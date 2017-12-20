   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Creştere de 8,22% pentru Alumil, înaintea publicării rezultatelor pentru 2017

A.I.
 
     Acţiunile Alumil Rom Industry (ALU), companie care produce şi distribuie sisteme de profile din aluminiu, au beneficiat de o creştere a cotaţiei de 8,22%, în ultima săptămână, perioadă premergătoare datei de 15 fesbruarie, la care societatea şi-a publicat rezultatele financiare preliminare pentru anul 2017. În anul trecut, Alumil a realizat un profit net de 13,46 milioane de lei, de aproape unsprezece ori mai mare (1.000%) faţă de cel din 2016, când rezultatul net a fost de 1,23 milioane de lei.
     Vânzările nete au urcat cu aproape 20%, de la 57,93 de milioane de lei în 2016 la 69,22 milioane de lei în 2017, în timp ce "alte venituri operaţionale" au crescut de circa 15 ori, de la 0,89 milioane de lei în 2016 la 13,7 milioane de lei în anul trecut.
     Profitul operaţional s-a apreciat de peste opt ori, de la 1,77 milioane de lei în anul 2016 la aproape 15,13 milioane de lei anul trecut.
     Activele totale au crescut de la 78,44 milioane de lei în anul 2016 la 87,68 milioane de lei pentru anul 2017, apreciere dată de creşterea celor circulante de la 37,13 milioane de lei în anul 2016 la 57,92 milioane de lei pentru anul trecut.
     Valoarea activelor imobilizate s-a diminuat în anul 2017 la 29,76 milioane de lei, faţă de cea avută în 2016, de 41,3 milioane de lei.
     Datoriile pe termen lung s-au diminuat în anul trecut la 10 milioane de lei, faţă de nivelul de 14,06 milioane de lei din 2016, în timp ce datoriile curente au scăzut în 2017 la 12,91 milioane de lei, de la 13,08 milioane de lei în 2016.
     Nivelul câştigului pe acţiune pentru anul 2017 este de 0,4308 lei, de aproape unsprezece ori peste cel din anul 2016, de 0,0393 lei/titlu, potrivit raportului companiei.
     La finalul anului trecut societatea vindea către Finrom BDC SRL două terenuri situate în Bucureşti, cu o suprafaţă totală de circa 22.000 de metri pătraţi.
     Potrivit comunicatului companiei, preţul de vânzare a fost de 4 milioane de euro, cu aplicarea măsurilor de simplificare privind plata TVA, din care s-a încasat suma de 100.000 de euro, diferenţa urmând să fie achitată integral până cel târziu la data de 30 aprilie 2018.
     Tot anul trecut, Alumil a înstrăinat un teren în Braşov pentru suma de 300.000 de euro plus TVA şi două terenuri situate în localitatea Giroda din judeţul Timiş, preţul fiind de 470.000 de euro plus TVA.
     În perioada 7 februarie - 14 februarie, cotaţia ALU a oscilat între o creştere de 4,63%, în data de 12 februarie, pe fondul unui volum de 36.959 de acţiuni, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de aproape 27.000 de titluri, şi o scădere de 1,82%, pe data de 8 februarie, când au fost transferate 6.027 de titluri.
     Ieri, în jurul orei 14:30, cotaţia ALU se tranzacţiona la preţul de 1,22 lei/unitate, în creştere cu 4,27%. Până la acea oră, se tranzacţionaseră circa 387.000 de titluri, în valoare de aproape 497.000 de lei.
     La data de 31 decembrie 2017, Alumil Aluminium Industry din Grecia deţinea 55,9% din titlurile Alumil Rom Industry, în timp ce Sotiriou Michail avea un pachet de 23,95% din capitalul social al companiei, potrivit datelor afişate de bursă.
     Topul rentabilităţilor de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) este condus de acţiunile Dafora (DAFR), a căror apreciere a fost de 11,16%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 7 februarie - 14 februarie.
     Pe locul al doilea se află titlurile ALU, podiumul randamentelor de la bursa locală fiind completat de acţiunile Electrocontact (ECT), cu un avans de 7,58%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Indicele BET, al celor mai lichide treisprezece companii de la BVB cu excepţia SIF-urilor, a urcat, în perioada 7 februarie - 14 februarie, cu 1,8%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) ocupă, în continuare, prima poziţie în topul aprecierilor din principalul coş de acţiuni al pieţei, cu un avans de 5,47%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Pe data de 14 februarie, cotaţia societăţii bancare stagna, în contextul unui rulaj de 264.680 de titluri, sub media celor 20 de zile de aproape 605.900 de unităţi.
     Indicele BET-XT, al celor mai lichide 25 de titluri de la bursă, s-a apreciat cu 1,91%, în raport cu moneda euro, în perioada avută în vedere.
     Din cadrul său, cea mai bună evoluţie a fost bifată tot de titlurile BRD, a căror pondere în indicele extins este de 9,65%.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a urcat cu 1,39%, în intervalul 7 februarie - 14 ianuarie, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Cel mai bun comportament din componenţa sa a fost marcat de acţiunile SIF Banat-Crişana (SIF1), a căror creştere a fost de 4,1%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Miercuri, 14 februarie, cotaţia SIF1 urca cu 0,67%, pe fondul unui rulaj de 83.063 de acţiuni, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de aproape 69.150 de titluri.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 6 februarie - 13 ianuarie, este condus de titlurile ETF - BET Tradeville, cu o apreciere de 1,44%.
     Pe locul al doilea al podiumului s-a situat Certinvest BET Index, ce a înregistrat o apreciere de 1,3%, în timp ce poziţia a treia a fost ocupată de titlurile BT Maxim, care au urcat cu 1,28%.
     Cotaţia aurului s-a apreciat cu 0,18%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, a scăzut cu 0,11%, în intervalul de timp precizat.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în intervalul 7 februarie - 14 februarie, în timp ce depozitele în lei au avut un randament negativ de 0,07%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a crescut cu 22,87%, în perioada 7 februarie - 14 februarie.
     Prin evoluţia din ultima săptămână a monedei virtuale, Bitcoin şi-a reluat trendul ascendent pe termen lung, cotaţia depăşind semnificativ media mobilă simplă (instrument de analiză tehnică, ce identifică trendul unui instrument financiar) de 200 de zile, ce defineşte acest orizont de timp.
     Pe termen mediu, cotaţia Bitcoin se află pe un trend descendent, moneda virtuală situându-se sub media mobilă de 50 de zile. În prezent, Bitcoin este pe cale să treacă decisiv de media mobilă simplă de 20 de zile, ce defineşte termenul scurt.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), ieri, în jurul orei 14:30, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 9.680 de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, capitalizarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 163,6 de miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     * Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 09:21
Consiliul Europei critică Suedia pentru înăsprirea condiţiilor de primire a refugiaţilor
     După ce şi-a deschis larg frontierele pentru imigranţi, Suedia a înăsprit drastic condiţiile de primire şi de acordare de azil, afirmă comisarul pentru drepturile omului al Consiliului Europei, Nils Muiznieks, care face apel la "inversarea acestei tendinţe", relatează AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 08:36
Renault a prelungit mandatul directorului general cu patru ani
     Renault a extins cu patru ani mandatul preşedintelui şi directorului general Carlos Ghosn şi l-a numit pe directorul pentru concurenţă, Thierry Bollore, în funcţia de director operaţional, potrivit Bloomberg.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 08:10
PINTEA:
"Sper să nu mai auzim de bani daţi de pacienţi personalului medical după majorarea salarială"
     Ministrul Sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea, a afirmat ieri seara că după majorările salariale de la 1 martie speră să nu mai audă de bani daţi de pacienţi personalului medical, creşterea salariilor fiind un pas "important" spre rezolvarea lucrurilor, conform Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:34
REVISTA PRESEI 16.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Ce alegi în 2018: salariat, PFA sau drepturi de autor?
     Revoluţia fiscală a impus în acest an noi reguli de impozitare şi, aşadar, ridică întrebarea: ce formă de remunerare este mai avantajoasă? Vă prezentăm mai jos o serie de scenarii pentru salariaţi, persoane fizice autorizate (PFA) sau drepturi de autor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:04
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
