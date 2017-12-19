   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Investitii Personale

CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 5 FEBRUARIE - 12 FEBRUARIE

Alro devine liderul aprecierilor pieţei locale de acţiuni

BURSA 14.02.2018

A.I.
 
măreşte imaginea
     Acţiunile producătorului de aluminiu Alro Slatina (ALR) au avut un avans de 3,79%, în raport cu moneda euro, devenind astfel emitentul cu cea mai bună rentabilitate de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), în ultima săptămână.
     Luni, 12 februarie, Alro îşi publica rezultatele financiare preliminare pentru anul 2017, producătorul de aluminiu raportând un profit net de 318 milioane de lei, cu circa 370% mai mare faţă de cel din anul 2016, când rezultatul net a fost de 67 de milioane de lei.
     Cifra de afaceri a urcat de la 2,13 miliarde de lei în anul 2016, la 2,47 miliarde de lei în anul trecut, în timp ce profitul operaţional în 2017 a fost de 397 de milioane de lei, peste cel de 170 de milioane de lei din 2016.
     Potrivit preşedintelui Consiliului de Administraţie al societăţii, Marian Năstase, rezultatele financiare înregistrate de Alro în 2017 sunt cele mai bune din ultimii zece ani, de la primele semne care prevesteau, în 2008, începutul crizei în industria aluminiului.
     În 2017, Alro a beneficiat de un context internaţional favorabil, pe fondul creşterii semnificative a cotaţiei aluminiului la Bursa Metalelor de la Londra (LME), al cărui preţ mediu a urcat de la 1.605 de dolari/ tonă, în 2016, la 1.969 de dolari/tonă în anul trecut, se arată în comunicatul companiei.
     Un alt element menţionat de societate ţine de vânzările de aluminiu cu grad mare de prelucrare, pentru care primele de vânzare sunt superioare, ceea ce a determinat atât o creştere cantitativă, cât şi valorică a vânzărilor de produse procesate, în linie cu strategia Companiei din ultimii ani.
     "Producţia totală de aluminiu primar a fost, în 2017, de 282.000 de tone, faţă de 273.000 de tone, în 2016, în timp ce producţia de aluminiu procesat a fost în 2017 de 84.000 de tone, cu 5.000 de tone mai mult decât în 2016, când aceasta a fost de 79.000 de tone", arată oficialii Alro.
     În acea zi, cotaţia ALR urcat cu 6,88%, cel mai mare salt al preţului acţiunilor din perioada menţionată, fiind transferate 76.945 de acţiuni, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 40.950 de titluri.
     Transferurile derulate pe data de 12 februarie cu acţiunile societăţii au totalizat 266.708 lei, ultimul preţ fiind de 3,42 de lei/titlu.
     Analiştii consultaţi de Ziarul BURSA în ziua afişării rezultatelor financiare ale companiei pentru anul 2017 au apreciat că se aşteaptă ca preţul acţiunii ALR să îşi continue creşterea, subliniind că această evoluţie va fi influenţată, îndeosebi, de preţul aluminiului pe pieţele internaţionale.
     În restul şedinţelor de tranzacţionare incluse în perioada 5 februarie - 12 februarie, cotaţia ALR a variat între o scădere de 6,91%, pe data de 6 februarie, când au fost transferate 124.574 de acţiuni şi o creştere în ziua următoare, de 4,19%, pe fondul unui rulaj de 26.832 de unităţi.
     De altfel, rezultatul net al Alro s-a situat în creştere în perioada 2014 - 2016, producătorul de aluminiu trecând de la o pierdere de circa 108,7 milioane de lei în anul 2014, la un profit net de 67,22 milioane de lei în 2016.
     Pe de altă parte, analiştii de la Banca Transilvania specifică, în raportul de analiză tehnică al companiei că trendul minor pentru titlurile ALR este ascendent, aceştia indicând şi pragul de rezistenţă (nivel de preţ ce acţionează ca o barieră în calea aprecierii cotaţiei) de 3,6 lei/titlu, respectiv cel de suport (nivel de preţ ce acţionează ca o barieră în calea scăderii cotaţiei) de 3 lei/acţiune, pentru cotaţia emitentului.
     Anul trecut, rentabilitatea acţiunilor ALR a fost de 187,54%, incluzând şi dividendul, a cărui valoare a fost de 0,09417/acţiune.
     Alro este o subsidiară a Vimetco N.V., companie globală de aluminiu primar şi procesat, integrată pe verticală, ce deţine 84,19% din companie, în timp ce Fondul Proprietatea (FP) are 10,21% din capitalul social al producătorului de aluminiu.
     Pe locul al doilea în acest clasament se găsesc acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), cu un avans de 3,72%, podiumul randamentelor de la bursa locală fiind completat de titlurile OIL Terminal (OIL), ce au urcat cu 3,57%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Indicele BET, al celor mai lichide treisprezece companii de la BVB cu excepţia SIF-urilor, s-a depreciat, în perioada 5 ianuarie - 12 februarie, cu 1,28%, în raport cu moneda euro, cea mai bună evoluţie din componenţa sa fiind avută de acţiunile BRD.
     Luni, 12 februarie, cotaţia societăţii bancare urca cu 1,8%, pe fondul unui rulaj de aproape 476.269 de acţiuni, sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 594.650 de titluri.
     Indicele BET-XT, al celor mai lichide 25 de companii ale bursei, s-a depreciat cu 1,56%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 5 februarie - 12 februarie.
     Cea mai bună evoluţie din cadrul său fost avută de acţiunile ALR, a căror pondere în indicele extins este de 1,26%.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus FP, a coborât cu 3,03%, în intervalul 5 februarie - 12 februarie, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Toate componentele indicelui financiar s-au depreciat în perioada menţionată, cea mai mică scădere fiind bifată de acţiunile SIF Moldova (SIF2), a căror cotaţie a coborât cu 0,81%.
     Pe data de 12 februarie, cotaţia SIF2 creştea cu 0,41%, pe fondul unui rulaj de circa 15.730 de acţiuni, cu mult sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 248.600 de unităţi.
     Ponderea acţiunilor SIF2 în indicele financiar este de 18,73%.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 2 februarie - 9 februarie, este condus de titlurile OTP Dollar Bond, cu o apreciere de 0,01%.
     Pe următoarea treaptă a podiumului s-au situat fondurile BT Euro Obligaţiuni, ce au suferit o scădere de 0,04%, topul fiind completat de titlurile BRD Euro Fond, cu un randament negativ, de 0,06%.
     Cotaţia aurului s-a apreciat cu 0,3%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, a coborât cu 0,4%, în intervalul de timp precizat.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în intervalul 5 februarie - 12 februarie, în timp ce depozitele în lei au avut un randament negativ de 0,36%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a urcat cu 28,96%, în perioada 5 februarie - 12 februarie.
     Cu toate acestea, preţul criptomonedei se află încă pe un trend descendent pe termen scurt şi mediu, cotaţia tranzacţionându-se sub media mobilă simplă (media mobilă reprezintă un instrument de analiză tehnică folosit, îndeosebi, pentru indentificarea tendinţei unui instrument financiar) de 20 şi 50 de zile ce defineşte aceste orizonturi de timp. De asemenea, moneda virtuală se situează în apropierea mediei mobile de 200 de zile, ce defineşte termenul lung. O trecere semnificativă a preţului monedei digitale peste această medie va semnifica revenirea cotaţiei Bitcoin pe un trend ascendent pe acest orizont de timp.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 15:00, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 8.565 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, capitalizarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 145 de miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     *  Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Alro devine liderul aprecierilor pieţei locale de acţiuni

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Investitii Personale)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 2 FEBRUARIE - 9 FEBRUARIE
BRD ajunge printre performerii bursei, pe fondul publicării rezultatelor pentru 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 1 - 8 FEBRUARIE
Cu un plus de numai 0,28%, Teraplast urcă pe podiumul rentabilităţilor bursei click să citeşti tot articolul
Portret de portret click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE" click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 30 IANUARIE - 6 FEBRUARIE
Avans pentru doar trei acţiuni de la bursă, în ultima săptămână click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 29 IANUARIE - 5 FEBRUARIE
Avans de 6,69% pentru acţiunile Farmaceutica Remedia click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 26 IANUARIE - 2 FEBRUARIE
Turbomecanica revine în fruntea aprecierilor din indicele BET-XT click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 25 IANUARIE - 1 FEBRUARIE
Acţiunile Banca Transilvania urcă pe prima treaptă a aprecierilor din BET click să citeşti tot articolul
Un secol şi o săptămână click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 23 IANUARIE - 31 IANUARIE
Podiumul creşterilor bursei locale, ocupat de acţiuni cu lichiditate slabă click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 23 IANUARIE - 30 IANUARIE
SIF Moldova devine cel mai rentabil emitent din BET-FI click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 19 IANUARIE - 26 IANUARIE
Dafora, liderul creşterilor bursei din ultima săptămână click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 18 IANUARIE - 25 IANUARIE
Alro Slatina - printre performerii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti click să citeşti tot articolul
Herold, Jacques Herold click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 17 IANUARIE - 23 IANUARIE
Avans de aproape 10% pentru Conpet click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 08:10
VLAD COSMA:
"Nu m-am prezentat la DNA pentru că sunt plecat în vacanţă, o să merg săptămâna viitoare"
     Fostul deputat Vlad Cosma a declarat, ieri seară, la Antena 3, că nu s-a prezentat la DNA Ploieşti, unde a fost citat ca mertor într-un dosar, pentru că a plecat în vacanţă, dar că va merge la DNA săptămâna viitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:57
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Trei din principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:27
REVISTA PRESEI 14.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Băsescu, întrebat dacă el crede că ar trebui să demisioneze Kovesi: Nu cred nimic. La Biserică se crede
     Fostul preşedinte Traian Băsescu a declarat marţi că nu a văzut înregistrările făcute de deputatul Vlad Cosma şi acuzaţiile aduse Departamentului Naţional Anticorupţie (DNA). Întrebat dacă el crede că Laura Codruţa Kovesi ar trebui să demisioneze, Băsescu a răspuns că "nu crede nimic", pentru că doar "la Biserică se crede".  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:10
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
14.02.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest: "Piaţa a fost dominată de o stare de aşteptare"
     * Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
       Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad din nou
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 23 de milioane de lei
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene
     Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 13 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9682
2.3812
3.0009
4.0413
0.1835
0.6253
0.2139
4.6572
5.2505
1.4940
3.5085
0.2276
0.4784
1.1155
0.0654
0.4691
0.9932
3.7738
0.3171
1.1452
0.5948
0.0587
0.3483
0.2030
2.7526
0.0393
0.1414
1.0274
0.6265
0.1199
161.2798
5.4732 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook