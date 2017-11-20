   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Investitii Personale

CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 29 DECEMBRIE 2017 - 5 IANUARIE 2018

Salt de 6,84% pentru OMV Petrom, în contextul creşterii cotaţiei petrolului

BURSA 09.01.2018

A.I.
 
măreşte imaginea
     Primele trei zile de tranzacţionare ale anului 2018 au fost prielnice pentru titlurile OMV Petrom (SNP), cotaţia grupului petrolier urcând în fiecare şedinţă din acest an. Totodată, împreună cu aprecierea din data de 29 decembrie 2017, ultima zi de tranzacţionare a anului trecut, acţiunile SNP au marcat un avans de 6,84%, în raport cu moneda euro, reprezentând, astfel, cel mai rentabil emitent din BET din intervalul 29 decembrie 2017 - 5 ianuarie 2018.
     În perioada menţionată, oscilaţiile cotaţiei SNP au fost cuprinse între +2,45% pe data de 3 ianuarie 2018, când au fost transferate 17,16 milioane de titluri, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 7,5 milioane de unităţi şi +1%, pe data de 5 ianuarie a acestui an, creştere apărută pe fondul unui volum de 16 milioane de acţiuni.
     De altfel, odată cu aprecierea din data de 5 ianuarie 2018, titlurile SNP au marcat cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă.
     Joi, 4 ianuarie 2018, preţul petrolului atingea cel mai ridicat nivel din ultimii doi ani şi jumătate, pe fondul îngrijorării investitorilor legate de impactul tulburărilor din Iran asupra ofertei, a măsurilor luate de OPEC şi producători din afara organizaţiei pentru reducerea producţiei şi a temperaturilor deosebit de reci din Statele Unite, care duc la creşterea cererii, transmitea Reuters, citat de News.ro.
     Astfel, cotaţia petrolului Brent, de referinţă pe piaţa internaţională, ajungea, joi, la un maxim de 68,27 dolari pe baril, iar preţul ţiţeiului de referinţă pe piaţa americană avansa până la 62,21 dolari pe baril, cel mai ridicat nivel atins după luna mai 2015, mai menţiona sursa citată.
     De altfel, cotaţia petrolului s-a înscris, începând cu cea de-a doua parte a anului 2017 pe un trend ascendent.
     La finalul lunii decembrie a anului trecut, echipa de analiză de la Banca Transilvania (BT) aprecia pentru Ziarul BURSA că revenirea preţului petrolului lasă loc de creştere pe termen mediu şi lung pentru acţiunile SNP, care nu beneficiaseră de acest trend, cu atât mai mult cu cât profitul companiei la nouă luni s-a dublat comparativ cu aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut.
     În noiembrie 2017, Mihai Iulian Căruntu, Analist Senior Piaţa de Capital Departamentul Cercetare Direcţia Strategie BCR aprecia că, ţinând seama de rezultatele la nouă luni ale anului 2017, se creează contextul unor aşteptări pozitive referitoare la dividendul pentru 2017, în conformitate cu politica de dividende anunţată de OMV Petrom.
     În opinia sa, cotaţiile SNP vor fi influenţate, în perioada următoare, de cum va arăta legislaţia privind regimul redevenţelor şi în general de cadrul fiscal pentru producătorii de petrol şi gaze care este de aşteptat să fie asumat de guvern şi aprobat de Parlament în perioada următoare. Totodată, decizia referitoare la exploatările de gaze din Marea Neagră, aşteptată în a doua jumătate a anului viitor, se arată esenţială pentru profilul companiei pe termen mediu şi lung, a adăugat Mihai Căruntu.
     De asemenea, la jumătatea lunii decembrie a anului 2017, analiştii de la Prime Transaction estimau, pentru anul 2018, o rată de distribuţie a profitului din 2017 sub formă de dividende pentru SNP de 50%, valoarea estimată pentru acesta fiind de 0,0175 lei/titlu.
     OMV Petrom a înregistrat, în primele nouă luni ale anului 2017, un profit net în valoare de 1,85 miliarde de lei, în creştere cu 111% faţă de perioada similară a anului 2016.
     Ieri, în jurul orei 17:00, cotaţia SNP se afla în scădere cu 1,65%.
     Grupul austriac OMV este acţionarul majoritar al Petrom, cu o participaţie de 51,01%, iar Ministerul Energiei deţine 20,64% din acţiunile SNP.
     Ponderea acţiunilor societăţii petroliere în principalul coş de acţiuni al pieţei, care a urcat cu 3,51%, în perioada 29 decembrie 2017 - 5 ianuarie 2018, este de 15,34%.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea, s-a apreciat cu 2,85%, în intervalul 29 decembrie 2017 - 5 ianuarie 2018, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Din cadrul acestuia, cel mai bun comportament a fost marcat de acţiunile SIF Muntenia (SIF4), al căror preţ s-a apreciat cu 6,1%, în intervalul menţionat.
     Pe data de 5 ianuarie 2018, preţul titlurilor SIF4 a urcat cu 1,81%, fiind transferate 186.641 de titluri, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de aproximativ 79.600 de unităţi.
     Ponderea acţiunilor SIF4 în indicele societăţilor de investiţii financiare este de circa 10%.
     Indicele BET-XT, al celor mai lichide 25 de companii de la BVB, a urcat cu 3,3%, în perioada menţionată, raportat la moneda euro.
     Ca şi în cazul BET, cea mai bună evoluţie din componenţa indicelui extins, în intervalul de timp avut în vedere, a fost marcată de acţiunile SNP, a căror pondere în BET-XT este de 13,43%.
     Topul celor mai rentabile acţiuni de la BVB este condus, în intervalul 29 decembrie 2017 - 5 ianuarie 2018, de acţiunile Electroputere (EPT), care au crescut cu 26,85%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Vineri, 5 ianuarie 2017, cotaţia EPT a urcat cu 13,04%, fiind transferate doar 62 de acţiuni, cu mult sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de aproape 65.000 de unităţi.
     Pe locul al doilea în acest clasament se găsesc acţiunile Uztel (UZT) care au marcat, în perioada 29 decembrie 2017 - 5 ianuarie 2018, o rentabilitate de 9,64%, podiumul randamentelor de la bursa locală fiind completat de titlurile Prodplast (PPL), ce au urcat cu 7,74%.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 28 decembrie 2017 - 4 ianuarie 2018, este condus de titlurile FDI Omninvest, cu o apreciere de 3,75%.
     Pe locul al doilea al podiumului s-a situat ETF - BET Tradeville, ce a înregistrat o creştere de 3,63%, în timp ce poziţia a treia a fost ocupată de titlurile Active Dinamic, care au urcat cu 3,45%.
     Cotaţia aurului a crescut cu 0,93%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, s-a apreciat cu 0,5%, în intervalul de timp precizat.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în intervalul 29 decembrie 2017 - 5 ianuarie 2018, în timp ce depozitele în lei au avut un randament de 0,54%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a crescut cu 17,69%, în perioada 29 decembrie 2017 - 5 ianuarie 2018.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 17:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 14.500 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, capitalizarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 241,2 de miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     * Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Salt de 6,84% pentru OMV Petrom, în contextul creşterii cotaţiei petrolului

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Investitii Personale)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN 2017
Avans de peste patru ori mai mare pentru BET-FI faţă de BET click să citeşti tot articolul
PLASAMENTE ALTERNATIVE
Da Vinci, Brâncuşi şi Ghenie click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţia bitcoin a scăzut sub 14.000 de dolari, înregistrând un declin de 30% într-o săptămână click să citeşti tot articolul
PLASAMENTE ALTERNATIVE
Revoluţia, amintiri şi memorabilia click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 13 DECEMBRIE - 20 DECEMBRIE
Cu un avans de 6,28%, SIF Banat-Crişana marchează cea mai bună evoluţie din BET-FI click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 12 DECEMBRIE - 19 DECEMBRIE
SAI Swiss Capital Asset Management continuă să cumpere acţiuni Armătura click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 11 DECEMBRIE - 18 DECEMBRIE
Liviu Moldovan, "Admiral Markets": Aprecierea aurului - dată de estimările Fed-ului privind dinamica inflaţiei şi a politicii monetare" click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 8 DECEMBRIE - 15 DECEMBRIE
Creştere de 27,82% pentru Zentiva, pe fondul intenţiei lansării unei oferte publice click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 7 DECEMBRIE - 14 DECEMBRIE
Salt de 4,21% pentru acţiunile "Alumil" click să citeşti tot articolul
PLASAMENTE ALTERNATIVE
Chipul Regelui, pe un petec de hârtie click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 6 DECEMBRIE - 13 DECEMBRIE
Armătura devine liderul creşterilor de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 5 DECEMBRIE - 12 DECEMBRIE
Zentiva şi Conted - pe podiumul aprecierilor bursei click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 4 DECEMBRIE - 11 DECEMBRIE
Certinvest BET-FI Index - singurul fond de investiţii cu apreciere de peste 1% click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 29 NOIEMBRIE - 8 DECEMBRIE
Titlurile MedLife urcă cu 1,41%, devenind cel mai rentabil emitent din BET click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 29 NOIEMBRIE - 7 DECEMBRIE
Sphera Franchise Group - pe locul al doilea în topul aprecierilor de la BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 11:00
RĂZVAN ROTARU DEPUTAT PSD:
"Consider că a venit timpul să reacţionăm din punct de vedere instituţional şi să închidem o dată pentru totdeauna subiectul autonomiei"
     Deputatul PSD Răzvan Rotaru îi solicită preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis organizarea cât mai rapidă a unui referendum pe tema autonomiei locale, în urma rezoluţiei semnate de organizaţiile politice maghiare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:54
PREŞEDINTELE BVB:
"Dacă bursa ar fi un barometru pentru economie, chiar putem spune că economia românească a duduit în 2017"
     Piaţa de capital românească a avut un an foarte bun, iar dacă bursa ar fi un barometru, am putea spune că economia românească a duduit în 2017, a declarat, marţi, preşedintele Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), Lucian Anghel, într-o conferinţă de presă.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:30
Exporturile României au crescut în noiembrie cu 8,9%
     Exporturile de mărfuri româneşti au avansat în luna noiembrie a anului trecut cu 8,9% faţă de aceeaşi lună a anului anterior, până la 5,79 miliarde euro, ritm sub cel al importurilor, iar deficitul comercial a continuat să crească, arată datele publicate marţi de Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:18
Rata şomajului a ajuns la 4,7% în noiembrie, în scădere faţă de luna precedentă
     Rata şomajului a fost de 4,7% în noiembrie, date ajustate sezonier, în scădere uşoară faţă de luna octombrie, a anunţat marţi Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 08:33
Bitcoin a scăzut astăzi din cauza temerilor că autorităţile de reglementare vor înăspri controlul pieţei
     Bitcoin a scăzut astăzi, influenţând negativ şi alte monede virtuale, cum ar fi ether şi litecoin, din cauza temerilor investitorilor că autorităţile de reglementare vor înăspri controlul asupra pieţei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
09.01.2018
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate realizată pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a "Bursei de Valori Bucureşti" (BVB) a fost marcată, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de o tranzacţie realizată pe piaţa "deal" cu acţiunile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă în aşteptarea formării unui nou guvern în Germania
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în condiţiile în care Germania pare să fie tot mai aproape de momentul în care va forma un nou guvern.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.01.2018
BVB
Volumul a crescut la 35 milioane de lei
     * "Deal" în valoare de aproape 9 milioane de lei cu acţiuni TLV
       Piaţa locală de acţiuni şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) cunoscând aprecieri cuprinse...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la datele economice
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat în urcare utima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la datele economice privind zona euro şi SUA.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BVB
BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, cel mai lichid emitent
     După creşterea înregistrată de piaţă în prima zi de tranzacţionare a anului, cotaţiile şi-au continuat aprecierea şi în şedinţa de ieri, cea mai mare urcare, de 1,64%, fiind marcată de indicele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Datele privind creşterea economică a Europei aduc avans pe pieţele din regiune
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut ieri, în baza datelor solide privind creşterea economică a regiunii şi a avansului cotaţiilor petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 08 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0266
2.3698
3.1118
3.9504
0.1815
0.6224
0.2180
4.6348
5.2288
1.5009
3.4131
0.2249
0.4792
1.1129
0.0677
0.4724
1.0304
3.8598
0.3116
1.1951
0.5940
0.0609
0.3616
0.2012
2.7699
0.0391
0.1364
1.0508
0.6227
0.1199
163.9172
5.5005 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
20.11.2017
ANPC STRIKES AGAIN
BCR, slammed by the courts in a class action lawsuit over abusive lending clauses
     * BCR: "Ongoing contracts no longer contain the clauses that have been subjected to examination"
     * Sources: "ANPC has 6 lawsuits against BCR, which will lead to enormous losses for Erste Bank if BCR loses in court"
       After forcing Raiffeisen Bank to eliminate the unfair practices from the loan agreements, the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) strikes again, this time the biggest bank in the system. BCR lost in the court of first instance, against the ANPC, in a class action lawsuit concerning abusive lending clauses.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook