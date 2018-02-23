   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 23 MARTIE - 30 MARTIE

SIF Transilvania - performerul emitenţilor din BET­-FI

BURSA 03.04.2018

A. I.
 
     Beneficiind de un avans de 1,49%, în raport cu moneda euro, în ultima săptămână (intervalul 23 - 30 martie), acţiunile SIF Transilvania (SIF3), reprezintă singurele titluri dintre cele cinci ale societăţilor de investiţii financiare (SIF-uri) care s-au apreciat, în perioada menţionată.
     În intervalul avut în vedere, cotaţia SIF3 a crescut în doar două şedinţe de tranzacţionare, cea mai mare apreciere, de 1,32%, fiind consemnată pe data de 27 martie, pe fondul unui volum de 815.593 de acţiuni, sub media celor 20 zile anterioare, de circa un milion de unităţi. Cu o zi în urmă, pe 26 martie, preţul acţiunii societăţii urca cu 0,22%, în contextul unor transferuri de 747.376 de unităţi.
     În restul şedinţelor de tranzacţionare incluse în perioada menţionată, cotaţia societăţii de investiţii financiare fie a stagnat, fie s-a depreciat marginal, pe fondul unor volume reduse.
     Singura zi în care rulajul consemnat de titlurile SIF3 a depăşit media lunii anteriore de tranzacţionare a fost 23 martie, când au fost transferate 1,9 milioane de unităţi, preţul acţiunii coborând, în acea şedinţă, cu 0,44%.
     Astfel, se observă că performanţa avută de cotaţia SIF3 a apărut pe fondul unor rulaje reduse, ceea ce reflectă interesul redus al participanţilor pieţei pentru titlurile societăţii de investiţii financiare.
     În perioada 26 - 30 martie, SIF3 îşi răscumpăra 1.178.832 de acţiuni proprii, la preţuri situate între 0,2272 lei/unitate şi 0,2295 lei/unitate.
     Achiziţiile fac parte din programul de răscumpărare pentru maxim 1% din acţiuni, aprobat în Adunarea Generală Extraordinară a Acţionarilor, din data de 15 decembrie 2017.
     Preţul minim este egal cu cel de piaţă al acţiunilor societăţii de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) din momentul efectuării achiziţiei, iar cel maxim de 0,32 lei/acţiune, destinaţia programului fiind reducerea capitalului social.
     Pe data de 29 martie, directoratul SIF3 completa convocatorul Adunării Generale Ordinare a Acţionarilor (AGOA) din data de 27 aprilie cu puncte privind aprobarea revocării lui Constantin Frăţilă şi a lui Crinel Valer Andănuţ, din funcţia de membru al Consiliului de Supraveghere, dar şi privind aprobarea pornirii acţiunii în răspundere împotriva lui Mihai Fercală - Preşedinte Executiv/Director General al societăţii de investiţii financiare, potrivit unui raport al SIF3, remis bursei.
     Cu o zi în urmă, societatea anunţa primirea unei cereri de completare a convocatorului AGOA din aprilie cu o propunere privind aprobarea pornirii unei acţiuni în răspundere împotriva Directoratului, venită din partea unui grup de acţionari cu deţineri cumulate de 5,000234%, motivele invocate de aceştia fiind "legate de pretinse nerespectări ale legislaţiei pieţei de capital, sancţiuni aplicate de Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară, pretinsa manipulare a pieţei şi un pretins management neperformant şi defectuos al Directoratului".
     Totodată, în şedinţa din aprilie, acţionarii trebuie să aprobe consolidarea, prin creşterea valorii nominale a acţiunilor concomitent cu reducerea numărului total de acţiuni. Conform convocatorului, 50 de acţiuni cu o valoare nominală de 0,1 lei/titlu vor deveni o acţiune cu valoarea nominală de 5,00 lei/titlu.
     Pe data de 9 martie, conducerea SIF3 propunea acţionarilor distribuirea unui dividend din rezultatul anului 2017 de 0,01 lei/unitate, care, raportat la preţul de închidere a titlurilor SIF3 din data de 29 martie, de 0,229 lei/titlu, oferă un randament brut al dividendului de 4,37%, se arată în raportul societăţii de brokeraj Prime Transaction, publicat pe data de 30 martie.
     Potrivit analiştilor, randamentul oferit de SIF3 este cel mai mare dintre toate randamentele celor cinci SIF­-uri, pe următorul loc situându-se SIF Muntenia (SIF4), cu 3,75%.
     Din punct de vedere tehnic, cotaţia SIF3 se află pe un trend descendent pe toate cele trei orizonturi de timp - scurt, mediu şi lung, preţul acţiunii tranzacţionându-se sub mediile mobile simple (media mobilă reprezintă un instrument de analiză tehnică folosit, îndeosebi, pentru identificarea tendinţei unui titlu financiar cotat) de 20, 50 şi 200 de zile ce definesc aceste termene.
     În anul 2017, SIF3 a înregistrat un profit net de 64,23 milioane de lei , în scădere cu 6,6% faţă de cel din 2016.
     Ponderea titlurilor societăţii de investiţii financiare în indicele BET-FI, care a scăzut cu 0,93%, în intervalul de timp menţionat este de 6,28%.
     Indicele BET, al celor mai lichide treisprezece acţiuni ale pieţei, cu excepţia SIF-urilor, a urcat, în perioada 23 - 30 martie, cu 0,78%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Din cadrul principalului coş de acţiuni al pieţei, cea mai bună evoluţie a fost consemnată de acţiunile OMV Petrom (SNP), a căror apreciere a fost de 2,42%, în perioada avută în vedere.
     Vineri, 30 martie, cotaţia SNP creştea cu 0,32%, pe fondul unui rulaj de doar 439.695 de titluri, cu mult sub media celor 20 de zile anteriore, de circa 11,83 milioane de unităţi.
     Indicele BET-XT, al celor mai lichide 25 de acţiuni de la bursă, a urcat cu 0,61%, în raport cu moneda euro, în perioada 23 - 30 martie.
     Din cadrul indicelui extins, cea mai mare creştere a fost bifată de acţiunile Alro Slatina (ALR), a căror apreciere a fost de 13,87%, în intervalul menţionat.
     Pe data de 30 martie, preţul titlurilor producătorului de aluminiu scădea cu 1,04%, pe fondul unui volum de 22.499 de unităţi, sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare de circa 47.860 de acţiuni.
     Topul rentabilităţilor de la BVB este condus tot de acţiunile ALR, pe locul al doilea aflându-se titlurile Prefab (PREH), cu o creştere de 12,61%.
     Podiumul acestei ierarhii este completat de acţiunile Romcarbon (ROCE), a căror creştere a fost de 11,85%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 22 martie - 29 martie, este condus de titlurile ETF - BET Tradeville, cu un randament de 0,5%.
     Pe poziţia a doua a acestui top se află BT Index Romania ROTX, cu o creştere de 0,49%, podiumul fiind completat de titlurile FDI Audas Piscator, cu o rentabilitate de 0,48%.
     Cotaţia aurului s-a depreciat cu 1,3%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, a urcat cu 0,16%, în intervalul 23 - 30 martie.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în perioada avută în vedere, în timp ce depozitele în lei ar fi adus un câştig de 0,2%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a scăzut cu 18,55%, în intervalul 23 - 30 martie.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 12:30, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 7.050 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, capitalizarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 120,2 de miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     Precizare:
     Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
