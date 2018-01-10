   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Investitii Personale

CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 8 FEBRUARIE - 15 FEBRUARIE

Romgaz - printre cele mai performante titluri ale bursei locale

BURSA 19.02.2018

A.I.
 
     * Analiştii Banca Transilvania: "Pe termen mediu, preţul ţintă pentru cotaţia SNG este de 36,5 lei"
       Marcând un salt de 5,75%, în raport cu moneda euro, acţiunile companiei Romgaz (SNG), devin printre cele mai performante titluri listate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), în ultima săptămână.
     Pe data de 15 februarie, înainte de deschiderea şedinţei de tranzacţionare, producătorul de gaze naturale îşi publica rezultatele financiare preliminare pentru anul 2017, compania afişând un profit net de 1,86 miliarde lei, în creştere cu 82,4% faţă de cel din anul 2016, pe fondul creşterii producţiei, dar şi al înregistrării unei creanţe de 244,38 milioane de lei faţă de bugetul statului, în urma unui control fiscal, potrivit raportului companiei.
     Cifra de afaceri estimată se ridică la 4,59 miliarde de lei, cu aproape 35% peste cea din anul 2016, de 3,41 miliarde de lei.
     Veniturile din vânzarea de energie electrică au atins valoarea de 464,17 milioane de lei, în creştere cu 38% faţă de anul 2016, iar veniturile din înmagazinarea gazelor naturale au crescut cu 46,44%, fiind estimate la 505,76 milioane de lei.
     Anul trecut, costul mărfurilor vândute a crescut cu 22,49%, iar costurile generate de dezechilibrele negative pe piaţa de echilibrare a energiei electrice au scăzut cu 66,1%.
     Capitalurile proprii ale societăţii s-au diminuat cu 3,63% faţă de finalul anului 2016, pe fondul repartizării către acţionari, sub formă de dividende, a rezultatului anului 2016 şi a unei părţi din rezultatul obţinut în anii anteriori.
     Datoriile comerciale şi alte datorii au crescut, la 31 decembrie 2017 faţă de anul precedent cu 12,47%.
     Totodată, în 2017, producătorul de gaz a realizat investiţii în valoare de 781,77 milioane lei, în creştere cu 57,07% faţă de nivelul realizat în anul precedent.
     În ziua publicării rezultatelor pentru anul trecut, cotaţia SNG a urcat cu 2,94%, până la 35 de lei/unitate, fiind transferate 382.690 de acţiuni, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 129.550 de titluri, aceasta fiind, de altfel, şedinţa cu cea mai bună evoluţie a acţiunilor SNG din perioada menţionată, atât din punctul de vedere al preţului, cât şi al volumului.
     În restul zilelor de tranzacţionare cuprinse în intervalul 8 februarie - 15 februarie, cotaţia SNG a variat între o creştere de 2,13%, pe data 12 februarie şi scăderi de 0,3%, apărute atât pe 9 februarie, cât şi pe 13 februarie.
     În raportul de analiză tehnică publicat pe data de 12 februarie de Banca Transilvania, se indica că preţul acţiunilor SNG se află pe un trend ascendent, nivelul ţintă pentru cotaţia producătorului de gaze naturale pe termen mediu fiind de 36,5 lei/titlu.
     Anul trecut, rentabilitatea acţiunilor SNG a fost de 48,24%, incluzând şi dividendele, în condiţiile în care compania a distribuit dividende atât din profitul obţinut în anul 2016, cât şi suplimentare, la cererea acţionarului majoritar, Statul Român.
     Şi în acest an statul va cere ca 90% din câştigurile companiilor din portofoliu să fie distribuite acţionarilor sub formă de dividende, potrivit unui memorandum aflat pe ordinea de zi a şedinţei de guvern în data de 8 februarie.
     Statul Român, prin Ministerul Energiei deţine 70% din companie.
     Indicele BET, al celor mai lichide treisprezece companii de la BVB cu excepţia SIF-urilor, a urcat, în perioada 8 februarie - 15 februarie, cu 2,23%, în raport cu moneda euro, în timp ce indicele BET-XT, BET-XT, al celor mai lichide 25 de titluri de la bursă, s-a apreciat, în aceeaşi perioadă, cu 2,12%.
     Acţiunile SNG au reprezentat titlurile cu cea mai bună evoluţie, în cazul ambelor coşuri de acţiuni.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a urcat cu 1,76%, în intervalul 8 februarie - 15 ianuarie, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Din cadrul său, cea mai bună evoluţie a fost bifată de acţiunile SIF Banat-Crişana (SIF1), a căror creştere a fost de 3,35%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Pe data de 15 februarie, cotaţia SIF1 scădea cu 0,99%, pe fondul unui rulaj de 108.631 de acţiuni, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de aproape 72.700 de titluri.
     Topul rentabilităţilor de la BVB este condus de acţiunile Alumil (ALU), a căror apreciere a fost de 17,43%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 8 februarie - 15 februarie.
     Pe locul al doilea în acest clasament se găsesc acţiunile SNG, podiumul randamentelor de la bursa locală fiind completat de titlurile Socep (SOCP), ce au urcat cu 4,65%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 7 februarie - 14 ianuarie, este condus de titlurile Active Dinamic, cu o apreciere de 2,26%.
     Pe locul al doilea al podiumului s-a situat ETF - BET Tradeville, ce a înregistrat o apreciere de 1,69%, în timp ce poziţia a treia a fost ocupată de titlurile Certinvest XT Index, care au urcat cu 1,59%.
     Cotaţia aurului s-a apreciat cu 1,29%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, a scăzut cu 0,14%, în intervalul de timp precizat.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în intervalul 8 februarie - 15 februarie, în timp ce depozitele în lei au avut un randament negativ de 0,1%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a crescut cu 18,98%, în perioada 8 februarie - 15 februarie.
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index (indice ce reprezintă o medie a preţurilor criptomonedei la principalele burse din lume), vineri, în jurul orei 12:30, criptovaluta se tranzacţiona în apropierea nivelului de 9.820 de dolari.
     Tot vineri, la ora menţionată, capitalizarea de piaţă a monedei digitale era de circa 167,7 de miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     * Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
Internaţional, 09:35
Fostul director Oxfam în Haiti a recunoscut că a recurs la dame de companie
     Fostul director al ONG-ului britanic Oxfam în Haiti a recunoscut că a adus prostituate la domiciliu înainte să renunţe la funcţia din organizaţie, în 2011, relevă concluziile unei anchete interne de la acea vreme, făcute publice luni, informează Le Figaro, citat de news.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:26
Mai puţine locuri de muncă înregistrate în ultimul trimestru al anului trecut
     În trimestrul IV al anului 2017, rata locurilor de muncă vacante a fost de 1,13%, în scădere cu 0,09 puncte procentuale faţă de trimestrul precedent, se arată într-un raport al Institutului Naţional de Statistică, dat astăzi publicităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:01
Săptâmâna trecută a avut loc lansarea Uniunii Cooperativelor din Sectorul Vegetal
     Săptămâna trecută a avut loc şedinţa de inaugurare şi operaţionalizare a Uniunii Naţionale de Ramură a Cooperativelor din Sectorul Vegetal (U.N.C.S.V.), se arată într-un comunicat remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:38
Svastici şi injurii înscripţionate pe porţile Ambasadei Poloniei în Israel
     Svastici au fost inscripţionate pe porţile Ambasadei Poloniei în Israel, la o zi după de premierul polonez a declarat la Conferinţa de Securitate de la Munchen că printre autorii Holocaustului s-ar fi aflat şi evrei, informează BBC.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 08:00
ANAT susţine demersul TAROM de a-şi dezvolta flota
     Asociaţia Naţională a Agenţiilor de Turism (ANAT) susţine demersul Companiei Naţionale de Transporturi Aeriene TAROM de a dezvolta propria flotă, prin închirierea sau cumpărarea a patru aeronave noi Airbus A320 sau Boeing 737, în acest an, se arată într-un comunicat remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
19.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul rămâne peste media acestui an
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute în creştere, cea mai mare apreciere, dintre indicii bursei, de 1,19%, fiind marcată...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene au încheiat cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până acum
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, încheind cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până în prezent, pe fondul reducerii semnificative a volatilităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BVB
Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Piaţa a reacţionat pozitiv la rezultatele bune ale companiilor"
     * Volum de 66,5 milioane de lei
       Rulajul înregistrat ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a urcat la 66,55 milioane de lei (14,28 milioane de euro), cu mult peste valoarea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară, de 24 de milioane...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa urcă datorită "Airbus"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce "Airbus" SE a raportat o situaţie financiară bine primită de piaţă.
     Titlurile constructorului de avioane "Airbus"...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 24 milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii în teritoriul pozitiv, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând creşteri.  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cifrele privind inflaţia din SUA, în atenţia pieţelor de acţiuni
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, în condiţiile în care SUA au anunţat o creştere peste aşteptări a preţurilor de consum în ianuarie, generând temeri privind...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
