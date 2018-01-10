Evoluţii Financiare
BURSA 18.02.2018
V.D
CONSULTANTUL ANDREEA SZABO:
DE LA PESTE 1,5 MILIOANE DE LEI, ÎN 2016
Bănci-Asigurări, 17:19
Primăria Bucureşti are oferte din partea a două asocieri financiar-bancare pentru intermedierea unei emisiuni de obligaţiuni pe 10 ani
Asocierea Banca Transilvania şi BT Capital Partners şi asocierea BCR, BRD şi Raiffeisen Bank au depus oferte la Primăria Capitalei pentru a intermedia o emisiune de obligaţiuni destinată refinanţării uneia dintre cele patru emisiuni de titluri lansate în anul 2015, în valoare de 555 milioane de lei, cu maturitate de trei ani, care are scadenţa la 4 mai 2018, a anunţat astăzi PMB.
Politică, 17:14
USR va organiza, pe 28 februarie, o dezbatere pe tema votului prin corespondenţă, cu participarea reprezentanţilor instituţiilor competente în domeniu şi a societăţii civile interesate, informează un comunicat al partidului.
Miscellanea, 16:07
Femeile saudite sunt de acum autorizate să-şi creeze propriile firme în regat fără a solicita consimţământul unui tutore masculin, pentru a stimula sectorul privat, a anunţat guvernul de la Riad, citat asăzi de AFP.
Companii-Afaceri, 15:28
Producătorul de bere Bermas Suceava a înregistrat anul trecut un profit net de 1,758 milioane de lei, în creştere cu 15% faţă de cel raportat în 2016, de 1,529 milioane de lei, conform rezultatelor financiare preliminare transmise Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB).
Internaţional, 14:03
Prim-ministrul Benjamin Netanyahu a declarat astăzi, la Conferinţa pe probleme de securitate de la Munchen, că Israelul este pregătit să acţioneze împotriva Iranului, şi nu doar a aliaţilor lui din Orientul Mijlociu, dacă este necesar, reiterând că acest regim este cea mai mare ameninţare la adresa lumii.
16.02.2018
BVB
* Volum de 66,5 milioane de lei
Rulajul înregistrat ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a urcat la 66,55 milioane de lei (14,28 milioane de euro), cu mult peste valoarea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară, de 24 de milioane...
Rulajul înregistrat ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a urcat la 66,55 milioane de lei (14,28 milioane de euro), cu mult peste valoarea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară, de 24 de milioane... click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce "Airbus" SE a raportat o situaţie financiară bine primită de piaţă.
Titlurile constructorului de avioane "Airbus"...
Titlurile constructorului de avioane "Airbus"... click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii în teritoriul pozitiv, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând creşteri.
15.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, în condiţiile în care SUA au anunţat o creştere peste aşteptări a preţurilor de consum în ianuarie, generând temeri privind...
14.02.2018
BVB
* Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,...
Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,... click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent...
English Section
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
* Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.
We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day. click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
* Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.
The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks. click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
* Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
* ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.
* ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania. click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day. click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
* Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
* The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.
* The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest. click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah. click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive. click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
* NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
* Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
* Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
* Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
* The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
* Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.
* Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
* Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
* Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
* The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
* Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process. click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience. click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
* Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.
Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries. click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
* The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
* The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
* Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.
* The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
* Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties. click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
* Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".
The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often". click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations. click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister! click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
* Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
* Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.
* Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe. click here to read the entire article