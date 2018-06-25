   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Consilierii lui Dragnea - neştiuţi, bănuiţi, dar celebri

BURSA 28.08.2018

Mihai Antonescu
 
măreşte imaginea
Mihai Antonescu      *  Dragnea a racolat toţi consilierii şi analiştii politici de pe piaţă pentru a nu mai fi folosiţi de nimeni
     *  Între timp, îşi distribuie tribul în toate rolurile principale şi gândeşte el pentru întreg partidul
     *  Sfătuitorii se consolează cu poziţia lor privilegiată şi se miră că sugestiile lor nu sunt niciodată transpuse în fapte
     *  Concurenţa nu mai are la cine apela, să dea cu tunul!
     
     Liviu Dragnea a strâns în juru-i toţi sfătuitorii de profesie din peisaj: Paul Ionescu, Vasile Dâncu, Florian Coldea, Bogdan Chireac, Adrian Thiess, Felix Tătaru, Dan Andronic, Mugur Ciuvică, Sorin Roşca Stănescu, Ion Cristoiu.
     Nu-i ascultă, ceea ce se şi vede.
     N-are cum, Dragnea nu poate fi consiliat. E ca Ceauşeecu, ca Mitică Dragomir, neinfluenţabil, animat doar de propriul instinct.
     Dragnea nu e prost, ba chiar din contra, am putea spune.
     Dacă ar avea o minimă anvergură spirituală, o bază culturală decentă şi nişte principii de conduită politică, cât de cât (ca sa nu avem pretentii prea exagerate, cum ar fi integritatea morala si viziunea), nici n-ar fi un şef rău; viclenia, spontaneitatea, curajul, percepţia corectă a unor situaţii, descifrarea caracterului uman, adaptabilitatea i-ar conferi temeiuri serioase de a aspira la o poziţie de lider adevărat.
     Marx spunea: "Condiţia socială determină conştiinţa".
     Dincolo de conotaţiile doctrinare, înclin să-i dau dreptate.
     Dragnea e un ţăran autentic, ceea ce-l face suspicios şi reticent la sugestii, precaut cu oameni de o inteligenţă comparabilă sau superioară.
     S-a bazat întotdeauna, şi nu a greşit, pe loialitatea neamurilor, consătenilor, gintei lărgite, pe inşi de aceeaşi condiţie cu el.
     Principiul nu e fals, e prezent în toate societăţile tribale.
     La arabi, turci, persani - rudenia e sfântă.
     Un şeic va pune un nepot drept şef peste un fond suveran cu miliarde în cont, chiar analfabet, şi nu un economist de la Harvard. Dacă n-are un frate la îndemână.
     La ţigani e la fel.
     La italieni idem, Mafia e construită pe legături de sânge şi dăinuie.
     Rudenia e o strategie de succes. Dragnea aplică o reţetă infailibilă care îi garantează loialitatea cercului.
     Aşa se explică fenomenul Dăncilă sau năzbâtia cu Dan ministru de interne. Sângele, limfa, alte umori şi fluide corporale sunt mai puternice decât compatibilitatea intelectuală sau alegerea rece.
     Nepotismul e mai stabil ca meritocraţia.
     În campania electorală, bunăoară, Liviu Dragnea s-a bazat pe Adrian Vasile, un fel de fin, directoraş pe la ANSVA, secretar al Centrului European Româno-pan-Arab (o năzdrăvănie ctitorită de Bondrea, cu activele Spiru Haret, pentru a lăbărţa lobby-ul pesedist in aria mediu-orientală).
     În campanie, Dragnea s-a ascuns şi s-a ferit de Ghiţă şi de alţi vicleni şi n-a lăsat prin preajmă decât elemente sigure, rubedenii, fini, afini şi cumetri.
     (În acest sens pot sprijini afirmaţia cu SMS-urile schimbate de mine cu Adrian Vasile în iureşul scrutinului, păstrate în telefonul meu cel vechi.)
     Dar, vine o vreme când trebuie să te împaci cu străinii. Tot străini îţi vor rămâne, dar se vor înstrăina şi de ceilalţi...
     
     Felix Tătaru şi Elliot Broidy
     
     Citim cu evlavie în presă:
     Joi, 8 februarie a.c., Hotnews:
     "Elliot Broidy, un important lobby-ist american, are din 2015 o firmă care produce sisteme militare de comunicaţii. Această firmă a semnat un contract cu Romarm pentru vânzarea unor echipamente C4I cu capabilităţi de integrare ISTA, în cadrul unui program de înzestrare al Armatei Române în valoare de 180 milioane de euro".
     Hotnews afirmă că "acest contract este răsplata venită din partea lui Dragnea pentru că Elliot Broidy l-a invitat la întâlnirea cu Donald Trump în ianuarie 2017".
     Miercuri, 7 februarie a.c., publicaţia americană online McClatchydc.com spune că firma Circinus încearcă să obţină un contract de 180 milioane de dolari în România, sens în care proprietarul acesteia, Elliot Broidy a mijlocit prezenţa la cina cu Preşedintele Trump a lui Liviu Dragnea şi Sorin Grindeanu.
     Mc Clatchydc comentează, citând-o pe "proeminenta expertă" Caterina Preda care spune că "Nu poţi obţine un contract în România fără aprobarea lui Liviu Dragnea".
     Logica e preluată şi de "Caţavencii" şi de B1.
     Vizita lui Dragnea în America a generat un contract de 180 de milioane pentru americani.
     Vizita lui Klaus Iohannis a perfectat un contract de 3,9 miliarde de dolari.
     România a semnat cumpărarea de rachete Patriot. Achiziţia a fost aprobată de ambele camere ale Parlamentului. Dezbaterea proiectului şi votul au mers şnur. Liviu Dragnea a cooperat exemplar.
     Rachetele Patriot sunt produse de compania Raytheon.
     Raytheon a contractat o companie de imagine care să-i realizeze campania din România, să înţeleagă cetăţeanul cât de fericit e el să poată cumpăra rachete Patriot în condiţii mai bune ca la Teleshop.
     Firma care lucrează pentru Raytheon în România se numeşte Chapter 4 şi are drept asociaţi pe Ioana Mănoiu şi pe Felix Tătaru.
     Felix Tătaru a fost principalul consultant electoral al lui Klaus Iohannis în 2014, a lucrat pentru PNL în 2016 şi este prezumat a lucra din nou pentru Iohannis în 2019.
     Broidy şi Tătaru au cooperat la ambele vizite ale supremilor comandanţi români în America. Aşa a ajuns Tătaru să lucreze pentru Dragnea.
     Felix Tătaru a lucrat pentru duşman. Dar e moldovean, e hămesit şi speriat. A fost în Gala Bute, a avut nişte probleme cu deconturile la liberali, Dumnezeu ştie ce alte belele o mai avea şi cât de dragă i-o fi libertatea. Nu va refuza niciodată să ia în seamă o ofertă. Orice informaţie despre tratativele lui particulare cu Dragnea, însă, odată dezvăluită, va tăia orice punte de încredere între Tătaru şi Iohannis.
     În 2019, pentru campania electorală, e posibil ca Felix Tătaru să primească mai multe oferte, doar e un consultant de succes!
     
     Adrian Thiess
     
     "Domnul Dragnea beneficiază de toată antipatia mea!"
     Declaraţia, un pic cam pe neromâneşte, a fost făcută acum mai bine de un an de Adrian Thiess, consilierul lui Sorin Oprescu.
     Thiess, fondatorul şi deţinătorul mărcii ziarului "Puterea", exploatat şi administrat de Gabriel Bleandă, a reacţionat astfel atunci când Robert Veress, redactorul şef al cotidianului a demisionat, acuzând presiuni deşănţate ale patronatului în favoarea PSD şi a liderului acestuia.
     Thiess i-a retras lui Bleandă dreptul de a folosi numele ziarului şi s-a declarat inamic al Partidului.
     Între timp, "Puterea" a recăpătat binecuvântarea lui Thiess de a folosi numele şi sigla, Bleandă susţine costurile cotidianului din publicitatea Apanova, iar Thiess a fost protagonistul unor scandaluri de la Primăria controlată de PSD şi s-a ocupat de găsirea unor investitori pentru clubul Dinamo, condus de notorii susţinători financiari ai formaţiunii aflate la guvernare. I s-a dat de lucru...
     Thiess e bun la casa omului. E mason de rang înalt, e conectat. Poate prea conectat. Ar merita să fie un pic deconectat de la alte case ale altor oameni.
     Adrian Thiess, contactat de Dragnea prin fraţii Negoiţă, a mai lucrat cu Partidul. Partidul, are însă facţiuni ştiute bine şi altele care acum se ivesc. Thiess are un preţ.
     Dragnea e dispus să zică că-l dă.
     
     Dan Andronic
     
     Dan Andronic e legat de Ghiţă pentru moment, prin interese materiale şi relaţii comune. Dacă Dragnea e sprijinit prea făţiş de Evenimentul sau de cercul lui Andronic, Sebastian Ghiţă va deveni brusc reticent faţă de acesta.
     Mai tare decât de Andronic, Dragnea are însă nevoie de cineva credibil în cealaltă arie a electoratului...
     
     Doru Buşcu
     
     G4 media, 19 august 2018, a publicat:
     "Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti i-a concesionat lui Doru Buşcu şi soţiei acestuia în luna mai un teren de 46 metri pătraţi în cartierul Dorobanţi, lângă proprietatea acestora, după cum o arată o hotărâre a Consiliului General publicată în Monitorul Oficial. Concesiunea a avut loc în timp record, de doar două luni după depunerea cererii.
     Concesiunea fără licitaţie publică, pentru extinderea locuinţei, s-a făcut în baza Legii 50/1991, care permite această metodă de înstrăinare a terenurilor (...).
     Expunerea de motive a proiectului de hotărâre semnată de primarul Gabriela Firea şi publicată pe site-ul Primăriei arată că, pentru terenul situat pe intrarea Aviator Teodor Iliescu, familia Buşcu va plăti o redevenţă anuală de 848 euro, adică 3983 lei.
     Doru Buşcu, redactor şef al revistei Caţavencii, este consilier neoficial al lui Liviu Dragnea".
     Doru Buşcu în "Caţavencii", nr. 33, 22-28 august 2018, pagina 5, "Ce n-aş fi vrut să spun şi totuşi spun":
     "Scriu acest text fără plăcere. O fac din respect pentru cititorii revistei, care au întâlnit, poate, în presa cu chipiu, texte care mă acuză.
     Unul din ele spune că Primăria Capitalei mi-a concesionat fără licitaţie un teren de 46 de metri pătraţi. Este adevărat. Numai că este vorba despre un teren care îmi aparţine, care se află sub casa care îmi aparţine. Ambele sunt cumpărate cu ani buni în urmă de la un proprietar care a moştenit o retrocedare. La retrocedare, însă, avocaţii au confundat cuvintele "imobil" şi "apartament" iar o secvenţă din terenul aferent imobilului, deşi aflat sub casă, a rămas în aer. Haosul din actele de proprietate care provin din retrocedări e cunoscut şi prezent în zeci de mii de situaţii, pe care birocraţia din primării (...) le transformă în coşmaruri.(...)
     Mi-am pierdut răbdarea şi am cerut o soluţie la Primăria Capitalei. Ea a venit, după câteva luni, sub forma acestei concesiuni."(...)
     "În fine, nu de azi, de ieri, canale care nu-şi pot justifica financiar existenţa scriu "pe surse" că sunt "consilierul lui Dragnea". Asta face din Dragnea un ins pervers care se bucură când e făcut prost şi hoţ în revista pe care o conduc.(...) Nu ştiu cum ar putea trăi Dragnea cu sfaturile mele otrăvite, care i-ar prăbuşi în cap cupola de partid clădită din proşti şi securişti. (...)
     Eu nu consider că Dragnea trebuie înjurat".
     "Ziaristul Doru Buşcu, deontolog cu vilă de la RAPPS" de Dana Iliescu, "Curentul" din 30 iunie 2008:
     "(...) Doru Buşcu locuieşte, împreună cu familia sa, într-o vilă a RAPPS, în buricul Bucureştilor, în zona Dorobanţi. O vilă frumoasă, cochetă, cu un etaj, aflată în totalitate la dispoziţia deontologului.
     Conform informaţiilor, soţii Ioana Moldovan şi Doru Buşcu au cumpărat apartamentul de la etajul 1 al vilei de la RAPPS, după care, prin jonglerii imobiliare, au preluat şi contractul de închiriere pentru apartamentul de la parter, de la un personaj extrem de dubios.
     În prezent (2008 n.a.) în apartamentul de la parter funcţionează Fundaţia EuroFilm, fără niciun fel de activitate, dar care are norocul să aparţină tot Ioanei Moldovan şi lui Doru Buşcu. Conform Actului Adiţional al contractului de locaţiune nr. 11234/11.11.2004, semnat de reprezentantul RAPPS, directorul Ion Boblea, şi reprezentantul asociaţiei EuroFilm, aceasta se obligă să depună toate documentele necesare dacă doreşte prelungirea contractului. Chiria plătită de EuroFilm nu este specificată în contractul adiţional."
     Digi24, 22.08.2018:
     "Ce este, totuşi, Doru Buşcu pentru Liviu Dragnea, dacă nu-i place să i se spună «consilier»?"
     Ovidiu Albu pe aktual24.ro, 18 august 2018:
     "Doru Buşcu confirmă că este consilierul lui Dragnea."
     E important de amintit şi faptul că afirmaţia că Doru Buşcu este consilier al titanului teleormănean a fost făcută princeps de Dan Andronic şi Dan Tăpălagă. Buşcu a reacţionat ca la o insultă, ca şi când ar fi de porc să-l consiliezi pe Dragnea, ceea ce cam aşa e, înţeleg jena oricui la dezvăluirea unei asemenea asocieri. Eu unul m-aş spânzura încercând să mai salvez ce-a mai rămas din onoare. Dar nu-i treaba nimănui, la urma urmei, cum îşi gestionează fiecare onoarea.
     La o analiză logică pe textele citate, în ansamblu şi separat, putem observa următoarele:
     1. Nu e clar care "ambele" au fost achiziţionate de către locatarul Buşcu de la care proprietar, care a moştenit care retrocedare. Înţelegem din articolul vechi de mai bine de zece ani, din "Curentul" că deţinătorul casei "deontologului" era RAPPS iar din spusele acestuia că a devenit proprietar pe întreg imobilul între timp.
     2. Avocaţii or fi încurcat ei imobilul cu apartamentul, dar Buşcu şi RAPPS au lămurit situaţia şi le-au transformat într-o singură proprietate... Congruenţa a pacificat zbuciumul semantic.
     3. Doru Buşcu a trecut mai lesne decât media împricinaţilor peste "haosul din actele de proprietate care provin din retrocedări, cunoscut şi prezent în zeci de mii de situaţii, pe care birocraţia din primării (...) le transformă în coşmaruri." Nici coşmarurile n-au fost de lungă durată, ele au fost înlăturate printr-o simplă cerere adresată Primăriei.
     4. Primăria Capitalei este controlată de către PSD şi condusă de Gabriela Firea. Liviu Dragnea este şeful partidului şi, în această calitate, implicit, şef al Primarului General. Calitatea de consilier al lui Dragnea îi oferă o relaţie privilegiată lui Buşcu cu marea formaţiune politică aflată la putere. Cele două fapte - rezolvarea daraverii cu primăria şi treaba cu sfătuitul liderului de partid sunt legate.
     5. Doru Buşcu a fost tratat preferenţial de edil şi consiliu în soluţionarea unei probleme insolubile, la intervenţia lui Liviu Dragnea, ceea ce implică suspiciunea rezonabilă că în speţă s-a săvârşit fapta de trafic de influenţă, descrisă şi pedepsită de Codul Penal.
     6. În concesionarea terenului de 46 de metri pătraţi, luând în considerare datele din materialele de presă citate, nu avem habar cât de legal sau de ilegal se afla acesta în folosinţa lui Buşcu, nu face obiectul discuţiei legitimitatea dobândirii imobilului, dar, în mod cert, celeritatea şi ingeniozitatea cu care Primăria a soluţionat cererea ziaristului dovedesc un tratament preferenţial aplicat acestuia, probabil la intervenţia unui deţinător de influenţă, anume Liviu Dragnea.
     7. Ziarul lui Buşcu îl face pe Dragnea prost şi hoţ fără încuviinţarea patronului care, deşi e la curent cu înjurarea mustăciosului, nu o aprobă.
     8. Cupola de partid clădită din hoţi şi securişti rezistă, prin neintervenţia lui Buşcu, nu se prăvale nici asupra lui Dragnea dar nici peste doamna Firea, peste Consiliul General sau peste casa din strada Iliescu.
     Textul din G4 este maliţios, viclean. Foloseşte sintagma "fără licitaţie" inducând ideea că ar fi putut fi necesară o licitaţie, ceea ce ar creşte gravitatea faptelor comise de Buşcu, Dragnea şi Firea.
     În fapt e vorba de o prevedere legală. Echivocul e rău intenţionat. Normele prevăd corect că un cetăţean poate dezvolta o construcţie pe proprietatea sa sau în imediată vecinătate, dobândind controlul asupra unui teren din domeniul public sau privat al municipalităţii fără a fi obligat să liciteze cu terţi neaveniţi. E normal aşa, n-are cum să fie legal să vină să liciteze un străin pentru pământul de sub casa omului!
     Doru Buşcu nu e definit de calitatea de atârnător, de parazit al Statului, de abonat la favorurile bunului public.
     El nu va intra în istorie ca un hoţ, ci ca un jurnalist marcant, un ins spiritual, de oarecare anvergură culturală şi de certă utilitate societăţii.
     Buşcu e un autor foarte talentat, un scriitor cu umor şi imaginaţie, cu un idiostil fermecător, poate nu de talia mea, a lui Ioan Groşan, a lui Tudor Octavian, Traian Furnea, Horia Gârbea sau Şerban Comănescu, nici măcar de calibrul lui Dan Panaet sau al celorlalte superstaruri discrete ale "Caţavencilor", dar, orişicât, un condei situat undeva în primul eşalon valoric al presei oarecum literare a României post-revoluţionare.
     Dacă aş merge la ocnă pentru un delict de opinie, alături de alţi confraţi, şi ar trebui să aleg cu cine să impart temniţa, între Buşcu şi Tapalagă, l-aş prefera fără ezitare pe Buşcu. Tapalagă e mai plictisitor ca izolarea şi mai chinuitor, atunci când cuvântă, decât orice regim de detenţie, oricât de aprig.
     Îl cunosc destul de bine pe Doru Buşcu, mi-a fost coleg la "Caţavencu", în primăvara anului 1990, apoi, din toamnă, subaltern.
     Cum n-am chipiu, folosesc acest canal care îşi poate justifica financiar existenţa pentru a afirma că, fără să fie un profitor prin definiţie, Buşcu a luat bani şi favoruri, în istorie, de la Dinu Patriciu, de la tinerii liberali, de la Sorin Ovidiu Vântu, de la Uniunea Scriitorilor, de la RAPPS, de la televiziunea publică şi de la multe alte entităţi private, semi-private, de Stat, de grup sau imposibil de încadrat, ceea ce nu e neapărat condamnabil, ilicit sau de natură a-i macula iremediabil imaginea.
     Doru Buşcu a fost şi este consilierul lui Liviu Dragnea.
     E o treabă pe care am aflat-o acum vreo doi sau trei ani, din redacţia "Caţavencii", şi pe care mi-a confirmat-o personal, prin viu grai, însuşi Buşcu, la mine acasă, în prima întrevedere pe care am avut-o după mai bine de 20 de ani de răceală.
     Dacă mă apuc să răscolesc prin arhiva de mesaje scrise sau prin desfăşurătorul facturii de telefon, cred că pot preciza data şi ora exactă.
     
     Florian Coldea şi Vasile Dâncu
     
     Despre relaţia lui Liviu Dragnea cu Florian Coldea s-a tot vorbit recent.
     O asumare a informaţiei a formulat Marian Vanghele la B1 TV în emisiunea "Controverse" a lui Andrei Bădin:
     " Dragnea e ţinut bine în mână de Coldea."
     Vanghele a mai afirmat că "Vasile Dâncu este cel care asigură legătura între cei doi."
     Dragnea a infirmat zvonurile, a spus la Antena3 că nu l-a mai văzut pe general de un an şi jumătate şi s-a declarat enervat de faptul că numele îi este asociat cu Coldea.
     Dar, noul responsabil de patimile sale e George Maior iar Florian Coldea e din ce în ce mai puţin blamat de media pesedistă iar numele îi este din ce în ce mai rar asociat cu Kovesi când aceasta e înjurată. Binomul oprobriului public l-a înlocuit pe Coldea cu Augustin Lazăr.
     Faptul că Dâncu ar media relaţia Dragnea-Coldea şi că ar asigura comunicarea între cei doi e mai mult decât plauzibil.
     Vasile Sebastian Dâncu e ardelean, profesor la Facultatea de Sociologie şi la Facultatea de Ştiinţe Politice, Administrative şi ale Comunicării din cadrul Universităţii Babeş-Bolyai din Cluj Napoca.
     Florian Coldea a devenit, după trecerea în rezervă, cadru didactic asociat la UBB şi face naveta la Cluj.
     Despre Dâncu, Dragnea afirmă că îi este prieten.
     Un prieten la Cluj e important.
     Vasile Dâncu e legat trainic de Grupul de la Cluj, în prezent, conform declaraţiilor lui Ioan Rus din luna iunie, aliat al lui Victor Ponta şi duşman al lui Dragnea.
     Ardelenii îi urăsc visceral pe teleormăneni şi pe unul anume mai abitir.
     Ponta are o afinitate legală cu Banatul şi legături strânse cu Ardealul.
     Iohannis e din Ardeal.
     Coldea n-a ajuns întâmplător la Cluj.
     Dâncu, Coldea şi Dragnea coc ceva.
     Atâta că Florian Coldea nu-l consiliază de fapt şi de drept pe Dragnea. Dragnea e cel care îi spune lui Coldea ce să facă. Sau, mă rog, i-o spune lui Dâncu să-i spună lui Coldea...
     
     Bogdan Chirieac şi Sorin Roşca Stănescu
     
     Bogdan Chirieac e şi el poate, vorba lui Vanghele, ţinut în mână de Coldea.
     Chirieac a fost acuzat că l-a şantajat, împreună cu Sorin Roşca Stănescu, pe Cătălin Macovei, fost şef al ANI, e prieten cu Dorin Cocoş, a fost audiat de procurori în dosarul ALRO Slatina, a declarat că l-a împrumutat pe Vântu şi Realitatea TV cu un milion de euro, iar aceştia, omul şi televiziunea, au intrat în cofă tocmai din cauza unor asemenea moduri de finanţare.
     N-a fost învinuit şi trimis în judecată în nicio cauză.
     Dacă ar exista probe în asemenea posibile dosare, toate implicând atingeri la siguranţa naţională, acestea s-ar găsi la SRI. S-ar găsi dar nu s-au găsit.
     Sorin Roşca Stănescu e cumva omnitangent la daraveri legate de siguranţa naţională, a luat bani de la Dinu Patriciu, de la Ioan Niculae, de la Sorin Ovidiu Vântu, de la Liviu Luca.
     Sorin Roşca Stănescu nu e un aliat sigur niciodată.
     La campanii trecute a jucat cu liberalii, l-a consiliat pe Crin Antonescu, a cochetat cu tot spectrul politic.
     Roşca nu poate refuza o mână întinsă de puternicul momentului.
     Asta îl face reticent la alte idei şi oferte.
     Ca şi Bogdan Chirieac, ca şi alţii, acum aleargă de la o televiziune de ştiri la alta ca să dea o mână de ajutor cauzei lui Liviu Dragnea.
     Noroc că are Partidul televiziuni!
     
     Ion Cristoiu
     
     Ion Cristoiu a fost unul din criticii înfocaţi ai lui Liviu Dragnea.
     Până la un moment dat.
     Recent, "maestrul" a comentat subtil favorabil pentru PSD evenimentele din 10 august, aducând mari servicii cauzei.
     Cristoiu nu e greu de câştigat ca aliat.
     Gigantul mititel din Găgeşti are două slăbiciuni notorii: îi place să se audă vorbind şi adoră să i se dea dreptate.
     Cristoiu mai e şi Gică-contra, e suficient să-l atragi într-o dezbatere şi să-l contrazici, e previzibil ce va urma.
     Pe de altă parte, maistrul Jack e el contrazicăreţ dar are un instinct de conservare foarte dezvoltat. Ca să se audă vorbind şi să-l audă şi alţii, are nevoie de audiovizual. Cele două mari televiziuni de ştiri sunt controlate de PSD iar pentru următoarele două, ca mărime, nimeni n-ar băga mâna în foc că nu-s.
     
     Mugur Ciuvică
     
     Mugur Ciuvică e deja pe ştat la o televiziune aliată lui Dragnea. Şi e un tip ascultător, disciplinat şi loial angajatorului, mai ales că n-a mai cunoscut altul cu atâta dare de mână.
     Ciuvică deţine un grup de investigaţii (GIP) care cică furnizează idei, teme şi probe presei oneste. Multe speţe complicate, venite din eter, au tranzitat platforma lui Ciuvică pentru a căpăta o origine sănătoasă.
     GIP s-a războit cu mai toţi inamicii lui Dragnea.
     Ca analist şi sfătuitor, Ciuvică nu se supără dacă îi ignori opinia, atâta vreme cât e remunerat.
     
     Otrăviţi fântânile, ardeţi holdele, izolaţi consilierii!
     
     Un principiu străvechi al războiului este ca, dacă nu poţi folosi nişte resurse, dacă e musai să le abandonezi sau inutil să le exploatezi, atunci le distrugi ca să nu le poată folosi inamicul.
     În timpul Războiului de o sută de ani, francezii tăiau policele şi indexul arcaşilor englezi prizonieri, ca să nu mai poată trage în veci cu arcul.
     Filateliştii de top cumpără timbre rare, aidoma celor deţinute de ei, pentru a le arde, crescând exponenţial valoarea mărcilor poştale din colecţia proprie.
     Vodă l-a lăsat pe Manole pe acoperiş ca nu cumva să se dea jos şi să mai presteze asemenea lucrare pentru vreun voievod concurent.
     Dragnea, cel care n-are cum avea nevoie de consilieri, angajează sau lasă de înţeles că va angaja toţi sfătuitorii calificaţi din spaţiul carpato-danubiano-pontic, ba şi pe unii mai americani sau mai israelieni de felul lor.
     Unii sunt astfel scoşi de pe piaţă. Unii se amăgesc cu o relaţie privilegiată pe care de fapt n-o au. Alţii sunt abătuţi de la alte trebi. Alţii sunt discreditaţi faţă de vechii sau potenţialii lor clienţi.
     Dragnea învaţă.
     Înaintemergătorii săi, Ion Iliescu şi Adrian Năstase, au trebuit să câştige alegeri cu o presă ostilă.
      Mult ulei, mult zahăr, multe găleţi şi mult SRI au trebuit să fie întrebuinţate pentru a contrabalansa.
     Acum zahărul şi uleiul sunt mai scumpe iar serviciile atât de ieftine că şi le permit şi alţii. Televiziunile nu costă nimic, au mogulii lor, care n-au încotro, iar participarea heralzilor tămâietori e pro bono.
     Liviu Dragnea îşi ţine aşadar prietenii aproape, prietenii duşmanilor şi mai aproape, rudele şi cirezile de admiratoare în poziţii cheie şi duşmanii izolaţi de orice ajutoare.
     Ca Real Madrid, ca Barcelona, ca Chelsea, care cumpără jucători în formă ca să stea pe banca de rezerve. Cât stau, ei nu joacă pentru alţii. Dar nici valoarea nu le scade, pot fi vânduţi când vine vremea.
     Dragnea e unicul creier al maşinii de război politic pe care a construit-o. 
 
