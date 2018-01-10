   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Investitii Personale

CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 9 FEBRUARIE - 16 FEBRUARIE

Cu un plus de 10,8%, Impact devine cel mai rentabil titlu din BET-XT

BURSA 20.02.2018

A.I.
 
     * Bitcoin, din nou peste pragul de 10.000 de dolari
       Ultima săptămână a fost benefică pentru acţiunile companiei Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP), preţul acestora apreciindu-se cu 10,8%, în raport cu moneda euro, urcând, astfel, pe prima poziţie a randamentelor indicelui BET-XT, al celor mai lichide titluri de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB).
     Cea mai mare creştere a cotaţiei IMP, în perioada 9 februarie - 16 februarie, de 6,71%, a avut loc vineri, 16 februarie, când au fost transferate 200.130 de acţiuni, de aproape nouă ori mai mult faţă de media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 34.000 de unităţi, acesta fiind şi cel mai mare rulaj consemnat cu acţiunile IMP din a doua parte a lunii august 2017.
     Cu o zi înainte, pe 15 februarie, după închiderea şedinţei de tranzacţionare, compania ce activează în domeniul dezvoltării şi promovării imobiliarelor îşi publica rezultatele financiare preliminare prentru anul 2017.
     Pentru anul trecut, compania a raportat un profit net de 55 de milioane de lei, în creştere cu 86%, faţă de cel din anul 2016, de 29,61 milioane de lei, în timp ce veniturile operaţionale au coborât cu 24%, de la 157,78 de milioane de lei în 2016, la 120,49 milioane de lei în anul 2017.
     Veniturile din vânzarea de proprietăţi s-au diminuat cu 24%, de la 144,55 milioane de lei în 2016, la 109,71 milioane de lei în 2017, în timp ce rezultatul din vânzarea proprietăţilor a coborât cu 24,6%, de la 52,53 milioane de lei în anul 2016, la 39,58 milioane de lei anul trecut.
     Potrivit companiei, rezultatul operaţional se datorează, în principal, aprecierii valorii terenurilor aflate în portofoliu. Astfel, societatea a raportat un câştig în valoare justă a investiţiilor imobiliare de 53,32 de milioane de lei anul trecut, faţă de doar 0,49 milioane de lei în 2016.
     Activele totale au urcat anul trecut cu 30,44%, până la valoarea de 632,17 milioane de lei, faţă de nivelul de 484,63 milioane de lei în 2016, în timp ce datoriile totale au crescut cu 111,89%, la 198,88 milioane de lei, comparativ 93,86 milioane de lei, nivel consemnat la 31 decembrie 2016.
     Tot pe data de 16 februarie, compania îşi răscumpăra 8.500 de acţiuni, la preţul unitar de 1,074694 lei, în valoare totală de 9.134 de lei.
     Achiziţiile fac parte din programul aprobat de către acţionarii IMP pe data de 15 iunie 2017, privind răscumpărarea de către societate a cel mult 7 milioane de acţiuni, reprezentând maximum 2,52% din capitalul social, la preţul minim de 0,6 lei/acţiune şi un preţ maxim egal cu valoarea cea mai mică dintre (a) 1,5 lei şi (b) valoarea cea mai mare dintre preţul ultimei tranzacţii independente şi preţul cel mai ridicat din momentul respectiv al ofertei de achiziţionare. Valoarea agregată a programului de răscumpărare este de până la 10,5 milioane de lei, programul urmând să se deruleze pentru o perioadă de maxim 2 ani.
     Acţiunile răscumpărate vor fi folosite parţial pentru alocarea către angajaţi şi/sau administratori şi/sau directori şi parţial în scopul anulării lor şi reducerii corespunzătoare a capitalului social.
     În restul şedinţelor de tranzacţionare din perioada 9 februarie - 16 februarie, cotaţia IMP a oscilat între o creştere de 3,74%, pe data de 15 februarie, când au fost transferate doar 11.632 de acţiuni şi o scădere de 1,64%, cu o zi în urmă, pe fondul unui volum de 22.949 de unităţi.
     Din punct de vedere tehnic, în ultimele trei luni, cotaţia IMP se află în consolidare, în prezent, principalul suport (nivel sau zonă de preţ ce acţionează ca o potenţială barieră în faţa scăderii cotaţiei) fiind situat la preţul de 0,95 de lei/unitate, în timp ce rezistenţa evidentă (nivel sau zonă de preţ ce acţionează ca o potenţială barieră în faţa creşterii cotaţiei) se gă­seşte la pragul de 1,15 lei/titlu.
     Vineri, 16 februarie, preţul acţiunii dezvoltatorului imobiliar a închis la 1,065 lei/unitate.
     Anul trecut, rentabilitatea titlurilor IMP a fost de 55,77%, incluzând şi dividendul de 0,0404 lei/acţiune.
     Compania este controlată de Gheorghe Iaciu ce deţine 49,48% din acţiunile IMP, în timp ce Adrian Andrici are 15,31% din capitalul social al dezvoltatorului imobiliar.
     Indicele BET, al celor mai lichide treisprezece companii de la BVB cu excepţia SIF-urilor, care a urcat, în perioada 9 februarie - 16 februarie, cu 4%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Cea mai bună evoluţie din cadrul principalului indice al pieţei a fost marcată de acţiunile Romgaz (SNG), a căror apreciere a fost de 8,34%, în raport cu moneda euro, în perioada menţionată.
     Vineri, 16 februarie, cotaţia SNG urca cu 1,57%, în contextul unui rulaj de 181.174 de titluri, peste media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de aproape 123.180 de unităţi.
     Indicele BET-FI, al celor cinci SIF-uri plus Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a urcat cu 2,49%, în intervalul 9 februarie - 16 februarie, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Din cadrul său, cea mai bună evoluţie a fost marcată de acţiunile SIF Banat-Crişana (SIF1), a căror creştere a fost de 4,89%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Pe data de 16 februarie, cotaţia SIF1 stagna, pe fondul unui rulaj de doar 21.409 de acţiuni, sub media celor 20 de zile anterioare, de circa 76.150 de titluri.
     Topul rentabilităţilor de la BVB este condus de acţiunile Alumil Rom Industry (ALUM), a căror apreciere a fost de 20,1%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 9 februarie - 16 februarie.
     Pe locul al doilea în acest clasament, se găsesc acţiunile Dafora (DAFR), a căror randament a fost de 18,17%, podiumul rentabilităţilor de la bursa locală fiind completat de titlurile Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC), cu un avans de 16,52%, în raport cu moneda euro.
     Clasamentul fondurilor de investiţii, în intervalul 8 februarie - 15 ianuarie, este condus de titlurile Active Dinamic, cu o apreciere de 2,26%.
     Pe locul al doilea al podiumului s-a situat ETF - BET Tradeville, ce a înregistrat o apreciere de 2,25%, în timp ce poziţia a treia a fost ocupată de titlurile Certinvest BET Index, care au urcat cu 2,03%.
     Cotaţia aurului s-a apreciat cu 1,41%, iar cursul monedei naţionale, în raport cu cea europeană, a scăzut cu 0,07%, în intervalul de timp precizat.
     Depozitele bancare în euro au avut o rentabilitate de 0,02%, în intervalul 9 februarie - 16 februarie, în timp ce depozitele în lei au avut un randament negativ de 0,03%.
     Preţul criptovalutei Bitcoin, raportat la moneda euro, a crescut cu 15,57%, în perioada 9 februarie - 16 februarie.
     Potrivit site-ului "marketwatch.com", Bitcoin a crescut cu peste 60% după ce moneda digitală se tranzacţiona sub nivelul de 6.000 de dolari pe data de 6 februarie, depăşind, din nou, pragul de 10.000 de dolari, ajutat de semnalele privind creşterea recunoaşterii monedelor digitale de către oficialii de la Washington.
     Totodată, un trader anonim a cumpărat Bitcoin în valoare de 400 de milioane de dolari, potrivit sursei menţionate.
     "Traderul cu adresa 3Cbq7aT1tY8kMxWLbitaG7yT6bPbKChq64 a achiziţionat monedele între 9 februarie şi 12 februarie, ducându-şi balanţa contului de la 55.000 de monede la peste 96.000", notează "marketwatch.com".
     Potrivit CoinDesk Price Index, în perioada menţionată, cotaţia Bitcoin a oscilat între 7.750 de dolari şi 9.070 de dolari pe unitate.
     Ieri, în jurul orei 14:30, CoinDesk Price Index afişa un preţ de circa 10.940 dolari pentru un Bitcoin, ceea ce duce valoarea contului la peste un miliard de dolari.
     Tot ieri, la ora menţionată, capitalizarea monedei digitale se situa la circa 186 de miliarde de dolari, potrivit site-ului "coinmarketcap.com". 

     *  Precizare:
     Randamentele plasamentelor analizate la această rubrică sunt raportate la moneda europeană. Randamentele calculate sunt cele mai bune pe fiecare categorie de plasament, fără a fi luată în calcul lichiditatea tranzacţiilor. Piaţa AeRO nu este luată în calcul. Valorile unitare ale fondurilor mutuale utilizate în analiză sunt cele aferente perioadei precizate în grafic. Articolul nu reprezintă o sugestie de investiţii.

 
 
Internaţional, 10:30
Bursele europene au deschis în creştere
     Indicii bursieri europeni au deschis şedinta de tranzacţionare de astăzi în urcare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:19
Fitch a confirmat ratingul Enel la "BBB plus", cu perspectivă stabilă
     Fitch Rating a confirmat ratingul pentru datoriile pe termen lung al companiei italiene de utilităţi Enel SpA la "BBB plus", perspectiva atribuită fiind stabilă, se arată într-un comunicat al agenţiei de evaluare financiară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Fonduri Europene, 10:18
CNIPMMR implementează proiectul "Creative Start"
     Consiliul Naţional al Întreprinderilor Private Mici şi Mijlocii din România (CNIPMMR) implementează în perioada ianuarie 2018 - ianuarie 2021 proiectul "Creative START", în parteneriat cu Blocul Naţional Sindical (BNS), anunţă Consiliul într-un comunicat remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 10:07
Partidul Ecologist Român face apel către Ministrul Apelor şi Pădurilor
     În problematica lemnului de foc, Partidul Ecologist Român face un apel către ministrul Apelor şi Pădurilor, Ioan Deneş de a "ieşi din canoanele tradiţionale şi învechite cu privire la asigurarea încălzirii locuinţelor doar cu lemn de foc", se arată într-un comunicat remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 09:59
PROPRIETARUL AVERSA MANUFACTURING:
"Din cauza corupţiei, investiţiile străine se blochează ani de zile la graniţa României"
     Omul de afaceri Michael Topolinski, proprietarul Aversa Manufacturing, avertizează oamenii de afaceri interesaţi de România că, din cauza corupţiei din interiorul Autorităţii pentru Administrarea Activelor Statului( AAAS), potenţialele lor investiţii riscă să stea blocate la graniţa României ani de zile.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
20.02.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET­-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul înregistrat în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 25,5 milioane de lei (5,47 milioane de euro), cu mult sub nivelul înregistrat în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 66...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Daimler" - afectate de o investigaţie privind compania, în SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, în contextul unui volum redus, dat fiind că au fost închise atât pieţele americane, cât şi unele din Asia.  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul rămâne peste media acestui an
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute în creştere, cea mai mare apreciere, dintre indicii bursei, de 1,19%, fiind marcată...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene au încheiat cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până acum
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, încheind cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până în prezent, pe fondul reducerii semnificative a volatilităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BVB
Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Piaţa a reacţionat pozitiv la rezultatele bune ale companiilor"
     * Volum de 66,5 milioane de lei
       Rulajul înregistrat ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a urcat la 66,55 milioane de lei (14,28 milioane de euro), cu mult peste valoarea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară, de 24 de milioane...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa urcă datorită "Airbus"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce "Airbus" SE a raportat o situaţie financiară bine primită de piaţă.
     Titlurile constructorului de avioane "Airbus"...  click să citeşti tot articolul
