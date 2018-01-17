   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Macroeconomie

CIRC LA COMISIA ECONOMICĂ DIN SENAT

Plafonarea dobânzilor, avizată pozitiv în Comisiile reunite din Senat

BURSA 20.02.2018

EMILIA OLESCU
 
     * Piperea: "În anul 2008, numărul creditelor neperformante a fost mai mare în statele în care nu erau reglementate plafoane ale dobânzii legale, conform statisticilor"
     * Daniel Zamfir: "Comisia Economică reia dezbaterea proiectelor mele, cu încălcarea procedurii"
       *  ACTUALIZARE 13:30 Cîţu: "Nu am încălcat nici o procedură"
     Comisia economică nu a încălcat nici o procedură, ne-a spus Florin Cîţu, explicând că proiecetele de lege în discuţie aveau nevoie de raportul final al celor trei comisii reunite astăzi (economică, juridică şi de buget), chiar dacă ele au fost votate de fiecare comisie în parte.
     *  ACTUALIZARE 11:55 Comisiile reunite au trecut la votarea proiectului privind retractul litigios.
     Proiectul privind retractul litigios a fost votat cu 17 voturi pentru şi 5 împotrivă.
     Şedinţa s-a încheiat în urmă cu câteva secunde.
     *  ACTUALIZARE 11:50 Senatorii de la Comisia Economică au votat pentru amendamentul depus de Daniel Zamfir, care prevede plafonarea dobânzilor la nivelurile menţionate.
     Proiectul senatorului Zamfir a primit raport de admitere din partea Comisiilor reunite-economică, buget si juridică, cu 16 voturi pentru, 5 împotrivă şi 3 abţineri.
     *  ACTUALIZARE 11:45 Zamfir: "Eu sunt obişnuit cu viceguvernatori, nu cu şefi de serviciu!"
     Reprezentanţii ANPC s-au declarat pentru susţinerea proiectului.
     *  ACTUALIZARE 11:40 Mihaela Hăncilă, ALB: "Nu considerăm oportună dobânda de 18%, pentru că dobânzile se raportează la ROBOR şi nu pot fi plafonate".
     Unii dintre senatori nu acceptă ca din partea BNR să vorbească un şef de serviciu.
     Senatorii cer ca de la BNR să vină membrii conducerii la comisii şi cer să vadă imputernicirea şefului de serviciu din Banca Centrală.
     *  ACTUALIZARE 11:35 Florin Dănescu, preşedintele ARB: "Nu susţinem proiectul".
     Dănescu: "România are cel mai scăzut nivel de intermediere din Europa".
     *  ACTUALIZARE 11:30 În şedinţă se aprind spiritele, senatorii Daniel Zamfir şi preşedintele comisiei Florin Cîţu se contrazic pe marginea subiectului.
     Vorbeşte Bogdan Preda, secretar general al CPBR.
     *  ACTUALIZARE 11:25 Iniţiativa legislativă a lui Zamfir privind dobânzile remuneratorii şi penalizatoare prevede o dobândă maximă de 2,5 ori mai mare decât cea legală pentru creditele ipotecare şi cele imobiliare şi de 18% pentru creditele de consum.
     Pe de altă parte, Florin Cîţu subliniază că doar 11 ţări din UE au dobânzile limitate, iar efectele au fost retragerea investiţiilor financiare din zonele sărace, segmentarea pieţei şi a numărului produselor financiare.
     *  ACTUALIZARE 11:20 Liberalul prezintă dobânzile anuale efective ale băncilor din alte ţări, plafonate din 2010:"Vrem ca şi dobanzile din România să fie la nivelul altor ţări".
     *  ACUTUALIZARE 11:10 A început şedinţa din Comisia Economică
     Senatorii au amânat dezbaterea proiectului legislativ privind contractele de leasing, după ce, ieri, au fost depuse unele amendamente pe marginea iniţiativei legislative.
     Senatorul Zamfir vorbeşte despre proiectul privind plafonarea dobânzilor şi remarcă faptul că nu au fost invitate la discuţie asociaţiile de consumatori.
     Proiectele de lege iniţiate în domeniul financiar de senatorul PNL Daniel Zamfir urmează să fie dezbătute din nou, astăzi, în Comisia Economică din Senat, deşi au mai fost aprobate o dată în comisia de specialitate, a anunţat, ieri, liberalul Zamfir.
     Parlamentarul a scris, pe pagina sa de Facebook: "Mâine (n.r. astăzi), la Comisia Economică a Senatului, se rediscută legile împotriva cămătăriei! Deşi au fost votate în Comisia Economică şi cea de Buget, ele au fost reintroduse pe ordinea de zi, la presiunea bancherilor, de noul preşedinte (n.r. senatorul PNL Florin Cîţu, care l-a înlocuit pe Zamfir la şefia comisiei), în speranţa respingerii lor!"
     Daniel Zamfir susţine că întoarcerea unor proiecte de lege într-o comisie este în afara procedurii, dacă acest lucru nu a fost stabilit în cadrul votului din plen.
     Proiectele legislative vizate fac referire la plafonarea dobânzilor, la retractul litigios şi la aplicarea dării în plată şi în cazul contractelor de leasing.
     Primul dintre acestea prevede modificarea ordonanţei privind dobânda legală remuneratorie şi penalizatoare pentru obligaţii băneşti. Astfel, senatorul liberal propune ca dobânda-cheie percepută la credite să nu depăşească nivelul dobânzii de politică monetară (2,25% în prezent) plus maximum 50% din aceasta.
     Domnia sa a explicat, anul trecut: "Este un proiect de lege care prevede următorul lucru simplu: intervenim pe ordonanţa 13/2011, care ea însăşi este o ordonanţă ce plafonează atât dobânda remuneratorie, cât şi pe cea penalizatoare. O plafonează. Stabileşte nişte plafoane pentru împrumuturile între persoane juridice, stabileşte, de asemenea, şi plafonează împrumuturile între persoane fizice şi nu stabileşte şi nu plafonează dobânda remuneratorie şi pe cea penalizatoare între persoana juridică şi persoana fizică. Aceasta rămâne neplafonată. Acest lucru a dus la nebunia dobânzilor rostogolite la IFN-uri (instituţii financiare nebancare, n.r.) de s-a ajuns şi la dobânzi de 20.000%. Faptul că nu a fost reglementată dobânda pe­nalizatoare. Şi, atunci, IFN-urile au pus do­bânzi cât au dorit".
     Legat de subiectul plafonării dobânzilor, avocatul Gheorghe Piperea a scris, pe Facebook, citând un raport european din 2010: "Statisticile arată că în ţări precum Franţa şi Germania, unde există plafonări ale dobânzilor anuale, lipseşte categoria creditelor de tip sub-prime (credite cu costuri ridicate adresate unor categorii de persoane cu venituri scăzute, fără un istoric de creditare sau cu un istoric nefavorabil). De asemenea, statisticile arată că efectele sunt mai vizibile în perioadele de criză economică şi financiară. Astfel, în anul 2008, numărul de credite neperformante înregistrate a fost mai mare în statele în care nu erau reglementate plafoane ale dobânzii legale.
     Dobânzile anuale efective medii în Franţa: 3,38%.
     Dobânzile anuale efective medii în Germania: 3,36%.
     Plafon maxim al DAE în Spania - de 2,5 ori dobânda-cheie a băncii centrale.
     Media dobânzilor la nivelul Uniunii Europene era, în 2010, când se resimţeau din plin şi dureros efectele crizei economice cauzate de bănci prin practicarea creditelor sub-prime (acolo unde mediul economic şi legislativ le permitea asta) de 3,45%, respectiv 5,17% şi 5,07%, în funcţie de perioada creditului.
     În România, în aceeaşi perioadă, se plăteau dobânzi medii de 6,65%, 11,60% şi 12,97%, dublu (sau chiar triplu faţă de media europeană). Dobânzile cele mai mari sunt cele la creditele pe termen scurt, fără garanţii şi cu valori de sub 20.000 euro, adresate persoanelor aflate în situaţia cea mai vulnerabilă (sub-prime). Dobânzile cele mai mici sunt la creditele ipotecare. Cele medii sunt la creditele imobiliare mai mari de 20.000 de euro.
     Mult mai preocupant este că DAE era cu mult mai mare, uneori chiar dublu, întrucât conţinea şi comisioane lunare de «frunză verde», poliţe de asigurare foarte scumpe şi alte speze ascunse impuse de bănci consumatorilor, mai ales celor cu venituri reduse. La care, evident, se adaugă volumul dublu sau triplu de plăţi în lei, cauzat de hiper-valorizarea valutei de indexare a creditului.
     Ironic, banksterii şi analiştii lor plătiţi se miră şi se lamentează şi acum că au fost atât de multe credite neperformante".
     Proiectul de lege privind retractul litigios prevede că, în timpul des­făşurării unui proces în instanţă, debitorul va putea răscumpăra creanţa de la firma de recuperare la dublul preţului cu discount la care creditul a fost achiziţionat de recuperator, moment în care litigiul va fi stins. Gheorghe Piperea ne-a explicat, anul trecut: "Acest lucru înseamnă că, dacă un colector de creanţe plăteşte doi lei băncii pentru o creanţă de 100 de lei, atunci consumatorul poate să-i plă­tească 4 lei colectorului şi să scape de datorie".
     Cea de-a treia iniţiativă legislativă care urmează să intre astăzi pe ordinea de zi a Comisiei economice din Senat urmăreşte "reglementarea segmentului de executări silite şi a pieţei de leasing, prin reechilibrarea contractelor din aceste domenii", după cum ne-a explicat, anul trecut, Daniel Zamfir: "Această iniţiativă, care este similară Legii dării în plată, are în vedere să mai pună frână recuperatorilor şi să reechilibrăm contractele de leasing. Pur şi simplu dorim ca aceste contracte să nu mai fie titluri executorii, ci să se meargă în instanţă pentru obţinerea unui astfel de titlu. În acelaşi timp, contractele de leasing trebuie şi ele reechilibrate, aşa cum Curtea Constituţională a hotărât că trebuie să se întâmple cu cele de credit. Trebuie reglementate toate domeniile astfel încât să nu existe o poziţie dominantă, ci una de echilibru între părţi".
     Senatorul Zamfir a iniţiat şi promovat Legea dării în plată, care prevede stingerea datoriei odată cu cedarea către bancă a imobilelor puse garanţie în contractele de credit. Curtea Constituţională s-a pronunţat în cazul Legii dării în plată, hotărând că aceste contracte trebuie reechilibrate în acord cu realitatea actuală. În cazul în care instituţiile de credit refuză renegocierea, contractele de credit vor merge în instanţă, unde vor fi reconstruite de către judecător, după ce va fi probată impreviziunea, după cum a decis Curtea Constituţională.
     Tot liberalul Zamfir a promovat şi Legea conversiei la curs istoric a creditelor contractate în franci elveţieni, declarată neconstituţională. 
 
1.  O nedumerire sau o clarificare
    (mesaj trimis de Gigis în data de 20.02.2018, ora 09:03)  
 Inlocuirea presedintelui de la Comisia Economică a Senatului m-a nedumerit, pentru ca PNL nu a venit cu precizari. Sa inteleg ca acum incep sa iasa la iveala elemente prin care sa se clarifice scopul acestei schimbari?


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 09:06)
 
 E simplu: asa a cerut batranul securist turnator Manole, din fruntea bnr si a acestei tari


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 09:31)
 
  Si Ludovic Orban a executat ordinul,,,,acum urmeaza modificarile pe care le doreste BNR.


 
  1.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 10:20)
 
 Esti un roman special si exceptional daca
 a) urmaresti atat de indeaproape viata politica
 b) remarci schimbarea sefiei unei comisii parlamentare
 c) astepti "sa vina cu precizari" cineva
 Felicitari, cu oameni atenti ca tine politica din Romania si chiar piata creditelor bancare ar fi mult mai buna.
 Cu exceptia situatiei in care esti doar un amploaiat amarat al unui birou al unui senator USL redistribuit la Brasov caz in care esti parte interesata, si vigilenta ta doar executarea unui 9rdin dat de un demagog cunoscut ca domnul Oana Stanciu.


 
  1.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 12:40)
 
 Si bătrânul securist turnător manole a fost asa de sigur ca lacheul catu vine cu ceva statistici (cred ca făcute la dna Ploiesti) ca nici nu a trimis decât un șef de serviciu la Senat.Cat de tare! Cum tratează aleșii!!!


 
  1.5.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de Anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 13:13)
 
 Dar si tu sclavul cui esti? Atarni si tu pe la bnr sa ti arunce si tie un ciolan. Saracie ce esti!


 
  1.6.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 14:38)
 
 Mălin Boț e numai unul.
 Oanță e celălalt.


 
2.  Geiala ideea !!!
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 20.02.2018, ora 10:32)  
 Teoretic omul trebuie sa plateasca 2 lei + adaos 30% care il vad rezonobil in comert adica 2,3 lei ca a negociat asa de bine cu banca. Profit de 100% pentru executor e cam mult.
 Sau mai bine executorul ar trebui lasat cu ochi-n soare pentru ca banca nu a incercat sa negocieze cu omul direct?
 Vanzarea de Npl la aceste sume derizorii o vad ca o recunoasteri ca au fost lacomi bancheri. De ex in Italia Npl e 50% din activitatea banci si nu se inchide ca Bce tipareste euro sa ii acopere pierderea?


 
  2.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 22:24)
 
 Daca la 2 lei cu "adosos de 30%" tie iti da 2,3 lei nu mira pe nimeni ca ti se pare rezonabil, neinitiatule neinstruit.


 
3.  In epoca internetului
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 20.02.2018, ora 11:43)  
 Trebuie sa citesc actuaizare aici si sa imi spuna un reporter ce se intampla in dosarul mineriadei.
 Cat de greu este sa pui si video aici?
 De ce justitia nu accepta video la judecata?
 Firmele ne filmeaza inclusiv cand mergem la Wc?


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 20.02.2018, ora 15:45)  
 Bursa,te rog spune-i pe cei 5 senatori-bancheri care au votat constant împotriva.


 
  4.1.   Da  (răspuns la opinia nr. 4 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 19:11)
 
 Sunt curios si eu.


 
5.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de zaza în data de 20.02.2018, ora 19:41)  
  Nu sunt specialist in "finante-banci" dar analizand mai simplist...sa zicem ca sunt deacord intr-un fel de aceste plafonari de dobanzi...desi nu stiu daca intr-o economie de piata..libera... cum e ?? Dar hai sa zicem.
  Cu ce nu pot fi deacord cand vad ca mereu ne comparam cu Germania,Franta etc. Eu consider ca Romania nu se poate compara cu aceste tari in care ..gradul de risc...predictibilitatea tari..stabilitatea regimului fiscal etc sunt cu totul altele...Daca acum se pune problema plafonari dobanzilor la credite...se pot discuta si de dobanzi minime la depozite ??? cred ca le-am da tarilor din UE o premiera...Da..ce sa mai zic...o fi deadevarate aceste initiative sau ...mult populism.


 
  5.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5 )
    (mesaj trimis de MIHAI , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 20:07)
 
 Noi ne comparam cu tari civilizate numai cand ne convine.Azi cu o tara maine cu alta De aceea la noi totul este o "varza".Astept timpul cand U.E ,VA AVEA ACELEASI LEGI PESTE TOT. Cat priveste I.F.N --urile ,sunt cei mai ingrozitori camatari pe care i-a cunscut ROMANIA in ultimii 70 de ani Interlopii romani sunt mici copii.!


 
  5.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 20:13)
 
 Economia de piață liberă pe care o presupui tu, schemele Ponzi directe, fără învăluire, sunt legale.
 Piața liberă, oarecum reglementată, interzice țeapa directă,
 De asta a fost nevoie de plafonarea dobânzilor.
 Toate economiile evoluează, toate regimurile fiscale sunt flexibile. Doar comunismul s-a născut perfect de la bun început.


 
  5.3.   Grecia a deschis poarta  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 20:21)
 
 Am avut o discutie cu fosta sotie contabila pe aceasta directie. Daca la Grecia s-a putut pentru firma se poate pentru pf nu. A incercat sa imi spuna ca sunt contabilitati diferite, conturi diferite bla bla. Principiul e acelasi.
 Atunci trebuia sa execute Grecia executori. Nu s-a intamplat ca era premiera, nu se stiu nici azi creditori.
 Bancile trebuiau sa fie executate, nu se intampla nici azi dupa 10 ani de criza, mai au Npl neclarificate. Mol neexecutat in Romania. Pentru uni muma pentru alti ciuma.
 Cineva din Bnr a spus ca singura solutie este sa se stearga datoriile.
 In comunism functionau firme care erau pe pierdere, azi bancile functioneaza pe pierdete si nu numai industria auto GM etc.
 O constanta este cine are pile la politic exista ceilalti se inchid.
 Condamnam ce a facut un conducator german si nu condamnam tari care in numele paci sustin razboaie de peste 10 ani. O natiune e superioara celeilalte e legea care guverneaza omenirea. Asa s-au constituit imperiile, asa este si azi. Ca o tara sa fie bogata trebuie sa capuseasca alta, ca un om sa fie bogat trebuie sa aiba sclavi.
 Sportul de inalta performanta face excepti de la aceste reguli fin antichitate-zi. Jocurile Olimpice intotdeauna a rasplatit Nr 1, restul nu contau.


 
  5.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 20:23)
 
 Da


 
  5.5.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de zaza , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 21:35)
 
  ....iti respect parerea dar nu cred ca putem discuta aici de schemele Ponzi...ele au existat in Romania cu ocazia Caritasului,,,dar nu putem extinde in sistemul bancar. Unde trebuie sa actionam noi in sistemul bancar este clarificarea in primul rand a contractelor intre banca si client.. Contractele sunt foarte ambigue la multe banci... Nu stiu daca aceasta plafonare de dobanzi rezolva problemele debitorilor... Nu cu "impuneri" restrictive se pot rezolva aceste probleme...Poate ca o analiza cu mai mult discernamant si cu o mai multa transparenta ar fi mai bine venita...astfel incat sa nu venim deoparte sau alta cu o "incrancenare" ...Ca un final eu personal nu agreez modul cum Zamfir &Pipera pun pe rol aceste probleme.....


 
6.  banci sau IFN
    (mesaj trimis de prostu' satului în data de 20.02.2018, ora 20:04)  
 legea asta este numai pentru banci??? sau intra si alti !!! ifn, case de amanet, etc... in satul in care locuiesc se spune ca oate casele de amanet sunt controlate de capi politiei si procurori


 
  6.1.   Te crezi in Germania?  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 20:26)
 
 Politai cu X6 cu vila la purtator e la moda !
 Cine imoarte parte isi face !


 
7.  E neconstitutionala clar
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 20.02.2018, ora 20:44)  
 V-a luat mintile demagogul :))) Si daca la necajitii manipulati de populist nu ma mir, ca sunt disperati si se agata de orice, la cei care se presupune ca sunt mai in domeniu si ar trebui macar sa mimeze corectitudinea, ziaristi gen, ma mira (inca ma mai mira) ca nu pun cateva intrebari de bun simt.
 Aberatia initiata si sustinuta de senatorul USL redistribuit si de Doctorul Profesor in Drept Piperea e atat de vadit neconstitutionala ca se prinde chiar si cineva care doar a trecut pe langa Facultatea de Drept fara sa si intre in cladire.
 Dreptul de proprietate e garantat de Constitutia Romaniei si in momentul in care cineva cumpara ceva, un activ ca sa fie sensul mai larg, devine proprietatea lui.
 Atata vreme cat e proprietatea lui nu poate veni statul sa-l oblige sa vanda (asta e nationalizare si se face doar in cazuri exceptionale pentru interes public, deci nu in interes privat) si cu atat mai putin cu ce pret sa-l vanda.
 Asa ar putea veni senatorul USL sa voteze o lege ca toate apartamentele nu pot fi vandute cu profit mai mare de 15% fata de pretul de cumparare sau costul de constructie. Inclusiv cele cumparate de la stat in anii '90 cu 100.000 de lei vechi, 10 lei actuali.
 Oricine isi da seama ca e ilegal sa vina statul sa-mi zica mie cu cat sa vand o proprietate a mea, un activ care imi apartine.
 Daca vreau eu il dau gratis, il las mostenire, il vand pe 1 ban sau pot sa cer un miliard de euro pe el. Constitutia imi garanteaza dreptul de proprietate si nici un senator demagog USL, nici un jurist populist cu urechi de elefant bulgaresc si nici un parlament de penali psd-alde nu ma poate obliga sa vand si nici cu ce pret sa vand.
 E banal, nu ai nevoie de studii juridice, e suficient un pic de bun simt ca sa vezi ADEVARUL.


 
  7.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 7 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 21:22)
 
 Furatul este constituțional.
 Acorzi un împrumut de 200 lei cu dobânzi de 1 milion la sută și l-ai făcut pe prost, i-ai luat casa.


 
  7.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 7.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 21:32)
 
 Da, daca casa e garantie, smecherul a semnat contractul de imprumut si nu plateste rata la imprumut conform contractului timp de cateva luni ii poti lua casa. Sau orice e garantie, conform legii.
 Da de ce nu dai tu 200 de lei imprumut cu dobanda de 1 milion la suta ca pare ca te pricepi la treaba asta? N-ai 200 de lei sau care e treaba? Hai ca-ti imprumut eu 200 pana in primavara ????


 
  7.3.   Legile sunt facute sa fie incalcate?  (răspuns la opinia nr. 7 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 20.02.2018, ora 21:46)
 
 Prea multe legi bucuria bancherilor.
 Moise a cioplit 10 porunci bancheri spun ca sunt moderni au imprimanta, scris cu caractere de 10.


 
