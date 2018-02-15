   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

"Cemacon" confirmă litigiul iniţiat de Dan Paul, dar susţine că nu are detalii

BURSA 20.03.2018

Adina Ardeleanu
 
măreşte imaginea
     * Societatea a precizat că nu a primit, până la data de 19.03.2018, o citaţie sau o comunicare a cererii de chemare în judecată
     * Dan Paul spune că a notificat compania, încă din 13 martie, prin avocat
       Producătorul de cărămizi "Cemacon" (CEON) a transmis, ieri, Bursei de Valori Bucureşti, că a luat la cunoştinţă despre dosarul iniţiat de Dan Paul, înregistrat, vineri, la Tribunalul specializat Cluj, însă a precizat că nu deţine detalii legate de acest proces, întrucât nu a primit vreo notificare sau citaţie în în acest sens.
     Ziarul BURSA a relatat, ieri, că Dan Paul, preşedintele Asociaţiei Brokerilor, a dat în judecată, în calitate de acţionar, compania "Cemacon" (CEON), pentru constatarea nulităţii deciziei acţionarilor, din 24 martie 2014, privind reducerea capitalului social, şi a actelor subsecvente.
     "Cemacon" a transmis, ieri: "La data de 19.03.2018, ca urmare a verificării portalului instanţelor de judecată, societatea Cemacon SA a luat la cu­noştinţă despre dosarul nr. 257/1285/2018, înregistrat la Tribunalul specializat Cluj, în data de vineri, 16.03.2018.
     Societatea doreşte să precizeze că nu deţine alte informaţii cu privire la dosar şi obiectul acestuia, deoarece nu a primit până la data de 19.03.2018 o citaţie sau o comunicare a cererii de chemare în judecată, urmând ca, la data la care va deţine mai multe informaţii cu privire la acest dosar, să informeze investitorii şi instituţiile pieţei de capital".
     În schimb, Dan Paul ne-a declarat că a notificat societatea, prin avocat, cu privire la procesul intentat, prin e-mail şi fax, pe data de 13 martie. Domnia sa a precizat că numerele de fax ale companiei nu au funcţionat, returnând o eroare.
     Măsura de reducere a capitalului social al "Cemacon" de la 26.287.248,6 lei la 525.796 lei a făcut parte din procesul de restructurare a companiei, în urma căruia fondul Business Capital For Romania Opportunity Fund Cooperatief U.A. (BOF), deţinut de Erste Bank (83,33%) şi Florin Pogonaru, a intrat în acţionariatul Cemacon, cu un pachet de 33%, după preluarea unor credite ale companiei de la BCR.
     În solicitarea către instanţă, Dan Paul arată că decizia AGA din martie 2014 a fost luată cu încălcarea flagrantă a dispoziţiilor imperative ale Legii Societăţilor Comerciale 31/1990 şi, practic, pune sub semnul întrebării întreaga restructurare de la Cemacon.
     Dan Paul invocă faptul că nu au existat o convocare şi o decizie AGA, anterioară diminuării capitalului Cemacon, cu privire la dizolvarea societăţii, aşa cum prevede Articolul 153^4 din Legea Societăţilor Comerciale 31/1990.
     De asemenea, domnia sa susţine că situaţiile financiare ale Cemacon nu au făcut dovada condiţiei din art. 153^24 referitoare la diminuarea activului net sub jumătate din capitalul social, întrucât nu erau adoptate conform legii.
     De asemenea, mai specifică acţionarul, prin hotărârea AGA de aprobare a reducerii capitalului social nu se prevede încorporarea primelor de rezervă, anterior reducerii capitalului social, deşi din situaţiile financiare din 2013 (neadoptate) rezultă că Cemacon ar fi avut rezerve în cuantum de 26.477.035 lei, iar acestea ar fi trebuit folosite, conform legii.
     În noiembrie 2013, "Cemacon", acţionarii săi majoritari şi Banca Comercială Română au semnat un acord de principiu privind restructurarea pachetului de credite de aproximativ 30 milioane de euro. La finalul lui 2013, banca a cesionat 12 milioane de euro din creditul societăţii către Business Capital For Romania Opportunity Fund Cooperatief U.A. (BOF), cu sediul în Olanda, fond la care banca avea o participaţie de 83,33%, care ulterior a fost transferată către Erste Bank, restul fiind în posesia omului de afaceri Florin Pogonaru.
     În iulie 2015, fondul Business Capital for Romania Opportunity Fund a intrat în acţionariatul producătorului de cărămizi "Cemacon", după ce şi-a convertit în titluri creanţa de 12 milioane de euro.
     Creditele neperformante de 16,5 milioane de euro ale companiilor "Cemacon" şi "Ambient" au fost cedate de BCR către BOF pe 2 euro. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Cemacon" confirmă litigiul iniţiat de Dan Paul, dar susţine că nu are detalii

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Conducerea "Compa" propune folosirea profitului de anul trecut pentru dezvoltare click să citeşti tot articolul
ION LUNGU, DESPRE TRANZACŢIILE PE PIAŢA SPOT
"Preţul electricităţii a fost surprinzător de mic, duminică"  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
PRIN CONSTRUCŢIA DE TERMINALE PENTRU GAZE LICHEFIATE
Germania vrea să îşi reducă dependenţa de gazele ruseşti click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN AGA ŞANTIERULUI NAVAL 2 MAI,
Statul decide dacă îşi exercită dreptul de preferinţă pentru Şantierul Daewoo Mangalia click să citeşti tot articolul
LAURENŢIU BACIU, LAPAR:
"Culturile agricole nu au fost afectate de vremea din ultimele zile"  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
OPINII
Operatorii economici - simpli spectatori la atribuirea contractelor de achiziţie publică click să citeşti tot articolul
FORDAQ:
Exportul gazelor naturale va ţine populaţia în captivitate şi fără alternative la încălzirea cu lemne click să citeşti tot articolul
Nemţii de la Sennheiser investesc 10 milioane de euro la Ghimbav şi caută 300 de angajaţi pentru a patra fabrică a grupului click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN CALITATE DE ACŢIONAR,
Dan Paul a dat în judecată "Cemacon" click să citeşti tot articolul
Apa Calipso a înregistrat in 2017 o crestere a cifrei de afaceri cu peste 30% click să citeşti tot articolul
Apa Calipso a înregistrat anul trecut o crestere a cifrei de afaceri cu peste 30% click să citeşti tot articolul
Grupul ANA demarează construcţia "Ana Tower" şi anunţă Strabag drept câştigător al contractului de construcţie click să citeşti tot articolul
Microsoft a anunţat că lucrează la un serviciu de streaming pentru jocuri electronice click să citeşti tot articolul
OMV a preluat activele Shell din Noua Zeelandă pentru 578 milioane de dolari click să citeşti tot articolul
TEODOR MELEŞCANU:
"MAE nu a încheiat nici un acord referitor la exportul de gaze din România" click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
20.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi uşoare, după finalul foarte bun al săptămânii trecute
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut un început de săptămână negativ din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei terminând şedinţa de tranzacţionare în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile privind războiul comercial global, resimţite pe pieţele din Europa
     Bursele europene au urmat un curs negativ ieri, analiştii atribuind această evoluţie temerilor legate de războiul comercial global.
     Titlurile producătorului britanic de software "Micro Focus...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Evoluţia inflaţiei din Europa, motiv de creştere pe pieţele din regiune
     Bursele din Europa au crescut vineri, în baza datelor oficiale care arată o evoluţie lentă a inflaţiei în regiune. În zona euro, rata anuală a inflaţiei a atins 1,1% în februarie, faţă de 1,3% în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.03.2018
Volum aproape dublu faţă de media anului
     * BET urcă cu 1,49%
       Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 117,15 milioane de lei (25,11 milioane de euro), aproape dublul valorii medii zilnice din acest an, de circa 59...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează un avans de 1%
     * Banca Transilvania, în topul creşterilor şi al rulajului
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa bursieră de ieri, toţi indicii încheind ziua în creştere, BET a urcat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Revine apetitul la risc în Europa şi SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în majoritate, pe fondul revenirii apetitului la risc.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Prognoza Meteo
Vezi harta temperaturilor
harta temperaturilor
     20.03.2018 
     Prognoza pentru România
     Vremea se va menţine deosebit de rece. Cerul va fi mai mult noros şi se vor semnala precipitaţii - ziua, în nordul, centrul, estul şi sud-estul ţării şi izolat în rest, iar noaptea local în regiunile sud-vestice. Acestea vor fi sub formă de ninsoare în zona montană şi în Moldova; ploaie şi lapoviţă în Dobrogea şi pe arii restrânse în Muntenia şi mixte în rest. Local, în sud-est şi izolat în restul teritoriului, se va forma polei. Vântul va sufla slab şi moderat, cu unele intensificări în centru şi în sud-est, cu viteze în general de 50...55 km/h, dar şi la munte, cu rafale de peste 70...80 km/h, în special pe creste. Temperaturile maxime se vor încadra, în general, între -5 şi 5 grade, iar cele minime vor fi cuprinse între -9 şi 1 grad.
     Prognoza pentru Bucureşti
     Vremea se va menţine deosebit de rece; temperatura maximă va fi de 0...1 grad, iar cea minimă de -7...-5 grade, mai coborâtă la periferia oraşului. Ziua, cerul va fi mai mult noros şi va continua să ningă până în orele amiezii, astfel că se va depune strat nou de zăpadă, ce va totaliza în jur de 7...12 cm, izolat posibil 15 cm. În partea a doua a intervalului cerul va deveni variabil. Vântul va sufla slab şi moderat.
     
      
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 19 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9252
2.3852
2.8999
3.9829
0.1835
0.6263
0.2154
4.6650
5.3223
1.5002
3.5744
0.2290
0.4904
1.1070
0.0658
0.4628
0.9635
3.7930
0.3153
1.1569
0.5990
0.0583
0.3544
0.2021
2.7405
0.0395
0.1434
1.0326
0.6277
0.1216
160.0373
5.5057 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook