF1), al căror avans a fost de 3,11%, în perioada menţionată.
     Pe data de 25 ianuarie, cotaţia SIF1 stagna, în contextul unui volum de 70.172 de titluri, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 61.820 de unităţi.
     Ponderea acţiunilor SIF1 în indicele financiar este de 19,13%.
     Topul celor mai rentabile acţiuni de la BVB este condus, în intervalul 18 ianuarie - 25 ianuarie, de acţiunile Dafora (DAFR), care au crescut cu 31,78%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Pe locul al doilea în acest clasament se găsesc acţiunile Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagră (EFO) a căror cotaţie s-a apreciat cu 11,95%, podiumul randamentelor de la bursa locală fiind completat de titlurile Electrocontact (ETC), cu un avans de 11,64%.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 16 ianuarie - 23 ianuarie, este condus de titlurile Raiffeisen România Acţiuni, cu o apreciere de 2,04%.
     Pe locul al doilea al podiumului s-a situat Certinvest XT Index, ce a înregistrat o apreciere de 1,97%, în timp ce poziţia a treia a fost ocupată de titlurile FDI Napoca, care au urcat cu 1,9%.
     Cotaţia aurului s-a apreciat cu 0,71%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, s-a depreciat cu 0,32%, în intervalul de timp precizat.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în intervalul 18 ianuarie - 25 ianuarie, în timp ce depozitele în lei au avut un randament negativ de 0,28%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a scăzut cu 2,38%, în perioada 18 ianuarie - 25 ianuarie.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), vineri, în jurul orei 12:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 10.320 de dolari.
     Tot vineri, la ora menţionată, capitalizarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 177,5 de miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     * Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
Jurnal Bursier
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.01.2018
BVB
Peste 43% din rulaj, realizat cu BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Circa 93% din întregul rulaj consemnat vineri cu titlurile societăţii bancare a fost desfăşurat printr-un singur transfer. Este clar că acesta a fost realizat de către investitorii instituţionali"
       Acţiunile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" (BRD) au fost, din nou, titlurile cu cel mai mare volum din şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri, rulajul consemnat cu acţiunile societăţii bancare...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
