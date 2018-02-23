   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Investitii Personale

CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 27 MARTIE - 3 APRILIE

OMV Petrom, printre cele mai performante acţiuni de la bursă

BURSA 05.04.2018

A. I.
 
     Marcând un avans de 1,08%, în raport cu moneda euro, în ultima săptămână (intervalul 27 martie - 3 aprilie), acţiunile companiei de petrol şi gaze OMV Petrom (SNP) se situează pe prima poziţie în topul randamentelor din indici BET şi BET-XT, în perioada menţionată.
     Pe data de 3 aprilie, cotaţia SNP închidea, pentru cea de-a doua zi la rând, la preţul de 0,3215 lei, maximul acestui an, pe fondul unor transferuri de 19,07 milioane de acţiuni, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 11,28 milioa-ne de unităţi.
     În restul şedinţelor bursiere incluse în intervalul avut în vedere, preţul acţiunii societăţii petroliere la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a oscilat între o scădere de 0,47%, pe data de 29 martie, în contextul unui volum de 26,52 milioane de unităţi şi o creştere de 2,08%, pe data de 27 martie, când au fost transferate 11,75 milioane de acţiuni.
     Aprecierea preţului acţiunii societăţii din perioada 27 martie - 3 aprilie reprezintă o secvenţă a tendinţei ascendente pe termen scurt a cotaţiei SNP, ce a început să se contureze în prima parte a lunii februarie din acest an.
     Pe data de 21 a acelei luni, OMV Petrom anunţa un profit net preliminar pentru anul 2017, la nivel de grup, de 2,491 de miliarde de lei, în creştere cu 140%, faţă de cel din 2016, de 1,043 miliarde de lei.
     Potrivit reprezentanţilor companiei, acest avans se datorează, îndeosebi, aprecierii preţului petrolului pe plan internaţional şi creşterii economice a României.
     Totodată, conducerea OMV Petrom propunea distribuirea unui dividend de 0,02 lei/acţiune, în creştere cu 33% faţă de cel din anul anterior, de 0,015 lei/titlu, ceea ce implică o rată de distribuire din profitul net de 45%, de circa 1,1 miliarde de lei.
     Raportat la preţul de închidere din data de 20 februarie, ziua anterioară anunţului, de 0,308 lei/unitate, randamentul brut al dividendului este de circa 6,5%.
     Pe data de 19 martie, compania anunţa că propunerea conducerii privind dividendul a fost aprobată de către Consiliul de Supraveghere urmând a fi supusă aprobării Adunării Generale Ordinare a Acţionarilor convocată pentru data de 26 aprilie 2018.
     Din punctul de vedere al indicatorului Price-Earnings Ratio (multiplu de piaţă care arată cât trebuie să plătească un investitor pentru o unitate monetară din câştigul prezent al unei companii) titlurile SNP prezintă un raport de 7,24, cel mai mic din sectorul energetic, potrivit raportului săptămânal publicat de brokerii de la Prime Transaction, pe data de 30 martie.
     La mică distanţă se află Romgaz (SNG), Transgaz (TGN) şi Nuclearelectrica (SNN) cu valori ale indicatorului de 7,79, 7,99 şi 8,12, în timp ce Electrica (EL) are un raport Price-Earnings Ration de 23,59, arată cei de la Prime Transaction.
     *  Analiştii Banca Transilvania: "Pe termen mediu, avem în vedere o ţintă de preţ de 0,35 de lei, pentru cotaţia SNP"
     Privit din perspectivă tehnică, preţul acţiunii societăţii petroliere a închis, pe data de 3 aprilie, puţin peste pragul de rezistenţă (nivel de preţ ce funcţionează ca o potenţială barieră în faţa creşterii cotaţiei) de la 0,32 lei/ titlu.
     În săptămânalul de analiză tehnică pentru acţiuni listate la BVB al Băncii Transilvania, publicat pe data de 2 aprilie, se specifică: "Trendul ascendent al SNP a continuat până în preajma micii rezistenţe de la 0,32 de lei, maximul de la începutul anului, nivel de la care piaţa s-a corectat uşor, prilej cu care am şi confirmat valenţa de suport (n.r. nivel de preţ ce funcţionează ca o potenţială barieră în faţa scăderii cotaţiei) a fostei rezistenţe de la 0,31 lei. Ne găsim, acum (n.r. la data raportului) la a treia încercare din ultimele trei luni de a străpunge pragul 0,32 de lei, dincolo de care ne aşteaptă un prim obiectiv de preţ, la 0,33 de lei".
     În opinia analiştilor este doar o chestiune de timp până când vor fi atinse noi maxime de preţ pentru acest an. Totodată, pe termen mediu, aceştia mizează chiar pe noi maxime, de 0,35 de lei/titlu, peste cele stabilite în vara anului trecut.
     Acţionarul majoritar al OMV Petrom este compania aus-triacă OMV, ce deţine 51,01% din societate, în timp ce Statul Român, prin Ministerul Energiei, are 20,64% din capitalul social al companiei petroliere.
     Ponderea titlurilor SNP în indicele BET, care a urcat cu 0,1%, în perioada menţionată, este 14,97%, iar în cel extins, care a coborât cu 0,25%, este de 13,29%.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a scăzut cu 0,68%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 27 martie - 3 aprilie.
     Cea mai bună evoluţie din cadrul indicelui financiar a fost avută de acţiunile Fondul Proprietatea (FP), al căror avans a fost, în perioada menţionată, de 0,46%.
     Marţi, 3 aprilie, cotaţia acţiunii FP urca cu 0,96%, pe fondul unui rulaj de aproape 1,14 milioane de unităţi, cu mult sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de 7,04 milioane de titluri.
     Topul rentabilităţilor de la BVB este condus de acţiunile Societatea de Construcţii Napoca (NAPO), al căror randament, în intervalul avut în vedere, a fost de 10,26%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Pe locul al doilea în acest clasament se situează titlurile Electroputere (EPT), cu un avans de 5,08%, podiumul fiind completat de acţiunile Alumil Rom Industy (ALU), a căror creştere a fost de 3,7%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 26 martie - 2 aprilie, este condus de titlurile BT Index Austria ATX, cu un randament de 0,51%.
     Pe poziţia a doua a acestui top se află Certinvest BET Index, cu o creştere de 0,32%, pe locul al treilea situându-se titlurile ETF - BET Tradeville, cu o rentabilitate de 0,32%.
     Cotaţia aurului s-a depreciat cu 0,03%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, a coborât cu 0,18%, în intervalul 27 martie - 3 aprilie.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în perioada avută în vedere, în timp ce depozitele în lei ar fi adus o pierdere de 0,14%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a scăzut cu 3,9%, în intervalul 27 martie -- 3 aprilie.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 12:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 7.340 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, capitalizarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 124,8 de miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     *  Precizări:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
Jurnal Bursier
05.04.2018
BVB
Acţiunile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, preţul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Tensiunile comerciale ţin pieţele pe scădere
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce SUA şi China au anunţat sancţiuni vamale reciproce, alimentând temerile legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BVB
Aproape un sfert din rulaj realizat pe piaţa "deal"
     Valoarea tranzacţionată în ziua bursieră de ieri a urcat, după două şedinţe în care rulajul s-a situat între patru şi cinci milioane de lei, la 40,27 milioane de lei (8,64 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene, pe curs descendent
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, investitorii temându-se de un eventual război comercial internaţional.
     Titlurile "Sodexo" SA au pierdut 4,8%,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BVB
Bursa consemnează cea mai redusă valoare tranzacţionată din 2018
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, o valoare a transferurilor de doar 4,39 milioane de lei (0,94 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile legate de un război comercial revin pe burse
     Bursele din SUA au început săptămâna în scădere, investitorii având din nou temeri legate de un război comercial, după ce China a decis să impună, începând de ieri, tarife vamale unui număr de 128...  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
