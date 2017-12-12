   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Investitii Personale

CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 26 IANUARIE - 2 FEBRUARIE

Turbomecanica revine în fruntea aprecierilor din indicele BET-XT

BURSA 06.02.2018

ANDREI IACOMI
 
măreşte imaginea
     Ultima săptămână a fost nefastă pentru acţiunile cotate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), doar patru titluri reuşind să obţină creşteri, în perioada 26 ianuarie - 2 februarie.
     Dintre acestea, acţiunile Turbomecanica (TBM) s-au situat, din nou, printre titlurile cu cel mai bun comportament în intervalul menţionat, cotaţia TBM urcând cu 1,56%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul menţionat, reprezentând titlurile cu cea mai bună evoluţie din indicele BET-XT, al celor mai lichide 25 de acţiuni de la bursă.
     De asemenea, de la începutul anului, creşterea acţiunilor TBM a fost de aproape 12%, situându-se pe locul al doilea în topul rentabilităţilor din indicele BET-XT în 2018, doar acţiunile Conpet (COTE) având un salt mai mare, de circa 18%.
     Ioana Sechel, analist financiar în cadrul BRK Financial Group ne-a transmis: "În ceea ce priveşte evoluţia acţiunilor Turbomecanica de la începutul acestui an şi până la închiderea şedinţei din data de 2 februarie, acestea marcau un plus de 11,92%, peste aprecierile medii ale indicilor. În lipsa unei ştiri de impact în ultima perioadă despre activitatea companiei, putem considera că ascensiunea acţiunilor TBM este datorată faptului că acestea au continuat trendul ascendent început în a doua jumătate a anului precedent."
     Ieri, în jurul orei 15:00, acţiunile companiei afişau o scădere de 5,33%, la preţul de 0,302 lei/unitate, pe fondul unui volum de aproape 874.000 de acţiuni, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 640.900 de acţiuni.
     De altfel, până la ora menţionată, toţi indicii bursei afişau scăderi de peste un procent.
     În legătură cu acest aspect doamna Sechel ne-a precizat: "Azi (n.r. ieri), piaţa noastră a reacţionat destul de violent la scăderile ce au avut loc pe marile pieţe internaţionale, cu toate că aceste scăderi nu au fost acompaniate de volume foarte mari".
     În intervalul 26 ianuarie - 2 februarie, preţul acţiunilor producătorului de componente pentru industria aeronautică a oscilat între o creştere de 2,94%, apărută pe data de 26 ianuarie, în contextul unor schimburi de 455.832 de acţiuni, sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 835.000 de titluri şi o scădere de 2,05%, consemnată pe 31 ianuarie, volumul înregistrat în acea zi fiind de 489.030 de unităţi.
     În primele nouă luni ale lui 2017, TBM bifa un profit de 17,86 milioane de lei, în creştere cu 139% faţă de cel din aceeaşi perioadă din anul 2016, când acesta se situa la 7,48 milioane de lei.
     De asemenea, compania a obţinut venituri de 73,53 milioane lei, cu 61,88% mai mult decât în primele nouă luni ale lui 2016, când acestea erau în cuantum de 45,42 milioane de lei.
     Ponderea acţiunilor TBM în indicele extins, care a scăzut cu 2% în perioada menţionată, este de doar 0,15%.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a coborât cu 1,56%, în intervalul 26 ianuarie - 2 februarie, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Cel mai bun comportament din componenţa sa a fost bifat de acţiunile SIF Banat - Crişana (SIF1), al căror avans a fost de 1,29%, în perioada menţionată.
     Pe data de 2 februarie, cotaţia SIF1 scădea cu 0,66%, pe fondul unui rulaj de 100.498 de titluri, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 70.600 de unităţi.
     Ponderea titlurilor SIF1 în indicele financiar este de 19,61%.
     Indicele BET, al celor mai lichide treisprezece companii de la BVB cu excepţia SIF-urilor, s-a depreciat, în perioada 26 ianuarie - 2 februarie, cu 1,99%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Toţi emitenţii ce compun principalul indice al pieţei de capital autohtone s-au depreciat în intervalul de timp menţionat, cea mai redusă scădere fiind înregistrată de acţiunile Digi Communications NV (DIGI), care au coborât, în perioada 26 ianuarie - 2 februarie, cu 0,26%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Vineri, 2 februarie, cotaţia DIGI a urcat cu 0,54%, în contextul în care au fost tranzacţionate 3.011 titluri, sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de aproape 6.000 de unităţi.
     Ponderea acţiunilor companiei de telecomunicaţii în indicele BET este de 4,27%.
     Topul rentabilităţilor de la BVB este condus de acţiunile Conted (CNTE), a căror apreciere a fost de 10,55%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 26 ianuarie - 2 februarie.
     Pe locul al doilea în acest clasament se găsesc acţiunile TBM, podiumul randamentelor de la bursa locală fiind completat de titlurile SIF1.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 25 ianuarie - 1 februarie, este condus de titlurile Certinvest Prudent, cu o apreciere de 0,38%.
     Pe locul al doilea al podiumului s-a situat BRD Simfonia, ce a înregistrat o creştere de 0,37%, în timp ce poziţia a treia a fost ocupată de titlurile BRD Obligaţiuni, care au urcat cu 0,36%.
     Cotaţia aurului s-a depreciat cu 0,86%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, a urcat cu 0,28%, în intervalul de timp precizat.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în intervalul 26 ianuarie - 2 februarie, în timp ce depozitele în lei au avut un randament de 0,32%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a scăzut cu 20,35%, în perioada 26 ianuarie - 2 februarie. Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 13:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 7.800 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, capitalizarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 133,2 de miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     * Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Turbomecanica revine în fruntea aprecierilor din indicele BET-XT

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Investitii Personale)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 25 IANUARIE - 1 FEBRUARIE
Acţiunile Banca Transilvania urcă pe prima treaptă a aprecierilor din BET click să citeşti tot articolul
Un secol şi o săptămână click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 23 IANUARIE - 31 IANUARIE
Podiumul creşterilor bursei locale, ocupat de acţiuni cu lichiditate slabă click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 23 IANUARIE - 30 IANUARIE
SIF Moldova devine cel mai rentabil emitent din BET-FI click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 19 IANUARIE - 26 IANUARIE
Dafora, liderul creşterilor bursei din ultima săptămână click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 18 IANUARIE - 25 IANUARIE
Alro Slatina - printre performerii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti click să citeşti tot articolul
Herold, Jacques Herold click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 17 IANUARIE - 23 IANUARIE
Avans de aproape 10% pentru Conpet click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 12 IANUARIE - 19 IANUARIE
Nuclearelectrica urcă pe primul loc în topul rentabilităţilor din BET şi BET-XT click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 11 IANUARIE - 18 IANUARIE
Acţiunile SIF Oltenia, la un nou maxim post-criză click să citeşti tot articolul
Gata, au început! click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 10 IANUARIE - 17 IANUARIE
Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Apreciere Romgaz, în ton cu evoluţia generală pozitivă a pieţei" click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 9 IANUARIE - 16 IANUARIE
Cu un salt de 5,73%, MedLife ocupă prima poziţie a rentabilităţilor din BET click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 8 IANUARIE - 15 IANUARIE
Turbomecanica - din nou printre performerii bursei click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 5 IANUARIE - 12 IANUARIE
Electroargeş marchează prima poziţie în topul randamentelor din BET-XT click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
06.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 35 milioane de lei
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
       Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat deprecierea demarată săptămâna trecută, doar cinci titluri încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME/BURSELE CONTINUĂ SĂ SCADĂ
Investitorii de pe pieţele internaţionale vând masiv acţiuni
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut şi ieri, continuând declinul important început vineri, investitorii vânzând acţiuni în condiţiile în care antici­pează că inflaţia mai ridicată din Statele Unite va...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.02.2018
ZECE ANI DE LA LISTAREA LA BVB
Acţiunile "Transgaz" - la 417 lei/ unitate, mai mult de dublu faţă de IPO
     Titlurile Transgaz (TGN) au închis şedinţa de vineri la 417 lei/acţiune, în contextul unui rulaj de 3,51 milioane de lei, al doilea în clasamentul lichidităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Deutsche Bank" au pierdut peste 11% săptămâna trecută
     Bursele europene s-au înscris pe un curs descendent vineri, din cauza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 29 milioane de lei
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Valoarea transferurilor a scăzut în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la doar 29,39 milioane de lei, reprezentând aproape jumătate din lichiditatea consemnată în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 54...  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Dassault" şi "Nokia" aduc câştiguri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au fluctuat în prima zi a lunii februarie. Sectorul tehnologic a înregistrat câştiguri importante pe fondul unor rezultate peste aşteptări anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 05 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9519
2.3697
2.9947
3.9975
0.1839
0.6227
0.2104
4.6347
5.2467
1.4958
3.3848
0.2226
0.4822
1.1149
0.0657
0.4715
0.9871
3.7170
0.3090
1.1549
0.5910
0.0580
0.3421
0.2002
2.7193
0.0391
0.1341
1.0120
0.6234
0.1179
159.8479
5.4124 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook