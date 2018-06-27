   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 22 - 29 AUGUST

Avans de 4,35% pentru acţiunile Cemacon

31.08.2018

A.I.
 
     Titlurile producătorului de sisteme de zidărie Cemacon (CEON) au bifat un avans de 4,35%, faţă de moneda unică europeană, în intervalul 22 - 29 august, urcând astfel pe poziţia a doua a ierarhiei celor mai rentabile titluri de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), în perioada avută în vedere.
     Luni, 27 august, Consiliul de Administraţie al companiei a anunţat convocarea acţionarilor pentru data de 28 septembrie 2018 în vederea supunerii la vot a majorării capitalului social al emitentului cu cel mult 2,718 milioane de lei, până la un nivel maxim de 50,57 milioane de lei.
     Scopul majorării de capital este finanţarea activităţii societăţii şi compensarea creanţelor directe, se arată în raportul companiei remis bursei.
     În cazul aprobării de către acţionari, operaţiunea de piaţă se va desfăşura în două etape, prin emisiunea unui număr de 27,18 milioane de acţiuni, fiecare titlu având o valoare nominală de 0,1 lei/unitate.
     În prima etapă se acordă dreptul de preferinţă pentru acţionarii existenţi, proporţional cu cotele de participare deţinute de aceştia la data de înregistrare. Pentru subscrierea unei acţiuni nou-emise este necesar un număr de 17,6 drepturi de preferinţă.
     Cea de-a doua etapă are în vedere titlurile care nu sunt subscrise sau plătite în întregime de către acţionari până la expirarea termenului de exercitare a dreptului de preferinţă.
     Data de înregistrare propusă de conducerea Cemacon este 12 octombrie 2018.
     Pe 27 august, cotaţia CEON a urcat cu 5,17%, pe fondul unui volum de 2,26 milioane de unităţi, cu mult peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 0,43 milioane de titluri, aceasta fiind cea mai bună evoluţie a acţiunilor emitentului în perioada 22 - 29 august, atât din punctul de vedere al preţului cât şi al volumului.
     Pentru restul şedinţelor burisere din intervalul menţionat, cotaţia CEON a oscilat între o scădere de 1,68%, apărută pe data de 22 august, în contextul unui rulaj de 20.932 de unităţi şi o creştere de 0,35%, consemantă pe 24 august, pe fondul unui volum de 53.304 de titluri.
     Recent, Consiliul Concurenţei a autorizat operaţiunea prin care PIF Industrial şi Dedeman, care fac parte din acelaşi grup de companii, preiau Cemacon şi Cemacon Real Estate.
     Astfel, Dedeman are o deţinere concertată (împreună cu PIF Industrial, deţinută de proprietarii Dedeman, fraţii Pavăl), de 50,1% din companie, în urma unei oferte publice de preluare obligatorie.
     În ofertă, PIF Industrial a cumpărat un pachet de 5,6% din producătorul de cărămizi Cemacon, la preţul de 0,55 lei/unitate. PIF Industrial a făcut oferta obligatorie la acelaşi preţ la care Dedeman a cumpărat, în decembrie 2017, 11,8% din Cemacon de la Consultanţa Andrei&Andrei SRL. Anterior tranzacţiei din decembrie, Dedeman deţinea concertat 33% din Cemacon.
     Pentru primul semestru al acestui an, producătrul de sis­teme de zidărie a raportat un profit net de 13,7 milioane de lei, în creştere cu 160% faţă de cel realizat în aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, în contextul unei cifre de afaceri de 54,85 milioane de lei, cu 41% peste cea obţinută la finalul primelor şase luni ale anului trecut.
     Valoarea de piaţă a producătorului de sisteme de zidărie la BVB este de 145,95 milioane de lei.
     Topul rentabilităţilor de la BVB, din intervalul 22 - 29 august, este condus de acţiunile Vrancart (VNC), al căror preţ a urcat cu 12,36%, în raport cu moneda europeană, în perioada menţionată, podiumul acestui top fiind completat de titlurile Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagră (EFO), care au marcat un randament de 4,14%, în intervalul de timp avut în vedere.
     Indicele BET, al celor mai lichide treisprezece titluri de la BVB, cu excepţia SIF-urilor, a crescut cu 1,65%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 22 - 29 august, în timp ce indicele BET-XT, ce include cele mai tranzacţionare 25 de acţiuni ale bursei noastre, s-a apreciat cu 1,4%.
     Cea mai bună evoluţie din componenţa celor două coşuri de acţiuni a fost marcată de titlurile Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a căror cotaţie s-a apreciat cu 4,07%, în perioada menţionată.
     Miercuri, 29 august, preţul acţiunii emitentului a coborât cu 0,54%, pe fondul unui volum de 1,76 milioane de unităţi, sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de 3,59 milioane de titluri.
     Tot titlurile FP se situaeză pe prima treaptă în topul rentabilităţilor indicelui financiar BET-FI, care a urcat cu 1,29%, în perioada 22 - 29 august.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 21 - 28 august, este condus de titlurile ETF - BET Tradeville, care au urcat cu 1,93%.
     Pe locul al doilea în acest clasament se află Certinvest BET Index, cu o creştere de 1,68%, în timp ce titlurile BRD Index, care s-au apreciat cu 1,63%, completează podiumul fondurilor de investiţii.
     Cotaţia aurului a scăzut cu 0,1%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, s-a depreciat cu 0,09%, în intervalul 22 - 29 august.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în perioada avută în vedere, în timp ce depozitele în lei ar fi adus o pierdere de 0,06%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a urcat cu 9,48%, în intervalul menţionat.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 10:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în jurul nivelului de 7.000 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, valoarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de aproape 121,11 miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     * Precizări:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti sunt calculaţi pe baza cotaţiilor de închidere, în timp ce în cazul acţiunilor, în calcul este folosit preţul mediu. Piaţa AeRO nu este avută în vedere. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
Jurnal Bursier
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
