Miscellanea

CNAS a prezentat o serie de propuneri de debirocratizare a sistemului asigurărilor sociale de sănătate

BURSA 10.01.2018

Andreea Cuzub
 
     Casa Naţională de Asigurări de Sănătate (CNAS) a prezentat astăzi ministrului Sănătăţii, Florian Bodog, mai multe propuneri de debirocratizare a domeniului medicinei de familie şi sistemului asigurărilor sociale de sănătate, probleme semnalate atât de furnizorii de servicii medicale, cât şi de medici şi pacienţi.
      Astfel, medicii nu vor mai transmite către sistemul informatic al Dosarului Electronic de Sănătate datele medicale ale pacienţilor care declară în scris că nu doresc ca aceste date să fie stocate şi se renunţă la documentele pe hârtie în cazul contractării serviciilor medicale, precum şi la obligaţia furnizorilor de a mai completa formulare tipizate pe hârtie, potrivit Agerpres.
     CNAS susţine: "Astfel, este în curs de finalizare un proiect de modificare a Legii 95/2006 care va redefini medicul prescriptor, în sensul că responsabilitatea prescrierii de medicamente compensate pe bază de scrisoare medicală va reveni medicului care a elaborat schema terapeutică, în cazul în care reţeta prescrisă respectă schema respectivă. Totodată, vor fi revizuite şi protocoalele terapeutice aprobate prin Ordinul MS/CNAS nr.1301/500/2008, în sensul lărgirii accesului pacienţilor la tratamente, prin extinderea categoriilor de medici prescriptori pentru anumite medicamente".
     Aceste modificări prevăd şi reglementarea situaţiilor în care medicii de familie prescriu medicamente pe bază de trimiteri pentru tratamente care intră în obligaţia medicilor de specialitate. De asemenea, prescripţiile şi serviciile medicale acordate pe baza informaţiilor de pe platforma PIAS, cu excepţia celor referitoare la naştere şi la deces, nu vor mai fi imputate furnizorilor.
     "Totodată se va prevedea că modificările referitoare la calitatea/categoria de asigurat vor produce efecte de la data operării acestora în platforma informatică PIAS, (cu excepţia celor referitoare la naştere şi la deces), astfel încât prescripţiile şi serviciile medicale acordate pe baza informaţiilor din sistemul informatic să nu mai fie imputate furnizorilor", explică CNAS.
     În plus, medicii nu vor mai transmite către sistemul informatic al Dosarului Electronic de Sănătate datele medicale ale pacienţilor care declară în scris că din motive de conştiinţă sau religioase nu doresc ca aceste date să fie stocate, potrivit sursei citate.
     În proiectul Contractului-cadru este prevăzută renunţarea completă la documentele pe hârtie în cadrul procesului de contractare a serviciilor medicale şi se elimină obligaţia furnizorilor de a mai completa formulare tipizate pe hârtie, ceea ce, în cazul medicilor, va duce la creşterea timpului acordat efectiv consultării pacientului. Se renunţă, de asemenea, la restricţia ca ca farmacia sau furnizorul de servicii paraclinice căruia i se adresează asiguratul să fie în contract cu aceeaşi casă de sănătate ca şi medicul care a eliberat reţeta sau biletul de trimitere, ceea ce înseamnă că reţetele pot fi eliberate de orice farmacie, iar analizele, de orice laborator din ţară.
     Totodată, dacă medicul de familie nu reuşeşte să-şi găsească înlocuitor, îşi poate trimite pacienţii la alte cabinete din proximitate.
     Un medic de familie nou intrat în activitate sau nou venit în localitate îşi va putea forma lista de pacienţi într-un an, perioadă mărită de la şase luni.
     "De asemenea, vor fi revizuite criteriile de acordare a sporurilor pentru condiţiile de activitate ale cabinetelor de medicină primară şi de specialitate din ambulatoriu, prevăzute în Ordinul MS/CNAS nr. 391/187/2015", informează CNAS.
     Medicii de familie au protestat în 3 ianuarie faţă de subfinanţarea sistemului medical. De asemenea, ei au solicitat debirocratizarea, invocând tocmai numeroasele documente pe care trebuie să le elaboreze. 
 
Internaţional, 21:50
Trump cere măsuri pentru a îi ajuta pe cei afectaţi de abrogarea programului DACA
     Preşedintele SUA, Donald Trump, a afirmat astăzi că doreşte să vadă adoptarea unor măsuri în sprijinul tinerilor fără documente care au venit în SUA atunci când erau copii, adăugând însă că orice proiect de lege privind imigraţia va trebui de asemenea să aibă în vedere probleme precum locurile de muncă, sănătatea şi securitatea pentru cetăţenii americani, relatează Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 21:19
NETGEAR extinde portofoliul de switchuri 5-speed Multi-Gigabit, lansând modelele de 12 şi 24 porturi
     Netgear, companie specializată în furnizarea echipamentelor de reţea care stau astăzi la baza caselor inteligente şi a infrastructurii de comunicaţii a companiilor mici şi mijlocii, îşi extinde gama de switch-uri 5-speed Multi-Gigabit lansate pe parcursul trimestrului anterior, se arată într-un comunicat al companiei remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 21:01
PLATFORMA ROMÂNIA 100:
"Guvernarea PSD - ALDE a pus în aplicare doar două decizii ale Curţii Constituţionale"
     Platforma România 100, fondată de fostul premier Dacian Cioloş, susţine că 2017 a fost anul "falselor pretexte în justiţie" iar guvernarea PSD - ALDE a pus în aplicare doar două decizii ale Curţii Constituţionale, de opt ori mai puţin decât Guvernul Cioloş, potrivit News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 20:37
Bursele europene au închis în creştere
     Trei din principalii indici bursieri europeni au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 20:23
Venezuela declară ilegalitatea criptomonedelor "petro"
     Parlamentul de la Caracas a scos din legalitate criptomonedele "petro", promovate de preşedintele socialist Nicolas Maduro, considerând că măsura reprezintă un efort de ipotecare a rezervelor naţionale de petrol, informează Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
10.01.2018
BVB
Creştere pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Titlurile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" conduc topul lichidităţii
       Piaţa şi-a continuat aprecierea demarată la începutul anului curent, cotaţiile majorităţii acţiunilor listate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene, stimulate de date economice pozitive
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul publicării datelor privind scăderea şomajului din regiune şi al avansului cotaţiilor petroliere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.01.2018
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate realizată pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a "Bursei de Valori Bucureşti" (BVB) a fost marcată, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de o tranzacţie realizată pe piaţa "deal" cu acţiunile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă în aşteptarea formării unui nou guvern în Germania
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în condiţiile în care Germania pare să fie tot mai aproape de momentul în care va forma un nou guvern.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.01.2018
BVB
Volumul a crescut la 35 milioane de lei
     * "Deal" în valoare de aproape 9 milioane de lei cu acţiuni TLV
       Piaţa locală de acţiuni şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) cunoscând aprecieri cuprinse...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la datele economice
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat în urcare utima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la datele economice privind zona euro şi SUA.  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
