Cultura

CENTENARUL MARII UNIRI

Catedrala Naţională, gata la termen

BURSA 08.02.2018

Octavian Dan
 
     Lucrările la Catedrala Naţională au intrat în linie dreaptă, sfinţirea construcţiei fiind programată pentru sfârşitul lunii noiembrie a acestui an, în contextul sărbătoririi unui secol de la Marea Unire din 1918. În comparaţie cu alte lucrări de amploare desfăşurate în Capitală, aceasta nu a avut parte de clasicele întârzieri, care uneori sunt de ordinul anilor.
     În acest moment există un grafic exact de execuţie a ultimelor lucrări. Potrivit agenţiei de ştiri a Patriarhiei Române, Basilica, după realizarea structurii de rezistenţă din beton armat, este programat montajul structurii metalice a acoperişului, începând cu luna iulie 2018 până la sfârşitul lunii septembrie 2018. Imediat după montarea structurii metalice a acoperişului debutează lucrările aferente montajului învelitorii din cupru auriu, lucrări ce sunt programate a se încheia până la sfârşitul lunii noiembrie 2018. Ferestrele lăcaşului de cult vor fi montate în mai multe etape. În prima etapă vor fi aşezate până la cota 45 metri, lucrarea fiind stabilită pentru sfârşitul lui iulie. De la cota 45 metri spre turle vor fi amplasate în a doua etapă, prevăzută pentru sfârşitul lunii octombrie. De asemenea, în august - octombrie 2018 clopotele Catedralei Naţionale vor fi montate şi puse în funcţiune. Crucile vor fi aşezate pe turle spre finalul lunii octombrie, iar în aceeaşi perioadă vor fi montate şi uşile de bronz la intrările principale situate la cota zero. Subsolurile adiacente Catedralei, care fac legătura între cota terenului şi cota zero şi pe care sunt prevăzute platformele cu scări pentru accesul în Catedrală, se vor executa, în funcţie de posibilităţile tehnologice, începând cu această primăvară. Vasile Crăcăoanu, Consilier Patriarhal la Sectorul monumente şi construcţii bisericeşti al Patriarhiei Române, a oferit, pentru basilica.ro, mai multe amănunte tehnice legate de finalizarea lucrărilor: "În prezent lucrările sunt într-un stadiu destul de avansat, structura de rezistenţă a corpului principal al Catedralei până la cota +45 metri fiind finalizat în proporţie de 90%, rămânând de realizat până în primăvara acestui an şi zona altarului până la cota +45 metri. Pe alte fronturi de lucru, în special în zona critică a proiectului - Turla Principală, în prezent se execută lucrări la cota +62 metri şi avem programat să finalizăm structura de rezistenţă din beton armat a Turlei Principale sau Pantocrator la cota +106 metri până la sfârşitul lunii iulie 2018. (...) După realizarea structurii de rezistenţă, în interiorul turlei vor fi montate cele 3 structuri metalice pe care se vor amplasa cele 6 clopote ale Catedralei Naţionale. Lucrările privind montarea şi punerea în funcţiune a clopotelor vor fi executate în perioada august - octombrie 2018".
     Anul trecut au ajuns la Bucureşti cele şase clopote, primul sosit este şi cel mai mare clopot din Europa, având nişte caracteristici impresionante: 25 de tone, 3,3 metri înălţime şi 3,3 metri lăţime. "Gigantul" a fost turnat pe 11 noiembrie 2016 la Innsbruck, în Austria, şi a costat aproximativ 500.000 de euro. Nu mai puţin de 25 de experţi în arta turnării clopotelor au muncit la acesta, pentru construcţie fiind folosit cupru electrolitic (78%) şi staniu electrolitic (22%), procesul de răcire, după turnare, a durat 3 săptămâni, iar sunetul este unul perfect. Clopotele turnate la Innsbruck în atelierul Grassmayrau o garanţie de 15 ani şi o viaţă apreciată la peste 400 de ani. Construcţia Catedralei, la "roşu", doar la stadiul de cărămidă, fără tencuială, dar cu geamuri şi uşi, va costa 80 de milioane de euro. La nivelul 0, vor putea intra 5000 de credincioşi, suprafaţa construită este de 7.200 de metri pătraţi, dar spaţiul util va fi de 4.000 de metri pătraţi. Şase sute de oameni lucrează în 3 schimburi pentru a finaliza lăcaşul de cult până în data de 30 noiembrie 2018. 

     Pentru informarea opiniei publice cu privire la atragerea şi justificarea fondurilor pentru finanţarea şantierului Catedralei Mântuirii Neamului, numită şi Catedrala Naţională, Patriarhia a făcut următoarele precizări privitoare la sursele de finanţare de la bugetul de stat şi bugetele administraţiilor publice locale: "Modalitatea de solicitare, acordare, folosire şi justificare a sprijinului financiar oferit de autorităţile administraţiei publice centrale şi locale este reglementată de prevederile următoarelor acte normative: O.U.G. nr. 19/2005 privind realizarea Ansamblului Arhitectural Catedrala Mântuirii Neamului; Legea nr. 376/2007 pentru modificarea alin. (2) al art. 1 din Ordonanţa de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 19/2005 privind realizarea Ansamblului Arhitectural Catedrala Mântuirii Neamului; O.G. nr. 82/2001 privind stabilirea unor forme de sprijin financiar pentru unităţile de cult aparţinând cultelor religioase; H.G. nr. 1470/2002 privind aprobarea Normelor metodologice pentru aplicarea prevederilor Hotărârii Guvernului nr. 82/2001 privind stabilirea unor forme de sprijin financiar pentru unităţile de cult aparţinând cultelor religioase recunoscute din România; Legea nr. 489/2006 privind libertatea religioasă şi regimul general al cultelor religioase recunoscute din România. Aceste acte normative reglementează în detaliu întreaga procedură de întocmire a dosarului de solicitare, acordare, folosire şi justificare a sprijinului financiar de către unităţile de cult beneficiare." În ceea ce priveşte donaţiile, se precizează că din motive de "smerenie creştinească şi discreţie", un număr mare de oameni au manifestat dorinţa ca donaţiile lor să nu fie date publicităţii nominal, motiv pentru care acestea au rămas doar în evidenţele contabile ale Patriarhiei Române.

 
 
Companii-Afaceri, 21:25
America a început să vândă petrol în Orientul Mijlociu
     Emiratele Arabe Unite, un exemplu clasic de stat petrolier din Golful Persic, a cumpărat în luna decembrie a anului trecut petrol din SUA, o tranzacţie care ilustrează modul în care industria petrolului de şist din SUA are impact asupra pieţelor din întreaga lume, informează Bloomberg, potrivit Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 21:23
Operatorul Burger King din Turcia amână listarea sa la New York
     Operatorul lanţului de restaurante fast-food "TFI Tab Food Investments" Inc. din Turcia a amânat, în această săptămână, oferta publică iniţială de 220 de milioane de dolari pe care urma să o lanseze la Bursa din New York (NYSE), din cauza volatilităţii recente a pieţelor de acţiuni.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 21:18
17 clădiri Bank of Ireland, de vânzare pe 28,5 milioane de euro
     Compania imobiliară irlandeză "Layden Group" este pe punctul declanşării unei restructurări majore a portofoliului său de proprietăţi comerciale prin vânzarea a 17 sucursale Bank of Ireland din suburbiile Dublin-ului şi din provincii, anunţă irishtimes.com.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     * Sectorul petrolier, impulsionat de rezultatele financiare ale companiilor
       Pieţele europene au revenit pe creştere ieri, după scăderile masive din zilele precedente, cele mai mari câştiguri fiind înregistrate în sectorul petrolului, datorită rezultatelor anunţate de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
07.02.2018
FRISON ÎN PIAŢA FINANCIARĂ MONDIALĂ / BVB
Scăderi de peste două procente pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Analişti: "Căderea pieţei locale de capital este dată de deprecierea pieţelor internaţionale"
       Scăderea generalizată a pieţei locale de capital a continuat şi în şedinţa de ieri, toţi indici Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind ziua de tranzacţionare cu deprecieri de peste două...  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 35 milioane de lei
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
       Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat deprecierea demarată săptămâna trecută, doar cinci titluri încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME/BURSELE CONTINUĂ SĂ SCADĂ
Investitorii de pe pieţele internaţionale vând masiv acţiuni
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut şi ieri, continuând declinul important început vineri, investitorii vânzând acţiuni în condiţiile în care antici­pează că inflaţia mai ridicată din Statele Unite va...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.02.2018
ZECE ANI DE LA LISTAREA LA BVB
Acţiunile "Transgaz" - la 417 lei/ unitate, mai mult de dublu faţă de IPO
     Titlurile Transgaz (TGN) au închis şedinţa de vineri la 417 lei/acţiune, în contextul unui rulaj de 3,51 milioane de lei, al doilea în clasamentul lichidităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
