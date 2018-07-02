   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 24 - 31 AUGUST

Clasamentul aprecierilor BVB, dominat de titluri cu lichiditate redusă

BURSA 04.09.2018

A.I.
 
     Topul celor mai rentabile acţiuni de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) este dominat, în intervalul 24 - 31 august, de emitenţi ce au o capitalizare şi o lichiditate redusă, în comparaţie cu societăţile importante lis­tate la bursa noastră, elemente ce favorizează oscilaţii mari ale preţului.
     Practic, topul randamentelor de la BVB este condus de titlurile Dafora Mediaş (DAFR), cu un avans de 5,12%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     În cele şase şedinţe bursiere din intervalul 24 - 31 august în care au fost realizate tranzacţii cu acţiunile companiei de foraj, cotaţia DAFR a oscilat între o scădere de 2,63%, apărută pe data de 28 august, şi o creştere de 5,41%, consemnată pe 29 august, transferurile însumând, pentru întreaga perioadă menţionată, 27.669 de lei.
     Pentru primul semestru al acestui an, emitentul a raportat o pierdere de aproape 3,29 milioane de lei, de aproape trei ori mai mică decât cea suferită în aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, în contextul unei creşteri a cifrei de afaceri cu 64,6%, până la 49,6 milioane de lei, pentru acelaşi interval de raportare.
     Pe data de 23 iulie, acţionarii Dafora, societate aflată în procedură de insolvenţă, au aprobat în cadrul Adunării Generale Extraordinare (AGEA) reducerea capitalului social al companiei de la 100,2 milioane de lei, la 5 milioane de lei, în vederea acoperirii parţiale a pierderilor înregistrate în exerciţiile financiare anterioare.
     Valoarea de piaţă a companiei de foraj din Mediaş la BVB este de circa 16,04 milioane de lei.
     Pe poziţia a doua a clasamentului rentabilităţilor bursei, în intervalul 24 - 31 august, se află acţiunile Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagră (EFO), cu o apreciere de 4,96%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     În perioada avută în vedere, cotaţia companiei ce activea­ză în domeniul serviciilor turistice a variat între o scădere de 1,83%, consemnată pe data de 31 august, şi o creştere de 4,24%, înregistrată pe 28 august, valoarea tranzacţiilor cu acţiunile emitentului, în intervalul menţionat, fiind de 44.572 lei.
     Emitentul, a cărui capitalizare este de 43,42 milioane de lei, a raportat, pentru primul semestru al anului 2018 pierderi de 8,82 milioane lei, cu 5,82% mai mari decât cele înregis­trate în aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, în timp ce cifra de afaceri realizată a urcat cu 11,71%, până la aproape 4,76 milioane de lei, pentru aceeaşi perioadă de raportare.
     Spre deosebire, valoarea înregistrată cu tranzacţiile acţiunilor Digi Communications NV (DIGI), care se situează pe treapta a treia în topul creşterilor de la BVB, cu un avans de 4,18%, în raport cu moneda euro, a fost, în intervalul 24 - 31 august, de circa 2,3 milioane de lei, de peste treizeci de ori mai mare decât cea consemnată cu titlurile DAFR şi EFO la un loc, pentru perioada avută în vedere.
     De altfel, acţiunile DIGI reprezintă titlurile cu cea mai bună rentabilitate din cadrul indicilor BET şi BET-XT, care s-au depreciat, în intervalul menţionat, cu 0,1%, respectiv 0,08%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     În comparaţie cu oscilaţiile înregistrate de preţul acţiunilor DAFR şi EFO, cotaţia operatorului de telecomunicaţii a avut variaţii mai reduse, în perioada 24 - 31 august, acestea fiind cuprinse între două stag­nări, consemnate pe 28 şi 29 august, şi o creştere de 2,47%, apărută pe data de 21 august.
     Digi Communications a înregistrat, în primul semestru al acestui an, un profit net consolidat de 15,29 milioane de euro, circa jumătate din cel realizat în aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, când rezultatul net a fost de 31,83 milioane de lei, îndeosebi ca urmare a creşterii costurilor nete de finanţare, în timp ce veniturile totale s-au situat, la finalul lunii iunie a aces­tui an, la valoarea de 475,8 milioane de euro, în urcare cu 4,8%, faţă de cele obţinute la finalul lunii iunie 2017.
     Valoarea de piaţă a operatorului de telecomunicaţii la BVB este de 2,9 miliarde de lei.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a scăzut cu 0,51%, în intervalul 24 - 31 august.
     Din cadrul său, cea mai bună evoluţie a fost marcată de acţiunile SIF Transilvania (SIF3), a căror cotaţie a urcat cu 4,05%, în raport cu moneda euro, în perioada menţionată.
     Pe data de 31 august, preţul acţiunii SIF3 s-a apreciat cu 0,45%, pe fondul unui volum de 243.135 de unităţi, sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 546.650 de titluri.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 23 - 30 august, este condus de titlurile Certinvest BET Index, care au urcat cu 1,33%.
     Pe locul al doilea în acest clasament se află BT Index Romania ROTX, cu o creştere de 1,21%, în timp ce titlurile OTP Euro Premium Return, care s-au apreciat cu 1,08%, completează podiumul fondurilor de investiţii.
     Cotaţia aurului a crescut cu 0,46%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, s-a depreciat cu 0,14%, în intervalul 24 - 31 august.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în perioada avută în vedere, în timp ce depozitele în lei ar fi adus o pierdere de 0,1%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a urcat cu 6,83%, în intervalul menţionat.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 9:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în jurul nivelului de 7.220 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, valoarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de aproape 124,73 miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     *  Precizări:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti sunt calculaţi pe baza cotaţiilor de închidere, în timp ce în cazul acţiunilor, în calcul este folosit preţul mediu. Piaţa AeRO nu este avută în vedere. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
