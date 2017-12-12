   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

International

CEL MAI MARE DECLIN DIN 2011 ÎNCOACE

SAXO BANK: Piaţa americană de acţiuni se prăbuşeşte

BURSA 06.02.2018

F.A
 
măreşte imaginea
Evoluţia Dow Jones
     *  Agenţiile internaţionale de presă: Pieţele bursiere europene - "în grafic" ca să înregistreze cea mai defavorabilă zi de tranzacţionare după votul Brexit
       * ACTUALIZARE 14:17 BBC Mundo: "Bursa de la New York a avut o luni neagră, iar prăbuşirea cotaţiilor «a declanşat» toate alarmele în SUA"
     Bursa de la New York a avut o luni neagră, ce a dat frisoane investitorilor şi brokerilor pe pieţele financiare, iar prăbuşirea cotaţiilor "a declanşat" toate alarmele în Statele Unite, relatează BBC Mundo.
     Indicele Dow Jones de Industriales a încheiat sesiunea la 24.345,75 puncte, cu 4,6% mai puţin faţă de şedinţa precedentă. A fost a doua zi consecutivă de scădere şi cea mai mare depreciere procentuală începând din 2011. În acel an, neîncrederea generalizată în viabilitatea euro şi temerile legate de situaţia delicată privind datoria publică în Spania şi Italia, în plin colaps al economiei Greciei, au dus la "un august de puternice scăderi pe pieţele bursiere".
     Mult mai grav a fost ceea ce s-a întâmplat în 2008, când criza financiară apărută în SUA, în urma falimentului băncii Lehman Brothers, a declanşat un seism economic global, ce a lăsat milioane de persoane fără locuri de muncă în toată lumea.
     Dar, specialiştii preconizează că ceea ce s-a întâmplat lunea aceasta la Wall Street nu este atât de grav, deşi provoacă o atât de mare nelinişte.
     Pentru a înţelege ce s-a întâmplat, trebuie reamintite cinci elemente cheie.
     * Pericolul inflaţiei
     Turbulenţele au început vineri, când Departamentul de Muncă al SUA a publicat cifrele privind piaţa muncii. Comunicatul menţiona o creştere a salariilor cu mult mai mare decât se estimase.
     Faptul că în SUA a existat o situaţie virtuală privind o ocupare semnificativă a forţei de muncă şi angajaţii au primit salarii mai mari ar putea părea o veste bună. Dar în economie lucrurile nu sunt niciodată atât de simple. Yogita Linaye, corespondent BBC, a explicat: "Salariile cresc şi estimările sunt că lumea va cheltui mai mult, ceea ce va face să crească preţurile".
     Pericolul de inflaţie este un indicator cheie pentru a asigura o economie sănătoasă. În mod normal, "arma" pe care o au băncile centrale pentru a o menţine la nivelul dorit este "preţul banilor", dobânda de referinţă. Pieţele financiare anticipează de ceva timp că Rezerva Federală (Fed) o va majora de două sau trei ori anul acesta.
     Dar, potrivit lui Ligaye, dată fiind puternica majorare a salariilor, "acum se tem că o va face de mai multe ori".
     Aceasta va fi una dintre provocările cărora va trebui să le facă faţă Jerome Powell, noul preşedinte al Fed. Powell va trebui "să ia decizii clare legate de creştere, dar fără a alarma investitorii", subliniază Ligaye.
     O serie de analişti au avertizat că politica de stimulente aplicată de Guvernul Trump poate duce la o supraîncălzire a economiei, iar unii dintre aceştia au interpretat ultimele zile de la Bursă drept o confirmare a acestor temeri.
     * Pierderea încrederii
     Deocamdată este devreme pentru a spune dacă ultimele evoluţii sunt trecătoare sau anunţă "o lovitură" mai gravă.
     "Ceea ce este evident este că multă lume şi-a pierdut încrederea", a declarat, pentru BBC Mundo, Lawrence Harris, profesor de Finanţe la Universitatea de Sud din California.
     Deprecierea bursei este un semn că există o ofertă mai mare decât cererea de active. Atunci când sunt mai mulţi vânzători decât cumpărători preţurile scad, aşa cum s-a întâmplat vineri şi luni.
     Această evoluţie ar putea fi relaţionată cu unele dintre politicile lui Trump.
     "Mulţi investitori şi-au dat seama că, dacă SUA au un deficit public de 1.000 miliarde de dolari, acesta va trebui plătit sau, cel puţin, finanţat", a afirmat Harris.
     Preşedintele SUA a impulsionat o reformă fiscală care a redus impozitele companiilor şi multor salariaţi, dar cu preţul diminuării veniturilor publice şi, în consecinţă, s-a mărit deficitul.
     Conform estimărilor Biroului pentru buget din Congres, acesta va creşte până la 1.700 miliarde dolari în zece ani, din cauza reformei.
     Acesta este unul dintre motivele pentru care investitorii încep să aibă îngrijorări legate de economia ţării.
     "Se pare că euforia pe care unii au simţit-o în primul moment al reformei fiscale nu ar fi justificată", susţine Harris.
     * Restricţiile pentru comerţul liber
     Experienţa arată că pieţele financiare preferă un cadru dereglementat şi facilităţi pentru afaceri. SUA au fost, istoric, un mare campion al comerţului internaţional liber. Guvernul Donald Trump, însă, merge pe o politică protecţionistă pentru a încuraja producţia internă în faţa competiţiei externe.
     Guvernul a impus recent taxe foarte mari pentru importurile de maşini de spălat şi panouri solare.
     "Ceea ce se întâmplă în ultimele zile este probabil relaţionat şi cu faptul că SUA devin tot mai mult anticomerciale", afirmă Harris. Pieţelor nu le place acest lucru, deoarece, atunci când "se restricţionează comerţul, se restricţionează creşterea".
     * Nimic nu poate creşte la nesfârşit
     Deşi deciziile Guvernului influenţează comportamentul bursei, mai există şi alte variabile. Unele, atât de simple şi inexorabile, precum trecerea timpului.
     După criza din 2008, Wall Street a acumulat şapte ani consecutivi de prosperitate.
     "Piaţa creşte de suficient timp şi dă senzaţia că şi-a atins limita", precizează Harris. În acest timp, "pieţele s-au bucurat de o stabilitate fără precedent".
     "Când lumea nu percepe riscuri este mai dispusă să cumpere şi acum îşi va da seama că lucrurile sunt mai riscante decât s-a gândit". Astfel că Harris consideră că, pe termen scurt, preţul acţiunilor va continua să scadă.
     Într-un context cu mai puţină siguranţă, marile corporaţii şi entităţi financiare care operează pe piaţă vor avea un apetit mai redus de a-şi asuma riscuri.
     "Strategiile din ultimii ani s-au bazat pe stabilitate şi acum mulţi îşi dau seama că piaţa nu era atât de stabilă precum părea".
     Cât de mult trebuie să ne îngrijorăm?
     Ceea ce s-a întâmplat în ultimele zile nu este liniştitor, dar, potrivit lui Heather Long, de la The Washington Post, "nu este momentul să intrăm în panică". Analiştii nu preconizează deocamdată un colaps sistemic precum cel din 2008.
     "Ceea ce s-a întâmplat ar putea avea impact asupra încrederii investitorilor, dar este greu de imaginat un scenariu precum acela", a dat asigurări Harris.
     Importanţa scăderilor din ultimele zile se reduce, dacă se ţine cont de faptul că bursa era la maxime istorice.
     "Valoarea acţiunilor a scăzut la nivelul la care se afla la mijlocul lui decembrie şi atunci toată lumea era de acord că nivelul era foarte ridicat. Asta nu îi va afecta mult pe termen scurt". Inclusiv, semnalează Harris, ar putea reprezenta o oportunitate.
     "Pentru toată lumea care nu a economisit suficient pentru pensie poate fi o ocazie de a achiziţiona acţiuni la un preţ redus", a subliniat acesta.
     -----------
     * ACTUALIZARE 14:15 EUGEN TEODOROVICI:"Scăderea burselor nu ne afectează"
     Ministrul Finanţelor, Eugen Teodorovici, a declarat, astăzi, că scăderea burselor nu afectează România, amintind că ţara noastră a împrumutat două miliarde de euro de pe pieţele externe, iar acest lucru arată "foarte clar", în opinia sa, interesul investitorilor.
     "Teoretic, orice poate să afecteze, într-un fel sau altul. Partea bună este, şi preiau ca mesaj pozitiv ceea ce s-a întâmplat săptămâna trecuta la Ministerul de Finanţe, am avut un împrumut de două miliarde de euro, ceea ce arată foarte clar interesul investitorilor faţă de piaţa din România, de economia din România, mai ales pe termen lung - e un mesaj important", a precizat Teodorovici, la Palatul Parlamentului.
     Un alt argument care demonstrează stabilitatea pieţei româneşti este, potrivit ministrului de Finanţe, structura investitorilor.
     "Sunt investitori din ţări precum Germania, Austria, Marea Britanie, din America. La fel, costurile sunt unele foarte avantajoase. Sunt chestiuni care arată foarte clar încrederea investitorilor străini în economia României pe termen lung, ceea ce contează", a susţinut Eugen Teodorovici.
     V.D.
     ------
     * ACTUALIZARE 14:12 Vasilescu, BNR: "Suntem în faţa unei necunoscute şi aşteptăm efectele, dar nu vine criza"
     Scăderile de pe pieţele internaţionale reprezintă o necunoscută ale cărei efecte vor fi observate în zilele următoare, dar nu va veni o criză, aceste contracţii reprezentând o corecţie, nu o cădere, a declarat, astăzi, consilierul guvernatorului Băncii Naţionale a României (BNR), Adrian Vasilescu.
     Bursele din întreaga lumea au înregistrat astăzi a doua zi de scădere consecutivă.
     Vasilescu nu consideră că aceste scăderi reprezintă un semnal al venirii crizei, potrivit News.ro.
     Vasilescu a declarat pentru Digi24: "Întotdeauna o astfel de afirmaţie este periculoasă pentru că şi Primul Război Mondial a început în zile senine, pieţele internaţionale nu se aşteptau să înceapă războiul. Şi o criză poată să înceapă, aparent din senin, dar acum nu vine criza. Ce se întâmplă pe piaţa americană este legat de evenimentele din aceste zile. În primul rând, este schimbată conducerea Fed. (...) Toată lumea se aşteaptă la creşterea dobânzilor în Statele Unite. Încă din vară vorbim de creşterea dobânzilor în toată lumea şi în primul rând în Statele Unite, că de acolo se dă semnalul. De 111 ani, toate crizele au venit de acolo, din Statele Unite".
      Consilierul guvernatorului BNR a atras atenţia că aceste scăderi vin pe fondul creşterii consumului şi a inflaţiei.
      Acesta a mai afirmat: "Au crescut salariile, a scăzut şomajul, şi acesta este un semnal pentru creşterea consumului. Consumul mai mare aduce inflaţie, este clar că va fi inflaţie. Inflaţia mai mare va aduce dobânzi mai mari. Investitorii au început să vândă ca să-şi conserve banii. Efectele se răsfrâng asupra întregii planete. Suntem în faţa unei necunoscute şi aşteptăm efectele în zilele următoare. Dar, repet, nu vine criza".
      Cele mai mari burse din Uniunea Europeană (UE) au deschis ziua de astăzi cu scăderi şi de peste 3%, după contracţiile de pe pieţele asiatice şi americane.
     (A.C)
     ---------
     Pieţele bursiere europene "sunt în grafic" ca să înregistreze cea mai defavorabilă zi de tranzacţionare după votul Brexit (iunie 2016), după ce vânzările masive de active s-au extins pe plan global pentru a treia zi, transmit Reuters şi Financial Times.
     Indicele pan-European STOXX 600 a scăzut, azi dimineaţă cu 2,2%, a şaptea zi de declin consecutiv şi cea mai defavorabilă zi de după 27 iunie 2016.
     Bursa de la Londra a deschis şedinţa de marţi în scădere cu 3%, indicele principal DAX 30 al Bursei de la Frankfurt înregistra un declin de 3,60%, în timp ce indicele principal CAC 40 al Bursei de la Paris a scăzut cu 3,10%. Cel mai semnificativ declin, de 5,2%, l-a înregistrat grupul bancar elveţian Credit Suisse la Bursa de la Zurich.
     Indicele FTSE MIB al Bursei italiene a scăzut cu 3,6%, iar indicele Ibex al Bursei spaniole înregistra un declin de 3,36%.
     Principalii indici ai bursei de pe Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average şi S&P 500 Index, au înregistrat în timpul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri cel mai semnificativ declin începând din 2011, în condiţiile în care investitorii estimează că Rezerva Federală a SUA (Fed) va fi nevoită să majoreze rapid dobânzile după ce randamentul la obligaţiunile de stat pe 10 ani a atins cea mai ridicată valoare din ultimii patru ani.
     Indicele Dow Jones s-a depreciat până la finalul şedinţei de luni cu 4,60%, ajungând la valoarea de 24.345,75 puncte, în scădere cu 1.175,21 puncte faţă de valoarea înregistrată la închiderea şedinţei precedente, în timp ce indicele S&P 500 a scăzut cu 4,10%, la 2.648,94 puncte, iar indicele Nasdaq Composite Index a înregistrat un declin de 3,78%, la 6.967,53 puncte.
     La New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), cotaţia barilului de petrol light sweet crude cu livrare în luna martie a scăzut cu 1,30 dolari, ajungând la închidere la valoarea de 64,15 dolari.
     *  Bursele asiatice, în scădere
     Bursa japoneză a închis şedinţa de marţi în scădere cu 4,73%, indicele principal Nikkei-225 ajungând la valoarea de 21.610,24 puncte, în scădere cu 1.071,84 puncte, comparativ cu valoarea înregistrată la închiderea şedinţei precedente, potrivit Kyodo. Bursa sud-coreeană a încheiat şedinţa de marţi în scădere cu 1,54%, indicele principal Kospi ajungând la 2.453,31 puncte, în scădere cu 38,44 puncte comparativ cu valoarea înregistrată la închiderea şedinţei precedente, conform Yonhap.
     Bursa din Shanghai a închis şedinţa de marţi în scădere cu 3,40%, indicele Shanghai Composite Index a ajuns la valoarea de 3.370,65 puncte, în scădere cu 116,85 puncte faţă de valoarea înregistrată la închiderea şedinţei precedente, transmite Xinhua.
     Bursa din Hong Kong a încheiat prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare de marţi în scădere cu 4,94%, indicele Hang Seng a ajuns la valoarea de 30.651,31 puncte, în scădere cu 1.593,91 puncte comparativ cu valoarea înregistrată la închiderea şedinţei precedente, transmite Xinhua, potrivit Agerpres.
     
     *  John J.Hardy, Saxo Bank: "Intervenţia oficială e inevitabilă"
     Contextul de volatilitate scăzută poate fi considerat încheiat, situaţia din 2017 şi începutul lui 2018 putând fi considerată o anomalie ieşită din comun, a declarat şeful strategiei pe acţiuni al Saxo Bank, Peter Garnry, după şocul de ieri generat de vânzările masive de acţiuni americane.
     "Până acum, totul pare înfricoşător, dar şi ţinut sub control, cumva", afirmă şeful strategiei FX John J. Hardy, adăugând că mişcarea masivă a fost generată de banii rapizi - adică de tranzacţionările algoritmice şi pe marje. "Să vedem acum care va fi reacţia banilor lenţi", mai spune Hardy.
     "Traderii care caută alternative mai sigure ar trebui să se orienteze către yenul japonez sau către titlurile de Trezorerie SUA pe 2, 5 şi 10 ani", spune Hardy, care atrage atenţia că nu există variante ieftine de a te proteja, odată ce bestia volatilităţii a fost pusă în libertate.
     "Este cel mai semnificativ crash generat de un selloff (n.r. vânzări masive de acţiuni) de la cel din august 2015", mai afirmă Garnry, care e de părere că această variaţie de 12% în S&P 500 va produce o reacţie în lanţ. Reacţia a început vinerea trecută, când o creştere neaşteptată a salariilor în SUA (reflectată în raportul lunar, n.r.) a generat o creştere de dobânzi.
      "S&P 500 futures a recuperat deja 2,6% din pierderile suferite", spune analistul tehnic pe acţiuni de la Saxo Bank, Kim Cramer Larsson, care crede că se va mai produce o corecţie pozitivă.
     Şeful strategiei pe mărfuri de la Saxo Bank, Ole Hansen, spune că preţul aurului este sprijinit în acest moment de un trend risk-off, în vreme ce raportul aur/argint rămâne sub 80 - un semnal de calm aparent.
     * Jon Ulin, reprezentant al Ulin & Co. Wealth Management din Florida:
     "Un declin de 1.600 de puncte pe parcursul unei zile (n.r. al indicelui Dow Jones) este cauzat mai mult de algoritmi şi de tranzacţii de înaltă frecvenţă decât de evenimente macro sau de traderi care «aleargă rapid» către cea mai apropiată ieşire de incendiu".
     * Roberto Perli, fost economist Fed şi partener la societatea consultanţă Cornerstone Macro LLC din Washington, declară:
     "Un minus de 1.000 de puncte pentru Dow Jones atrage atenţia. Ceea ce trebuie să ştim este dacă există vreun motiv fundamental pentru care piaţa bursieră reacţionează aşa. Este ceva în neregulă cu economia sau asistăm la corecţia unor excese din trecut?"
     * Michael McDonough, economist-şef la Bloomberg Economics, spune:
     "Este important să vedem ce se va întâmpla în următoarele două zile. Toată lumea este de acord că o anumită corecţie a pieţei era de aşteptat. Trebuie să vedem dacă va continua scăderea, iar dacă acest lucru se va întâmpla, atunci declinul se va transforma într-un factor major de distrugere a ciclului economic". 

 link: Un coşmar pentru noul preşedinte al Federal Reserve
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] SAXO BANK: Piaţa americană de acţiuni se prăbuşeşte

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 06.02.2018, ora 11:56)  
 Sa avem putintica rabdare ...


 
2.  3-4%
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 06.02.2018, ora 12:15)  
 E o nimica toata.


 
  2.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 06.02.2018, ora 13:04)
 
 Bravo! Esti mai tare ca Michael McDonough.


 
  2.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 06.02.2018, ora 15:06)
 
 The fundamentals are very good, but BVB is already harcea parcea!


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 06.02.2018, ora 15:20)  
 corectie tehnica ; era asteptata, problema e daca se sparge media celor 200 de zile...vedem azi, personal nu cred! pe bvb jucatori de poker incearca sa faca un ban.Nu vindeti!!


 
  3.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 06.02.2018, ora 16:22)
 
 Saptamana trecuta cresterea salariilor in usa era stire buna, astazi e proasta! Suntem cu ochii pe media 200 si nu vindem ....


 
Aceeasi sectiune (International)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Wall Street a deschis în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
Organizaţia Naţiunilor Unite a deschis o anchetă privind presupusele atacuri chimice în Siria click să citeşti tot articolul
AGUSTIN CARSTENS, DIRECTOR GENERAL BRI:
"Criptomonedele ar putea pune în pericol stabilitatea financiară" click să citeşti tot articolul
SUA şi Coreea de Nord se acuză reciproc de planificarea unor atacuri nucleare click să citeşti tot articolul
Randamentele la obligaţiunile germane au scăzut pe fondul îngrijorării investitorilor click să citeşti tot articolul
Banca Japoniei exclude majorarea dobânzii ca răspuns la volatilitatea pieţei financiare click să citeşti tot articolul
Muncitorii din Germania ar putea lucra mai puţine ore pe săptămână click să citeşti tot articolul
Bitcoin a scăzut cu peste 20%, sub 7.000 de dolari pe unitate click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere accentuată click să citeşti tot articolul
Wall Street a închis în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
Surse: "Glaxo" şi "Reckitt", singurii ofertanţi pentru o divizie "Pfizer" click să citeşti tot articolul
"Bayer" oferă noi concesii ca să obţină avizul UE pentru preluarea "Monsanto" click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 6 Februarie 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Un coşmar pentru noul preşedinte al Federal Reserve click să citeşti tot articolul
Imunoterapia, speranţă pentru bolnavii de cancer click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Politică, 17:25
PARLAMENT:
"Din 21 februarie parlamentarii vor vota electronic şi la sedinţele comune"
     Din 21 februarie, parlamentarii vor beneficia de sistem de vot electronic şi la şedinţele comune, au decis astăzi Birourile permanente reunite ale Camerei Deputaţilor şi Senatului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 16:49
Wall Street a deschis în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, SUA, au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 16:30
Organizaţia Naţiunilor Unite a deschis o anchetă privind presupusele atacuri chimice în Siria
     Organizaţia Naţiunilor Unite (ONU) a deschis o anchetă privind presupusele atacuri chimice ale regimului sirian împotriva unor localităţi controlate de către rebeli, a anunţat astăzi Comisia internaţională de anchetă privind Siria, mandatată de către ONU.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 16:21
În 2017, energia eoliana offshore a facut un salt de 25% pe piaţa din Europa
     Capacitatea turbinelor eoliene instalate în largul mărilor din Europa a crescut cu 25% în 2017, un salt considerat drept spectaculos de asociaţia de profil WindEurope, care a dat marţi publicităţii raportul său anual.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 16:08
AGUSTIN CARSTENS, DIRECTOR GENERAL BRI:
"Criptomonedele ar putea pune în pericol stabilitatea financiară"
     Băncile centrale trebuie să fie pregătite pentru a interveni şi a contracara riscurile create de monedele digitale, precum bitcoin, care au devenit o "combinaţie de bulă speculativă, schemă piramidală şi dezastru ecologic", a afirmat, astăzi, Agustin Carstens, director general la Banca Reglementelor Internaţionale (BRI), informează The Wall Street Journal.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
06.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 35 milioane de lei
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
       Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat deprecierea demarată săptămâna trecută, doar cinci titluri încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME/BURSELE CONTINUĂ SĂ SCADĂ
Investitorii de pe pieţele internaţionale vând masiv acţiuni
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut şi ieri, continuând declinul important început vineri, investitorii vânzând acţiuni în condiţiile în care antici­pează că inflaţia mai ridicată din Statele Unite va...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.02.2018
ZECE ANI DE LA LISTAREA LA BVB
Acţiunile "Transgaz" - la 417 lei/ unitate, mai mult de dublu faţă de IPO
     Titlurile Transgaz (TGN) au închis şedinţa de vineri la 417 lei/acţiune, în contextul unui rulaj de 3,51 milioane de lei, al doilea în clasamentul lichidităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Deutsche Bank" au pierdut peste 11% săptămâna trecută
     Bursele europene s-au înscris pe un curs descendent vineri, din cauza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 29 milioane de lei
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Valoarea transferurilor a scăzut în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la doar 29,39 milioane de lei, reprezentând aproape jumătate din lichiditatea consemnată în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 54...  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Dassault" şi "Nokia" aduc câştiguri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au fluctuat în prima zi a lunii februarie. Sectorul tehnologic a înregistrat câştiguri importante pe fondul unor rezultate peste aşteptări anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 06 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9459
2.3736
2.9901
4.0046
0.1841
0.6237
0.2126
4.6423
5.2263
1.4959
3.4310
0.2243
0.4795
1.1169
0.0655
0.4710
0.9905
3.7433
0.3104
1.1473
0.5965
0.0583
0.3444
0.1995
2.7349
0.0391
0.1350
1.0191
0.6243
0.1186
161.6750
5.4401 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook