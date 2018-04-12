   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

COD NOU DE PROCEDURĂ PENALĂ, NĂRAVURI VECHI

Infractorii, mai presus de lege

BURSA 20.06.2018

George Marinescu
 
măreşte imaginea
Klaus Iohannis: "PSD vrea să amputeze puterile Justiţiei" În stânga, "Legea", cu degetele retezate; în dreapta, "Justiţia", fără o mână. Cele două statui ornamentează faţada Palatului de Justiţie din Bucureşti şi sunt atribuite sculptorului Carol Storck (1854 - 1926). Unii susţin, însă, că prima este cea care simbolizează "Justiţia", iar că "Legea" este simbolizată de cea de a doua. Din punctul de vedere al sistemului nostru de drept, identitatea statuilor este indiferentă, întrucât, oricum, îl simbolizează corect.
     Camera Deputaţillor a dezbătut şi votat, luni, modificările aduse Codului de Procedură Penală. Legea a fost votată săptămâna trecută de Senat, dar Camera Deputaţilor este for decizional.
     Măcelărirea actualului Cod de Procedură Penală a debutat în jurul prânzului când proiectul de lege a trecut din nou pe la Comisia Iordache, care a adoptat un raport favorabil cu amendamente. Pentru raport au votat 15 parlamentari, iar alţi şase au votat împotrivă.
     Deşi proiectul fusese votat de Senat, deputaţii puterii nu au pierdut prilejul de a introduce pe ultima sută de metri noi amendamente, pe care fie le uitaseră la dezbaterea iniţială, fie le-au fost impuse de conducerea coaliţiei PSD-ALDE.
     Astfel, printr-un amendament aprobat s-a stabilit că absenţa nejustificată a avocatului nu poate să atragă consecinţe juridice în privinţa inculpatului.
     În ciuda protestelor opoziţiei, majoritatea membrilor comisiei au admis şi un amendament potrivit căruia în luarea deciziei asupra existenţei infracţiunii şi a vinovăţiei inculpatului instanţa hotărăşte motivat, cu trimitere la toate probele evaluate. Condamnarea se dispune doar atunci când instanţa are convingerea că acuzaţia a fost dovedită dincolo de orice îndoială.
     Un alt amendament priveşte măsurile asigurătorii în vederea confiscării speciale sau confiscării extinse. Acestea se pot lua asupra bunurilor suspectului sau inculpatului ori ale altor persoane în proprietatea sau în posesia căruia se află bunurile ce urmează a fi confiscate dacă există probe sau indicii temeinice că bunurile în cauză au fost obţinute din activităţi infracţionale. Măsurile asigurătorii nu pot depăşi o durată rezonabilă şi vor fi revocate dacă această durată este depăşită sau dacă te­meiurile avute în vedere la luarea lor nu mai subzistă.
     Comisia Iordache a mai stabilit că la verificarea în cursul judecăţii, dacă se constată că actele sau probele efectuate sau administrate în cursul cercetării penale sunt lovite de nulitate, acestea sunt eliminate din cauză, indiferent de soluţia pronunţată în cursul verificării prealabile.
     De asemenea, printr-un alt amendament al PSD admis, care vizează situaţia lui Liviu Dragnea şi aceea a lui Dan Voiculescu, s-a stabilit că recursul în casaţie în favoarea inculpatului poate fi declarat oricând.
     Discuţiile în cadrul Comisiei Iordache au fost aprinse. Reprezentanţii opoziţiei au dorit să ştie dacă graba cu care modificările la Codul de Procedură Penală au fost supuse votului Camerei Deputaţilor are legătură cu vizita pe care Florin Iordache o va face, vineri, la Comisia de la Veneţia. Deputatul social-democrat a refuzat să răspundă la întrebări, nici nu a precizat ce punct de vedere va prezenta în faţa oficialilor europeni şi nici dacă va vorbi în nume propriu sau în numele comisiei pe care o conduce.
     *  Raport cu finalizare întârziată
     Circul a continuat în şedinţa de plen. Deşi deputaţii au fost convocaţi pentru ora 16:00, iar primul subiect de pe ordinea de zi era tocmai proiectul de lege privind noul cod de procedură penală, aceştia au fost nevoiţi să se ocupe de alte "cestiuni arzătoare". 25 de proiecte au fost trecute suplimentar pe ordinea de zi, pentru a le da timp celor din Comisia Iordache să încropească un raport de 311 pagini, care nu era gata la începutul şedinţei de plen, aşa cum cere regulamentul de organizare şi funcţionare a Camerei Deputaţilor.
     Mai mult, în timp ce deputaţii dis­cutau în plen toate aceste iniţiative legislative, Comisia Iordache mai întocmea un raport cu privire la respingerea cererii de reexaminare pe care pre­şedintele Iohannis a solicitat-o referitor la legea de organizare judiciară.
     Reexaminarea în Comisia Iordache s-a făcut în absenţa reprezentanţilor opoziţiei, cărora, conform celor declarate de deputatul Ion Stelian din partea USR, li s-a spus că solicitarea Preşedintelui României nu va fi discutată, dar s-au trezit cu ea, cu tot cu raportul de respingere, la şedinţa de plen.
     Fiind vorba despre amendamente şi solicitări noi, deputaţii opoziţiei au considerat că nu este respectat regulamentul Camerei, care prevede ca în acest caz rapoartele să fie înmânate aleşilor cu cinci zile înainte de şedinţa de plen.
     Ion Stelian, din partea USR, a precizat că, punând în discuţie în şedinţa de plen proiectul de lege privind Codul de Procedură Penală, fără a avea raportul definitivat, "se comite un abuz împotriva parlamentarismului".
     Fără rezultat, însă. Pentru că raportul Comisiei Iordache cu privire la Codul de Procedură Penală, document ce are 311 pagini, a ajuns în plen la ora 18:14. La aproape două ore după începerea şedinţei de plen şi aproape un sfert de oră peste timpul în care trebuia să fie acordat votul final.
     Înainte de intrarea în dezbateri, deputatul liberal Raluca Turcan a reluat toate amendamentele pro-Dragnea şi pro-Tăriceanu pe care alianţa PSD-ALDE le-a introdus în Codul de Procedură Penală, referitoare la revizuirea hotărârilor judecătoreşti, la judecarea cauzei în apel fără con­damnarea persoanei achitate la fond etc.
     "Conform modificărilor, dacă procurorii nu reuşesc ca în termen de un an să trimită în judecată un suspect, dosarul va fi clasat, indiferent de probele strânse în prezenta cauză şi de persoanele audiate", a mai spus deputatul liberal.
     Raluca Turcan a anunţat că PNL va ataca la Curtea Constituţională modificările la legislaţia penală aprobate de coaliţia majoritară.
     Ion Stelian, deputat din partea USR, a susţinut că "după adoptarea acestor modificări, ne va fi frică să mai mergem pe stradă".
     Deputaţii puterii au susţinut in corpore votarea modificărilor la Codul de Procedură Penală.
     *  Dezbaterea? Un moft pentru social-democraţi
     La ora 18:45 s-a intrat în dezbateri, timp de o oră, pe articole şi pe amendamente.
     Menţionăm că raportul Comisiei Iordache conţine 327 de amendamente în 311 pagini.
     Nemulţumit de timpul scurt alocat dezbaterii, deputatul Claudiu Năsui din partea USR s-a adresat parlamentarilor PSD şi ALDE: "Câţi dintre dumneavoastră aţi citit o carte de 300 de pagini într-o oră? Darmite să analizaţi peste 300 de pagini de modificări la Codul de Procedură penală în 60 de minute?".
     Mimarea dezbaterii a continuat în Camera Deputaţilor până la ora 20:00. Apoi timp de 15 minute, subiectul fierbinte a fost procedura de votare.
     Dorind să respecte regulamentul, preşedintele de şedinţă Gabriel Vlase a propus să fie votat fiecare articol, după care să aibă loc votul final pe întreaga lege. Nemulţumiţi, liderii coaliţiei majoritare au solicitat vot pe grupuri de articole, iar parlamentarii minorităţilor naţionale au acuzat timpul lung de votare pentru toate articolele, timp care s-ar fi prelungit până după miezul nopţii.
     Pentru că deputaţii opoziţiei ameninţau cu părăsirea sălii de plen, Gabriel Vlase a cedat şi s-a respectat regulamentul: vot pentru fiecare dintre cele 327 de articole.
     Şi s-a votat pe repede înainte, pentru a spulbera îngrijorările deputaţilor din partea minorităţilor. Astfel că, la ora 22:00, Camera Deputaţilor, for decizional, a aprobat toate modificările la Codul de Procedură Penală. Cu 175 de voturi pentru, 78 de voturi împotrivă şi o abţinere.
     La finalul şedinţei de plen, reprezentanţii PNL şi USR au anunţat că vor ataca la Curtea Constituţională modificările făcute Codului de Procedură Penală de coaliţia majoritară.
     "De astăzi pedofilii, criminalii filmaţi cu telefonul mobil vor scăpa dacă nu vor fi alte probe! De astăzi Româ­nia este un rai al infractorilor!", a spus Dan Barna, deputat din partea USR.
     Vă prezentăm în continuare câteva dintre articolele care schimbă politica penală în România şi introduce în centrul ei protejarea infractorului, şi nu protejarea victimei infracţiunii.
     1. Revizuirea hotărârilor judecătoreşti definitive poate fi cerută în cazul în care soluţionarea cauzei nu este semnată sau redactată de către judecătorul care a participat la proces. Amendamentul este favorabil liderului PSD Liviu Dragnea, în dosarul Referendumul, în care a fost condamnat la doi ani de închisoare dar cu suspendarea executării pedepsei.
     2. Instanţa de apel nu mai poate să dea o pedeapsă cu condamnare unei persoane care a fost achitată în primă instanţă decât dacă apar probe noi.
     3. Termenele pentru exercitarea căilor de atac declarate împotriva hotărâ­rilor pronunţate până la data intrării în vigoare a prezentei legi şi pentru motivele prevăzute de aceasta încep să curgă de la data intrării sale în vigoare.
      4. Pentru arestarea preventivă vor fi necesare probe sau indicii temeinice. Parlamentarii puterii au eliminat noţiunea de "suspiciune rezonabilă".
      5. Dezvăluirile în timpul urmăririi penale referitoare la faptele şi persoanele care fac obiectul procedurii sunt interzise, cu excepţia cazului în care se justifică interesul public "prevăzut de lege" sau acest lucru este necesar în interesul descoperirii şi aflării ade­vărului în cauză.
      6. Convorbirile, comunicările sau conversaţiile interceptate şi înregistrate, care nu privesc fapta ce formează obiectul cercetării, nu pot fi folosite sau ataşate la dosarul de urmărire penală. De acest amendament poate profita Liviu Dragnea, în dosarul TELDRUM.
      7. Probelele referitoare la alte infracţiuni decât aceea pentru care s-a emis mandatul nu vor avea nicio valoare, deoarece nu vor putea fi folosite în instanţă. Amendament favorabil lui Liviu Dragnea, în acelaşi dosar TELDRUM, precum şi în cazul Belina.
     8. Durata urmăririi penale este redusă la un an. Dacă procurorii nu reuşesc în decurs de un an să trimită în judecată persoana în cauză, atunci dosarul se clasează automat.
     9. Denunţurile vor aduce reduceri de pedeapsă doar dacă sunt făcute în maximum 6 luni de la faptă.
     10. Eliberarea condiţionată poate fi cerută din 6 în 6 luni, faţă de intervalul minim de un an, cât trebuie să treacă acum între solicitări.
     Ar mai fi de menţionat că nu orice imagine video va mai putea constitui probă în procesul penal - vezi cazurile poliţistului pedofil şi a crimei de la metrou, că victima infracţiunii va fi audiată de faţă cu suspectul - de exemplu un pedofil va asista la audierea copilului de care a abuzat, că rudele inculpatului nu vor mai putea fi audiate în procesul penal.
     Toată această paletă de modificări votate de senatorii şi deputaţii puterii în cârdăşie cu cei ai UDMR schimbă politica penală din România. Ţelul noului Cod de Procedură Penală este să apere suspectul, să îl protejeze pe infractor şi să timoreze victimele infracţiunii.
     Statul de drept se transformă încet, dar sigur, în stat nedrept.
     Cine poate opri această nebunie? 

     Şi alţi lideri politici şi-au exprimat îngrijorarea cu privire la modificările făcute la legislaţia penală.
     
     Fostul prim-ministru Dacian Cioloş, preşedintele Miş­cării România Împreună a declarat: "Majoritatea PSD-ALDE a abuzat de drepturile oferite de democraţie. Vor să ne convingă că tâlhăria şi fărădelegea sunt parte a vieţii noastre, pentru că ei au ales să fie parte a vieţii lor (...). Prin votul de azi, PSD şi ALDE fac din fărădelege un plan de ţară".
     
     
     Fostul ministru al justiţiei, liberalul Cătălin Predoiu, a declarat pentru Realitatea TV: "Am stat de vorbă cu un număr de membri PSD despre stricăciunile grave produse legislaţiei penale (...) mai toţi mi-au spus că înţeleg şi ei că s-a mers prea departe, dar că nu au ce face, "nimeni nu mişcă în front", ordinele "şefului" sunt literă de lege. Oamenii cu care am vorbit erau mai degrabă terorizaţi de "ordinele şefului" (n.r. - Liviu Dragnea), decât de statul paralel, protocoale şi coduri penale".

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Infractorii, mai presus de lege

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
ÎN TIMP CE PSD, ALDE ŞI CCR VOR REVOCAREA LUI KOVESI
Americanii laudă lupta anticorupţie de la noi click să citeşti tot articolul
Primarul Timişoarei, chemat la DNA click să citeşti tot articolul
ALERT
Sebastian Ghiţă a fost achitat click să citeşti tot articolul
Preşedintele ÎCJJ va sesiza CSAT si IJ click să citeşti tot articolul
MONICA MACOVEI, SCOASĂ ŢAP ISPĂŞITOR ÎN RAPORTUL SIPA
Fostul ministru al justiţiei, acuzat de abuz click să citeşti tot articolul
Şpagă pentru Justiţie click să citeşti tot articolul
Kovesi aşteaptă decizia CSM click să citeşti tot articolul
OBREJA ATACĂ EXPERTIZELE DIN DOSARUL GALA BUTE
Libertatea Elenei Udrea, în mâna Curţii Constituţionale click să citeşti tot articolul
Felix Bănilă - propunerea lui Toader pentru şefia DIICOT click să citeşti tot articolul
AUGUSTIN LAZĂR,
Întânlnire cu delegaţia Comisiei de la Veneţia click să citeşti tot articolul
Brummell şi Kovesi - discuţii despre lupta anticorupţie click să citeşti tot articolul
DNA cere pedeapsă maximă pentru Bica click să citeşti tot articolul
DNA să vină să vă ia! click să citeşti tot articolul
DIN CULISELE UNEI DECIZII
Curtea cea mică click să citeşti tot articolul
LIVIU DRAGNEA, LIBER PENTRU MITING
Pronunţarea în dosarul Bombonica - amânată pentru 21 iunie click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
20.06.2018
BVB
Recul de aproape un procent pentru BET
     * Circa jumătate din volum, realizat cu titlurile Banca Transilvania şi BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au înregistrat, în mare parte,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Volum de numai 21,6 milioane de lei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de un început de săptămână negativ, majoritatea cotaţiilor suferind deprecieri în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 17 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     
     Volumul consemant în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de numai 17,7 milioane de lei (3,8 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scăderi importante în sectorul minier şi cel bancar din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut vineri, oprindu-se din avansul generat joi de anunţul Băncii Centrale Europene (BCE) privind încheierea, anul acesta, a programului de achiziţii de obligaţiuni. Cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă după ce BCE a promis că menţine dobânzile scăzute
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs ascendent ieri, după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a anunţat că va menţine dobânzile la un nivel scăzut încă un an.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub media anului
     * Salt de 12,44% pentru SIF Moldova, ca urmare a aprobării programului de răscumpărare de acţiuni la un preţ cu mult peste cel din piaţă
     
     Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 19 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9804
2.3859
3.0532
4.0578
0.1806
0.6262
0.2260
4.6663
5.3256
1.4384
3.6793
0.2387
0.4926
1.0813
0.0630
0.4524
0.8469
4.0420
0.2909
1.0785
0.6244
0.0592
0.3629
0.1953
2.7918
0.0395
0.1530
1.1005
0.6320
0.1231
166.2749
5.6898 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
.