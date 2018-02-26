   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Investitii Personale

CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 4 APRILIE - 11 APRILIE

Avans de 9,64% pentru Romcarbon

BURSA 13.04.2018

A.I.
 
măreşte imaginea
     Acţiunile Romcarbon Buzău (ROCE), ce activează în domeniul procesării maselor plastice, au crescut cu 9,64%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 4 aprilie - 11 aprilie, urcând pe prima poziţie în clasamentul celor mai rentabile titluri de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), în ultima săptămână.
     Pentru perioada avută în vedere, cea mai mare apreciere a cotaţiei ROCE a apărut pe data de 11 aprilie, când preţul acţiunilor a urcat cu 6,06%, pe fondul unui volum de 2,24 milioane de titluri, cel mai mare rulaj din luna februarie 2017 până în prezent, iar cel mai slab comportament a fost consemnat pe data de 4 aprilie, când titlurile ROCE au stagnat, volumul fiind de 0,37 milioane de unităţi.
     Miercuri, 11 aprilie, societatea anunţa completarea ordinii de zi a Adunărilor Generale ale Acţionarilor din 26/27 aprilie, prin alegerea unui nou membru al Consiliului de Administraţie, având în vedere încetarea mandatului de administrator al lui Hung Ching Ling, pentru un mandat egal cu perioada rămasă până la expirarea celui al predecesorului său, adică până la data de 04 februarie 2020.
     La începutul acestei luni, Hung Ching Ling, cetăţean de origine taiwaneză, a încetat din viaţă în urma unui stop cardiac. Acesta era unul dintre proprietarii emitentului.
     Totodată, acţionarii trebuie să decidă aprobarea repartizării profitului net înregistrat în exerciţiul financiar 2017, în valoare de aproape 4,8 milioane de lei. Propunerea conducerii este ca profitul să fie repartizat pe următoarele destinaţii: "a) Rezerve legale în suma de 239.903 lei; b) Alte rezerve în suma de 1.487.753 lei, reprezentând facilitatea fiscală privind scutirea de impozit a profitului reinvestit în anul 2017; c) Rezultat reportat în suma de 3.070.409,69 lei".
     În prezent, potrivit unor informaţii apărute în presă, compania este în căutarea unui cumpărător pentru activele societăţii situate în Iaşi, Calea Chişinăului nr.29, în suprafaţă de aproximativ 7,3 hectare, pentru un preţ de minim de 7,3 milioane de euro, fără TVA.
     Consiliul de administraţie aproba, în sedinţa din data de 20 decembrie 2017, sub condiţia ratificării în Adunarea Generală Extraordinară a Acţionarilor, demararea procedurii privind identificarea unui potenţial cumpărător pentru activele menţionate.
     Valoarea de piaţă a companiei este de 41,6 milioane de lei (circa 8,92 milioane de euro).
     Între acţionarii companiei se găsesc Living Plastic Industry SRL, cu 32,85%, şi Joyful River Limited, cu 20,51%.
     Pe locul al doilea în clasamentul rentabilităţilor de la BVB se situează acţiunile Mecanica Ceahlău (MECF), cu un avans de 6,06%, podiumul acestui clasament fiind completat de acţiunile OMV Petrom (SNP), cu o creştere de 4,03%.
     Indicele BET, al celor mai lichide treisprezece acţiuni ale pieţei, cu excepţia SIF-urilor, a urcat, în perioada 4 - 11 aprilie, cu 0,82%, în raport cu moneda euro, iar indicele BET-XT, al celor mai lichide 25 de acţiuni de la bursă, a crescut cu 0,75%, în acelaşi interval.
     În cazul ambelor coşuri de acţiuni, cea mai bună evoluţie a fost avută de titlurile SNP.
     Miercuri, 11 aprilie, cotaţia companiei petroliere urca cu 2,25%, cea mai mare creştere din acea zi din cadrul indicelui BET, pe fondul unui rulaj de 23,13 milioane de acţiuni, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de 14,5 milioane de unităţi.
     În acea zi, preţul petrolului pe plan mondial a atins nivelul maxim al ultimilor trei ani, în condiţiile în care preşedintele american Donald Trump indica că ia în calcul să atace Siria, alimentând temerile geopolitice la nivel global.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), s-a apreciat cu 0,46%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 4 - 11 aprilie.
     Cea mai bună evoluţie din cadrul indicelui financiar a fost avută de acţiunile Fondul Proprietatea (FP), al căror avans a fost, în perioada menţionată, de 1,8%.
     Pe data de 11 aprilie, cotaţia acţiunii FP cobora cu 0,72%, pe fondul unui rulaj de circa 1,79 milioane de unităţi, sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de 5,06 milioane de titluri.
     Topul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 29 martie - 5 aprilie, este condus de titlurile ETF - BET Tradeville, cu un randament de 2,03%.
     Pe poziţia a doua a acestui top se află BRD Index, cu o creştere de 1,2%, locul al treilea fiind ocupat de titlurile FDI Omninvest, cu o rentabilitate de 0,85%.
     Cotaţia aurului s-a depreciat cu 0,57%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, a stagnat, în intervalul 4 - 11 aprilie.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în perioada avută în vedere, în timp ce depozitele în lei ar fi adus un câştig de 0,03%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a crescut cu 1,5%, în intervalul 4 ­- 11 aprilie.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 12:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 6.950 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, capitalizarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 118,03 miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     *  Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Avans de 9,64% pentru Romcarbon

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Investitii Personale)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Rânduri şi imagini click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 3 APRILIE - 10 APRILIE
Fondul Proprietatea - liderul aprecierilor din BET-FI click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 2 APRILIE - 5 APRILIE
Podiumul creşterilor BVB, ocupat de acţiuni cu un rulaj scăzut click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 27 MARTIE - 3 APRILIE
OMV Petrom, printre cele mai performante acţiuni de la bursă click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 26 MARTIE - 2 APRILIE
Cu un salt de 3,81%, Teraplast devine cel mai rentabil emitent din BET-XT click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 23 MARTIE - 30 MARTIE
SIF Transilvania - performerul emitenţilor din BET­-FI click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 22 MARTIE - 29 MARTIE
BET - cea mai bună evoluţie dintre indicii analizaţi click să citeşti tot articolul
Preţuri înţelepte în aşteptarea întârziatei exuberanţe click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 21 MARTIE - 28 MARTIE
Avans de 2,91% pentru Romgaz click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 20 MARTIE - 27 MARTIE
Alro Slatina - printre performerii bursei locale click să citeşti tot articolul
BLOOMBERG:
"O sculptură de Brâncuşi - posibil să aducă un randament de 1.400.000%, la licitaţia din mai" click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 16 MARTIE - 23 MARTIE
OMV Petrom - liderul creşterilor din BET şi BET-XT click să citeşti tot articolul
Mişcaţi, vă rog! click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 15 - 22 MARTIE
Titlurile Alumil urcă pe primul loc al creşterilor bursei locale click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 14 MARTIE - 21 MARTIE
Salt de 6,8%, pentru Electromagnetica click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
13.04.2018
Volumul coboară la 33 de milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă din punctul de vedere al preţurilor acţiunilor, cotaţiile majorităţii emitenţilor...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     Acţiunile din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul atenuării uşoare a temerior legate de un potenţial conflict militar în Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BVB
Jumătate din volum realizat cu acţiunile Electrica
     Rulajul total înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost de 84,8 milioane de lei (18,2 milioane de euro), circa jumătate (51,7%)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele se tem de un eventual atac al SUA împotriva Siriei
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care preşedintele american Donald Trump a indicat că ia în calcul să atace Siria. Analiştii spun că o acţiune militară a SUA împotriva Siriei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul cu titlurile bancare - peste jumătate din valoarea tranzacţionată pe &#171;Piaţa Regular&#187;
     * Bursa, dominată de oferta publică de cumpărare a titlurilor "Zentiva"
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele urcă, după ce Beijingul promite măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei Chinei
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce China a promis noi măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei ţării.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 12 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9247
2.3835
2.9974
3.9268
0.1841
0.6262
0.2135
4.6617
5.3491
1.4975
3.5317
0.2301
0.4855
1.1131
0.0609
0.4490
0.9138
3.7766
0.3147
1.1192
0.6008
0.0578
0.3520
0.2073
2.7850
0.0394
0.1457
1.0282
0.6280
0.1210
163.5429
5.4940 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook