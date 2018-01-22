   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
     Acţiunile prestatorului de servicii medicale MedLife (M), ce au obţinut, în ultima săptămână, un randament de 3,33%, ocupă prima poziţie în clasamentul rentabilităţilor de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), în intervalul 19 februarie - 26 februarie.
     În această perioadă, cotaţia prestatorului de servicii medicale a oscilat între o scădere de 1,47%, pe data de 21 februrarie, când au fost transferate 876 de acţiuni, cu mult sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de apropape 9.800 de unităţi şi o creştere de 2,41%, cu o zi în urmă, pe 20 februarie, în contextul unui rulaj de 659 de titluri.
     De altfel, în toate şedinţele cuprinse în intervalul avut în vedere, volumul înregistrat de acţiunile prestatorului de servicii medicale s-a situat cu mult sub media ultimei luni, ceea ce semnifică interesul redus al participanţilor pieţei pentru acţiunile M.
     Pe data de 21 februarie, societatea anunţa achiziţionarea a 90% din Ghencea Medical Center din Bucureşti, companie cu o cifră de afaceri, în anul 2017, de 8,7 milioane de lei, iar pentru anul acesta mizează pe o creştere de 20%. Centrul medical are în componenţă două clinici, în Bucureşti şi Măgurele, cu 135 de angajaţi.
     Astfel, prestatorul de servicii medicale îşi continuă strategia de dezvoltare bazată pe achiziţii pe care s-a bazat până acum, preciza Mihai Marcu, preşedinte şi CEO al MedLife.
     Grupul MedLife a obţinut, în anul 2017, un profit net de 8,84 de milioane de lei, după ce, în 2016, societatea suferea o pierdere de 1,24 milioane de lei, aprecierea reprezentând translatarea creşterii profitului operaţional în rezultatul net, se arată în raportul companiei publicat pe site-ul bursei.
     Brokerii consultaţi de Ziarul BURSA în ziua publicării rezultatelor preliminare ale prestatorului de servicii medicale pentru anul 2017, puneau rezultatele pozitive ale companiei pe seama strategiei de dezvoltare practicate, ceea ce permite creşterea volumului de servicii prestate. Totodată, aceştia se aşteaptă ca politica agresivă de expansiune a MedLife să continue şi în 2018.
     Recent, Mihai Marcu anunţa că are în vedere intrarea pe pieţele din Bulgaria, Ungaria şi Serbia, considerând că este momentul oportun pentru a-şi extinde activitatea în afara graniţelor.
     În 2017, MedLife a achiziţionat o clădire în Bucureşti, localizată pe Strada Banu Manta. De asemenea, Grupul a semnat contractul de vânzare-cumpărare pentru achiziţionarea de părţi sociale din capitalul următoarelor societăţi: 80% din capitalul social al Almina Trading SA, 100% din capitalul social al Anima Speciality Medical Services SRL şi Anima Promovare şi Vânzări SRL, precum şi 55% din capitalul social al Valdi Medica SRL (care deţine spitalul Humanitas Cluj-Napoca).
     Tot în 2017, MedLife şi-a majorat participaţia la Stem Cells Bank şi Genesys Medical Clinic Grupul, achiziţionând, în iunie 2017, un nou pachet de 40% din banca de celule stem Stem Cells Bank din Timişoara.
     Totodată, MedLife a preluat încă 3% din Grupul Genesys Medical Clinic din Arad, ajungând astfel la o deţinere de 58% din societate.
     Mihail Marcu deţine 19,05% din acţiunile prestatorului de servicii medicale, în timp ce Mihaela Gabriela Cristescu şi Nicolae Marcu au pachete de 14,65%, respectiv 13,61% din capitalul social al MedLife.
     Pe locul al doilea în clasamentul rentabilităţilor de la BVB se găsesc acţiunile Altur (ALT), a căror randament a fost de 3,12%, podiumul rentabilităţilor de la bursa locală fiind completat de titlurile Alro Slatina (ALR), cu un avans de 2,7%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Indicele BET, al celor mai lichide treisprezece companii de la BVB cu excepţia SIF-urilor, a urcat, în perioada 19 februarie - 26 februarie, cu 0,76%, în timp ce BET-XT, al celor mai lichide 25 de titluri de la bursă, s-a apreciat cu 0,42%, în acelaşi interval de timp.
     În cazul ambelor coşuri de acţiuni, cea mai bună evoluţie a fost bifată de acţiunile M.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a scăzut cu 0,52%, în intervalul 19 februarie - 26 februarie, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Din cadrul său, cea mai bună evoluţie a fost marcată de acţiunile SIF Transilvania (SIF3), a căror creştere a fost de 2,29%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Luni, 26 februarie, cotaţia SIF3 cobora cu 0,61%, în contextul unor transferuri de 633.316 titluri, sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare de circa 816.400 de unităţi.
     Pe prima poziţie a clasamentului fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 16 februarie - 23 februarie, se află titlurile FDI MONOLITH, cu un avans de 0,38%.
     Poziţia a doua a acestui top este ocupată de FDI Transilvania, cu o apreciere de 0,31%, podiumul fiind completat de fondul ETF - BET Tradeville, ale cărui titluri au crescut cu 0,26%.
     Cotaţia aurului s-a depreciat cu 0,09%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, a coborât cu 0,01%, în perioada de timp precizată.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în intervalul 19 februarie - 26 februarie, iar depozitele în lei au avut un randament de 0,03%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a scăzut cu 6,89%, în perioada 19 februarie - 26 februarie.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 11:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 10.700 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, valoarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 181,7 de miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     * Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
Jurnal Bursier
27.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta publică de răscumpărare a Fondului Proprietatea
     * "Deal" de 7,62 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de finalizarea ofertei publice de cumpărare de acţiuni din cadrul celui de-al nouălea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Revine apetitul la risc pe bursele din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au urcat ieri, revenind apetitul la risc al investitorilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BVB
Scădere de 15% pentru Sphera Franchise Group
     * Titlurile SFG - cele mai lichide din piaţă - au avut o pondere de 20% din rulajul zilei
       Acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), operatorul restaurantelor KFC şi Pizza Hut, au avut, vineri, o scădere masivă, de 15%, încheind şedinţa la 32,3 lei/unitate, după ce, joi, compania raportase...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la rezultatele companiilor
     Bursele europene au încheiat pe curs mixt ultima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BVB
Deal cu 1,5% din SIF Oltenia
     O treime din rulajul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri a venit din transferul "deal" efectuat cu 1,5% din acţiunile SIF5 Oltenia, în valoare de 17,68 milioane lei. Schimbul a fost realizat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scade apetitul la risc pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care aşteptările tot mai mari legate de majorarea dobânzilor în SUA au afectat apetitul pentru risc, la nivel global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 27 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9637
2.3808
2.9775
4.0317
0.1834
0.6254
0.2145
4.6564
5.2764
1.4845
3.5301
0.2260
0.4829
1.1166
0.0676
0.4618
0.9983
3.7782
0.3247
1.1719
0.5985
0.0582
0.3528
0.2026
2.7527
0.0395
0.1396
1.0286
0.6254
0.1204
161.8591
5.4840 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
