CONCURSURILE PENTRU FUNCŢIILE PUBLICE, CONTESTATE:

Acuzaţii la adresa Avocatului Copilului

BURSA 17.09.2018

George Marinescu
 
     * Ioan Gânfălean, Avocatul Copilului, l-a asistat pe Paul Richard Dorday, un pedofil englez condamnat definitiv la scrierea unei lucrări în timp ce acesta se afla în închisoare
     * Gânfălean, despre Dorday: "Nu ştiu dacă era pedofil"
     * Dorday a fost condamnat definitiv pentru pedofilie în anul 2011, pentru 14 abuzuri asupra unor minori din Valea Jiului
     
     Ocuparea funcţiilor publice a fost întotdeauna un măr al discordiei, pentru că au fost perioade în care majoritatea celor care se angajau se foloseau de bine-cunoscutul sistem PCR - pile, cunoştinţe şi relaţii - şi cele mai multe concursuri organizate de instituţiile statului erau aranjate pe criteriul participă cine vrea şi câştigă cine trebuie. În ultima vreme, pe fondul măririi considerabile, de către Guvernul Dăncilă, a salariilor funcţionarilor publici, nemulţumirile cu privire la organizarea concursurilor pentru angajarea în cadrul instituţiilor şi autorităţilor publice s-au înmulţit.
     În legătură cu organizarea unui astfel de concurs, Ziarul BURSA a primit o sesizare din partea unui cititor, sesizare în care ni se spune: "Vă semnalez câteva fapte în legătură cu nou înfiinţata structură Avocatul Copilului din cadrul instituţiei Avocatul Poporului. Este vorba despre o posibilă fraudă în organizarea şi des­făşurarea concursului anunţat pentru ocuparea celor opt posturi de expert în apărarea, protecţia şi promovarea drepturilor copilului. Instituţia este condusă de numitul Gânfălean B. Ioan, depistat ca plagiator, validator/coordonator al lucrărilor unor pedofili condamnaţi definitiv".
     Referitor la aceste prime acuzaţii, din verificările făcute de Ziarul BURSA a reieşit că a existat un singur articol în Monitorul de Alba referitor la un plagiat, dar pagina respectivă nu poate fi accesată. Căutând referiri des­pre ajutorul oferit unui deţinut, am găsit, pe pagina de internet gddhd.ro, în secţiunea comunitate, articolul "Pedofilul englez care a abuzat mai mulţi băieţi din Valea Jiului, asistat la lucrarea din închisoare de un reprezentant al Avocatului Poporului".
     Din el redăm următorul pasaj: "Ministerul Justiţiei a făcut publică lista integrală a profesorilor universitari şi a conferenţiarilor care le-au acordat recomandare scrisă puşcăriaşilor, pentru fiecare titlu scris de aceştia în detenţie, pentru a-şi reduce perioada de detenţie, în baza legilor în vigoare. Conf. univ. dr. Ioan Gânfălean de la Universitatea 1 Decembrie 1918 din Alba Iulia, reprezentantul Avocatului Poporului din judeţul Alba, este cel care l-a asistat pe Paul Richard Dorday la scrierea lucrării «Axa conducătoare: Conducere interioară. Transcendenţă. Reabilitarea infractorului», publicată la Editura EMIA".
     Conform articolului, în anul 2011, Curtea de Apel Alba Iulia a pronunţat sentinţa finală şi definitivă în cazul pedofilului Paul Richard Dorday (43 de ani), reţinut în anul 2009 de procurorii Direcţiei de Investigare a Infracţiunilor de Criminalitate Organizată şi Terorism (DIICOT) pentru infracţiuni de pedofilie. Dorday a fost condamnat la 6 ani de închisoare, în urma unui dosar instrumentat de procurorii DIICOT.
     * Avocatul Copilului nu mai ştie dacă Dorday este pedofil
     Pentru a lămuri situaţia, l-am contactat pe Avocatul Copilului, Ioan Gânfălean, care a declarat pentru BURSA: "Acuzaţiile care mi se aduc sunt veşnice şi de demult. Referitor la acuzaţia că am făcut un referat pentru lucrarea unui deţinut pedofil, nu ştiu dacă era pedofil. Am facut un referat pentru o persoană, care era doctor în filosofie, era profesor, avea foarte multe tratate şi a avut foarte multe aprobări, inclusiv de la directorul Direcţiei Generale a Penitenciarelor. Eu nu am făcut altceva. Atunci când mi s-a prezentat conţinutul sau cuprinsul monografiei, eu am fost consultat să spun dacă monografia ar fi sau nu de interes pentru ceilalţi deţinuţi. Pentru că era o lucrare foarte bună pentru detinuţi, deoarece se referea la şocul pe care aceştia îl întâmpină atunci când intră într-un penitenciar. Aceea fost toată implicarea mea".
     Curios este faptul că Ioan Gânfălean nu îşi mai aminteşte că Richard Dorday fusese condamnat definitiv pentru pedofilie. Când faci un referat pentru o lucrare scrisă de un deţinut, se presupune că ştii despre ce deţinut este vorba, ce faptă a săvârşit, pentru ce a fost condamnat, şi abia apoi, în calitate de conferenţiar universitar, de doctor în Drept, îţi aşezi semnătura pe referatul respectiv şi pe carte.
     Procurorii l-au cercetat pe Dorday pentru molestarea sexuală a mai multor minori din Valea Jiului şi a fost trimis în judecată pentru 14 infracţiuni de pedofilie şi pornografie infantilă. Copiii, cu vârste cuprinse între 14 şi 18 ani, erau ademeniţi de nişte apropiaţi ai pedofilului cu bani şi diferite alte atenţii. De asemenea, ei primeau în schimbul serviciilor sexuale între 100 de lei şi 350 de lei. Paul Richard Dorday, în vârstă de 43 de ani la acea vreme, a venit în România drept consultant de afaceri al unei companii multinaţionale.
     Actualul Avocat al Poporului i-a fost coordonator al lucrării sau, după spusele domniei sale, a semnat referatul privind lucrarea întocmită de Richard Dorday.
     Cât priveşte acuzaţiile de plagiat, Ioan Gânfălean ne-a spus: "Acestea au ieşit la iveală tot timpul şi au fost cercetate de comisiile de etică. Acuzaţii au apărut inclusiv când am candidat pentru postul de decan la facultate, dar comisiile de etică au stabilit că nu am plagiat. De curând, o organizaţie neguvernamentală mi-a cerut să specific dacă am fost sau nu colaborator al Securităţii. Eu am o decizie din urmă cu şapte ani, când am candidat la universitate ca decan şi m-au pus să dau o declaraţie în care să menţionez dacă am făcut sau nu poliţie politică. Atunci a sesizat cineva CNSAS şi mi-a venit un răspuns că nu am făcut poliţie politică. Iar acum, după şapte ani, un ONG mă acuză iar de aceeaşi poveste".
     * Simple nemulţumiri sau fapte reale?
     În afara acestor acuzaţii, cititorul ziarului BURSA susţine că "există o serie de indicii potrivit cărora posturile au fost scoase cu dedicaţie, concursul nefiind decât un simulacru ordinar".
     Conform sesizării primite, unii dintre candidaţii care s-au înscris la concurs au fost avertizaţi, neoficial, să nu se prezinte la examen, deoarece din cauza numărului foarte mare de persoane înscrise, ar fi preferaţi candidaţii ce provin din sistemul public. Autorul sesizării mai susţine că, deşi concursul a fost aprobat pe 10 august, el a fost anunţat public pe 24 august. Apoi, după cinci zile, Avocatul Poporului a revenit cu o erată la unul dintre cele opt posturi scoase la concurs, precizând că în cazul unei funcţii publice din judeţul Braşov nu este vorba despre postul de consilier, ci de expert. Persoana care ne-a trimis sesizarea consideră că aceste întârzieri au fost tocmai în detrimentul candidaţilor neagreaţi, obligaţi să piardă 17 zile în favoarea celor cărora li s-ar fi transmis deja subiectele. Conform acesteia, pos­turile au fost aprobate încă din luna ianuarie 2018. Concursul trebuia organizat, iniţial, în luna februarie, dar din diferite motive acesta a fost amânat până în luna septembrie. Persoana care ne-a trimis sesizarea consideră că, în aceste condiţii, este de luat în considerare ipoteza ca cele 6 luni scurse de la data aprobării posturilor şi până la anunţarea concursului să fi constituit intervalul de timp necesar pentru favorizarea anumitor candidaţi la examenul care va avea loc în 24 septembrie.
     Un alt punct la care se referă sesizarea este faptul că s-a stabilit o bibliografie cât mai complexă, menită a descuraja candidaţii. Dacă la data anunţării concursului bibliografia cuprindea 21 de titluri, ulterior ea a fost modificată, rămânând 19. Autorul sesizării susţine că la toate examenele organizate de Avocatul Poporului până în prezent bibliografia nu a depăşit în medie 10 cerinţe, incluzând şi cele privind legislaţia de rigoare.
     Cu privire la bibliografie, se poate lesne observa că în aceasta au fost incluse şi lucrări ale organizatorilor/membrilor comisiei concursului. Una dintre ele aparţine chiar lui Ioan Gânfălean, ultima pe lista cu cerinţe bibliografice. Este vorba despre lucrarea "Reprezentarea legală şi convenţională a părţilor în procesul civil", apărută la editura Risoprint din Cluj-Napoca, în anul 2003.
     De asemenea, un membru cooptat în comisia de examinare, I. Moroianu Zlătescu apare în bibliografie cu două lucrări. Una este scrisă împreună cu Ioana Oancea şi se numeşte "Drepturile Copilului", apărută la Editura I.R.D.O. din Bucureşti, în anul 2001. Cealaltă lucrare este de fapt un articol de trei pagini publicat în revista "Drepturile Omului", nr. 3/2007, şi se numeşte "Violenţa împotriva copiilor".
     Referitor la toate aceste aspecte, Avocatul Copilului Ioan Gânfălean a declarat pentru ziarul BURSA: "Concursul este organizat de instituţia Avocatul Poporului. Este vorba despre oameni nemulţumiţi, care cred că nu este în regulă ceva legat de acest concurs, că nu se desfăşoară corect, că bibliografia este prea stufoasă. Chiar mi-a spus cineva din Cluj că bibliografia este foarte stufoasă. I-am transmis că, dacă crede că nu face faţă, să nu se înscrie la concurs".
     * Ba cere legea, ba cere comunitatea
     Unul dintre aspectele care ne-au atras atenţia este un post de expert la biroul teritorial din Braşov, unde candidaţii trebuie să prezinte un document din care să reiasă că ştiu limba maghiară, urmând să susţină o probă de concurs în care să le fie verificate aptitudinile cu privire la vorbirea acestei limbi.
     La solicitarea Ziarului BURSA, Ioan Gânfălean a ţinut să ne lămureasă referitor la această cerinţă: "În judeţele în care sunt peste 20% etnici maghiari sau germani trebuie să angajăm pe cineva care cunoaşte această limbă, pentru că oamenii nu ştiu româneşte. De exemplu, la Oradea, avem o colegă la instituţia Avocatului Poporului care a susţinut, la examen, şi o probă pentru limba maghiară".
     Numai că, după ce l-am întrebat dacă se foloseşte aceeaşi practică şi pentru cetăţenii de etnie rromă, Ioan Gânfălean a susţinut că, de fapt, nu sunt obligaţi, nu trebuie, ci angajarea se face la solicitarea respectivei comunităţi etnice. Gânfălean a spus: "Pentru limba rromani nu ne-a cerut nimeni până acum. În judeţele cu 20% etnici, dacă am avut solicitare, noi imediat am scos la concurs postul respectiv. La Braşov am avut solicitare. Din partea persoanelor de etnie rromă nu am avut solicitare şi de aceea nu avem niciun expert care să fi dat examen în limba respectivă. Apoi, nu s-a plâns nimeni dintre cetăţenii de etnie rromă că nu se pot exprima în limba română. În urmă cu 10 ani, la Avocatul Poporului a fost adjunct un profesor de filosofie care vorbea limba rromani şi care mi-a spus că nu i s-a întâmplat niciodată când a fost plecat în teritoriu ca un astfel de etnic să nu vorbească limba română".
     Un aspect interesant al instituţiei Avocatul Copilului este că, deşi ea se adresează minorilor, până acum cazurile acestora au fost prezentate de părinţi sau de alţi reprezentanţi legali: bunici, unchi, rude sau tutori. Conform celor declarate de Ioan Gânfălean, instituţia pe care o conduce nu a avut niciodată o solicitare de la vreun copil care să sune direct la Avocatul Copilului.
     În ţara noastră există şi instituţia Telefonul Copilului, dar din ce ne-a spus Gânfălean aceasta nu aparţine, nu este subordonată Avocatului Copilului. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
17.09.2018
BVB
Lichiditate de 61 milioane de lei
     * Toţi indicii bursieri, în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, un rulaj în creştere de 61,09 milioane...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.09.2018
BVB
Aproximativ jumătate din rulaj asigurat de SNP
     * Toţi indicii bursieri, în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, un rulaj în creştere de 43,41 milioane de lei, aproape dublu faţă de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele internaţionale, în urcare
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a decis să nu modifice dobânzile.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.09.2018
Toţi indicii bursieri, în scădere
     * Rulaj de puţin peste 29 milioane de lei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucuresti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinta de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de numai 29,1...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Optimism pe pieţele din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în majoritate, investitorii fiind tot mai optimişti cu privire la un acord de Brexit între Londra şi UE.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele continuă să fie atente la tensiunile comerciale
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, din cauza temerilor generate de situaţia tensionată a comerţului global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
.