Consiliul Concurenţei a amendat şase companii, printre care se numără şi Electrica

BURSA 07.01.2018

Andreea Cuzub
 
Consiliul Concurenţei (Sursa foto: Facebook)
     Consiliul Concurenţei a anunţat că a sancţionat cu amenzi în valoare totală de 73,1 milioane lei (aproximativ 15,8 milioane euro) şase companii pentru încheierea a două înţelegeri anticoncurenţiale pe piaţa comercializării contoarelor şi echipamentelor conexe pentru măsurarea energiei electrice.
     Cea mai mare amendă a fost încasată de Landis + Gyr, de 27,42 milioane lei (5,92 milioane euro), urmată de Energobit, care a fost sancţionată cu 13,11 milioane lei (2,83 milioane euro).
     Elster Rometrics a fost amendată cu 11,21 milioane lei (2,42 milioane euro), Electrica cu 10,8 milioane lei (2,33 milioane euro), iar Electromagnetica cu 10,02 milioane lei (2,16 milioane euro). Compania Ecro SRL a fost şi ea sancţionată cu 526.201 lei (113.709 euro), potrivit News.ro.
     De altfel, Electrica şi Electromagnetica au anunţat vineri că vor contesta în instanţă aceste amenzi.
     "În cadrul investigaţiei, declanşată în septembrie 2015, Consiliul Concurenţei a constatat că AEM SA, Energobit SA, Elster Rometrics SRL, Landis+Gyr AG şi Ecro SRL au participat la o înţelegere pentru împărţirea unor licitaţii publice organizate de operatorii reţelelor de distribuţie a energiei electrice, cum sunt E.ON, Enel, CEZ, Electrica. Companiile au stabilit modul în care urmau să participe la licitaţii astfel încât să nu se suprapună şi fiecare dintre participanţi să câştige contracte de furnizare de echipamente cu eforturi minime", a anunţat duminică autoritatea de concurenţă.
     AEM a adus însă dovezi privind existenţa faptelor anticoncurenţiale şi a fost astfel scutită de amendă.
     Comportamentul anticoncurenţial s-a derulat în perioada 27 noiembrie 2008 - 30 septembrie 2015 şi a vizat numeroase proceduri de licitaţie publică derulate în acest interval de timp.
     "Efectele înţelegerilor anticoncurenţiale au condus la cresterea artificială a preţurilor de achiziţie pentru respectivele echipamente, costurile suplimentare fiind translatate către consumatorii finali care plăteau facturi mai mari pentru energia electrică", spun oficialii Consiliului Concurenţei.
     Potrivit autorităţii de concurenţă, unii angajaţi ai Electrica, companie organizatoare de licitaţii publice pentru achiziţionarea de contoare şi echipamente conexe, au fost implicaţi în realizarea acestor înţelegeri, consultându-se cu companiile cu privire la elaborarea documentaţiei de participare la procedurile de achiziţie publică, facilitând în acest fel, schimbul de informaţii sensibile din punct de vedere comercial.
     În cadrul aceleiaşi investigaţii, Consiliul Concurenţei susţine că a constatat existenţa unei înţelegeri între AEM şi Electromagnetica constând în împărţirea licitaţiilor organizate de către FDEE Electrica Muntenia Nord şi FDEE Electrica Transilvania Sud pentru atribuirea contractelor pentru lucrări de modernizare a contorizării energiei electrice la blocurile de locuinţe din zona de activitate a filialelor respective, în perioada 22 octombrie 2010 - 27 iulie 2012.
     "Pe parcursul investigaţiei am transmis autorităţilor competetente informaţii referitoare la faptele constatate, continuând astfel buna colaborare între Consiliul Concurenţei şi Parchet. Companiile răspund pentru faptele angajaţilor lor, iar practicile de acest gen reprezintă una dintre cele mai grave restricţionări ale concurenţei şi conduc la prejudicierea consumatorilor care plătesc mai mult pentru produsele sau serviciile achiziţionate. De aceea, am recomandat ANRE să verifice în ce masură, preţurile majorate în urma cartelului au afectat tarifele percepute consumatorilor", a declarat Bogdan Chiriţoiu, preşedintele Consiliului Concurenţei.
     AEM participantă la ambele pratici anticoncurenţiale, a aplicat la programul de clemenţă, aducând dovezi privind existenţa faptelor anticoncurenţiale, şi a primit imunitate la amendă.
     Politica de clemenţă, instrument foarte utilizat în statele Uniunii Europene, permite Autoritaţilor de Concurenţă să aplice un regim mai favorabil companiilor implicate în înţelegeri anticoncurenţiale şi care cooperează în vederea descoperirii şi sancţionării acestor practici ilegale.
     Consiliul Concurenţei încurajează astfel companiile implicate în înţelegeri anticoncurenţiale să contacteze autoritatea de concurenţă, să îşi recunoască participarea la încălcare şi să furnizeze dovezi privind înţelegerea respectivă. Procedând astfel, companiile pot beneficia de reduceri substanţiale ale amenzilor sau chiar de imunitate totală. 
 
