Politica

Claudiu Manda: "trebuie să avem o legislaţie modernă"

BURSA 14.09.2018

R.T.
 
Sursa foto: Twitter
     Preşedintele Comisiei parlamentare de control a activităţii SRI, Claudiu Manda, a declarat ieri, după audierea directorului SRI, Eduard Hellvig, că şi Serviciul consideră necesară o legislaţie "modernă, proaspătă" în domeniu, senatorul menţionând că trebuie modificată legea 51/1991 privind ameninţările la adresa siguranţei naţionale şi legea de funcţionare a SRI şi că există, la nivelul comisiei, o propunere privind înfiinţarea Autorităţii naţionale de interceptare.
     "Şi SRI consideră să trebuie să avem o legislaţie proaspătă, modernă şi o legislaţie care să ofere SRI şi altor structuri de informaţii instrumente pentru a face faţă provocărilor şi vulnerabilităţilor la adresa securităţii naţionale actuale. Sigur că prima lege asupra căreia este important să ne aplecăm e Legea 51, care defineşte ameninţările la adresa siguranţei naţionale. Acolo sunt descrise destul de mult diferit ameninţările din ţările cu care SRI are parteneriat. Acestea sigur că trebuie să fie, totuşi, în concordanţă cu ameninţările globale şi regionale, pe de o parte, dar şi cu ameninţările pe care le avem la adresa securităţii României. Vorbim de terorism, ameninţarea cibernetică, despre migraţia ilegală şi de spionaj, crimă organizată de natură a afecta securitatea naţională şi alte ameninţări", a afirmat Manda, după audierea directorului SRI în comisie.
     Manda a spus că se doreşte şi modificarea legii SRI, transmite Agerpres.
     "Sigur că se doreşte modificarea legii SRI în aşa fel încât să fie foarte clar definite competenţele în ceea ce priveşte aceste ameninţări naţionale, pentru că ar trebui ca la toate structurile de informaţii din România să le fie definite foarte clar competenţele, să nu existe competenţe şi în sarcina unuia şi a altuia. (...) Sigur, o propunere pe care o avem la nivelul comisiei este de a exista o structură naţională care să se numească Autoritatea naţională de interceptare, să fie singura structură care să fie în raport cu operatorii de comunicaţii şi să pună în aplicare mandatele de securitate naţională sau de supraveghere tehnică pe baza hotărârilor din instanţă şi să livreze datele respective către unităţile de Parchet care le solicită pe bază de mandat, să nu mai existe competenţă a Serviciului în acest sens pe bază de Ordonanţa 6, pe baza de decizie a CSAT, a deciziei CCR care invalidează", declară acesta. 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 14.09.2018, ora 09:20)  
 ”Domnul Dragnea a fost foarte util și pentru mine, și pentru Mircea Geoană. Făcea ceea ce noi nu făceam, gestionarea baronilor. Îi chema pe un fond de vânătoare și discuta. Eu nu aveam cum, că nu am fond de vânătoare. E un mod medieval. Președinții de consilii județene nu joacă baschet.” Asta a spus Victor Ponta la începutul săptămânii, când a prezentat fotografiile în care Liviu Dragnea apărea zâmbind mândru alături de stâlpii a ceea ce el numește azi ”statul paralel” – George Maior, Florian Coldea, Laura Codruța Kovesi.
 
 Informația despre rolul lui Dragnea este chiar mai importantă decât fotografiile. Este prima dată când un fost lider PSD recunoaște deschis, fără jenă, aranjamentul esențial care stă la baza funcționării acestui partid, cel dintre liderii de la centru și baronii locali. Un aranjament pe care Dragnea l-a exploatat din plin, pentru a acumula putere și a se face indispensabil și pe care în final l-a trădat pentru a înclina în favoarea lui balanța puterii.
 Dar, așa cum se întâmplă adesea, trădările se răzbună, iar trădătorii ajung să fie trădați la rândul lor. Baronii de care s-a folosit pentru a deveni stăpânul absolut al PSD sunt pe cale să îl detroneze. Motivul? Au înțeles că Dragnea a pierdut războiul cu statul, cu cel real, nu cu cel paralel, din imaginația sa și încearcă să se salveze. Și poate chiar să mai reziste o vreme mufați la resursele guvernării.
 Reacția lor nu este sub nicio formă o surpriză. A fost previzibilă încă din luna ianuarie 2017, când anticipam că, dacă pierde lupta cu statul, chiar baronii care l-au adus la putere îl vor da jos. Până să ajungă la o condamnare definitivă.
 ”Cu puține excepții, PSD a fost condus, de la înființare până de curând, de un nucleu de lideri cu rădăcini vechi în aparatul central al PCR și al Securității, aflat în București. Iliescu, Roman, Năstase, Geoană, Ponta și mulți alții, abonați permanenți la funcții înalte, sunt bucureșteni. Boieri, rude sau oameni de casă ai boierilor roșii, de Primăverii.
 Pentru liderii din Capitală, baronii locali, precum Dragnea, Oprisan, Mischie, Sechelariu, au fost buni doar ca să le colecteze voturi de pe ulițele înoroiate ale patriei, fără ca ei să-și murdărească pantofii. În schimb, le-au dat dreptul de a-și exploata la sânge guberniile și pe cei care le populează. De la București au primit doar mărunțiș. Tunurile grele erau rezervate pentru cei de la centru, nu pentru cei din provincie.
 Acest aranjament nu a fost tocmai echitabil. Pentru că fără voturile strânse de baronii locali, PSD nu ar fi putut rămâne la putere. În București și în marile orașe, social democrații au obținut mai tot timpul procente modeste. Restul țării, Moldova și sudul, mai ales, prin voturile strânse de la cei mai necăjiți români de către vătafii partidului le-au asigurat prosperitatea și păstrarea puterii. Fără ei, Iliescu ar fi fost de mult istorie.
 Odată cu preluarea partidului de către Dragnea, provincialii și-au luat revanșa. Boierii locali au pus mână pe cufărul lui Vodă. Doar că, după cum spuneam, nu toți au primit parte egală. Dragnea a împărțit așa cum împărțeau și predecesorii săi. Favorizându-i pe ai lui. Prilej de multă frustrare mocnită în partid.
 Ceea ce l-a scutit, până acum, pe Liviu Dragnea de o răzmeriță internă a fost victoria sa de anul trecut. Nu la victoria în alegeri mă refer. Ci la cea mai importantă performanță a liderului PSD. Aceea de a păcăli ”sistemul”.
 Anu l trecut, Liviu Dragnea a trăit cu teama că va fi scos din joc. Că în ultimul moment va fi deschis un nou dosar penal împotriva sa, că va fi arestat, că vor începe să apară informații despre afacerile sale. Că va fi obligat să reunțe la conducerea partidului. Și că va rata șansa de a se afla la cârma PSD când va câștiga alegerile. Nici măcar nu a făcut un secret din această frică. A vorbit și vorbește în continuare deschis despre ea.
 De aceea, de fapt, a și jucat prudent, nu a încercat să dărâme guvernul, a evitat o confruntare majoră cu președintele, a suportat umilința de pe treptele DNA și a continuat să spună că nu va schimba legile anticorupție.
 Evitarea unei lovituri de grație a fost, dacă judecăm după temerile pe care le exprimă și azi, marea performanță de anul trecut a lui Dragnea. Cum a reușit? Cel mai probabil, a găsit punți de dialog cu instituțiile de forță și i-a convins că nu mai prezintă un pericol. Că a înțeles lecția din 2012. Poate a exploatat și războaiele interne din unele instituții. Poate s-a folosit și de celelalte războaie, cele dintre instituții, promițând sprijin tuturor taberelor, în caz de victorie în alegeri. Poate și promisiunea suspendării lui Klaus Iohannis a contat.
 Indiferent, însă, ce combinație de promisiuni și legături vechi a folosit e limpede că a fost una de succes. Proba: ceea ce el numește acum, cu dispreț, ”sistem” a fost convins că el nu mai reprezintă o amenințare pentru stat, pentru ordinea existentă și că va juca în continuare supus și atent la liniile roșii.
 Unul sau mai mulți dintre cei ce au apărat România în 2012 au ajuns să se mintă singuri că PSD nu va coloniza din nou statul. Că nu va pune, din nou, stăpână peste bugete specia de corupți pe care se chinuie să o stârpească de ani buni. Că nu vor promova amnistii și grațieri. Că nu vor încerca să distrugă mecanismele de control pe care instituțiile de forță le-au instiuit pentru a proteja România de excesele politicienilor lacomi și iresponsabili. Că nu vor încerca să-i încalece pe toți cei care i-ar putea trage la un moment dat la răspundere. Că nu vor ajunge din nou să zgâlțâie parteneriatele strategice.
 S-au amăgit din prostie sau au făcut-o cu bună știință, sperând, dintr-un alt soi de prostie, că își vor putea păstra funcțiile și puterea fraternizând cu reprezentantul de vază al celor pe care i-au belit și umilit ani la rând.
 Au uitat că până în 2005 sute de alți șefi din justiție și servicii au încercat aceeași formulă și nu au reușit să obțină mai mult decât statutul de preș pentru toți politicienii aflați la un moment dat la putere. Au uitat și că schimbarea care a făcut diferența după 2005 a fost că au reușit să rămână uniți. Și nu în jurul ciozvârtelor pe care le primeau de la politicieni, ci al unor principii: stat de drept, justiție, luptă anticorupție.
 Victoria împotriva acestor oameni, a instituțiilor, i-a dat aripi lui Liviu Dragnea, nu scorul din alegeri. De asta a ajuns să se simtă invincibil. De asta a crezut că poate face orice, că nimeni nu îl mai poate opri să ia toată puterea. Propunerea ca premier a lui Sevil Shhaideh a fost primul său urlet de victorie, un cadou arogant pe care și l-a făcut pentru performanța remarcabilă de a-i învârti pe degete pe cei ce au fost la un pas de a-l scoate definitiv din politică. Și au ratat ocazia.
 Din păcate pentru Dragnea, s-a bucurat prea devreme. A făcut aceeași eroare ca și cei de care a râs în decembrie, când își savura triumful. A concluzionat prematur că lupta s-a încheiat. S-a relaxat, a călcat pedala până la fund și a făcut greșeli mari.
 Partea proastă pentru el este că nemulțumiții din PSD au înțeles că schimbarea de atitudine față de ordonanțe, minciuna că nu știa ce conțin, distanțarea, chiar și formală, de guvern, este semn de slăbiciune: ”sistemul” i-a rezistat, a ripostat, iar Liviu Dragnea bate în retragere. Este puțin probabil ca opoziția internă să îl atace înainte de a simți că înfrângerea sa este certă, însă din euforia care domnea în partid în decembrie, din convingerea că nimeni nu le mai poate sta în cale, nu a mai rămas mare lucru. Este o chestiune de timp până ce contestatarii vor prinde glas.”
 Cum a rezistat Dragnea un an și jumătate? Cu victorii mai mici și mai mari, care i-au permis să compenseze marea înfrângere din februarie 2017 și să le întrețină speranțele. Cu amânarea procesului privind angajările fictive, după ce Înalta Curte a decis reluarea sa de la zero, cu numeroase victorii la Curtea Constituțională, cu golirea de atribuții a funției prezidențiale, cu modificarea legilor Justiției în Parlament, cu punerea la zid a serviciilor de informați, cu revocarea lui Koveși. Dar mai ales cu promisiuni repetate, validate și amplificate de aparatul de propagandă, că mai este un pas până la Ordonanța de urgență privind amnistia și grațierea.
 De ce i s-a înfundat acum? În primul rând, pentru că a devenit evident că șansele de a mai da această ordonanță sunt zero. Că nu mai controlează oamenii cheie de care depinde materializarea acestei promisiuni. După cum scriamîn urmă cu trei săptămâni, nici Tudorel Toader, în ciuda baletului pe care îl face în fața șefului PSD, nici Viorica Dăncilă nu sunt dispuși să se sacrifice pentru el. Nici măcar Tăriceanu, care s-a apucat să vorbească acum de ordonanțe de urgență, după ce săptămâni întregi le-a respins, pentru că știe că Toader nu le va da.
 Dă din gură pentru sponsorii săi refugiați peste graniță, ca să îi mai ducă un pic de nas. Și se face că lucrează la proiecte de legi care să le anuleze condamnările, deși știe că Dragnea nu mai are suficienți parlamentari ca să le treacă. Marea lui grijă este să supraviețuiască la putere după căderea lui Dragnea și să nu pățească ca la finele lui 2008, când deși era într-o poziție perfectă pentru a rămâne la guvernare, s-a trezit că PSD a bătut palma cu PDL și el a rămas de căruță.
 Al doilea motiv, Dragnea i-a îndepărtat pe toți foștii aliați de la marile decizii ale guvernării. În schimb, s-a înconjurat de o camarilă care a ajuns să dicteze nu doar mersul partidului și în ce lupte se angajează, ci mersul țării.
 Războiul politic declarat Germaniei, tensionarea relației cu UE, cu toate riscurile economice care decurg de aici, încercarea de manipulare a relației cu SUA spre folosul personal al lui Liviu Dragnea, apropierea de Ungaria lui Orban și angajarea pe o traiectorie care servește de minune Rusiei lui Putin, toate sunt opera grupului Dragnea, la care restul partidului a marșat mai mult din servilism și lașitate, decât din convingere.
 Odată cu anunțul că situația României va fi dezbătută în Parlamentul European, făcut la o zi după ce UE a activat ”opțiunea nucleară” în cazul Ungariei, nici măcar cel mai incult dintre baroni nu își va mai putea face iluzii că nu vor exista repercursiuni la încercarea de a scoate România din UE, inițiată de Dragnea cu acordul lor tacit. Și chiar dacă ei personal se descurcă foarte bine și fără fonduri europene, nu trebuie să știe engleză ca să înțeleagă că va exista un cost politic major pe care PSD îl va plăti cu vârf și îndesat.
 Majoritatea baronilor PSD sunt gata să-l sacrifice pe Dragnea. Ar face-o mâine. Dilema lor este cum să o facă, dar să nu piardă guvernarea. Vânzoleala la care asistăm zilele acestea are legătură doar cu ce urmează după Dragnea.


 
