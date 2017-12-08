   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Piata De Capital

CLAUDIU DOROŞ, SIF MOLDOVA:

"Autorizarea SIF Moldova ca administrator de fonduri de investiţii alternative generează o responsabilitate crescută"

26.01.2018

A.A.
 
"Am militat întotdeauna pentru liberul arbitru al acţionarilor, singurii în măsură să decidă într-o entitate privată, dacă va exista sau nu un prag de deţinere. Amintesc că şi prestigioşi reprezentanţi ai ASF s-au exprimat public în acest sens", a declarat domnul Claudiu Doroş.
       Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF) a decis, marţi, autorizarea SIF Moldova în calitate de AFIA şi înscrierea acesteia în Registrul ASF, potrivit unui comunicat al instituţiei.
       Claudiu Doroş, directorul general al SIF Moldova, ne-a răspuns la câteva întrebări, referitoare la acest subiect.

       Reporter: În această săptămână, SIF Moldova a primit autorizarea ASF în calitate de AFIA. Ce înseamnă acest lucru, ce impact are asupra societăţii?
     Claudiu Doroş: Da, într-adevăr, Autoritatea a comunicat că SIF Moldova a fost autorizată ca administrator de fonduri de investiţii alternative, în conformitate cu noul cadru legal, transpus în legislaţia naţională din Directiva europeană DAFIA. Pentru noi, această nouă calitate, aliniată la ce se întâmplă în Uniunea Europeană în domeniul managementului de active, reprezintă în sine o realizare şi generează o responsabilitate crescută. De ce este o realizare? Pentru că, am trecut prin "furcile caudine" ale procesului de autorizare, un proces care a început cu doi ani în urmă, odată cu intrarea în vigoare a Legii 74/2015 şi a Regulamentului 10/2015 privind fondurile de inves­tiţii alternative. Astfel, am reuşit să transformăm organizaţia pe mai multe nivele cum ar fi organigrama, reglementările interne şi procedurile de lucru, astfel încât să eficientizăm procesele în deplină concordanţă cu noile cerinţe legale. Mă refer la guvernanţa corporativă cu toate aspectele acesteia, de la o structură organizatorică adecvată, raportări publice, politici de evitare a conflictelor de interese, politici de administrare a ris­cului şi control intern, politici de remunerare transparente şi până la strategia de investiţii şi politici specifice, adaptate fiecărui tip de portofoliu. Fie că vorbim despre acţiuni lis­tate sau de proiecte de tip private equity, suntem pregătiţi să obţinem randamente şi valoare pentru acţionari. Aş dori pe această cale să mulţumesc Autorităţii, pentru că, prin profesionalismul specialiştilor săi, care au abordat foarte metodic toate obligaţiile rezultate din cadrul legal naţional şi european, a determinat o rigoare benefică în setarea cadrului intern al companiei pentru conformare şi un nou salt calitativ. Atât în ceea ce priveşte documentaţia necesară, cât şi în privinţa calificărilor şi cunoştinţelor profesionale ale echipei de management (Board şi directori) şi ale angajaţilor.
     De ce responsabilitate crescută? Pentru că, în ultimii 10 ani, compania şi activele sale au trecut printr-o transformare de amploare care a dus la investiţii şi vânzări masive şi la rezultate pe măsură. Pentru exemplificare, în aceşti ani am investit peste 1,5 miliarde lei pe seama vânzărilor din portofoliul "istoric". Astfel, SIF Moldova a trecut de la "moştenitoarea" fostului FPP2 Moldova, fond de privatizare cu sute de deţineri ineficiente, sute de angajaţi, mulţi nespecializaţi, la un fond de investiţii în căutarea performanţei, cu doar câteva zeci de deţineri, cântărind în special în două sectoare, energetic şi financiar. Desigur că, actualul Board, cu membri recunoscuţi în business în România şi aflat în funcţiune de 5 ani, a introdus o viziune şi mai dinamică, orientând noile investiţii spre zona de proiecte private, cu randamente ridicate, peste benchmark-ul unor prestigioase instituţii financiare internaţionale, în special în domeniile real estate şi agricultură intensivă. Astfel, rezultatele nu au întârziat să apară, de mai mulţi ani, activele noas­tre sunt în creştere în valoare absolută şi generează profituri substanţiale, peste 100 milioane lei anual. Acest lucru ne-a permis să avem o politică predictibilă de dividend, dar şi sume disponibile pentru programe de răscumpărare, cu un randament apetisant pentru investitori.
     Reporter: Care sunt perspectivele societăţii?
     Claudiu Doroş: Aş începe cu faptul că rezultatele anului 2017 au fost excepţionale. Astfel, SIF Moldova, în comparaţie cu societăţile din sector, SIF-uri, are cel mai mare profit, 165 milioane lei, a doua cea mai mare valoare a activelor adminis­trate, peste 400 milioane euro echivalent, dar cea mai mare capitalizare, adică recunoaşterea prin preţul de piaţă de către investitori a valorii totale a activelor, de 1,9 miliarde lei, fără a uita să remarcăm şi cea mai mare creştere a acţiunii, de 81% între începutul şi sfârşitul de an, adică, din nou, randament pentru investitori. Evident că nu va fi uşor să replicăm aceste performanţe, dar ne vom canaliza energia şi cunoştinţele pentru obiectivele stabilite de acţionari şi asumate de noi, managementul şi angajaţii SIF Moldova. De altfel, suntem direct interesaţi de randamentul acţiunii SIF2, deja de doi ani, bonusul anual având o componentă de peste 50% în acţiuni, prin programe de tip stock options plan, în conformitate cu DAFIA.
     Performanţele enumerate mai sus au fost generate de aplicarea consecventă a politicilor investiţionale dedicate fiecăruia din cele 3 portofolii, începând cu cel de acţiuni listate, care a adus venituri consistente din aprecierea acţiunilor şi dividendele generate, în special din sectorul bancar şi energetic. Cel de-al doilea portofoliu, având o abordare de tip private equity, setat în ultimii ani, în acord cu strategia stabilită cu acţionarii noştri, a început deja să dea roade. Aş menţiona rezultatele promiţătoare ale dezvoltării rezidenţiale "Baba Novac" de la "Ţesătoriile Reunite", unde suntem unic acţionar, dar şi parametrii foarte buni în care funcţionează "Veranda Mall", unde deţinem indirect 36%. La fel, "Agrointens" - compania prin care dezvoltăm culturi de afine, a avut un profit consistent şi creşte prin achiziţionarea de terenuri atent selecţionate şi noi plantări.
     Toate aceste proiecte vor continua să creeze valoare pentru companie şi acţionari. Avem în vedere deschiderea unora din aceste companii de proiect către noi acţionari, prin plasament privat sau listare la BVB, după câţiva ani de rezultate financiare solide, pentru a asigura o predictibilitate a acestor afaceri.
     Prin urmare, vom continua să ne desfăşurăm activitatea, într-un mediu economic favorabil, confirmat de previziunile macroeconomice internaţionale şi regionale pozitive pentru 2018, astfel încât investiţiile noastre şi compania să performeze în continuare.
     În mod particular, trecerea la un nou standard contabil de raportare financiară, IFRS9, obligatoriu de la 1 ianuarie 2018, ne-a obligat să reevaluăm şi să reclasificăm anumite active, astfel încât să reflecte în mod asemănător şi unitar activele adminis­trate, la nivel de Uniune. Acest lucru înseamnă o valoare justă bine fundamentată la final de 2017, dar şi o previziune prudentă a evoluţiei valorii acestor active pentru următorii 3 ani de mandat, transpusă într-un profit contabil estimat pe măsură acestei prudenţe în Programul de activitate şi BVC ce vor fi prezentate acţionarilor până la sfârşitul lui aprilie 2018, în Adunarea Generală.
     Noi, cei din management, avem obiective foarte specifice, pentru ca perspectiva pozitivă să devină performanţă realizată. Le dezvălui acum, pentru că acţionarii şi investitorii, în general, să le cunoască. Astfel, am creat claritate în organizare şi o viziune de dezvoltare robustă, dar trebuie să continuăm să modelăm viitorul, adaptând politicile de investiţii şi risc la oportunităţile de azi şi de mâine. Am câştigat ieri, am creat încredere azi, dar vrem să des­cătuşăm energiile creatoare ale angajaţilor şi colaboratorilor noştri, şi mă refer la toţi cei din Grupul SIF Moldova, care conţine toate companiile unde am investit şi vom continua pentru noile proiecte.
     Ieşind un pic din cadrul formal, amintesc că sigla SIF Moldova are ca reprezentare grafică un taur verde ca pieţele pe care ni le dorim, într-o poziţie de forţă ca pe Wall Street, şi cu un grafic crescător pe spate. Ne dorim ca şi numele companiei, ca fond alternativ de investiţii în Româ­nia, parte a UE, să aibă o vizibilitate pe măsură.
     Reporter: Cum credeţi că va evolua mai departe acţiunea SIF2 ?
     Claudiu Doroş: Când vorbim des­pre evoluţia acţiunii SIF2, putem avea în vedere două aspecte, evoluţia preţului în piaţă şi discountul preţului faţă de activul net unitar. Astfel, odată cu creşterea preţului de 81% în 2017, continuată şi în începutul de an 2018, şi discountul a scăzut, chiar sub 20%. Cu această ocazie, îmi exprim speranţa că acţiunea SIF2 s-ar putea tranzacţiona pe termen mediu la valoarea unitară a activului net, care a fost la ultima raportare oficială (final 2017) 1,79 lei/acţiune. Adică s-ar putea recunoaşte prin preţul de piaţă întreaga valoare justă a activelor, a activului net unitar, la fel ca în pieţele de acţiuni dezvoltate. De ce nu, la fel că la marile fonduri internaţionale, ar fi posibil ca preţul să conţină o primă faţă de activul net unitar? Înţeleg prin aceasta că, acolo unde acţionarii doresc să ia parte la performanţa unor plasamente la care altfel nu aveau acces (e.g. nelistate), ar putea preţui în acest fel acţiunea. Desigur că şi definitivarea aşteptată a noului cadru legislativ, legea FIA (a fondurilor de investiţii alternative) sau MIFID II - setul de norme europene comune în materie financiară, vor contribui la acest deziderat. Astfel, ar fi posibil să se rezolve o veche aşteptare a investitorilor în acţiuni SIF, aceea a eliminării pragului de deţinere, actualmente 5%. Am militat întotdeauna pentru liberul arbitru al acţionarilor, singurii în măsură să decidă într-o entitate privată, dacă va exista sau nu un prag de deţinere. Amintesc că şi prestigioşi reprezentanţi ai ASF s-au exprimat public în acest sens. Mai rămâne doar ca forul legislativ să-şi aducă aminte că există cinci mari investitori instituţionali cu capital majoritar româ­nesc, care trebuie stimulat. Finalizarea legislaţiei care va desena conturul final al fondurilor de investiţii alternative, ne va permite să punem în practică cu entuziasm dezideratele mai sus enumerate.
     În încheiere, amintesc că SIF Moldova a aplicat o operaţiune corporativă de splitare a acţiunii, preţul de azi fiind echivalentul vechii acţi­uni la peste 3 lei. Investitorii la BVB ştiu că în perioada anterioară crizei financiare (2007), acţiunea SIF2 se tranzacţiona la 4 lei, deşi activele companiei nu erau la fel de valoroase ca astăzi, nici guvernanţă corporativă atât de bine pusă la punct, nici strategia de investiţii atât de clară şi judicios aplicată. Evident, nici o performanţă trecută nu poate fi o garanţie pentru o performanţă viitoare, ci doar urmărirea cu perseverenţă a obiectivului principal al companiei, acela de a crea valoare pentru acţionari.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 
 
