CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

CONDIŢII METEO EXTREME

Răzvan Nicolescu: "Alimentarea cu energie electrică şi gaz natural nu va pune probleme majore"

BURSA 28.02.2018

ADINA ARDELEANU, EMILIA OLESCU
 
     * Romgaz: "Lucrăm la capacitate normală"
     * Transgaz: "Sistemul naţional de transport al gazelor - în stare de dezechilibru, însă nu există stare de pericol"
     * Cutişteanu: "Bate vântul în neştire, apă este, că nu a îngheţat nimic, cărbune şi gaze sunt, întrucât nu am avut o iarnă grea, iar, în aceste condiţii, să producem 10.000 MW de energie este o joacă de copil"
       Condiţiile meteo extreme nu vor pune probleme majore în alimentarea cu energie electrică şi gaz natural a sistemului naţional, consideră Răzvan Nicolescu, lider al industriei de energie şi resurse la Deloitte, fost ministru al Energiei.
     Domnia sa ne-a declarat: "E posibil să apară unele probleme izolate din cauza condiţiilor meteo extreme, adică să mai cadă vreun stâlp de la vânt sau să îngheţe vreo conductă. Este nevoie de calm, profesionalism şi seriozitate, inclusiv în declaraţiile publice deorece pot genera impact pe preţuri".
     Unele voci din piaţă apreciază că aceste condiţii de iarnă reprezintă un pretext pentru "aruncarea unor fumigene" pe piaţă, menite să influenţeze preţul gazelor. Anul trecut, în ianuarie, preţul energiei electrice a explodat, majoritatea analiştilor susţinând că acest lucru a avut loc pe fondul condiţiilor meteo, însă au fost şi voci care au vorbit de manipularea preţului.
     Oficialii Romgaz ne-au transmis, ieri, că lucrează la capacitate normală: "Livrăm în sistem cantităţile conforme şi nu sunt motive de îngrijorare din punct de vedere al siguranţei aprovizionării cu gaze naturale".
     În schimb, Transgaz, operatorul naţional de transport şi sistem, a anunţat că sistemul naţional de transport (SNT) al gazelor s-a aflat, marţi, în stare de dezechilibru, cantitatea de gaze din conductele magistrale fiind sub limita de funcţionare la parametri normali, ca urmare a consumului mare.
     Astfel, indicatorul Line Pack, care arată volumul efectiv de gaze care se află în sistem într-un anumit moment, era, ieri, la ora 10:00, la nivelul de 36,4 milioane de metri cubi, potrivit Agerpres.
     Transgaz explică, la capitolul "Limite de funcţionare ale SNT", că starea optimă a SNT este la valoarea Line Pack de 41 milioane metri cubi plus/minus 1 milion de metri cubi, starea normală este între 38 şi 44 milioane de metri cubi, stări de dezechilibru există între 33 şi 38 milioane de metri cubi, iar, dacă valoarea indicatorului este de sub 33 milioane de metri cubi sau peste 46 de milioane de metri cubi, există stări de risc.
     Totuşi, reprezentanţii companiei precizează, tot acolo, că "starea de dezechilibru pentru SNT, aşa cum este menţionată mai sus (când LP este cuprins între 33 ÷ 38 mil.Sm3 sau LP este cuprins între 44 ÷ 46 mil.Sm3), nu are ca şi consecinţă efectivă o stare de pericol cu privire la transportul gazelor în sistemul naţional de transport gaze, ci este o consecinţă directă a unor stări şi consumuri excepţionale".
     O astfel de clasificare stabileşte punctul de plecare de la care Operatorul Sistemului Naţional de Transport începe să ia măsurile prevăzute de Regulamentele europene şi legislaţia naţională, în vederea menţinerii în parametrii optimi transportul de gaze la nivel naţional, se mai arată pe site-ul Transgaz.
     În noiembrie 2017, Ion Sterian, directorul general al Transgaz, declara, în cadrul audierilor din Comisia parlamentară de anchetă a activităţii ANRE, că stocul de gaze înmagazinate pentru iarna 2017-2018 era, atunci, cel mai mic din ultimii patru-cinci ani, în condiţiile în care consumul de gaze din România a crescut cu 7-8% în ultimul an. Domnia sa spunea, atunci, că în iarnă urma să fie necesar să importăm de la Gazprom o cantitate de gaze mai mare decât anul trecut, circa cu 30% mai mult ca să nu fie întrerupţi consumatorii.
     Tot în cadrul Comisiei de anchetă ANRE, Robert Tudorache, secretar de stat în Ministerul Energiei, a afirmat că volumul de gaze aflat în depozitele de gaze este mai mare decât necesarul estimat pentru iarnă.
     Consumul de energie electrică al ţării noastre a depăşit luni, la ora prânzului, nivelul de 9.500 de MW, fiind aproape de cel istoric înregistrat în luna ianuarie 2017, potrivit datelor privind starea sistemului energetic naţional, postate pe site-ul Transelectrica.
     Astfel, consumul naţional era, la ora 11:50, de 9.549 de MW, acoperit integral de producţia internă (11.085 de MW), diferenţa fiind exportată. Sursele de producţie erau următoarele: 24,18% eolian - 2.671 MW, 33,99% cărbune - 2.650 MW, 19,37% hidro - 2.140 MW, 18,16% hidrocarburi - 2.006 MW, 12,00% nuclear - 1.326 MW, 1,82% foto - 201 MW, 0,47% biomasă - 52 MW.
     În ianuarie 2017, România a înregistrat un record de consum mediu orar de 9.750 MW.
     * Jack Cutişteanu: "Preţurile pe PZU sunt modeste, ceea ce nu este bine, în condiţiile de afară"
     Preţurile energiei electrice pe Piaţa pentru Ziua Următoare (PZU) sunt modeste, ceea ce nu este bine, în condiţiile de afară, atrage atenţia Jack Cutişteanu, director general Petprod. Domnia sa ne-a declarat: "Noi am spus că va fi o problemă în sector din cauză că preţurile şi ofertele la consumator au început să scadă, iar pe piaţa spot a bursei OPCOM (PZU) preţurile se menţin relativ jos. De ce în această perioadă de ger şi viscol, când preţurile ar fi trebuit să urce poate peste 300 de lei/MWh, ele sunt modeste? Bate vântul în neştire şi au fost şi ore în care s-au produs 3000 de MWh doar pe eoliene, apă este, pentru că nu a fost ger mult timp şi nimic nu este îngheţat, cărbune şi gaze sunt întrucât nu am consumat, având o iarnă caldă. În aceste condiţii, să faci 10.000 de MWh de energie este o joacă de copil. Nu avem condiţiile iernii din 2017, când am avut o perioadă lungă de îngheţ, când nu a fost aprovizionare cu cărbune şi când vântul nu bătea.
     Înainte să înceapă iarna, toată lumea spunea că va fi o iarnă foarte grea şi că trebuie să avem stocuri de gaze, dar nu a fost aşa şi gazele au rămas înmagazinate. Dacă s-a cumpărat şi nu s-a consumat, atunci banii plătiţi pe gaze nu vin înapoi la nivelul la care se aştepta. În piaţă sunt tot felul de zvonuri, dar situaţia este aceasta".
     Cei care au cumpărat, în noiembrie-decembrie, electricitate cu 220-230 de lei/MWh şi au vândut cu 230-245 de lei/MWh la consumator, astăzi trebuie să dea energia cu sub 200 de lei/MWh, ne-a explicat domnul Cutişteanu, precizând: "Este o problemă cu rezilierea contractelor, iar problema nu va fi a furnizorilor, ci a producătorilor, pentru că o bună parte din ei, în special cei pe cărbune, pierd".
     Recent, domnia sa ne-a declarat: "Vom avea şi surprize, dacă pe PZU se va tranzacţiona la aceste preţuri, pentru că cei care au cumpărat energie la preţ dublu vor fi obligaţi să vândă la consumatori la preţul pieţei, ceea ce înseamnă că vor avea pierderi. Dacă preţurile engros vor fi jos, va trebui ca ei să meargă la consumatori cu preţuri mari, dar nu vor putea vinde la acele niveluri pentru că se vor sesiza consumatorii, vor face gălăgie, îşi vor schimba furnizorul, iar firmele vor pierde. Deci, furnizorii au făcut achiziţii la preţuri mari, anul trecut, ca să aibă energie pentru contractele de furnizare încheiate, dar vor avea o problemă gravă dacă pe PZU se vor menţine nivelurile actuale de preţ. Sau vor pierde, sau vor anula contractele".
     Preţul mediu al energiei electrice tranzacţionate pentru astăzi, pe PZU, a fost 166,58 lei/MWh, în scădere cu 19,35% faţă de preţul mediu aferent zilei de ieri, de 206,55 lei/MWh.
     Asociaţia Română pentru Energie Eoliană (RWEA) a anunţat, ieri, că, pe parcursul zilei de luni, 26 februarie 2018, producţia de energie din surse eoliene a crescut substanţial, până în după-amiaza zilei respective, când un incident în sistemul naţional de transport de energie a determinat limitarea producţiei.
     Comunicatul citat menţionează: "Scăderea producţiei de energie electrică din surse eoliene sub potenţialul disponibil a fost determinată de indisponibilitatea unei linii de transport care asigura evacuarea puterii în zona Dobrogea. Limitarea a continuat şi în dimineaţa zilei de 27 februarie. Înainte de apariţia acestui incident, producţia de energie eoliană se afla pe primul loc în mix-ul energetic naţional, susţinând, astfel, acoperirea consumului ridicat în perioada geroasă". 
 
Jurnal Bursier
27.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta publică de răscumpărare a Fondului Proprietatea
     * "Deal" de 7,62 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de finalizarea ofertei publice de cumpărare de acţiuni din cadrul celui de-al nouălea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Revine apetitul la risc pe bursele din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au urcat ieri, revenind apetitul la risc al investitorilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BVB
Scădere de 15% pentru Sphera Franchise Group
     * Titlurile SFG - cele mai lichide din piaţă - au avut o pondere de 20% din rulajul zilei
       Acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), operatorul restaurantelor KFC şi Pizza Hut, au avut, vineri, o scădere masivă, de 15%, încheind şedinţa la 32,3 lei/unitate, după ce, joi, compania raportase...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la rezultatele companiilor
     Bursele europene au încheiat pe curs mixt ultima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BVB
Deal cu 1,5% din SIF Oltenia
     O treime din rulajul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri a venit din transferul "deal" efectuat cu 1,5% din acţiunile SIF5 Oltenia, în valoare de 17,68 milioane lei. Schimbul a fost realizat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scade apetitul la risc pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care aşteptările tot mai mari legate de majorarea dobânzilor în SUA au afectat apetitul pentru risc, la nivel global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

