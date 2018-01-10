   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CITITORII NE SCRIU:

"Viaţa locuitorilor din cartierul Greenfield, dată peste cap din cauza închiderii drumului din pădurea Băneasa"

BURSA 19.02.2018

RAMONA RADU
 
     * Impact SA, dezvoltatorul proiectului rezidenţial: "Ultima acţiune în vederea facilitării redeschiderii drumului Vadul Moldovei a constat în donarea către autorităţi a unei suprafeţe în valoare de două milioane de euro"
     * Primăria Sectorului 1: "Am efectuat demersuri către PMB, Ministerul Apelor şi Pădurilor şi Romsilva pentru a trece Vadul Moldovei din domeniul public al statului în domeniul public al Capitalei"
       Accesul în cartierul Greenfield, dezvoltat de "Impact Developer&Contractor" în zona Băneasa, din nordul Capitalei, se desfăşoară cu greutate, de peste un an de zile, după ce unul dintre cele două drumuri care făceau legătura dintre cartier şi şoselele principale a fost închis, ca urmare a demersurilor făcute de Fundaţia Eco-Civica, în vederea salvării pădurii.
     * "Singurele victime ale luptei surde dintre dezvoltator, ONG-uri şi partidele politice suntem noi, oamenii acestui cartier", a spus un locuitor al cartierului
     Un locuitor din cartierul Greenfield ne-a semnalat, recent, această problemă: "De mai bine de şase ani locuiesc în cartierul Greenfield, din nordul Bucureştiului. De peste un an, însă, viaţa noastră este dată peste cap din cauza închiderii drumului din pădure, una dintre cele două căi de acces în cartier, «Vadul Moldovei» pentru cunoscători. Trafic infernal, blocaje, nervi pe aleea Teişani, singurul drum rămas în funcţiune".
     Cititorul adaugă: "În septembrie 2011, când m-am mutat în Greenfield, am făcut-o pentru mine şi pentru familia mea, pentru un plus de confort, mai puţin zgomot şi un aer mai curat. Poate sună cinic, dar nu m-am gândit că rolul meu acolo va fi să salvez pădurea. Nici măcar nu am de ce şi de cine să o salvez, pentru că nu o atacă nimeni. Dimpotrivă, în toţi aceşti ani, de când m-am «retras» aici, am observat că mai toţi vecinii noştri sunt iubitori de natură. Nu s-au produs schimbări ale mediului înconjurător pe care să le resimţim. Pe oamenii cu care coabitez în Greenfield bănuiesc că pădurea din jur i-a făcut să vină, nu dorinţa sălbatică de a o distruge. În plus, înainte de a mă înhăma la avansuri, credite şi rate pentru apartament, am studiat bine proiectul şi am aflat care sunt planurile de viitor cu această zonă. Am analizat plusurile şi minusurile, am făcut media şi am decis să fac acest pas. Ce nu am reuşit să prevăd, însă, a fost îndârjirea unui ONG de mediu, Eco-Civica pe numele său, care a devenit «avocatul» nostru numărul unu în lupta cu propriul nostru confort.
     Aliaţi de nădejde îi sunt cei din USR, un partid plin de intenţii bune, pe care, de alfel, l-am şi votat, dar care reuşeşte, de cele mai multe ori, să dea cu bâta în baltă.
     Trist este că singurele victime ale acestei lupte surde dintre dezvoltator, ONG-uri şi partidele politice suntem noi, oamenii acestui cartier. Foarte interesant este că un ansamblu vecin beneficiază de acelaşi drum forestier, pe lângă grădina zoologică. O constatare care poate fi făcută cu ochiul liber şi despre care s-a scris. Spre norocul locuitorilor de acolo, nici un ONG nu s-a autosesizat să-i ajute. În schimb, Vadul Moldovei nu doar că a fost închis cu o barieră, ci a şi fost transformat într-un şir de capcane peste care nici cu TAB-ul nu s-ar putea trece. În niciun caz şanţurile adânci apărute acolo peste noapte nu sunt opera naturii, ci a unor «protectori» ai ei. Şi uite-aşa, copleşiţi de cele mai bune intenţii, am salvat, rând pe rând, copacii, animalele şi liniştea din pădurea Băneasa. Am salvat tot, dar am uitat esenţialul. Ce facem cu noi, locuitorii? Pe ei cine îi salvează?".
     Domnul care ne-a transmis sesizarea mai precizează că opinia locuitorilor din Greenfield, care îşi doresc ca Vadul Moldovei să fie redeschis, nu are importanţă pentru ONG-ul care a făcut demersuri în sensul închiderii drumului.
     De asemenea, locatarul susţine că locuitorii organizează periodic acţiuni de curăţare a pădurii, de plantare de copaci în pădurea care mărgineşte Vadul Moldovei.
     Sursa citată menţionează: "Oricât de bine intenţionat ar fi ONG-ul domnului Trifu (n.r Dan Trifu, vicepreşedintele Eco-Civica) şi oricât de protectoare ar fi doamna Clotilde Armand (n.r. preşedintele USR Sector 1), simt că e timpul să spunem şi noi clar şi răspicat ce vrem. Vrem, în primul rând, redeschiderea drumului Vadul Moldovei. Până acum, singura opoziţie la darea în folosinţă a acestei căi de acces a fost Eco-Civica. Nu am văzut vreun comitet de locatari Greenfield cu oameni scandalizaţi de faptul că vecinii lor mai insensibili trec cu maşina prin pădure, pe un drum care e public din 1979 şi care, brusc, în momentul apariţiei unui ansamblu rezidenţial, a atras atenţia domnului Trifu. Absolut toţi cei care stau aici îşi doresc acest drum redeschis, dar părerea lor nu are importanţă pentru domnii de la Eco-Civica. Imaginea de salvatori închipuiţi ai unor căprioare şi mistreţi «puşi în pericol» contrastează puternic cu grădina zoologică aflată la doi paşi. Acea închisoare pentru animale nu reprezintă o miză pentru domnul Trifu şi prietenii săi. Forţa protectoare a acestui ONG heirupist reuşeşte să blocheze dezbateri publice, să pună la îndoială hotărâri CGMB şi să prelungească calvarul căruia suntem supuşi zi de zi. Şi asta fără să le-o ceară nimeni dintre cei implicaţi direct în viaţa din Greenfield. Cu astfel de frânări mereu puşi pe apărat câte ceva îmi imaginez că Alpii ar fi fost şi acum nelocuiţi, fără staţiuni de schi, cu zero infrastructură. Pentru că - nu-i aşa? - din comuniunea om-natură, omul trebuie exclus, el nu contează.
     Este foarte interesant cum alt mare cartier aflat nu foarte departe, Cosmopolis, ale cărui probleme cu mediul depăşesc cu mult problema drumului de acces prin pădure, de la Greenfield, nu i-a activat pe cei de la Eco-Civica. Probabil că nu au nici un interes să apere natura şi în acea zonă. Apropo, la toate acţiunile de curăţare a pădurii, de plantare de copaci, care se organizează periodic, de către noi, locatarii, în pădurea care mărgineşte Vadul Moldovei, nu am văzut nici un ONG de protecţie a mediului. Dar excesul de zel al unor compatrioţi face aproape imposibilă existenţa vreunui proiect aflat în preajma vreunui lac, pădure, lăstăriş, luminiş etc. Conform acestor «ultraşi verzi», evoluţia şi dezvoltarea unui oraş trebuie interzise. Ura pe care aceşti apărători ai mediului au acumulat-o în lupta cu bandiţii imobiliari se transferă oriunde, oricând, aproape fără discernământ. De furie că a fost afectat habitatul natural al unor căprioare, la un moment dat şi pe bună dreptate, aceşti oameni au devenit nişte mizantropi, pentru care totul complotează împotriva naturii. Singura variantă acceptată de ei este cea a traiului ca în Evul Mediu, fără nici unul din avantajele perfide ale invenţiilor cât de cât moderne, cum ar fi asfaltul sau electricitatea. În speranţa că şi opinia noastră, a cetăţenilor plătitori de taxe din Greenfield, contează, închei cu o mare rugăminte: domnilor de la Eco-Civica, nu ne mai salvaţi!".
     * Dezvoltatorul spune că lucrează la implementarea a trei soluţii alternative de acces în cartier
     Contactaţi de către Ziarul BURSA, reprezentanţii Impact SA, dezvoltatorul cartierului Greenfield, ne-au transmis: "Impact SA a întreprins paşii necesari în vederea facilitării redeschiderii acestui drum, ultima acţiune constând în donarea către autorităţi a unei suprafeţe în valoare de două milioane de euro.
     Paşii următori ţin de autorităţi, iar pentru mai multe informaţii vă rugăm să vă adresaţi direct acestora, Impact SA neavând dreptul de a comunica în numele lor.
     În paralel, Impact SA lucrează la implementarea a altor trei soluţii alternative de acces, investiţie în valoare de 1,5 milioane de euro, care, de asemenea, va fi donată în momentul finalizării. În prezent, se urmăresc paşii necesari pentru obţinerea PUZ".
     * Primăria Sectorului 1: "CGMB a împuternicit Consiliul Local Sector 1 să efectueze demersuri pentru trecerea din domeniul public al statului şi administrarea «Romsilva» în domeniul public al Municipiului Bucureşti a suprafeţei de teren având destinaţia de drum forestier şi pădure"
     Reprezentanţii Direcţiei Cadastru, Fond Funciar, Patrimoniu şi Evidenţă Electorală, din cadrul Primăriei Sectorului 1 ne-au transmis că Primăria Capitalei a început demersurile pentru ca drumul Vadul Moldovei să treacă din domeniul public al statului, în domeniul public al Municipiului Bucureşti.
     Sursele citate au declarat: "În baza Hotărârilor Consiliului Local Sector 1 nr.236/2017 şi 278/2017, administraţia locală a Sectorului 1 a efectuat demersuri către Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti, Ministerul Apelor şi Pădurilor şi Regia Naţională a Pădurilor «Romsilva» în vederea trecerii din domeniul public al statului în domeniul public al Municipiului Bucureşti a drumului cunoscut sub denumirea de Vadul Moldovei şi a terenului aferent acestuia, cât şi în vederea scoaterii din fondul forestier a suprafeţei efectiv necesare pentru realizarea căii de acces.
     Ca urmare a solicitării exprese a Consiliului Local Sector 1, Consiliul General al Municipiului Bucureşti a adoptat, în data de 19.12.2017, Hotărârea nr. 608 prin care a împuternicit Consiliul Local Sector 1 să efectueze, în numele Municipiului Bucureşti, demersuri pentru trecerea din domeniul public al statului şi administrarea «Romsilva» în domeniul public al Municipiului Bucureşti a suprafeţei de teren având destinaţia de drum forestier şi pădure, necesară realizării unui drum de acces, conform prevederilor Legii 350/2001.
     La următoarea şedinţă, Consiliul Local Sector 1 va lua act de acest mandat, iar apoi Aparatul de Specialitate al Primarului Sectorului 1 îl va pune în practică, prin efectuarea de studii de specialitate".
     * Fundaţia Eco-Civica: "N-am văzut ca acest grup de locatari, bine coordonat, să tragă la răspundere dezvoltatorul şi autorităţile pentru minciunile, dezastrul şi ilegalităţile din ansamblu"
     Contactaţi de către ziarul BURSA în legătură cu situaţia locuitorilor din cartierul Greenfield, reprezentanţii Fundaţiei Eco-Civica ne-au spus că locuitorii din Greenfield sunt folosiţi ca masă de manevră de către deţinătorii de pădure din perimetrul respectiv.
     Fundaţia Eco-Civica ne-a transmis: "Este pusă în aplicare o hotărâre definitivă a instanţei (n.r. privind închiderea drumului Vadul Moldovei), nu vorbim de un moft al Eco-Civicii, cum se vehiculează.
     Facem eforturi deosebite pentru a păstra Pădurea Băneasa, iar locuitorii din Greenfield sunt folosiţi ca masă de manevră.
     Orice drum prin Pădurea Băneasa va duce la dispariţia unei mari suprafeţe împădurite, pentru că deţinătorilor de pădure din acel perimetru le lipseşte o cale de acces pentru a transforma pădurea în cartier rezidenţial.
     Se folosesc de câţiva indivizi, masa de manevră din Greenfield, pentru a face bulevard prin pădure.
     N-am văzut ca acest grup (n.r. de locatari), bine coordonat, să tragă la răspundere dezvoltatorul şi autorităţile pentru minciunile, dezastrul şi ilegalităţile din ansamblu.
     Mai mult, cu vreo două luni în urmă, CEO-ul dezvoltatorului a declarat în presă că el nu mai are nevoie de drumul prin pădure pentru că a rezolvat problemele de trafic apărute după închiderea drumului construit, ilegal, prin pădure.
     În această situaţie, de ce primăria continuă promovarea unui bulevard prin pădure, atâta timp cât nu mai e nevoie de el, şi de ce autorităţile nu obligă dezvoltatorul să-şi construiască al doilea acces, din Şoseaua de Centură, şi să aducă utilităţile apă-canal, aşa cum îşi asumase, înainte de începerea construirii ansamblului?!
     Tocmai, pentru a da cale de acces mafiei din Pădurea Băneasa şi transformarea în cartiere de fiţe.
     Majoritatea locuitorilor din ansamblu au înţeles cum au fost folosiţi şi au devenit apărători, reali, ai pădurii, dar se tem de represalii din partea dezvoltatorului şi nu vor să iasă public".
     Reprezentanţii Fundaţiei au mai precizat că speră ca autorităţile să facă lumină în acest caz, subliniind faptul că la nivelul ansamblului Greenfield şi al Pădurii Băneasa au avut loc ilegalităţi. 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 19.02.2018, ora 08:43)  
 Cititorul se plânge degeaba.
 A votat USR, și-a delegat echipa de specialiști în care are încredere, ONG-ul Eco-civica urmând să-i facă viața mai frumoasă. De fapt, deja l- numit masă de manevră.


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Florin în data de 19.02.2018, ora 10:01)  
 Aparati padurea de maimutele urbane !!!


 
Jurnal Bursier
19.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul rămâne peste media acestui an
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute în creştere, cea mai mare apreciere, dintre indicii bursei, de 1,19%, fiind marcată...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene au încheiat cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până acum
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, încheind cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până în prezent, pe fondul reducerii semnificative a volatilităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BVB
Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Piaţa a reacţionat pozitiv la rezultatele bune ale companiilor"
     * Volum de 66,5 milioane de lei
       Rulajul înregistrat ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a urcat la 66,55 milioane de lei (14,28 milioane de euro), cu mult peste valoarea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară, de 24 de milioane...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa urcă datorită "Airbus"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce "Airbus" SE a raportat o situaţie financiară bine primită de piaţă.
     Titlurile constructorului de avioane "Airbus"...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 24 milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii în teritoriul pozitiv, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând creşteri.  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cifrele privind inflaţia din SUA, în atenţia pieţelor de acţiuni
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, în condiţiile în care SUA au anunţat o creştere peste aşteptări a preţurilor de consum în ianuarie, generând temeri privind...  click să citeşti tot articolul
