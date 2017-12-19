   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Banci Asigurari

CLIENT OTP BANK:

"Banca mi-a vândut creditul de trei ori şi nu m-a anunţat decât ultima dată"

BURSA 14.02.2018

EMILIA OLESCU
 
măreşte imaginea
     * Diosi, OTP Bank: "Banca şi-a îndeplinit obligaţia de notificare a debitorului cedat, prin notificare simplă fără confirmare de primire
     * Debitor: "Banca Naţională a Olandei mi-a confirmat că entitatea către care mi-a fost cesionat creditul nu este autorizată ca societate bancară"
       Clienţii împrumutaţi în franci elveţieni (CHF) fac noi paşi în acţiunile lor din instanţă şi încep să aducă, pe rând, documente de la entităţile din afara ţării, pe care le depun la dosarele din justiţie.
     După ce unul din debitorii creditaţi de Bancpost ne-a prezentat cazul său, arătând că EFG New Europe Funding II BV din Olanda, către care banca i-a cesionat creanţa, nu este înregistrată ca instituţie financiară, un alt client, de data aceasta cu credit contractat de la OTP Bank, a făcut public răspunsul pe care l-a primit de la Banca Naţională a Olandei, conform căruia OTP Financing Solutions, căreia OTP i-a vândut împrumutul, cu plata la zi, nu funcţionează ca o entitate financiară autorizată.
     Răspunsul Băncii centrale olandeze pentru debitorul OTP Bank arată: "OTP Financing Solutions nu este sub supravegherea Băncii Naţionale a Olandei. Aceasta nu are licenţă să desfăşoare activităţi bancare în interiorul Olandei. OTP Financing Solutions este o subsidiară a TMF Group HoldCoBV".
     Entitatea olandeză este cea de-a doua societate comercială către care OTP Bank a cesionat creditul respectiv, după cum ne-a spus clientul citat, care ne-a explicat: "Am contractat un credit în franci elveţieni în 27 martie 2008, care a fost cesionat de trei ori.
     Prima cesiune a fost efectuată în 31 iulie 2008, când nu aveam nicio întârziere la plată, creditul fiind vândut în Ungaria, către OTP Nyrt. De acolo a ajuns la OTP Financing Solutions BV, în Olanda, în data de 31 august 2009, împrumutul meu fiind în continuare plătit la zi. Nici prima dată şi nici a doua oară nu am fost notificată de către bancă referitor la cesiunea creditului.
     A treia oară când împrumutul meu a fost vândut a fost în 2012, la circa un an după ce eu nu mi-am mai putut achita ratele, către OTP ZRT, entitate reprezentată de OTP Factoring România.
     Banca nu m-a anunţat nici în 2008, nici în 2009 despre înstrăinarea creditului, abia la a treia cesiune fiind notificată în acest sens. Eu am aflat de primele două vânzări abia zilele trecute, după ce am făcut o solicitare băncii pentru a afla detalii despre contractul meu. Curios este că în contractul de cesiune din 2009, încheiat între cele două entităţi străine, nu apare OTP Nyrt la vânzător, ci OTP Bank România. De asemenea, ipoteca asupra casei a rămas în favoarea OTP Bank.
     Menţionez că împrumutul meu este unul ipotecar, care nu putea fi cesionat decât unei societăţi autorizate să deruleze activităţi financiare. Am scris Băncii Naţionale a României (BNR) şi aştept răspunsul ei".
     Debitorul este în executuare silită din 2011 şi se află în proces cu banca, solicitând îngheţarea cursului CHF la data acordării creditului, precum şi recalcularea tuturor sumelor plătite de când împrumutul său a fost vândut. "Vreau să-mi recuperez sumele plătite necuvenit, întrucât creditul meu a devenit din împrumut bancar împrumut comercial, iar firma către care au mers banii nu avea dreptul să încaseze dobândă, nefiind înregistrată ca societate financiară".
     Pe pagina de Facebook a Grupului Clienţilor cu credite în CHF, clientul OTP a scris: "În dosarul de executare silită există acest contract de cesiune şi anexa cu toate contractele cuprinse în acel contract. (...) Am o listă cu 130 de credite cesionate. Se spune acolo, negru pe alb, că prezentul contract se supune legislaţiei din România. Da, dar legislaţia spune (şi spunea şi la vremea aceea) că pot desfăşura activităţi bancare doar cei care sunt autorizaţi de BNR. OTP Factoring Ungaria, OTP Factoring România şi OTP Olanda nu aveau autorizaţie! Fiind doar nişte simple societăţi comerciale de genul SRL-urilor, au perceput şi încasat dobânda în mod ilegal. Chiar dacă creditele au fost «repatriate», dobânda plătită pe perioada cesionării ar trebui restituită. Dacă vă întrebaţi cu cât au cumpărat creditele cei de OTP Ungaria, vă pot spune că au plătit 9.500.000 CHF pentru credite în valoare de 21.500.500 CHF".
     Sursa citată a mai scris că, potrivit contractului citat, au fost vândute 227 de credite, exclusiv luate în CHF de către persoane fizice, împrumuturi pe termen mediu şi lung garantate cu ipoteci.
     "OTP Olanda se angajează să notifice debitorii cedaţi (...) sau să determine ca notificarea să fie făcută de OTP România", mai arată domnia sa.
     * Laszlo Diosi: "Nu există obligativitatea legală de a actualiza şi notările din cărţile funciare"
     Laszlo Diosi, CEO OTP Bank, susţine că "cesiunea de creanţă nu este şi nu a fost niciodată interzisă de legislaţia civilă, iar dispoziţiile legale din materia cesiunii au fost respectate ad literam". Domnia sa ne-a transmis, răspunzând la întrebările ziarului BURSA pe subiect: "Contractul de cesiune se supune dispoziţiilor art. 1568 alin. 1 Cod civil, care stipulează expres că «Cesiunea de creanţă transferă cesionarului: a) toate drepturile pe care cedentul le are în legătură cu creanţa cedată; b) drepturile de garanţie şi toate celelalte accesorii ale creanţei cedate».
     De asemenea, în conformitate cu art. 1573 alin. 1 Cod Civil, «creanţa este cedată prin simpla convenţie a cedentului şi a cesionarului, fără notificarea debitorului»".
     Referitor la faptul că împrumutul a fost vândut de trei ori, Laszlo Diosi ne-a spus că "este o practică de piaţă foarte comună ce nu a afectat în niciun fel situaţia consumatorilor în raport cu creditele contractate".
     Şeful OTP Bank a precizat: "Banca şi-a îndeplinit obligaţia de notificare a debitorului cedat, prin notificare simplă fără confirmare de primire. Vechiul Cod civil (art. 1393) prevedea că publicitatea cesiunii putea fi făcută în două feluri: prin notificarea cesiunii către debitor sau prin acceptarea cesiunii de către debitor. Or, suplimentar notificărilor transmise clienţilor, oricând aceştia au vizitat sucursalele băncii şi a fost necesară întocmirea unor documente, le-au fost aduse la cunostinţă aspectele privind cesiunea intervenită, în majoritatea cazurilor chiar prin cuprinderea detaliilor privind cesionarul în preambulul documentelor întocmite şi semnate de părţi.
     Conform prevederilor legale şi clauzelor contractuale, cesiunea de creanţă a fost acceptată de către debitorul cedat, iar în cuprinsul notificărilor au fost inserate toate menţiunile cerute de lege pentru opozabilitatea operaţiunii juridice intervenite. Nu există niciun text legal care să impună imperativ notificarea debitorului cedat prin scrisoare transmisă cu confirmare de primire. Legea cere numai comunicarea scrisă prin notificare adresată debitorului cedat. Interpretul nu poate adăuga la lege, ci este ţinut să o aplice în litera şi spiritul ei. Atât timp cât Codul civil (vechi sau nou) nu are instituită obligaţia cedentului de a transmite notificări cu confirmare de primire, solicitarea unui astfel de document vine să adauge la lege cerinţe care nu au fost avute în vedere de legiuitor şi se constituie într-o imixtiune a interpretului în puterea legislativă, fapt interzis de legea fundamentală".
     Laszlo Diosi ne-a mai spus că, deşi cesiunea de creanţă transferă cesionarului toate drepturile de garanţie şi toate celelalte accesorii ale creanţei cedate, totuşi nu există obligativitatea legală de a actualiza şi notările din cărţile funciare, mai ales că acestea sunt generatoare de costuri pentru clienţi: "Însă, valabilitatea garanţiilor nu poate fi considerată ca fiind afectată".
     Preşedintele OTP Bank a concluzionat: "În anul 2016, 73% dintre clienţii cu credite în CHF au acceptat oferta de conversie a băncii noastre, discount-ul mediu fiind de 21% şi reducerea de dobândă medie de 2%. Programul, care a însemnat un efort financiar de 100 de milioane de euro din partea băncii, a avut ca rezultat şi scăderea semnificativă a litigiilor împotriva băncii. Clienţii care nu au participat la programul de conversie din 2016 pot în continuare să solicite conversia creditelor. De fapt, după închiderea programului de conversie, cererile clienţilor noştri au fost acceptate şi conversiile continuă".
     * Legislaţia din 2008: "Creanţele ipotecare din portofoliul unei instituţii financiare autorizate prin lege pot fi cesionate unor instituţii financiare autorizate să acţioneze pe pieţele de capital"
      Referitor la prevederile legale ce stau la baza înstrăinării creditelor cu plata la zi contractate în perioada 2007-2008, Banca Naţională a României a transmis, recent, clientului Bancpost menţionat în deschiderea articolului: "În anul 2008, din motive asociate politicilor proprii de creditare şi de gestionare a riscului, practica băncilor comerciale era de a vinde portofolii de credite performante către instituţii nerezidente, membre ale grupurilor bancare ale instituţiilor de credit rezidente. (...) La momentul iulie 2008 (n.r. când a fost cesionat creditul clientului Bancpost) nu exista nicio condiţionare şi/sau interdicţie legală în ceea ce priveşte calitatea creditului (performant/neperformant) sau persoana cesionarului (în sensul unor condiţii restrictive privind jurisdicţia în care îşi desfăşoară activitatea cesionarul sau domeniu de activitate a acestuia). (...) Anterior intrării în vigoare a prevederilor Legii 93/2009, instituţiile de credit au cesionat atât credite performante, cât şi credite neperformante, neexistând niciun impediment legal în privinţa calităţii creanţelor respective (performante/neperformante), cu excepţia condiţionării cesiunii creditelor ipotecare, instituite prin dispoziţiile art. 24 (în prezent abrogat) din Legea 190/1999 privind creditul ipotecar pentru investiţii imobiliare (n.r. Legea 190/1999 Art. 24 arată: (1) Creanţele ipotecare şi privilegiate conform art. 1737 din Codul civil (Notarea dreptului de preempţiune asupra unui imobil), care fac parte din portofoliul unei instituţii financiare autorizate prin lege, pot fi cesionate unor instituţii financiare autorizate să acţioneze pe pieţele de capital. (2) Cesiunea priveşte numai creanţele ipotecare din portofoliul deţinut, care au caractere comune cu privire la natura, originea şi riscurile lor). (...) În 2008, prevederile vechiului Cod Civil reprezentau cadrul legal ce reglementa cesiunea de creanţe, aceasta completând legislaţia specială în materie până la intrarea în vigoare a noilor dispoziţii cuprinse în Noul Cod Civil, din anul 2011".
     Subliniem că vechiul Cod Civil valabil până în 2011 arată, la Art. 1393, că "cesionarul nu poate opune dreptul său la o a treia persoană decât după ce a notificat debitorului cesiunea".
     Avocaţii susţin că, dacă nu există notificarea cesiunii, atunci aceasta este inopozabilă.
     Avocatul Adrian Cuculis ne-a transmis, recent: "OUG 99/2006, ce reglementează activitatea bancară în România, la Art. 5. (1) interzice oricărei persoane fizice, juridice sau entitate fără personalitate juridică, ce nu este instituţie de credit, să se angajeze într-o activitate de atragere de depozite sau de alte fonduri rambursabile de la public, într-o activitate de emitere de monedă electronică, ori într-o activitate de atragere şi/sau gestionare de sume de bani provenite din contribuţiile membrilor unor grupuri de persoane constituite în vederea acumulării de fonduri colective şi acordării de credite/împrumuturi din fondurile astfel acumulate pentru achiziţionarea de bunuri şi/sau servicii de către membrii acestora.
     Legea 312, în baza căreia funcţionează BNR, arată, la Art. 25 (1): Banca Naţională a României are competenţa exclusivă de autorizare a instituţiilor de credit şi răspunde de supravegherea prudenţială a instituţiilor de credit pe care le-a autorizat să opereze în România, în conformitate cu prevederile Legii nr. 58/1998 privind activitatea bancară, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare.
     De asemenea, Legea cămătăriei 216/2011 Art. 3, spune că (1) darea de bani cu dobândă, ca îndeletnicire, de către o persoană neautorizată constituie infracţiune şi se pedepseşte cu închisoarea de la 6 luni la 5 ani şi (2) sumele de bani obţinute prin săvârşirea infracţiunii prevăzute la alin. (1) se confiscă".
     În aceste condiţii, potrivit specialistului, un simplu SRL, SA, SCSA, SCA sau orice altă formă de organizare ce nu este conformă legilor în vigoare, autorizată de către BNR, nu poate funcţiona legal şi nu poate încasa dobânzi bancare. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Banca mi-a vândut creditul de trei ori şi nu m-a anunţat decât ultima dată"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  Cineva umbla cu fofarlica
    (mesaj trimis de Anton Paul în data de 14.02.2018, ora 00:50)  
 Nu inteleg cine induce in eroare cu versiuni din alte timpuri...
 Articolul 24 din Legea 190/1999 in forma valabila intre 6 martie 2006 si 27 decembrie 2008 prevede:
 Articolul 24
 (1) Creanţele ipotecare, care fac parte din portofoliul unei instituţii autorizate prin lege, pot fi cesionate unei alte instituţii de acelaşi tip ori altor entităţi autorizate şi reglementate în acest sens prin legi speciale.
 (2) Cesionarul dobândeşte, pe lângă dreptul de ipotecă aferent creditului ipotecar pentru investiţii imobiliare, drepturile decurgând din contractul de asigurare pentru bunul care face obiectul acestei ipoteci, precum şi celelalte garanţii care însoţesc creanţa ipotecară transmisă.
 Forma valabila intre 27 decembrie 2008 si 21 iunie 2010 a infamului articol 24 spune:
 Articolul 24
 (1) Creanţele ipotecare, care fac parte din portofoliul unei instituţii autorizate prin lege, pot fi cesionate unei alte instituţii de acelaşi tip ori altor entităţi autorizate şi reglementate în acest sens prin legi speciale.
 (2) Cesionarul dobândeşte, pe lângă dreptul de ipotecă aferent creditului ipotecar pentru investiţii imobiliare, drepturile decurgând din contractul de asigurare pentru bunul care face obiectul acestei ipoteci, precum şi celelalte garanţii care însoţesc creanţa ipotecară transmisă.
 Forma valabila intre 21 inuie 2010 si 1 octombrie 2011 spune:
 Articolul 24
 (1) Creanţele ipotecare, care fac parte din portofoliul unei instituţii autorizate prin lege, pot fi cesionate unei alte instituţii de acelaşi tip ori altor entităţi autorizate şi reglementate în acest sens prin legi speciale.
 (2) Cesionarul dobândeşte, pe lângă dreptul de ipotecă aferent creditului ipotecar pentru investiţii imobiliare, drepturile decurgând din contractul de asigurare pentru bunul care face obiectul acestei ipoteci, precum şi celelalte garanţii care însoţesc creanţa ipotecară transmisă.
 Versiunea valabila pana la abrogarea acestuia in 4 decembrie 2015:
 Articolul 24
 (1) Creanţele ipotecare, care fac parte din portofoliul unei instituţii autorizate prin lege, pot fi cesionate unei alte instituţii de acelaşi tip ori altor entităţi autorizate şi reglementate în acest sens prin legi speciale.
 (2) Cesionarul dobândeşte, pe lângă dreptul de ipotecă aferent creditului ipotecar pentru investiţii imobiliare, drepturile decurgând din contractul de asigurare pentru bunul care face obiectul acestei ipoteci, precum şi celelalte garanţii care însoţesc creanţa ipotecară transmisă.
 Sustinerea faptului ca: "Legea 190/1999 Art. 24 arată: (1) Creanţele ipotecare şi privilegiate conform art. 1737 din Codul civil (Notarea dreptului de preempţiune asupra unui imobil), care fac parte din portofoliul unei instituţii financiare autorizate prin lege, pot fi cesionate unor instituţii financiare autorizate să acţioneze pe pieţele de capital. (2) Cesiunea priveşte numai creanţele ipotecare din portofoliul deţinut, care au caractere comune cu privire la natura, originea şi riscurile lor)." arata ca exprimatorul traieste in urma cu niste ani, multi. Forma articolului a fost modificata in (urale prelungi) martie 2006. Asa ca aceste sustineri sunt false. In plus, cel care sustine asa ceva trebuie sa aduca de la sediu AUTORIZATIA DE FUNCTIONARE PE PIATA DE CAPITAL. Pe acele vremuri se numea parca CNVM iar in timpurile noastre ASF. Nu se supara nimeni daca se prezinta si autorizatia de la BNR, dar deja stim ca nu exista.
 Daca afirmatiile apartin celor de la BNR, doamna Olteanu de exemplu, trebuie sa afle ca exista o susrsa simpla de informare publica, este gratuita si pusa la dispozitia intregului popor, se gaseste la adresa: legislatie.just.ro. Are oportunitatea de a verifica ineptiile legale pe care le transmite publicului.
 Actul de comert (cesiunea acelui portofoliu de creante) s-a petrecut in 2008. Daca cesionarul nu este autorizat de BNR (pentru ca legea il obliga si inca il mai obliga), cesiunea nu mai pastreaza caracterul de cesiune bancara. In plus, toate creditele "exportate" catre firme fantoma sau care nu "isi pot desfasura activitatea" este ZERO la suta, in concordanta cu prevederile OG 9/2000 articolul 4.
 Marele "efort financiar de 100 de milioane de euro din partea băncii", in raport cu creditele "exportate" reprezinta o mare inselaciune, compusa din mai multe componente, cea mai importanta provenind de la NEASIGURAREA RISCULUI VALUTAR de catre institutiile de credit in conformitate cu prevederile OUG 99/2006 valabile la data acordarii creditelor in valuta, TOATE VALUTELE...
 Cineva s-a plans ca au plecat camioane cu euro din tara, Eu cred ca nu au plecat camioanele, s-a apasat un simplu "Enter" fara ca cineva sa controleze (ANAF, Directia Mari contribuabili, responsabilii cu Dosarele preturilor de transfer - am auvut un celebru ministru provenind din acea Directie si doctorand zelos al unui viceguvernator BNR, ... bla, bla, bla).
 Imi pare sincer rau de cei care au acceptat "conversiile" oferite cu atata "generozitate" de cate saracele institutii de credit. Si imi pare rau si de actionari, ei chiar au adus cu camioanele bani pentru provizioane, de acasa...


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 14.02.2018, ora 07:37)  
 Deci clientului i se cuvine stergerea datoriei si returnarea dobanzilor si a banilor de asigurare platiti pana acum catre OTP.


 
  2.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 14.02.2018, ora 08:20)
 
 Cam da.


 
3.  WoooooooW
    (mesaj trimis de Fara credit chf în data de 14.02.2018, ora 08:19)  
 Dupa legile romanesti inteleg ca nu se putea vinde.
 Dupa legile olandeze puteau sa cumpere?
 Inchisoare cu executare de 5 ani pentru cei care au vandut si cumparat e logica ?
 Confiscarea sumei incasate ilegal e binevenita si normala, bani merg la client om ?
 Daune morale trebuie sa primeasca omul de la Otp Romania ?
 O comparatie trebuia facuta intre cum sunt legile din Viena, Berlin, Paris, Londra cel putin.
 Otp a facut asta pentru ca era vid legislativ in Romania?
  Oferta de conversie a facut-o Otp in 2016 sa nu iasa la iveala mizeria din contracte?
 Daca banca era corecta trebuia sa o faca cand omul nu a mai putut plati creditul nu?
 Din desfasurarea evenimentelor inteleg ca banca avea tot interesul sa execute clientul?
 Un amanunt lipseste: actionari la care s-a vandut de 3 ori este tot Otp ?


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Banci Asigurari)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight au scăzut la valoarea de 1,34% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a depreciat la 4,6572 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Zvonuri: Ştefan Nanu, în cărţi pentru un post de director la International Investment Bank click să citeşti tot articolul
Deficitul de cont curent al României s-a adâncit anul trecut la 6,46 miliarde euro click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6572 lei, peste referinţa de ieri click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,06% click să citeşti tot articolul
DUPĂ ÎNLĂTURAREA LIBERALULUI DE LA ŞEFIA COMISIEI ECONOMICE DIN SENAT
Campanie puternică de susţinere a lui Daniel Zamfir, iniţiată de creditaţii în CHF click să citeşti tot articolul
Acţiunile "Monte dei Paschi" scad din cauza pierderilor băncii click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
ROBOR la trei luni a crescut la 2,06%, cel mai ridicat nivel din ultima lună şi jumătate click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a depreciat la 4,6534 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministerul Finanţelor a atras 500 milioane lei de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA EUROMONEY:
"Friedrich Wilhelm Raiffeisen cel mai bun serviciu de Private Banking din România" click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6534 lei, sub referinţa de vineri click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a crescut la 2,06%, cel mai ridicat nivel din ultima lună şi jumătate click să citeşti tot articolul
BNR a revizuit în creştere prognoza de inflaţie pentru 2018: 3,5%, de la 3,2%  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 08:10
VLAD COSMA:
"Nu m-am prezentat la DNA pentru că sunt plecat în vacanţă, o să merg săptămâna viitoare"
     Fostul deputat Vlad Cosma a declarat, ieri seară, la Antena 3, că nu s-a prezentat la DNA Ploieşti, unde a fost citat ca mertor într-un dosar, pentru că a plecat în vacanţă, dar că va merge la DNA săptămâna viitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:57
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Trei din principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:27
REVISTA PRESEI 14.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Băsescu, întrebat dacă el crede că ar trebui să demisioneze Kovesi: Nu cred nimic. La Biserică se crede
     Fostul preşedinte Traian Băsescu a declarat marţi că nu a văzut înregistrările făcute de deputatul Vlad Cosma şi acuzaţiile aduse Departamentului Naţional Anticorupţie (DNA). Întrebat dacă el crede că Laura Codruţa Kovesi ar trebui să demisioneze, Băsescu a răspuns că "nu crede nimic", pentru că doar "la Biserică se crede".  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:10
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
14.02.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest: "Piaţa a fost dominată de o stare de aşteptare"
     * Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
       Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad din nou
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 23 de milioane de lei
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene
     Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 13 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9682
2.3812
3.0009
4.0413
0.1835
0.6253
0.2139
4.6572
5.2505
1.4940
3.5085
0.2276
0.4784
1.1155
0.0654
0.4691
0.9932
3.7738
0.3171
1.1452
0.5948
0.0587
0.3483
0.2030
2.7526
0.0393
0.1414
1.0274
0.6265
0.1199
161.2798
5.4732 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook