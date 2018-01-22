   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - EDIŢIA A V-A / DAN PAUL, ASOCIAŢIA BROKERILOR:

"Mă întreb dacă operaţiunile prin care Cemacon a evitat insolvenţa au respectat prevederile legale"

BURSA 28.02.2018

(A.A.)
 
În opinia domnului Dan Paul, la întrebările pe care le-a ridicat, ar trebui să răspundă Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF), ca supraveghetor al pieţei de capial, sau instanţa, în cazul în care vreun acţionar contes­tă deciziile AGA.
     * "Mă întreb dacă creditul acordat de BCR către Cemacon - disproporţionat faţă de capacitatea companiei - era de la început gândit să fie neperformant"
     Dan Paul, Preşedintele Asociaţiei Brokerilor, a pus în discuţie cazul restructurării companiei listate Cemacon (CEON), întrebându-se dacă reducerea de capital efectuată de societate, aprobată în 2014, şi evitarea, în acest fel, a insolvenţei, a respectat prevederile legale.
     Dan Paul a amintit că Cemacon avea credite cumulate de 26 de milioa­ne de euro, considerând că acestea erau disproporţionate faţă de capacitatea fabricii de cărămizi, pe care societatea le-a restructurat, prin intrarea în acţionariat a fondului BOF, controlat de banca creditoare BCR.
     "În prezent, acţionarii Cemacon sunt Dedeman, cu 40,78%, care are în derulare o ofertă publică de preluare obligatorie, Business Capital For Romania-Opportunity Fund Cooperatief (BoF), cu 33% (este un braţ financiar al BCR/Erste, în care este acţionar şi o companie offshore controlată de omul de afaceri Florin Pogonaru), CIT Resources (divizie a Casei de Insolvenţă Transilvania - CITR), cu 10,92% şi alţi acţionari", a menţionat preşedintele Asociaţiei Brokerilor.
     Domnia sa a relatat: "În perioada 2006-2009, societatea a luat mai multe credite, de aproximativ 26 de milioane de euro, sumă de două ori mai mare decât cifra de afaceri din anul 2008, de 13 milioane de euro. În anii 2010-2013, firma a înregistrat pierderi mari. În anul 2011, compania valora doar 800 de mii de euro, în condiţiile în care avea credite de 26 de milioane de euro, la momentul respectiv, la BCR, datorii foarte mari la furnizori, la ANAF şi foarte mulţi bani de recuperat din piaţă.
     La data de 29 octombrie 2013, societatea şi principalii săi acţionari de atunci (KJK Fund, Consultanţă Andrei & Andrei, SSIF Broker şi Casa de Insolvenţă Transilvania) au semnat împreună cu Banca Comercială Română (BCR) un acord de principiu privind restructurarea pachetului de credit în sumă principală de 26.105.964 euro, plus dobânzi şi penalităţi, acordat de BCR Societăţii în perioada 2006 - 2009, a cărui rambursare în condiţiile iniţial convenite nu a fost posibilă din cauza dificultăţilor financiare cu care s-a confruntat societatea în ultimii ani".
     Dan Paul subliniază că, la acel moment, nu exista nicio hotărâre a Adunării Generale a Acţionarilor companiei care să aprobe această restructurare a creditului: "Cemacon a fost notificată de către BCR cu privire la cesionarea unei părţi din credit, de 12 milioane de euro, către braţul financiar al BCR - BOF, şi, imediat, la prima AGA, se propune diminuarea capitalului social al companiei de la 26 milioane de lei, la 5,25 milioane de lei, prin anularea unor acţiuni".
     Compania invocă, potrivit relatării domnului Paul, articolul din lege care spune că, în situaţia în care, în urma unor pierderi, activul net al societăţii s-a diminuat la mai puţin de jumătate din valoarea capitalului social subscris, compania trebuie să decidă să-şi diminueze capitalul social sau să-şi reîntregească capitalul social.
     "Astfel, Cemacon ţine o AGA în care, în acelaşi timp, aprobă diminuarea capitalului social, dar şi majorarea capitalului social cu 8 milioane de lei", notează preşedintele Asociaţiei Brokerilor, adăugând: "În aprobarea de către AGEA au fost avute în vedere următoarele aspecte: în perioada 2009-2012, societatea a înregistrat pierderi contabile cumulate de - 33.661.890 lei, la acestea adăugându-se rezultatul net negativ preliminar aferent anului 2013 de -5.727.802 lei astfel cum se arată şi în situaţiile financiare auditate ale societăţii aferente anului 2012 şi în cele preliminare aferente anului 2013.
     Urmare a acestor pierderi, valoarea activului net, aşa cum aceasta este reflectată în situaţiile financiare ale societăţii, a scăzut la 10.211.853 lei. Astfel, valoarea activului net este, la sfârşitul anului 2013, sub jumătate din valoarea capitalului social subscris, diferenţa negativă între activul net şi capitalul social este de 16.075.665,6 lei (datele financiare sunt cele preliminare de la data de 18.02.2014).
     De asemenea, Articolul 153^24 din Legea nr. 31/1990 arată că «dacă consiliul de administraţie, respectiv directoratul, constată că, în urma unor pierderi, stabilite prin situaţiile financiare anuale aprobate conform legii, activul net al societăţii, determinat ca diferenţă între totalul activelor şi totalul datoriilor acesteia, s-a diminuat la mai puţin de jumătate din valoarea capitalului social subscris, va convoca de îndată adunarea generală extraordinară pentru a decide dacă societatea trebuie să fie dizolvată».
     Societatea nu face acest lucru. Mai mult, în lege, mai există un punct, care spune că ar trebui să exis­te un raport asupra situaţiei patrimoniale. Nu am văzut acest raport la Cemacon.
     De asemenea, legea precizează când şi cum se face această diminuare, cel târziu până la următorul exerciţiu financiar.
     Sub rezerva articolului 10 (capitalul să nu scadă sub cel legal), capitalul trebuie diminuat cu un cuantum cel puţin egal cu cel al pierderilor care nu au putut fi acoperite din rezerve. La Cemacon, diminuarea este de 26 de milioane de lei, fără să fi vorbit nimeni de rezerve.
     La acel moment, din Consiliul de Adminis­traţie făceau parte şi unii acţionari: - KJK SICAV FUND II prin reprezentant Jaakko Salmelin, - SC Consultanţă Andrei & Andrei SRL prin reprezentant Mihalca Sergiu, Orion Strategy Solutions SRL, prin reprezentant Stoleru Liviu, Chiş Grigore şi Stratan Tiberiu.
     Observaţia mea este că societatea a hotărât diminuarea capitalului social luând în considerare pierderile estimate din anul precedent, fără ca situaţia financiară să fie încă aprobată într-o adunare generală".
     Domnul Paul adaugă: "Ulterior, în Adunarea Generală din 22.12.2014, se decide aprobarea restructurării împrumuturilor acordate societăţii de BCR, în baza contractelor de credit cu numerele 25/27.06.2008, 542/35333/18.12.2006, 186/612/ 25.08.2009, 543/35334/18.12.2006, astfel cum au fost acestea modificate ulterior, suma totală datorată de societate la data de 31.10.2014 fiind de 19.646.801,11 euro, restructurare care va include cel puţin următorele operaţiuni şi acte juridice: -Încheierea unui contract de novaţie între BCR, Cemacon şi Cemacon Real Estate SRL, prin care părţile vor reglementa printre altele faptul că:
     Cemacon Real Estate preia prin novaţie o parte din datoria societăţii faţă de BCR, în sumă de 5 milioane de euro, iar datoria societăţii faţă de BCR se reduce la 13 milioane euro, care va fi reglementată printr-un nou contract de credit.
     12 milioane de euro din credit trec către BOF.
     Apoi se face ofertă publică pentru majorarea capitalului, o parte în cash, o parte prin conversia datoriei către BOF în acţiuni. Astfel, BOF devine acţionar cu peste 30% în Cemacon".
     Dan Paul mai aminteşte că, în 2016, se restructurează creditele şi o altă bancă ro­mâ­nească, CEC Bank, anunţă că este disponibilă să dea credite companiei. În septembrie 2016, acţionarii companiei decid aprobarea contractării unui credit în vederea refinanţării creditului contractat cu BCR în baza contractului de credit nr. 2 din 19.03.2015 şi suplimentării capitalului de lucru, în valoare maximă de 60.000.000 lei (refinanţare 55.000.000 lei, pe 10 ani, şi capital de lucru - 5.000.000 lei, pe 1 an). De asemenea, Cemacon a semnat cu CEC Bank contractele de refinanţare a creditelor, obţinând atât condiţii de creditare mai avantajoase pentru companie, cât şi o linie de capital de lucru pentru a derula proiectele de dezvoltare aflate în lucru.
     De asemenea, Cemacon vinde o parte din terenurile de care dispune acţionarul Dedeman, pentru 1,58 milioane euro, arată Dan Paul.
     Acesta aminteşte că presa a scris că, în urma unor controale, ANAF a stabilit că BCR trebuie să plătească un impozit suplimentar pentru tranzacţionarea creditelor neperformante pe care banca le-a avut la Cemacon şi Ambient: "În cadrul unui circuit interior, BCR, deţinută de Erste, a vândut pentru doi euro două credite neperformante în valoare de zeci de milioane de euro către BoF, un fond de investiţii deţinut tot de Erste".
     Potrivit domnului Paul, Cemacon nu era încă în situaţia de a-şi diminua capitalul social, şi totuşi a făcut acest lucru, anulând o parte din acţiuni şi convertind o parte din credit în acţiuni: "Întreb dacă asta este o companie care trebuia să îşi declare insolvenţa, şi a evitat acest lucru prin diverse acţiuni corporatiste, sau nu. Dacă comparăm textele de lege şi hotărârile AGA, privind diminuarea capitalului social, vedem că legea nu se respectă.
     Mai întreb dacă persoanele implicate au avut cunoştinţă de ce va urma, dacă creditul acordat - disproporţionat faţă de capacitatea companiei - era de la început gândit astfel încât să fie neperformant sau acest lucru s-a văzut pe parcurs.
     Nu ştiu dacă situaţia era de insolvenţă sau nu, dar cred că nu a fost respectat acel articol de lege sau nu se impunea a fi aplicat".
     În opinia domnului Dan Paul, la întrebările pe care le-a ridicat, ar trebui să răspundă Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF), ca supraveghetor al pieţei de capial, sau instanţa, în cazul în care vreun acţionar contes­tă deciziile AGA. 

CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - EDIŢIA A V-A / NICOLETA MUNTEANU, EURO INSOL:
"Companii strategice, precum Tarom, Poşta Română şi CE Oltenia, aproape de insolvenţă" click să citeşti tot articolul
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - EDIŢIA A V-A / CRISTIAN PÂRVAN, PIAROM:
"Trebuie să facem curat în mediul de afaceri" click să citeşti tot articolul
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - EDIŢIA A V-A / SIMONA MILOŞ, PREŞEDINTE INPPI:
"Interferenţele procesului penal în procedurile de insolvenţă îi pot anihila principiile" click să citeşti tot articolul
CONDIŢII METEO EXTREME
Răzvan Nicolescu: "Alimentarea cu energie electrică şi gaz natural nu va pune probleme majore" click să citeşti tot articolul
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - EDIŢIA A V-A / RĂZVAN HORAŢIU RADU, MAE:
"Directiva europeană pe insolvenţă - posibil să intre în vigoare până în mai 2019" click să citeşti tot articolul
Transgaz a câştigat licitaţia privind achiziţionarea Vestmoldtransgaz click să citeşti tot articolul
CORESPONDENŢĂ DE LA BRUXELLES / COMISARUL EUROPEAN PENTRU ENERGIE:
"Amendamentele Comisiei de Industrii la OUG 64 nu pot fi aprobate" click să citeşti tot articolul
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - EDIŢIA A V-A / AVOCATUL GHEORGHE PIPEREA:
"Compania ar trebui separată de şeful său, în procesele penale" click să citeşti tot articolul
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - EDIŢIA A V-A / GHEORGHE PIPEREA:
"Procedura insolvenţei - mult mai complexă la persoanele fizice decât la comercianţi" click să citeşti tot articolul
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - EDIŢIA A V-A / CRISTINA IENCIU, CITR:
"Numărul insolvenţelor a crescut cu 9%, anul trecut" click să citeşti tot articolul
BRAŞOVUL AR URMA SĂ AIBĂ DOI POLI DE TEHNOLOGIE:
Rulmentul se transformă în parc tehnologic, INAR în hub tehnologic click să citeşti tot articolul
CORESPONDENŢĂ DE LA BRUXELLES
Virgil Popescu: "Exploatările din Marea Neagră sunt blocate, dacă nu se rezolvă problemele OUG 64" click să citeşti tot articolul
CORESPONDENŢĂ DE LA BRUXELLES / LUCIAN BODE:
"Canete vede gazoductul BRUA ca fiind fundamental pentru reducerea dependenţei de gazul rusesc" click să citeşti tot articolul
CORESPONDENŢĂ DE LA BRUXELLES / ÎN CONTEXTUL AMENDAMENTELOR CARE IMPUN UN SINGUR OPERATOR PE PIAŢA DE GAZE
Septimiu Stoica: "Canete ne-a spus că încălcarea principiului concurenţei ar fi sancţionabil cu infringement" click să citeşti tot articolul
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - EDIŢIA A V-A / STAN TÎRNOVEANU, UNPIR:
"De cele mai multe ori, procedura insolvenţei începe prea târziu, când pericolul de faliment este major" click să citeşti tot articolul
