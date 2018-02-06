   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 27 FEBRUARIE - 6 MARTIE

"Farmaceutica Remedia" urcă pe locul al doilea în topul aprecierilor Bursei

BURSA 08.03.2018

Andrei Iacomi
 
     Beneficiind de un avans de 10,03%, în raport cu moneda euro, în ultima săptămână (intervalul 27 februarie - 6 martie), acţiunile Farmaceutica Remedia (RMAH) ajung pe poziţia a doua în clasamentul celor mai rentabile titluri de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB).
     Pentru perioada menţionată, cea mai bună evoluţie a acţiunilor RMAH a fost avută pe data de 5 martie, când preţul titlurilor distribuitorului de produse farmaceutice a urcat cu 7,89%, fiind transferate 54.652 de unităţi, de circa trei ori mai mult faţă de media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de aproximativ 18.000 de acţiuni.
     În acea zi, Ionica Mirela Pavel, în calitate de persoană iniţiată, a cumpărat 54.652 de acţiuni RMAH, reprezentând întregul rulaj din şedinţa bursieră respectivă, la preţul unitar de 0,3892 lei.
     Pe data de 6 martie, aceeaşi persoană achiziţiona 8.491 de titluri RMAH, la preţul de 0,414 lei/acţiune. În acea zi, cotaţia distribuitorului de produse farmaceutice creştea cu 0,98%, în contextul unui volum de 12.991 de unităţi.
     Tot în intervalul avut în vedere, pe 27 februarie, Ionica Mirela Pavel a mai cumpărat 100 de acţiuni RMAH, la preţul unitar de 0,388 de lei.
     De la începutul anului, aceeaşi persoană a achiziţionat 89.655 de acţiuni ale distribuitorului de medicamente.
     Pe data de 27 februarie, acţionarii au aprobat, în Adunarea Generală Extraordinară a Acţionarilor, împuternicirea Consililiului de Administraţie pentru angajarea de credite bancare suplimentare în limita sumei de 10 milioane de euro, pe o perioadă de 1 an.
     De remarcat că aprecierea mare a acţiunilor RMAH apare şi pe fondul unei lichidităţi relativ reduse a emitentului, element ce favorizează variaţiile mari de preţ.
     Pentru anul 2017, compania a raportat un profit net de 3,84 milioane de lei, în creştere cu circa 200% faţă de cel din 2016, de 1,27 milioane de lei.
     Veniturile din exploatare au urcat cu circa 38%, de la 255,77 milioane de lei în anul 2016, la 353,1 milioane de lei în anul 2016, în timp ce cheltuielile de exploatare au crescut cu 37%, de la 254,13 milioane de lei în anul 2016, la 348,42 milioane de lei anul trecut.
     Astfel, rezultatul din exploatare a urcat cu aproximativ 185%, atingând, anul trecut, nivelul de circa 4,68 milioane de lei, faţă de 1,64 de milioane de lei din anul 2016.
     La data de 31 decembrie 2017, activele totale însumau 203,05 milioane de lei, peste nivelul de 165,84 de milioane de lei, înregistrat la finele anului 2016.
     Totodată, anul trecut, datoriile totale ale societăţii se ridicau la 159 de milioane de lei, în creştere faţă de cele avute în anul 2016, de 125 de milioane de lei.
     În anul 2017, rentabilitatea acţiunilor RMAH a fost de 90,54%, incluzând şi dividendul, a cărui valoare a fost de 0,0066 lei/titlu.
     Capitalizarea companiei este de 43,9 milioane de lei, potrivit datelor afişate pe site-ul BVB.
     La data de 31 decembrie 2017, Valentin - Norbert Ţăru deţinea 66,5% din distribuitorul de produse farmaceutice, în timp ce Ionica - Mirela Pavel avea circa 18,24% din capitalul social al companiei.
     Clasamentul celor mai rentabile acţiuni ale Bursei este condus de acţiunile Erste Group Bank (EBS), care au urcat cu 10,29%, în intervalul 27 februarie - 6 martie, podiumul randamentelor de la BVB fiind completat de acţiunile Electroputere (EPT), cu un randament de 9,92%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a crescut cu 0,26%, în intervalul 27 februarie - 6 martie, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Din cadrul său, cea mai bună evoluţie a fost marcată de acţiunile SIF Moldova (SIF2), a căror apreciere a fost de 4,1%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Pe data de 6 martie, cotaţia SIF2 cobora cu 0,62%, pe fondul unui rulaj de 88.168 de acţiuni, sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 305.500 de titluri.
     Indicele BET-XT, coşul de acţiuni al celor mai lichide 25 de titluri de la bursă, a crescut cu 0,15%, în raport cu moneda euro, în perioada avută în vedere.
     Ca şi în cazul indicelui financiar, cel mai bun comportament din BET-XT a fost marcat de acţiunile SIF2.
     Indicele BET, al celor mai lichide treisprezece acţiuni ale BVB, cu excepţia SIF­-urilor, a urcat, în perioada 27 februarie - 6 martie, cu 0,14%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Cea mai bună evoluţie din cadrul său a fost avută de acţiunile Banca Transilvania (TLV), a căror cotaţie a crescut cu 2%, în intervalul menţionat.
     Marţi, 6 martie, preţul acţiunilor societăţii urca cu 0,82%, pe fondul unui rulaj de aproape 4,25 milioane de unităţi, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de 3,46 milioane de titluri.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 26 februarie - 5 martie, este condus de titlurile FDI Audas Piscator, cu o apreciere de 1,66%.
     Pe locul al doilea al podiumului s-a situat Certinvest BET - FI Index, ce a înregistrat o apreciere de 0,87%, în timp ce poziţia a treia a fost ocupată de titlurile FDI Napoca, care au urcat cu 0,6%.
     Cotaţia aurului s-a depreciat cu 0,71%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, a scăzut cu 0,07%, în intervalul de timp precizat.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în perioada 27 februarie - 6 martie, în timp ce depozitele în lei au avut un randament negativ, de 0,03%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a scăzut cu 0,21%, în perioada 27 februarie - 6 martie.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 11:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 10.560 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, valoarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 179,3 miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     *  Precizări:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
08.03.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie a acestui an
     * Creştere de 2,88% pentru acţiunile Electrica
       Rulajul pieţei principale a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a scăzut, în şedinţa de ieri, la 35,7 milioane de lei (7,66 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 52 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Demisia unui consilier de la Casa Albă generează precauţie pe pieţele acţiunilor
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, după ce Casa Albă a anunţat demisia consilierului-şef pe economie, Gary Cohn, care pleda pentru un comerţ liber.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.03.2018
BVB
Depreciere de 1,12% pentru BET-FI
     * Volum de doar 28 milioane de lei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat săptămâna de tranzacţionare în zona negativă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor suferind pierderi. Toţi indicii bursei au scăzut, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele acţiunilor din Europa se tem de un război comercial cu SUA
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat ultima zi a săptămânii trecute în scădere, după ce preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat că "războaiele comerciale sunt bune".  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 24 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri de 7,77% şi 6,5% pentru acţiunile SSIF BRK Financial Group şi Aerostar
       Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a fost de doar 23,9 milioane de lei (5,13 milioane de euro), cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de 62,9 milioane de lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele financiare ale companiilor dezamăgesc bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare anunţate de companii şi a preţului în declin al petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

English Section
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

