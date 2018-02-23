   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Politica

Combaterea terorismului, o mare prioritate europeană

BURSA 12.04.2018

DORU CLAUDIAN FRUNZULICĂ
 
Doru Claudian Frunzulică este deputat european, din Grupul S&D, membru în Comisia Specială privind terorismul a Parlamentului European.
Doru Claudian Frunzulică este deputat european, din Grupul S&D, membru în Comisia Specială privind terorismul a Parlamentului European.
     Printre numeroasele ameninţări şi provocări cu care se confruntă cetăţenii europeni, în sondaje terorismul reprezintă ameninţarea cea mai puternică, fiind urmat de schimbările climatice, stabilitatea economică (şomajul în rândul tinerilor, în primul rând), atacurile cibernetice, numărul mare de refugiaţi, tensiunile cu Rusia etc.
     Conform unor analize şi investigaţii sociologice realizate în mai multe ţări europene, peste 75% dintre cetăţeni percep grupările teroriste islamice, în special ISIS (Daesh), ca pe o ameninţare majoră pentru ţara lor. În ultimii ani, dar şi recent, mai multe oraşe din Europa au fost puternic lovite de atacuri teroriste, comise de ISIS sau de afiliaţii săi, iar nivelul de alertă ră­mâne in continuare foarte ridicat. (43 de grave atentate teroriste, cu sute de victime, între 2014 şi 2017).
     Pentru a răspunde preocupărilor cetăţenilor, Parlamentul European a înfiinţat o Comisie specială pentru combaterea terorismului, care şi-a început activitatea în luna septembrie 2017. Comisia evaluează amploarea ameninţării teroriste pe teritoriul european şi va evidenţia, într-un raport, eventualele erori, deficienţe şi disfunc­ţionalităţi la nivelul instituţiilor de combatere a terorismului.
     Principalul obiectiv al Comisiei este acela de a propune măsuri adecvate pentru a permite Uniunii Europene şi statelor membre să îmbunătăţească prevenirea, investigarea şi urmărirea penală a infracţiunilor legate de terorism.
     În mod cert, UE are nevoie de o nouă directivă europeană (legislaţie) privind combaterea terorismului.
     În lupta împotriva terorismului islamic radical internaţional, provocarea nu se limitează la o singură organizaţie (ISIS) sau la anumiţi indivizi. Mai degrabă, aceasta consistă în combaterea unei vaste reţele europene şi internaţionale, cu o acoperire globală.
     Reţeaua teroristă reprezintă o ameninţare fără precedent, îmbrăcând o combinaţie periculoasă de caracteris­tici unice.
     Una dintre aceste caracteristici este credinţa extremiştilor musulmani în comanda divină, care cere membrilor săi să răspândească viziunea radicală şi extremistă asupra lumii, pe întregul glob, prin folosirea, mai ales, a violenţelor extreme şi a terorismului şi, din ce în ce mai mult, a unor tehnici noi de propagandă şi de racolare, prin folosirea pe scară largă a internetului.
     Credinţa în Jihad (războiul sfânt) face ca aceşti activişti fundamentalişti să fie deosebit de periculoşi. În cele din urmă, din prisma unei astfel de viziuni, voinţa lui Dumnezeu nu acceptă nici argumente, nici compromisuri. Războiul sfânt (Jihadul) pare să fie singura lor opţiune (o interpretare greşită a jihadului, desigur).
     Privind înapoi la ceea ce s-a întâmplat, mai ales după evenimentele din 9.11.2001 din SUA şi în special din Europa în ultimii ani, aş putea spune că erorile şi eşecurile sistemului european de combatere a terorismului sunt multiple. Câteva concluzii personale, care se pot face publice, privind situaţia actuală, ar fi următoarele:
     1. Un sistem de securitate slab
     - există multe aspecte de abordat la acest nivel, dar aş dori să pun accentul pe controlul slab şi necoordonat al frontierelor internaţionale ale UE, privind bazele de date pan europene fragmentate şi incomplete, pe sprijinul şi pe resursele limitate acordate forţelor de securitate din anumite state - slăbiciuni studiate în profunzime de către terorişti.
     2. Eşecuri ale serviciilor de informaţii
     - în special eşecuri în supravegherea, în detectarea şi prioritizarea ameninţărilor, privind schimbul de informaţii relevante între instituţiile naţionale cât şi europene de securitate, eşecul în accesibilitatea datelor de securitate europene (în unele state membre ale UE).
     3. Probleme cu sistemul judiciar:
     - diferenţe la nivelul legislaţiei şi al culturilor de securitate din statele membre ale UE, care împovărează schimbul de informaţii.
     - condamnări la închisoare de scurtă durată pentru acte de terorism şi pentru crime violente în unele state membre.
     4. Eşecuri şi rezultate slabe în combaterea radicalizării şi a recrutării online:
      - trebuie să subliniem aici viteza procesului de radicalizare în era internetului;
      - utilizarea instrumentelor de criptare de către organizaţiile teroriste (Daesh, Al-Qaeda etc.).
     5. Resurse insuficiente şi, în multe cazuri, lipsa responsabilizării poliţiei, a serviciilor de informaţii şi a instituţiilor de securitate, precum şi o finanţare ineficientă:
     - capacităţi limitate la nivel naţional (resurse umane şi resurse tehnice) în peste jumătate din statele Uniunii Europene.
     6. Dezvoltare asimetrică în implementarea fişierelor naţionale de date:
     - lipsa unei puneri în aplicare depline la nivelul UE a unor instrumente importante precum PNR (datele din registrul cu numele pasagerilor) şi cadrul Prum (baze de date ADN şi amprente digitale)
     7. Eşecul integrării în societate a multor tineri musulmani europeni; eşecul urmăririi şi integrării persoanelor care s-au întors în Europa (după ce au luptat pentru ISIS în Siria şi Irak); creşterea criminalităţii pe fondul migraţiei masive în unele ţări europene.
     - creşterea traficului ilegal şi, aici este demn de menţionat faptul că multe dintre actele teroriste din Europa sunt finanţate cel puţin parţial prin infracţiuni, în special prin trafic de droguri, de arme, furt, jafuri, vânzare de mărfuri contrafăcute, spălarea banilor, etc.
     8. De asemenea, integrarea diferenţiată a statelor membre ale UE pune în pericol cooperarea generală şi solidaritatea Uniunii Europene (nu toate ţările sunt membre ale spaţiului Schengen, niveluri de cooperare diferite cu Europol, Eurojust si alte instituţii UE).
     Fără îndoială, avem nevoie de o "Mare Strategie" la nivelul UE pentru a combate şi a învinge terorismul. Eliminarea acestei ameninţări înseamnă o luptă foarte grea, care necesită un capitol lung şi special. Orice "Mare Strategie" pentru combaterea ameninţării fără precedent a terorismului trebuie să combine atât acţiuni militare şi de securitate, cât şi strategice şi sociale, abordând simultan ameninţările la nivel local, european şi internaţional.
     Sunt necesare soluţii de securitate şi de asigurare a respectării legii pentru a suprima direct şi imediat riscurile emergente, în timp ce comunităţile europene şi internaţionale trebuie să depună un efort conjugat pentru a contracara în mod strategic radicalizarea islamică (înrolarea în grupări islamice extremiste) si extremismul de orice fel.
     Este de lăudat faptul că statele membre ale UE îşi consolidează în mod coordonat programele de combatere a terorismului, stabilind abordări noi şi inovatoare pentru a lupta împotriva numeroaselor aspecte ale ameninţării dinamice a terorismului. De asemenea, trebuie amintită iniţiativa de înfiinţare a unei structuri europene de informaţii anti-terorism; Încă se negociază ce formă va avea aceas­ta.
     Cetăţenii europeni aşteaptă măsuri puternice, excepţionale, pentru a combate ameninţările precum teroris­mul. Ei doresc să trăiască în pace, stabilitate şi prosperitate; Şi o vor face dacă factorii europeni de decizie vor lua măsurile potrivite. Privind prevenirea şi combaterea terorismului, România poate reprezenta un exemplu pentru multe alte state membre ale UE. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Combaterea terorismului, o mare prioritate europeană

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
CĂTĂLIN IVAN:
"Sunt de acord cu Viktor Orban că multe lucruri nu merg bine în UE " click să citeşti tot articolul
CHIAR DE ANUL ACESTA,
Guvernul vrea ca Pilonul II de pensii private să devină opţional click să citeşti tot articolul
PNL - acord de colaborare cu partide din R.Moldova click să citeşti tot articolul
Tudorel Toader s-a întâlnit cu reprezentanţii Băncii de Dezvoltare a Consiliului Europei click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministerul Educaţiei a publicat rezultatele evaluării proiectelor de manuale şcolare click să citeşti tot articolul
Senatul a adoptat proiectul Guvernului privind extinderea termenelor de valabilitate a paşapoartelor click să citeşti tot articolul
Premierul Viorica Dăncilă a primit-o astăzi pe Tzipi Hotovely, ministrul adjunct al afacerilor externe al Israelului click să citeşti tot articolul
Deputaţii au adoptat proiectul pentru trecerea Monitorului Oficial în subordinea Camerei Deputaţilor click să citeşti tot articolul
GRECO se arată îngrijorat de reformele din justiţie şi legislaţia penală din ţara noastră click să citeşti tot articolul
Vicepreşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Alba, Alin Cucui, a fost găsit spânzurat click să citeşti tot articolul
Teodor Meleşcanu a avut o întrevedere cu ministrul adjunct al afacerilor externe din Israel click să citeşti tot articolul
CĂLIN POPESCU TĂRICEANU:
"Rapoartele MCV consemnau progrese, dar în niciun raport nu apar problemele pe care de patru ani le semnalăm" click să citeşti tot articolul
DEPUTATUL PNL ROMEO NICOARĂ:
"Şase localităţi sunt în insolvenţă, iar autorităţile nu au alocat bani pentru salvarea lor" click să citeşti tot articolul
TEODOR MELEŞCANU:
"Aderarea la OCDE - o modalitate de a impulsiona agenda de reforme interne" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministrul Finanţelor a discutat la Bruxelles despre pregătirea preluării Preşedinţiei Consiliului UE de către România click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
12.04.2018
BVB
Jumătate din volum realizat cu acţiunile Electrica
     Rulajul total înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost de 84,8 milioane de lei (18,2 milioane de euro), circa jumătate (51,7%)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele se tem de un eventual atac al SUA împotriva Siriei
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care preşedintele american Donald Trump a indicat că ia în calcul să atace Siria. Analiştii spun că o acţiune militară a SUA împotriva Siriei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul cu titlurile bancare - peste jumătate din valoarea tranzacţionată pe &#171;Piaţa Regular&#187;
     * Bursa, dominată de oferta publică de cumpărare a titlurilor "Zentiva"
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele urcă, după ce Beijingul promite măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei Chinei
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce China a promis noi măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei ţării.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BVB
Acţiunile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, preţul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Tensiunile comerciale ţin pieţele pe scădere
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce SUA şi China au anunţat sancţiuni vamale reciproce, alimentând temerile legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 11 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9194
2.3827
2.9882
3.9320
0.1841
0.6258
0.2131
4.6600
5.3471
1.4957
3.5203
0.2308
0.4842
1.1117
0.0587
0.4533
0.9084
3.7657
0.3123
1.1046
0.5992
0.0578
0.3527
0.2062
2.7741
0.0394
0.1452
1.0252
0.6273
0.1208
162.8465
5.4837 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook